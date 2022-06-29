People love the pics of Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling in their ‘Barbie’ costumes

Over the past week, photo agencies have been getting a lot of photos from the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Margot is Barbie, Ryan is Ken. The supporting cast is bonkers and some of the actors have said that the script (cowritten by Greta Gerwig) is amazing. The set photos from LA and Venice Beach have the look, feel and energy of dolls coming to life. I guess that’s what we’re supposed to feel? Like, childhood excitement that our childhood Barbie dolls have come to life. But doesn’t that sound really unsettling? My God.

Anyway, these are photos of Ryan and Margot roller-blading through Venice Beach, with director Margot Robbie filming them. Again, no one has any idea what the f–king plot is. David Mack at Buzzfeed wrote a hilarious piece about that, how none of the script has leaked and no one has any g–damn idea what the film is actually supposed to be about. But hey, Margot absolutely looks like a Barbie doll come to life. I am enjoying how Ryan seems… happy. He seems amused by this.

My guess about the plot is that it resembles Enchanted – someone casts a spell and the dolls “come to life” and begin living out in the world and interacting with people outside of BarbieWorld. I would guess that Barbie realizes that Ken is a dud and she ends up with a man of substance, maybe. She learns lessons and she teaches normal people to embrace their inner childhood or something.