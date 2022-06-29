Travis Barker taken to Cedars-Sinai by ambulance, Kourtney is by his side

Over the years, Travis Barker has had a number of health issues related to the horrific plane crash in 2008. He had burns all over his body, he was in and out of burn units and hospitals for months and years. In recent years, his health has been much more stable, and since he’s been with Kourtney Kardashian, he’s even traveled on planes (for the first time since the 2008 crash). He’s all about clean-living and veganism and peace. So this is upsetting… Travis was rushed to the hospital yesterday. Kourtney is by his side.

Unfortunately, the “in sickness” part of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s vows is already coming into play … the drummer was just hospitalized, with his new wife by his side. Barker and Kourtney first showed up at West Hills hospital Tuesday morning for a health issue Travis was experiencing. Apparently, the medical crew at West Hills felt Travis needed additional care, because he was then taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Kourtney followed closely behind the ambulance, wearing black sweats and a hood. It’s currently unclear what Travis’ condition is, or what medical emergency brought him to the hospital. Interestingly enough, during the ordeal, he tweeted, “God save me.” 5:14 PM PT — Travis’ medical emergency is starting to sound more serious … because his daughter is asking for prayers. Alabama Barker took to social media after her dad was hospitalized and asked folks to send prayers to Travis.

[From TMZ]

I saw rumors on Twitter that Kourtney maybe had Covid recently, and that Travis possibly has a bad case of Covid and that’s why he’s being hospitalized. Of course, I’ve also seen anti-vaxxers blame Travis’s hospitalization on the vaccine, although I can’t even see a confirmation that Barker has been vaccinated (I hope he has been). Maybe it’s not related to Covid at all. Anyway, poor Travis. I hope he’s okay. Poor Kourtney too.

Update: Apparently, it’s not Covid, it’s pancreatitis. Poor Travis.