Dan Wootton blasts Prince Charles: The Windsors must remain ‘whiter than white’

Dan Wootton’s latest Daily Mail column actually shocked me. I wasn’t shocked about the subject matter, mind you. Wootton’s column this week is about how Wootton is “beginning to doubt that Prince Charles has the capacity to become King Charles III without threatening the future of the British monarchy.” In the piece, Wootton mentions the fact that Charles was accepting literal suitcases full of cash from shady Qatari billionaires, and the fact that Charles was publicly aggrieved about Boris Johnson’s scheme to send immigrants to Rwanda. Both subjects are like catnip to someone like Wootton. No, what shocked me was one particular line in Wootton’s column, where he explicitly says that the monarchy must remain “whiter than white.”
How much longer are we going to turn a collective blind eye to the improper behaviour of Prince Charles that isn’t fit for a king? For years, the heir’s allies have insisted the closer he comes to the throne, the more consciously he will adjust and tone down the more controversial aspects of his behaviour. Sadly, mounting evidence makes it clear to anyone with half a brain that’s blatantly not the case.
If anything, Charles’s conduct is becoming more inappropriate as his mother enters the twilight years of her spectacular and historic reign.
As a proud monarchist who staunchly believes the Royal Family must remain politically neutral and whiter than white, I’m desperately worried about what could transpire upon the Queen’s death (which I hope and pray remains many years away).
[From The Daily Mail]
I’m sure that Wootton and his defenders will claim that, in context, he meant “whiter than white” to mean “above reproach” and “nothing secretive or questionable.” But that’s the thing about these British commentators, they love a racist dog whistle. They love when they can say something hideously racist and condescendingly explain that of course that wasn’t what they meant. Who can forget “exotic DNA” or “Nappy New Year,” both of which appeared in mainstream British print outlets. And if asked, I’m sure Wootton would admit that he does want/expect the Windsors to stay all-white in their white power suits and white supremacist dog whistles.
Incidentally, in the middle of Wootton’s anti-Charles rant, he also wrote: “Worryingly, I fear Prince William may be starting to take his lead from daddy rather than his impeccable grandmother. He recently hijacked the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace to broadcast eco-catastrophe p-rn.” Well well well. I’m sure that was by design as well – can’t be too obvious about the Wootton-Baldemort connection, can we? William must love that too, the idea that his weaksauce environmentalism is somehow “politically sensitive” or “controversial.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Cambridge, UK -20211123- The Prince of Wales visits AstraZenaca’s official open of their new global Research and Development facility at the Cambridge Biomedical Campus.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220209-Royals Attend British Asian Trust Reception
-PICTURED: Prince Charles
-PHOTO by: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Britain’s Prince Charles attends an advent service held at Holy Trinity Brompton church in London, Britain, December 9, 2021.,Image: 647144842, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
LLANDRINDOD WELLS, WALES – DECEMBER 10: Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, speaks to guests at a reception for PRIME Cymru at the Metropole Hotel and Spa on December 10, 2021 in Llandrindod Wells, Wales. The Prince of Wales attended a reception to celebrate PRIME Cymru’s 20th year and the expansion of its volunteer mentoring programme.,Image: 647422643, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Matthew Horwood / Avalon
-
-
EMBARGOED TO 0001 TUESDAY APRIL 26
The Prince of Wales meeting children who have been learning about food as part of the Food For The Future, a pilot food education programme delivered by The Prince’s Foundation, at Dumfries House in Cumnock, Ayrshire. Picture date: Monday April 25, 2022.,Image: 685948383, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
North America Rights Only – Rwanda, Rwanda -20220623-
Prince Charles attends a Commonwealth Business Forum Exhibition at Kigali Cultural Exhibition Village, as part of his visit to Rwanda.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Dan Wooton: The Windsors must remain “whiter than white.”
Done.
Saying the quiet part aloud.. POC told y’all
Did this line remind anyone of anything?
“I’m desperately worried about what could transpire upon the Queen’s death (which I hope and pray remains many years away).”
It reminded me of Narnia, Calormen, and the Tisroc (May he live forever)
lolololol
Can’t bank on a 96 year old to stem the impending flood, Danny boy. You’re lucky you can squeeze a couple of years out of her, and that’s as a puppet for Charles and his ilk. And as far as the whiter than white, glad you keep putting it right out there to confirm what everyone already knows.
“politically neutral” is also a dog whistle for oppression. Because it means never supporting change, like the racists/misogynists who want to go back to the “good old days” where white men were allowed to do whatever they wanted, and women and people of color were kept in their place. And the royal family should set the example for others to follow of never demanding change to the status quo.
But even if that’s not what he means (giving him the benefit of the doubt, which he doesn’t deserve), if the monarch takes no position on anything, even things that are wrong, then what good is he/she? It’s only emphasizing how useless a monarch is.
I mean that’s not a dog whistle, that’s a bullhorn.
Right? I mean, really. There’s just no way to explain away that statement by saying, “I wasn’t trying to be racist. No. I was just trying to associate the word ‘white’ with being blameless, innocent, and ‘above-board’ that’s all.” Dear G*d.
Also, imagine being confronted with a person accepting a suitcase full of cash and your only concern is about that person and the family they represent remaining politically neutral. I sincerely hope these people keep twisting in the wind.
Given the current state of affairs occurring in Britain you would think whoever fed this vomit diatribe to Wooten would have chosen smaller bites. There aren’t too many actors is this play for those that are the targets to figure this out. This will not disappear as quickly as the spokesman for Wooten is hoping.
@debbie; this!
Absolutely Debbie! There’s no other way to interpret his “whiter-than-white” remark. Either it refers to staying racially “pure” or it means “innocent”. Take your pick. Either reference is deeply offensive to me as a WOC.
Dog whistle, hardly! This is a battering ram.
Becks1 Right?!?! He didn’t say the quiet part out loud he screamed the quiet part for all to hear!
Exactly this. He can’t pretend he didn’t know exactly what he was saying, the words are right there.
“No. I was just trying to associate the word ‘white’ with being blameless, innocent, and ‘above-board’ that’s all.” Dear G*d.”
Well said, Debbie.
It reminds me of another front page headline,it was some kind of ball and i if i remember correctly it was the Queen, Camilla and Kate and it said ‘ALL WHITE’ they were all wearing white dresses but we know what was meant.
I remember that, the headline was “All white on the night!” in the daily fail.
I commented here at the time how disgusting it was and posters here told me I was wrong, it was a reference to the dress code being white tie, the usual nonsense to excuse what is right there in front of us.
@zapp, like we know what was meant by the 2016 headline “Prince Harry has gone over to the dark side. . . .” (which I always found worse than even the Compton headline).
Plus the recently withdrawn headline of Kate’s white power suit.
“All White on the Night”? Holy Klan rally, Batman.
That was such a disgusting dog whistle. He can’t hide under a poor choice of words; he’s a journalist. The way I hate Dan Wootton, man.
He’s not a journalist! He’s just another low life Piers Morgan wannabe who engages in manufacturing hate for profit.
If he lived in the US he would undoubtedly be a very smug Log Cabin Republican…no doubt thinking that when his buddies say “some animals are more special than others” that he was included in that group…
But they’re very much not a racist family. How can this happen? 🙄
Ah well, good to know they aren’t pretending anymore.
Never ask the persons who perpetrate racism if they, it’s the victims who know for sure.
Dan is disgusting and so are all monarchist.
The “whiter than white” comment speaks for itself.
I am also put off (though less so, naturally) by the flippant “eco-catastrophe porn” term. I don’t take William seriously as an environmentalist, but to suggest he is making too big a fuss about the Earth being in the grip of a dire crisis is just, ugh.
I hate these snide Neo-con spitball-throwers.
The monarchy is the symbol of the social hierarchy particularly in the UK . In the UK you have the monarchy but you also have the House of Lords – all titled, majority (not all) landowning aristocrats who despite not being elected are part of the government and can decide and influence legislation. Then there are the posh and upper middle class who aspire to be aristocrats. The fact Wooton said ‘whiter than white” while vile is accurate. The UK is 80% white and Brexit was won by using a similar strategy to “Nixon’s southern strategy” in the US and the Tories maintain power by continuing to use similar tactics despite the economy being a dumpster fire.
Wooten gets zero scoops from Kensington Palace, so now he’s going to resort to using extremist language to get noticed and get the clicks his bosses demand. He is getting desperate.
And William’s insertion of his Earthshot sh-t into the Jubilee festivities incurred its fair share of criticism. The evening was supposed to be about Betty; no one wanted a lecture about the environment from a dude that takes a helicopter to cross the street. I think that is why the birthday publicity suddenly veered toward the homeless.
He doesn’t need scoops from KP – he gets talking points from them. And the points here are William should be king instead of Charles and William’s keeping things white by getting rid of Meghan.
Word.
💯
I wonder if this is part of William’s attempt to bring down the monarchy from the inside by causing doubts about the suitability of both him and his father? I firmly believe that William does not want to be king, with all those tedious responsibilities and traditions, but he does want the money and free time to be the gentleman farmer he imagines himself to be.
I am certain that Willnot’s desire not to be the monarch who loses the monarchy overrides his allergy to even the bare minimum of his work “requirements”.
I think William sees how long the queen is living, and doesn’t want to wait another 20+ years until he can become king. He wants Charles out of the way sooner rather than later.
Charles had better employ a food taster if he doesn’t have one already.
Is “proud monarchist” Dan Whootin being critical & telling the future monarch how to act? How is that being a “proud monarchist”?
You make a really good point. If you don’t believe the monarch is chosen by God, you aren’t a monarchist. If you believe that they are, criticizing the future monarch seems like a pretty obvious contradiction.
Now I’m all in my head, can a monarchist be atheist? Do you have to believe in AngloSaxon God to buy into the monarchy in the first place?
Poor Dan, so “desperately worried” about what will happen to his meal ticket. The “William voice” is strong here – vote for me, I’m working to keep the monarchy whiter than white.
Both the Fail and The Times seem to favour Billy Idle leap frogging to the throne over his father. Me I tremble at the thought of Basher as King dancing to the tune of the Murdoch press. Clearly they believe he is more aligned with their values than PC.
Yeah, it was deliberate.
Are they going to try to pull this back like how Rep Mary Miller from Illinois claims that she didn’t mean to say “white life” at the recent Trump rally, she wanted to say “right to life?”
Dan Wootton meant to write “righter than right” or “brighter than bright” or “mightier than might.” Or “shite-er than shite.”
“Shite-er than shite” (btw, that autocorrects to “whiter” LOL). 🤣
This is both blatant racism and William’s wish to throw garbage at his father as he gets nearer the throne. Wootton’s little poke at W is laughably transparent, “see? No fear or favor!” These people are disgusting.
William’s errand boy is saying the quite part out loud. He sprinkled that criticism of William in to throw people off, but best believe this is exactly how William feels about Harry and his children.
He knew exactly what he was writing.
So I can believe my lying eyes and ears, the jubilee as an occasion was recieved as the Queen’s service. The Thanksgiving service did not focus on heirs, the BBC was brilliant in its coverage, we got to see the architectural beauty of St. Paul.
Prince Harry and his lovely wife returned home to celebrate the Queen and introduce Lilibet to some of the family.
Beatrice and her new husband attended a number of events on the Queen’s behalf. Eugenie did at least one solo event.
The public got the alternative facts from the tabloid media, the downward profit spiral continues, a rejection of the monarchy as celebrity.
In the chaos that Brexit produced, there is an emerging picture of the citizens of England and the realms are more reliant on regional newspapers for their news.
The bottom three are daily fail, mirror and the sun with less than 23% of the people believing in their credibility.
They may have succeeded in gaining and keeping power while they inflicted scarcity of provisions to keep employees and lower classes in place, meanwhile the media who do not pay taxes are demanding a tax break for businesses.
What does the mixed results mean?
The British public is finally getting fed up with programs disguised as news with no facts, data but venting on what can be ‘triggers’ for some members of the public who would tune in to create a loyal viewership like the juggernaut of disinformation Fox News.
The triggers are the usual immigrants and racism.
The venting and quarreling are designed to make the venters ‘win’.
This is the strategy employed here, Harry and Meghan is not accepted by the Dacre Heil better known as the Fail.
This is Wootton’s way of expressing their outrage and fear.
On a personal note, his statement has nothing to do with me, Dan Wootton simply chose to use his inside voice, outside.
This too shall pass.
No surprise from Wootton. He’s attacked Alexandra Burke and Mel B viciously; he has serious hatred for black women and he knew exactly what he was writing here.
Dan Wooten is paid troll. He and others like him thrive by throwing racial (and gender) bombs. It’s catnip to their core audience. They do it by falling back on plausible deniability (gasp, it’s an age old saying) and by then saying the person who called them on it is the actual racist, irrational, or worst—woke. The paid troll can then live another few days or rather news cycles off of the “woke” outrage and their victimization at the hands of the leftist, intolerant, woke mob. In essence, white racial grievance.
He wins in the end because his numbers are sky high as a result. He’s getting numbers from the other trolls who drag that same pond looking for dead bodies as well as from the people who log-on or call in to rightly tell him that he is an asshole who has made his career being a racist, asshole troll.
What are the younger generations in the UK saying about keeping the RF? These old farts in the BM are dinosaurs, the younger generation won’t care about these ridiculous pageantries, or do they? Asking out of curiosity