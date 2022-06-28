56% of Americans oppose SCOTUS’s Dobbs decision, 40% approve

I disagree with nearly every person and every tweet I’ve seen blaming the Dobbs decision on Democrats. The Democratic Party didn’t do this sh-t. The Republican Party got their people to goose-step to the polls for every local, state and federal election for more than 40 years. They fundraised on overturning Roe and bringing back the 1950s and white supremacy. And it worked out for them. A violent, ignorant, racist, misogynistic and fundamentalist political minority has spent the past thirty years hijacking mainstream American politics. Those people aren’t violent and hateful because of Democratic Party “messaging.” And the answer to this significant problem isn’t “lying about Tim Kaine” or “dunking on Kamala Harris’s tweets.” The answer is turning ourselves into single-issue voters who drag our asses to the polls for every f–king local, state and federal election too. Stop tweeting “but you said voting once would solve everything magically.” No one said that.
NPR/PBS/Marist just released the results of a poll they did in the wake of the Dobbs decision. The results of the poll show what we already know: a clear majority of Americans support abortion rights. Again, our country has been hijacked by violent sociopaths and they are in the clear minority.
Majorities of Americans say they disagree with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, think it was politically motivated, are concerned the court will now reconsider rulings that protect other rights, and are more likely to vote for a candidate this fall who would restore the right to an abortion, according to the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll. Still, a majority opposes expanding the number of justices who could sit on the Supreme Court.
In overturning Roe on Friday, the Supreme Court reversed 50 years of precedent that had made abortion a right in this country. The right to regulate abortion now is in states’ hands, and about half the states have already moved to severely curtail access to an abortion or ban the procedure outright. By a 56%-to-40% margin, respondents oppose the court’s decision, including 45% who strongly oppose it.
Almost 9-in-10 Democrats and a slim majority of independents (53%) are against the decision. Three-quarters of Republicans, on the other hand, support it. There is a massive split by education – 69% of college graduates oppose the decision while those without degrees are split. Half of whites without degrees support the decision, while two-thirds of whites with college degrees oppose it. A majority of men and women are against the decision, though a slightly higher percentage of women oppose it (59% vs. 54%).
Along racial lines, 60% of non-whites and 54% of whites oppose the decision. (There were too few people surveyed to break out individual racial groups any further without margins of error getting too high.)
By a 57%-to-36% margin, respondents said the decision was mostly based on politics as opposed to the law. And by a 56%-to-41% margin are concerned that the overturning of Roe will be used by the Supreme Court to reconsider past rulings that protect contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage.
[From NPR]
This is how it’s been for years too, with support for general abortion rights usually hovering around 55-60%. This poll came together very quickly, and one could argue that the most vocal advocates for abortion rights were probably out protesting and unavailable to answer polling questions. It will be interesting to see the data in September and October, closer to the midterm election. September/October will also be when the effect of twenty states banning abortion are completely baked into the electorate too – women will be carrying pregnancies they don’t want. Lives will already be on the path to ruin. Women will already be dead because of the state abortion bans.
Don’t forget, Clarence Thomas also wants to roll back the right to birth control and marriage equality. That will happen in the Court’s next session, I guarantee.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
My friend said something interesting to me yesterday: this decision has united the grandmothers who fought for these rights with their young granddaughters who are now losing them. Two age groups that generally don’t see eye-to-eye on a lot of issues are banding together, both around the kitchen table and (hopefully) at the voting booths.
The ridiculous, punitive over-reach—looking at you, Texas—a lot of people are going to be making decisions about parts of the country that are now no-go areas. This is going to be like prohibition—an absolute disaster that renders SCOTUS and our federal and state legal systems a bad joke.
I have the worst thoughts about this.
The worst.
I have former coworkers that are traveling nurses experiencing red tape delays while lives are nearly lost.
As a traveler, I can tell you I’ve blacklisted locations since this ruling came down., those places already had a dearth of nurses; it’s going to get worse.
The women and young girls do not deserve this, but I get it. There is nothing you could even do to make a difference. Not without facing possible jail time and professional repercussions.
Those states will reap what they’ve sown.
All of this is making me have terrible thoughts about certain people. I don’t want to feel that way, but 6 people just hurt millions and millions, for politics.
They didn’t do this for politics. They did it for their personal feelings. For the interests that line their pockets. Nothing else.
It is pretty unbelievable that the only thing that was accomplished in the two months’ lead time we had to this was a bill to protect the physical safety of these justices when they have just made decisions that will put ALL of us in much more physical and emotional danger than any of them will ever face.
C
That enrages me. They should not get to hide from their actions. May they never know peace.
@Wiglet and @Lucy same, I told my therapist some things I do not type anywhere online. She said as women going through this collective trauma to our selves, it’s ok to have intense thoughts as we work through grief and rage at our rights being taken away.
(She used the term women bc we’re both personally cis — please assume we’re including anyone AFAB in that, regardless of how they identify.)
I have a great fear of what they will do in the next 5 years. Educate the young. Oh, don’t forget to vote!
I will always organize and vote Blue but this moment, while it’s not the result of Democratic action, is the reason we need an overhaul in the party’s tactics.
AOC mentioned, very reasonably, that part of the reason Roe was never codified was because 2018 was the first time the House had a pro-choice majority. There are more anti-choice Dems than people think. Pelosi herself was out there in Texas banging the drum for a Democrat who supported overturning Roe. I’m NOT saying that’s why this happened – but a lot of older Democrats seem unwilling to change their action and messaging.
I do think we should be contemplating expanding the courts – because the Republicans are going to do that the second they get the chance. End the filibuster which in my opinion has done more harm than good, or at least attempt to do so.
Third party voters are part of the reason this happened, but we need to remember that Hillary, in fact, won the popular vote. The precedent of 2000 is why we got Trump.
Democrats need to be rallying around the concept of impeaching some of these justices because there is absolutely a platform to do so with several of them.
We can absolutely rise to meet this moment if we choose.
And in the meantime we can circulate information about medication abortion and how to get around loopholes for possible needed surgical intervention if it is at all feasible because that’s going to need to be a huge part of this.
You are correct. Democrats are too invested in doing the same thing on a different day and we need to change tactics and stop worrying about the feelings of people who are NEVER going to vote for you and don’t care about anyone else but people who think like them. Hillary was right when she called them deplorable.
I wonder what difference codifying the Roe decision would have made in the wake of Dobbs? Wouldn’t congressional legislation be the same imposition on states’ rights as a law created by judicial action? I honestly don’t know, but it seems to me this court would have struck such a law down just as surely as it did Roe.
That’s why I think congress will not be able to enact such a law. It could flout the court, of course, but you can bet a suit will be filed, and if these same “justices” are involved, I suspect it would be struck down using the same rationale–supposed states’ rights. It’s like they never heard of the 14th amendment!
Pelosi has passed numerous legislation to protect women. It all died in the senate.
The quiet part has been loud for quite some time now.
Not a surprise — the majority of Americans also didn’t vote for the puppet who the right-wing installed as part of their long-game plan to change the courts (and so much more). And someone we didn’t actually elect with a majority put three Justices on the SCOTUS. Three. Imagining how this could have been different is painful and starts with flash-backs to Election Night 2016.
Indeed it’s not fair.
Problem is, quite some progressive people knew it’s not fair. They knew that Hillary needed all the votes she could get and still didn’t vote for her.
Often because they loved (loudly) showing off how “woke” they were.
If they want Democrats to do more, they should actually vote for them and I mean in EVERY election. This is a mess of their own making too.
(And yes, also Republicans etc etc, but the amount of times so called progressives were LOUDLY discouraging others from voting with their Holier than thou attitide was too much to count)
I agree. Let’s place the blame where it belongs. Does the Democratic Party have to fight back hard and smart? Yes, but they aren’t wrong when they say we need to vote. Every time, just like they did. People shouldn’t have to be told that you need to vote to have your voice heard.
I’ve know this was a threat since I was in college, and that was a long time ago. Roe hadn’t even been in place for a decade before a serious and viable political movement to overturn it was underway from the nut job Right.
1. struck down a 111 year old state law restricting carrying handguns outside the home
2. Taken away civil retribution for when individual constitutional rights are violated by police officers (Miranda)
3. Overturned a nearly 50 year constitutional right to personal privacy and bodily autonomy for women
4. nullified a 50 year old constitutional test on what conduct by the government “establishes religion” allowing public school teachers to lead students in prayer
and
5. today should bring about the abolishment of the EPA’s authority
But sure let’s still play by some no longer relevant rule book. FIGHT BACK current leadership. Do something even if it’s not enough or just right or risky. Be loud. “Standing with us” is no more helpful than thoughts and now legal in public schools prayers.
Republicans play dirty and we have to get right there in the mud to protect our freedoms, equality, and democracy. They do whatever it takes to win. Old rules don’t matter anymore. They are coming for everything we hold dear and we have to stop the bleeding.
Yeah. I don’t think we can afford to “go high” when people “go low” anymore. It’s just self-defense at this point.
I’ve stopped inviting someone to things, because they are supposedly progressive but only shit on progressive politicians for not being 100%, as they want them to be, and constantly acting as if voting doesn’t matter.
I don’t want to give that big mouth a platform with my other friends, so bye bye.
Great summary agree 100%
In regards to #4, I don’t think they’ve thought it through, with all their X-tian white nationalist w*nking. I’m waiting for the absolute sh*t-storm that is going to happen the first time someone leads a class in a non-Christian prayer. If I was a teacher, I’d absolutely be doing it as one great big FU. Hail Satan and all…
Lots of people are saying this but Elie Mystal pointed out that
1. Gorsuch already gave himself an out, by saying we should look to “historical practices and understandings” What that’s gonna mean is that Christian fundamentalism is fine, Praying to Mecca 5 times a day is not.
and
2. people who think this Court is bound by its own logic are not being realistic about how comfortable conservatives are with their own hypocrisy.
They also made it more difficult to prosecute pill mills. So opioids on every street corner, I guess. Right along side the guns.
And opioids kill way more people than guns do.
Maybe this will work in our favor with the abortion pill.
I have struggled since Friday, swinging back and forth between two moods — rage and grief. I came through puberty before and during Wade. I remember those days when only married women could get contraception (other than condoms). The conversations I have been having with my niece, who lives in Texas BTW, have been harrowing. She’s stockpiling meds. Sorry, I’m all over the place. It’s hard to be coherent when this emotional.
Clarence Thomas is evil. He has said he will stay on the SCOTUS until 2034 (I think) — 43 years — to make the liberals’ lives as miserable as they made his for 43 years. I note he hasn’t suggested revisiting Loving.
The last six years have turned me into a hater. I never wished death on anyone until now. I only wish death on Thomas et al because that is the only thing that will get them off the court. If they would leave for other reasons? Fine, they don’t need to die. But I wish they would and that’s honestly an awful feeling. And I’m all the more angry at them for making me feel this way.
@AnneL I am right there with you, in terms of hate and rage. I never thought I could hate someone as much as I hate Trump. But so many others have been elevated to that list – Thomas being one of them, Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, Lindsay Graham, Jim Jordan…so many of the f**king Republicans that had a direct hand in all of this!!
The fact that this Supreme Court is now (seemingly) willing to overturn set precedent that has been re-affirmed for years and years by countless other judges, simply because the composition of the court changed pisses me off to no end!!! Let us not forget that Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Coney Barrett all claimed during the confirmation hearings they “respected” the precedent of Roe v. Wade!! And Thomas made it clear they are coming for contraception, same-sex relationships, and same sex marriage. Then, in the same breath, they erased the NY gun law (100 years old) to prohibit carrying a concealed weapon; somehow that is okay for the federal government to oversee!! But not, the most basic, personal choices one can make about their reproductive autonomy. As many have said, gun owners have more rights protected than women do now!! And now, prayer is suddenly allowed in schools too!! WTF happened to the separation of church and state?! Just because you are a “Catholic Christian” why does that give you the right to push your agenda onto everyone else??????
Ugh, I am so f**king angry, just as I was on election night in 2016!!
Someone online pointed out that it sure is weird that Clarence Thomas was silent as the grave for thirty years and suddenly he’s everywhere talking. That’s a pretty big switch.
Did they uncover more dirt on his wife?
Yeah, I’ve been thinking about that myself. Why is he so chatty all of a sudden?
The only way more men will care is when women stop “giving” them sex, because of the risks.
(“Giving” as this is often how these non-caring men see that)
Women are not the only people who get abortions.
Children don’t give their abusers sex.
And there are plenty of women who support this decision too.
We need to be organizing as a reaction in all directions. Many orgs already are and it’s very encouraging.
I specifically mentioned that I wrote this as how non-caring men see it.
The focus is constantly on women (or people who have abortions in general) in these discussions. I purposely put the focus somewhere else for once. Too bad you put back the focus on women immediately again.
And yes, there is a large group of men who don’t care at all until it becomes their problem too.
That wasn’t clear in your original post, sorry.
Nevertheless “not receiving sex” is going to be the least of the problems for many men, if that’s what we want to talk about. Many partners and family members are going to die. More are going to be burnt out trying to fit into the new healthcare system as it appears. Plenty of men are going to be affected and upset by that. It’s far too simplistic to say withholding sex is somehow going to wake men up. Because if we’re being honest, the men who don’t care are not going to be made to care by these new situations arising. And they’ll always be able to find sex where they want it.
And trans men get abortions. And they are still men.
No problem and I should have made it more clear, sorry.
I respectfully disagree. For many men, one of their top priorities is their access to p***y (again, saying it from their perspective).
The ones who are more likely to care in the long term by this affecting loved ones, are more likely to care at least somewhat already.
There are plenty of men laughing, trolling and saying women should just keep their legs closed. When this would actually happen, they wouldn’t like it one bit.
And there is no doubt in my mind that many people will be less eager to ‘give’ them sex, for sex just became many times more scary for people who can get pregnant.
Even people in long term relationships might start asking for condoms, even if they’re already on birth control.
Maybe we should talk more about that to those kind of men. Many of them really dgaf until it affects them in this way.
I agree flower lake, It has actually come to this. Many men dgaf until they are directly affected. And most men care deeply about getting it and that’s all they want from us. That’s all they want from my experience.
I broke up with my very recent (kinda) bf because he’s mildly catholic.
Sorry not sorry. Gotta draw a line.
Don’t wanna meet your family dude. No time for it.
True.
I think it’s a common mistake we make: thinking men prioritize just like us: with the wellbeing of their loves ones high. I used to believe the same, until too much evidence to the contrary.
Some do really care about their loves ones.
But many have been raised to think that women just have a guest role in their hero role (if you know what I mean), and it should all be about their wants. Not in a small part because of how much male characters are often central in media.
When they then don’t get what they think they should be entitled to, they resent women.
Only 55-60% support abortion rights, huh. American culture. It’s special.
Within the 40% there are people who are not opposed to abortion but would leave it up to the states.
This is about medical privacy providing bodily autonomy, how would letting 50 separate states decide who gets medical privacy & bodily autonomy be a net good?
Abortion is medical care straight up, it is not a moral or religious procedure, and the right to medical privacy where the state does not get in-between a person and their doctor cannot ever be abridged, restricted, regulated, impinged upon.
Everyone deserves medical privacy and bodily autonomy without restriction from the state.
Kinda loses its force when this same court ruled that gun laws can’t be left to the states.
You know, basic human rights were left up to the states, too. Until the federal government began to intervene, primarily in the post-war era…not coincidentally, this is when we saw the largest gains for minorities and women.
Left to their own devices, the states would still be practicing slavery.
I’ve seen some posts blaming the left for being “too extreme,” meanwhile the vast majority are moderate and believe in choice up to the point of viability (the standard under Roe).
Screw that. Extremism is the GOP playbook:
– deputizing private citizens to stalk, harass, and sue anyone who might have had an abortion (how will the geniuses be able to tell the difference between an abortion and a miscarriage? That’s a fresh hellscape)
– banning abortion for child victims of rape
– plans to make it illegal for women to travel between states for a procedure
– plans to prosecute practitioners in other states operating under their own laws
– planning for a federal abortion ban, eliminating states’ rights altogether
– planning to outlaw abortion around the world
– plans to ban IUDs
– and even one proposal to ban condoms
Over the past 40 years, the GOP has invested significant time, money, and energy into a focused plan to take rights away from people. Roe is just the beginning.
They don’t have any ideas for moving the country forward. Taking rights away is their only plan.
I’ve been thinking about the private citizens stalking each other thing for months now, ever since Texas passed that horrible law. If someone does have a miscarriage, and their nosy neighbor thinks they’ve had an abortion, does the neighbor get to drag them into court and demand to see their health records? It’s so beyond ghoulish. And it completely violates HIPAA. But I guess since we don’t have a right to privacy anymore, none of that matters.
I believe Democrats need to take responsibility for their failings because not everything can solely be placed on the shoulders of Republicans. That means that Democrats are by their nature ineffectual and that’s not quite the message they should want to project. I’m noticing a lot of Black Americans are tired and feel Democrats are full of excuses for why they can’t ever keep their campaign promises but expect us to keep supporting them. Biden should be loading up the lower courts, he should be acting more aggressively. I’ve seen so many commentaries by Black SM brands clowning Biden and calling out Democrats. These are not Black ultra-conservatives. These people have voted Democrat.
I don’t disagree with your sentiment, but Biden is moving quickly to appoint judges. You just don’t hear a lot about it. Only Ronald Reagan had appointed more by this time in his tenure.
Biden has nominated, and the Senate has confirmed, about twice as many judges that Trump, and even Obama, had confirmed two years into their term.
I think it’s a fine line to walk, especially in online spaces. Propaganda, especially Russian led, has intentionally sown discord in an already fragmented party. It was out in full force for Trump against Clinton. It’s why she lost (yes, I know she won the popular vote).
The Democrats absolutely need to take a hard, honest look at what promises they’ve failed to fulfill to black Americans. I just also think we need to be really careful about not falling into “both sides”-ism. The Republicans and the Democrats are light years apart, as incredibly flawed as the Dems are.
The issues Black Americans are having with Democrats extend further than Russian bots and it’s dismissive to include it in the conversation. The Democratic party has used us for generations and Black people have a right to be angry and take stock. I’m 39, I grew up in a household listening to my elders talk about the slow walk inadequacies of the Democratic party alongside the outright racism of the Republican party. We need to stop saying “well now it’s not a both sides argument” when a marginalized population is voicing their concerns that have been ignored for generations.
I’ve been terribly depressed since Friday. There will be so much death and destruction in the wake of this.
On a personal level, this ruling has pretty much devastated my plans. My husband and I were thinking about the whole kid thing, but I’m 36, so the risks are higher. And it just seems too dangerous to do in a world where I might not have the right to save my own life if something goes wrong. And it’s such a dangerous thing to risk with the inevitable strain on the healthcare system.
I don’t envy your decision and I hope you do what is best for you. I became pregnant in 2016. My husband and I discussed and planned the pregnancy but my husband had doubts about raising a child or being pregnant during unsure times. I was paralyzed in fear Nov 2016. I knew I was raising two Black boys as a step-mom with one on the way. Ultimately, for me, I called upon my ancestors and I considered the walks and strides they made under rougher conditions and im glad for continuing on. My son has given me so much joy and hopes during these hard times. May peace be onto you as you contemplate your decision.
Establish term limits on the Supreme Court. Abolish the electoral college. One person one vote on all federal issues. See what happens.
Term limits absolutely! Blows my mind these are lifelong positions that hold SO MUCH POWER and we do not get to vote them in!
Study the history of the court (before it’s recent packing) and you will see many justices change their opinions over time. There’s a reason a turtle is the animal of the Supreme Court. If they were elected it would be filled with “ people who played lawyers once on TV” this is a complete cr*pfest but be very wary of majority voting.
Something we must fight back against hard and loudly, the false idea only 2% of abortions are related to rape, incest, or a danger to the woman. That lie was used for the legislation that doesn’t provide exceptions for rape or incest and it will be used to justify forcing women with cancer, septicemia, eclampsia and other problems to die painful deaths. We are nothing but expendable vessels to these people. When they recite that number, they are usually relying on a USA Today opinion piece citing a Guttmacher study that asked a very small number of women at 2 Planned Parenthood clinics why they were getting an abortion. The survey was voluntary and most refused to answer. There is no verifiable data, such as medical or police records, to support the study’s numbers. States do not collect data on the reasons for every abortion, BECAUSE IT IS NOBODY’S DAMN BUSINESS. But, until they do, absolutely nobody knows what percentage of abortions are due to rape, incest, or life of the mother. Don’t let them use that argument.
This is why there must be one federal standard that dictates complete & unabridged medical privacy so pregnant people have bodily autonomy. Abortion is medical care, that’s it. Any reason a pregnant person has for seeking an abortion is a valid one. The state cannot get in-between patients & providers. We have done that before, it’s death & eugenics all the way down.
It’s nearly impossible to prove rape. Less than 10% are prosecuted and half of those result in conviction. So, even if a child is raped, the child would still be forced to carry her abuser’s baby even with exceptions for rape.
However, the vast majority of rapes are never even reported. The risks are too high for people in dangerous domestic situations and tens of thousands of rape kits are just sitting around unexamined across the country.
Our local am news here in Western PA had a big story about lawmakers demanding university and college sign pledges they will not use aborted fetal tissue or they don’t get state money.
Kaiser is right about birth control & marriage equality, but I want to highlight another thing the reactionaries will push: eugenics. If abortion is criminalized (which they will try), you can throw women in prison where they can be sterilized around or after giving birth. Women were sterilized in California prisons in the 2000s. There was a case in Tennessee where a judge gave a woman a reduced sentence if she agreed to be sterilized. Detained immigrants in Georgia were sterilized by a physician there just a few years ago. A majority of US states had compulsory sterilization programs for “the unfit” on the books for much of the 20th century. This has always & will continue to target BIPOC people in particular, since the reactionary GOP is obsessed with white people being “replaced” by anyone else.
Last week a director of the Heritage Foundation retweeted an article suggesting that women trying to get abortions should be institutionalized for mandatory counseling. I guarantee they’d want to keep white women until they gave birth. J.D. Vance (backed by the odious Peter Thiel) is on record suggesting that women (like me) without children should not be able to vote, since they have no stake in the future of the country.
Be prepared for the vision they have for this country & vote accordingly in every election. And I have to admit I’m extremely skeptical of the motives of certain folks on social media who are complaining about Democrats right now. Save that heat for the folks who want to rewind the clock 100 years.
THIS! My province had a eugenics law in place for decades, (based on faulty racist “science” from the 1920s) which was finally struck down in 1972. Women, especially indigenous women, were the primary target. Other women were declared mentally unfit to justify forced sterilization. We are definitely circling back, and it is horrific to contemplate.
Yes! NC had a eugenics program as well “From 1929 to 1974, North Carolina’s eugenics program sterilized close to 7,600 men and women” and it was as if they wanted to breed Black people out of the population. Making abortions illegal has strong roots in w h I t e supremacy and is oftentimes yolked to sterilization of Black and Brown people.
Thomas needs to be impeached!!
https://sign.moveon.org/petitions/clarence-thomas-must-go?source=rawlink&utm_source=rawlink&share=219a3e60-a3bd-428d-99b8-3dc8ab8e36f4
Our court is biased !!! He is horrible!!! I swear they are pro death
I have heard Republicans described as a death cult.
This decision is completely about control. All over social media whenever you bring they decision up, women are being sluts and whores. They are being told to keep their legs shut. They are treating it like pregnancy is a consequence. They don’t care how dangerous pregnancy is. They don’t care that for every single medical complication where the fetus needs to removed is considered an abortion. They don’t care if women die.
Yet he didn’t mention Loving vs Virginia. Interesting.
Clarence Thomas, freedom fighter and black nationalist. Irony.
Justice Thomas was Justice Scalia’s b*tch for so long he’s just trying to look like he has thoughts of his own. He doesn’t. Ginny now does the thinking for him.
Note to self update by reading “The Enigma of Clarence Thomas.” by Corey Robin. Add to the earlier writing of this person.
I live in Alabama. My vote hasn’t counted in my lifetime (except for Doug Jones vs. Roy Moore). I can’t afford to escape to a blue state. I’ll just keep not mattering, even moreso now that I’m down a right.
You do matter Shannon! You’ve made me reach out from the UK. Lots of us care and feel the pain. Connecting to people here really helps.
This is only the beginning. Things will get much worse before they get better. It’s so sad, but also very, very scary. I really fear for the election and the return of Trump. I hope this really mobilizes all Americans who truly value their freedoms to get out and vote in droves. It’s the only way to stop these extreme right wing ideologues who’ve successfully imposed their will on the people for far too long. Unfortunately it doesn’t matter if they’re in the minority. They’re still winning many of the most important fights. Although I’m glad I don’t live in the US anymore, I love America and I have hope it can get better there if enough people are willing to really fight back.
It’s heartbreaking that we’re faced with voting for incompetence vs evil.