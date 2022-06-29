People love the pics of Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling in their ‘Barbie’ costumes

Over the past week, photo agencies have been getting a lot of photos from the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Margot is Barbie, Ryan is Ken. The supporting cast is bonkers and some of the actors have said that the script (cowritten by Greta Gerwig) is amazing. The set photos from LA and Venice Beach have the look, feel and energy of dolls coming to life. I guess that’s what we’re supposed to feel? Like, childhood excitement that our childhood Barbie dolls have come to life. But doesn’t that sound really unsettling? My God.
Anyway, these are photos of Ryan and Margot roller-blading through Venice Beach, with director Margot Robbie filming them. Again, no one has any idea what the f–king plot is. David Mack at Buzzfeed wrote a hilarious piece about that, how none of the script has leaked and no one has any g–damn idea what the film is actually supposed to be about. But hey, Margot absolutely looks like a Barbie doll come to life. I am enjoying how Ryan seems… happy. He seems amused by this.
My guess about the plot is that it resembles Enchanted – someone casts a spell and the dolls “come to life” and begin living out in the world and interacting with people outside of BarbieWorld. I would guess that Barbie realizes that Ken is a dud and she ends up with a man of substance, maybe. She learns lessons and she teaches normal people to embrace their inner childhood or something.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
Blast from the past! I had that Fanny pack in the early 90s.
Halloween is going to be so much this year fun dressing up like them!
Tacky is cool now and one of the reasons why I think I’m feeling this movie is because famous actors like Ryan and Margot seem to be enjoying making this movie. We want our actors to be happy filming their movies. I’m sure in the end, we’ll learn that both Barbie and Ken are deep humans too, not as shallow as we made them be during so many years, rejected and disrespected. They will be worthy of all our love and respect.
I am excited for this movie, and I agree– it’s good to see actors ostensibly enjoying making it!
Greta Gerwig said something about how she wanted the film to surprise people and give them something they didn’t know they wanted. I actually hope the plot isn’t what Kaiser predicted. It’s fine to have a Barbie world-real world dichotomy so long as that’s not in service of a cynical, meta wink at the audience (truly the laziest references to IP and something that has been done to death by the likes of Disney). I hope that, as you said, it ends with an earnest message that Barbie and Ken are deep and worthy of love/respect.
Yes, my guess is also that Barbie and Ken are wonderful people and that Barbie is a genius because she was after all a doctor, veterinarian, teacher and astronaut.
I am feeling this movie for two reasons: Margot (She is a very talented actress) and this takes me back to youth. When the biggest issue I had was my dad yelling about how much I tied up the one phone line and what was going on in school. I need to find my TrapperKeeper and Outliner pens.
I love this comment.
I’m really excited for this movie! Pretty sure I had a Barbie with that exact outfit.
LOL I’m pretty sure I saw people wearing those exact outfits too ! As a kid, I only ventured into wearing neon socks. That was enough for me.
It’s called Hot Skatin’ Barbie
This looks fun? I think I’d like to watch. I had a barbie with this exact outfit when I was a kid.
Sorry but what Baumbach & Gerwig did to Jennifer Jason Leigh while filming Greenberg, and then run off together while JJL gave birth alone. You’ve gotta be psycho and heartless to do what they did.
Everyone loves Greta, I just can’t get there knowing how awful she was. How could you do that to another woman? Baumbach I never liked, but I did like Greta up until then. They really though are doing a great job of pretending none of it happened….
I don’t know how anyone can do that to their partner, or to another woman, either. No one is obligated to stay in a marriage, but that’s just so gross.
I didn’t like Gerwig’s version of “Little Women” that much, for the record. I love Saoirse Ronan and I liked her performance but I thought the movie lacked heart. I didn’t care for the flashback structure. Florence Pugh couldn’t pull off Young Amy and she just felt way too modern in the role somehow. The 1990s version with Winona Ryder was way better, IMO. It felt fresh true to the source material. And Christian Bale made a great Laurie.
The story isn’t about Baumbach (it isn’t really about Gerwig either, but she’s involved in the movie that it is about, and he’s not) and I am certain that if a story about him ever were featured here, the comments section would light up with what a sh!theel he is and a terrible person. Because it takes an absolutely terrible, awful person to blindside their nine-months-pregnant partner by running off with a colleague, leaving her to give birth alone. And nobody but a sh!theel would then mine that experience from their own self-pitying viewpoint to make a movie that makes the abandoned partner out as a shrew and him out as a long-suffering victim.
But it also takes a particular kind of pick-me b!tch to be the affair and running-away partner, particularly at the age of 30. That’s well old enough to know better and to insist on some civility and compassion. I cannot imagine how it felt to JJL to have the rug pulled out from under her at the most vulnerable point in her life. Nine months pregnant!!! Gerwig acted like a selfish, spoiled child who doesn’t want to lose her shiny new toy and enabled Baumbach to abandon the mother of his child. It’s not all on her by any means, but she’s not blameless, either.
ETA, this should appear lower as a response to LBB, but it’s not threaded the way it should be…
So sick of these comments every time there’s a story on Greta Gerwig! Jennifer Jason Leigh doesn’t comment – so why should anyone else? She fell for a married man and allegedly did questionable things, but how is that anyone else’s business? Is Gerwig perfect? Hell no – but she IS talented and one of the FEW female writer/directors with a voice in Hollywood. She’s hardly Mel Gibson or Woody Allen!
People are entitled to their opinions though. No one HAS to like Greta or support her career.
@ladybaden
Jennifer Jason Leigh wrote the screenplay for Greenberg. It was Greta Gerwig’s breakout role. JJL was on set basically every day. They even filmed in her/Baumbach’s house. She was visibly pregnant when Gerwig was working on it. They fcked around even when JJL was on SET pregnant af. Then, after having an affair that whole time, JJL is dumped at 9 months pregnant! & Gerwig/Baumbach ran off together – literally – while JJL gave birth alone.
Baumbach / Gerwig are both responsible. But you Lady Baden are carefully glazing over A LOT with a sanitized version – ‘fell for a married man, did questionable things.’ Understating much?
Sorry if you’re gonna do the feminist support-all-women female director schtick then you can’t snap when people bring up actions a 30 year old woman – not some young ingenue – did. Sidenote: notice the most press goes to the pretty white women that hopped from acting to the director’s chair like Greta & Olivia Wilde, both with VOGUE COVERS.
Honestly Gerwig f*cked up big time-I get how an affair happens, even if it’s wrong and terrible, but an affair while the other person’s partner is pregnant is beyond the pale imo-but why do people ignore Noah?
It’s been over ten years, Jennifer and everyone moved on and no one said anything, the past was in the past…and then Noah made Marriage Story which was loosely based on his own marriage to Jennifer where he tries to semi justify cheating and it ends with them getting along fine…when apparently they do not get along at all in real life… Not to mention Noah was the man who was married in the first place! There’s a lot of stories about Noah being a huge jerk in other ways, too.
I don’t want to eternally scarlet letter anyone, but come on, if you’re going to go after someone go after Noah who did far, far worse than Greta imo.
I’m deliberately glazing over a lot @berkeley. That’s my point. The details are none of my business.
ARE people entitled to their opinions @America Chavez? It’s a good question. I know I’m not perfect enough to pass judgement, especially when I wasn’t inside the situation and don’t know the details.
I’m actually not a particular fan of Gerwig, believe it or not, but I am sick of women being held to these ideals that men escape
Yes. People are entitled to their opinions. Exactly that.
Weird hill to die on but you do you.
@Div
I admit I actually really liked Marriage Story and thought Adam and Scarlet both did a great job, but man, did he make him out to look like a victim: Totally glossed over the affair part making it look like it was his young assistant that chased after him, made it look like she left due to new found success and the pregnant part was totally zapped as the kid was like 9 in the movie.
So yeah, I can believe he’s a big jerk
I’m not sick of these comments because I’m just hearing about this now! Damn!
Both of them sound awful, but as far as Greta goes… she knew better. There are better ways to handle these situations. She enabled and rewarded terrible behavior. What trash.
Of course she is not the only person to blame. Her actions though. How terrible is your heart to allow yourself to be that person.
I don’t think Noah and Greta share our “peasant morality”
Ryan laugh a lot with Margot on all the pics i have seen. It’ si more smile than I have seen him over 10 years so it is cool for him
Yikes, this script better be amazing otherwise this all looks a little cringe for 2 people still trying to be really high brow actors. Like Cats cringe.
And sometimes no story leaks=it’s awful and they have to keep it under wraps until opening to at least get the initial ticket sales.
I bet Margot will be PERFECT in this. I can imagine her charisma chiming perfectly with a Barbie role. Will definitely watch!
Everyone knows Ken is gay and Barbie runs off with GI Joe. At least that was the plot when we were kids. There was even a car commercial about it.
huh??
Lightpurple…your comment begs a myriad of questions..
Why do you find GI Joe’s masculinity superior to Ken’s? How do you know Ken’s “true” sexuality? or Gi Joe’s? I mean, wasn’t there a don’t ask, don’t tell policy in the US army in the 90s? Why does Barbie need a hetero man? Why can’t Barbie be an a thrupple, poly-amorous relationship with GI Joe and Ken? Or just be a single person who is happily on their own?
…because “a car commercial”??? “when we were kids”??
so much has happened since we were kids, and why not start re-imagining these old narratives?
When I was a kid, my rather Playboy inspired Malibu Barbie was always getting run over by GI Joe’s jeep. Francie was the one who got to go on adventures with the dudes. Ken usually sat gathering dust. If he had been designed more like GI Joes were, he’d have gotten more play. I guess it says that even then I had issues with the stereotypes the Barbies of the 70’s promoted. Francie was my fave.
Hi The Recluse
I think we’ve all internalized those stereotypes to some degree, sadly. Me included. even when we were kids they were shaping our imaginations. But we can keep learning, and keep trying to change our minds and our worlds…even though it’s difficult sometimes, to say the least.
I do not care at all about the plot, script, character motivations, etc. I just need to see this and let the joy wash over me.
You’ve pretty much summed up my thoughts on this movie.
Yes! I will be there for the visuals and the general bonkersness of it all. If the plot is good, that’s just gravy.
No idea what this film will be like. Will it be a chick flick, a dark twisted comedy, a Barbie biopic? no clue. Maybe that’s the appeal, the mystery surrounding it. But the fact Amy schumer left and Margot was cast instead indicates the plot must have changed quite a bit.
Gotta be honest…I’m loving the pictures and the fashion but have a feeling this film will be a dud. The cast is massive to the point it seems overstuffed, something sits weirdly that the “main” Barbie and Ken are white and the non main Barbie and Ken are not, and the rumors that this will tackle bigotry in the real world…Noah Baumbach, king of privileged yt people movies, is not the best person to do so (he co-wrote the script with Greta).
That said, Greta is an amazing filmmaker.
But let’s talk about what’s Really Important:
I wonder whose gonna be on the soundtrack?
If Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” isn’t on the soundtrack, I riot.
I feel like the only person who thinks the photos look super creepy, especially of Ryan as Ken. And hey, if people want to spend money making a Barbie movie and then spend more money to see it, power to them. But I still think “Ken” looks like a weird plastic Ted Bundy in spandex and day glow colors.
Oh my goodness! That David Mack/Buzzfeed feed piece is a hoot! More photos =more feelings that Ryan is not my Ken, but he does look like he is having fun!
Ryan Gosling is really good at comedy: see The Nice Guys, wherein he brought Lou Costello energy to his performance. I will wait to see what the reviews say, but I am hoping that he gets to do fun things with Ken.
Margot Robbie is so pretty, talented and unproblematic that I know I will see this no matter what!
And even though I think his face has too much character to be Ken, I love the Gos and find him super hot, even in roles where he’s a major douche. In other words, I’m really hoping this turns into a Legally Blonde/Devil Wears Prada/Mean Girls for me aka movies I stop to watch no matter what.
Dayglo! I knew I should’ve kept everything lol.
The colours are like eye candy to my inner child. Margot and Ryan, with an interesting plot have the chops to pull this off.
I read somewhere that this is a fictional telling of these two characters as the people who inspired the doll making.
Like Lightyear for the Mattel crowd?
This looks like an 80s train wreck.. Hard pass.