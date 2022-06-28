Prince Harry & Meghan drove over to Oprah’s house & stayed for an hour

Over the weekend, the lower-tier British tabloids were running stories about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are terribly unpopular in the UK and America, and something something don’t look too closely at the reporting. The point was to drive the news about Harry and Meghan and make them sound “cut off” and disenfranchised. Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry went to visit Oprah at her house in Montecito and the Daily Mail couldn’t wait to buy the exclusive photos for what was easily thousands of dollars, maybe tens of thousands.

EXCLUSIVE: Harry and Meghan are seen making five-minute drive to neighbor Oprah's Montecito mansion https://t.co/1jcPFTlpsX — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 27, 2022

As you can see, the banner headline was “EXCLUSIVE: Is another royal tell-all in the works? Harry and Meghan are seen making five-minute drive to friend and neighbor Oprah’s $100million Montecito mansion.” I will go on the record saying I hope they are giving another interview to Oprah! DO IT! It’s far more likely that they were just visiting a neighbor though.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted on their way to pay a visit to Oprah’s $100million Montecito mansion over the weekend, DailyMail.com can reveal. Exclusive photos show the erstwhile royals, 37 and 40, turning into the 70-acre property late Saturday afternoon accompanied by a woman believed to be the pair’s friend, actress Janina Gavankar. What looked like a baby car seat was strapped in next to Meghan, but it is unknown if either Lilibet or Archie were in the car to visit Auntie Oprah. Sources told DailyMail.com the trio spent an hour at the palatial estate and made the five-minute journey from their own Montecito home in a convoy of cars that included a Range Rover carrying security personnel. Harry was driving the lead car, while Meghan could be seen chatting to both occupants from the backseat. News of the couple’s visit to Oprah could come as a surprise to Queen if another tell-all interview is in the works – less than 18 months after their sensational chat with the talk show host, 68, made global headlines and sparked a royal racism scandal.

[From the Daily Mail]

I bet one or both of the kids was along for the journey – that’s why Meghan was in the back, she was with the kids. I love Harry behind the wheel, driving over to his friend Oprah’s house. Janina Gavankar has been Meghan’s friend for years and years – I remember just after the Oprah interview, Janina went on one of the British morning shows and she said flat-out that Meghan has receipts and that the royals have all of Meghan’s documentation about how she was treated and what they were doing to her. Janina is a loyal friend. Oprah is too, methinks. I can’t wait to see what this crew is cooking up!