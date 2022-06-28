56% of Americans oppose SCOTUS’s Dobbs decision, 40% approve

I disagree with nearly every person and every tweet I’ve seen blaming the Dobbs decision on Democrats. The Democratic Party didn’t do this sh-t. The Republican Party got their people to goose-step to the polls for every local, state and federal election for more than 40 years. They fundraised on overturning Roe and bringing back the 1950s and white supremacy. And it worked out for them. A violent, ignorant, racist, misogynistic and fundamentalist political minority has spent the past thirty years hijacking mainstream American politics. Those people aren’t violent and hateful because of Democratic Party “messaging.” And the answer to this significant problem isn’t “lying about Tim Kaine” or “dunking on Kamala Harris’s tweets.” The answer is turning ourselves into single-issue voters who drag our asses to the polls for every f–king local, state and federal election too. Stop tweeting “but you said voting once would solve everything magically.” No one said that.

NPR/PBS/Marist just released the results of a poll they did in the wake of the Dobbs decision. The results of the poll show what we already know: a clear majority of Americans support abortion rights. Again, our country has been hijacked by violent sociopaths and they are in the clear minority.

Majorities of Americans say they disagree with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, think it was politically motivated, are concerned the court will now reconsider rulings that protect other rights, and are more likely to vote for a candidate this fall who would restore the right to an abortion, according to the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll. Still, a majority opposes expanding the number of justices who could sit on the Supreme Court. In overturning Roe on Friday, the Supreme Court reversed 50 years of precedent that had made abortion a right in this country. The right to regulate abortion now is in states’ hands, and about half the states have already moved to severely curtail access to an abortion or ban the procedure outright. By a 56%-to-40% margin, respondents oppose the court’s decision, including 45% who strongly oppose it. Almost 9-in-10 Democrats and a slim majority of independents (53%) are against the decision. Three-quarters of Republicans, on the other hand, support it. There is a massive split by education – 69% of college graduates oppose the decision while those without degrees are split. Half of whites without degrees support the decision, while two-thirds of whites with college degrees oppose it. A majority of men and women are against the decision, though a slightly higher percentage of women oppose it (59% vs. 54%). Along racial lines, 60% of non-whites and 54% of whites oppose the decision. (There were too few people surveyed to break out individual racial groups any further without margins of error getting too high.) By a 57%-to-36% margin, respondents said the decision was mostly based on politics as opposed to the law. And by a 56%-to-41% margin are concerned that the overturning of Roe will be used by the Supreme Court to reconsider past rulings that protect contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage.

This is how it’s been for years too, with support for general abortion rights usually hovering around 55-60%. This poll came together very quickly, and one could argue that the most vocal advocates for abortion rights were probably out protesting and unavailable to answer polling questions. It will be interesting to see the data in September and October, closer to the midterm election. September/October will also be when the effect of twenty states banning abortion are completely baked into the electorate too – women will be carrying pregnancies they don’t want. Lives will already be on the path to ruin. Women will already be dead because of the state abortion bans.

Don’t forget, Clarence Thomas also wants to roll back the right to birth control and marriage equality. That will happen in the Court’s next session, I guarantee.

Vice President Kamala Harris issues a warning to Americans following Justice Clarence Thomas's call for SCOTUS to re-examine cases protecting contraceptives, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriages: “This is not over … I think he just said the quiet part out loud.” pic.twitter.com/SBGwkSwNgP — The Recount (@therecount) June 27, 2022