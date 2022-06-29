Travis Barker taken to Cedars-Sinai by ambulance, Kourtney is by his side

Over the years, Travis Barker has had a number of health issues related to the horrific plane crash in 2008. He had burns all over his body, he was in and out of burn units and hospitals for months and years. In recent years, his health has been much more stable, and since he’s been with Kourtney Kardashian, he’s even traveled on planes (for the first time since the 2008 crash). He’s all about clean-living and veganism and peace. So this is upsetting… Travis was rushed to the hospital yesterday. Kourtney is by his side.

Unfortunately, the “in sickness” part of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s vows is already coming into play … the drummer was just hospitalized, with his new wife by his side.

Barker and Kourtney first showed up at West Hills hospital Tuesday morning for a health issue Travis was experiencing. Apparently, the medical crew at West Hills felt Travis needed additional care, because he was then taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Kourtney followed closely behind the ambulance, wearing black sweats and a hood.

It’s currently unclear what Travis’ condition is, or what medical emergency brought him to the hospital. Interestingly enough, during the ordeal, he tweeted, “God save me.”

5:14 PM PT — Travis’ medical emergency is starting to sound more serious … because his daughter is asking for prayers. Alabama Barker took to social media after her dad was hospitalized and asked folks to send prayers to Travis.

I saw rumors on Twitter that Kourtney maybe had Covid recently, and that Travis possibly has a bad case of Covid and that’s why he’s being hospitalized. Of course, I’ve also seen anti-vaxxers blame Travis’s hospitalization on the vaccine, although I can’t even see a confirmation that Barker has been vaccinated (I hope he has been). Maybe it’s not related to Covid at all. Anyway, poor Travis. I hope he’s okay. Poor Kourtney too.

Update: Apparently, it’s not Covid, it’s pancreatitis. Poor Travis.

47 Responses to “Travis Barker taken to Cedars-Sinai by ambulance, Kourtney is by his side”

  1. Wilma says:
    June 29, 2022 at 7:27 am

    Crossing all my fingers for him. He’s a sweet human being.

    Reply
    • BlinkB says:
      June 29, 2022 at 8:37 am

      Such a sweetheart. I’ve been a Blink fan for 20 years (hence the username), and just adore him. He comes across so well in The Kardashians as well. Hope he has a swift recovery

      Reply
    • Elizabeth Phillips says:
      June 29, 2022 at 8:07 pm

      I heard it was pancreatitis.

      Reply
  2. Hyrule Castle says:
    June 29, 2022 at 7:56 am

    It’s pretty shocking news, I hope he’s ok.

    I don’t care for any of the K klan women but I like him.

    Reply
  3. America Chavez says:
    June 29, 2022 at 8:18 am

    Wouldn’t he have had to be vaccinated to travel to Italy?

    Reply
  4. Alexandria says:
    June 29, 2022 at 8:23 am

    Get well soon Travis.

    Reply
  5. HeatherC says:
    June 29, 2022 at 8:25 am

    I think vaccination was required for the Met Gala but I’m not 100% positive.

    I hope he gets well soon. Please 2022, don’t take another super talented drummer away from me. This guy is a living legend.

    Reply
    • Mmmkay says:
      June 29, 2022 at 9:11 am

      Right. Still recovering from the loss of Taylor Hawkins. Ugh

      Reply
    • Fifee says:
      June 29, 2022 at 10:54 am

      I’m pretty sure that vaccination would have been required for entry to Italy for their wedding as it was in May just before the vaccine pass was dropped by Italy at the start of June.

      That aside, I hope he recovers for whatever ails him.

      Reply
  6. Kebbie says:
    June 29, 2022 at 8:44 am

    I don’t understand when these anti-vaxxers claim somebody is sick because of the vaccine. The vaccine that they got a year and a half ago? They’re just now having a bad reaction to it? It’s so dumb and nonsensical.

    Anyways, I hope he’s okay. I’ve always liked him.

    Reply
    • Mari says:
      June 29, 2022 at 12:56 pm

      People have been getting boosters and there’s impeccable data about the effects of the vaccines even 2-3 months post infection.

      Reply
  7. Lucía says:
    June 29, 2022 at 8:53 am

    He’s been through so much in his life already. I hope he’ll be okay.

    Reply
  8. ME says:
    June 29, 2022 at 9:08 am

    I hope he is ok. He tweeted “God save me”…so I’m guessing he’s alert and not in serious condition? His daughter did a tiktok of him in the hospital holding his hand. I really don’t understand the need to jump to social media during a scary time like that. Why do you need attention when something like this is going on? I just don’t understand. Either way, I am sure he is getting the best of care.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      June 29, 2022 at 9:15 am

      I think it’s odd too but maybe it made him feel better/more hopeful to tweet something?? I feel like most of these people who live on social media are desperate to connect and I’ve always been worried that his relationship/marriage felt more desperate than genuine.

      Reply
    • yelly says:
      June 29, 2022 at 10:52 am

      Travis produced Machine Gun Kelly’s most recent album that includes a song called God Save Me, which Travis wrote and recorded on. I read somewhere the tweet was referencing that, although obviously it’s hard to know if that’s true or not.

      Reply
    • MoonTheLoon says:
      June 29, 2022 at 12:09 pm

      I was in hospital last year, related to my chronic illness. I did a couple photos and updates to my FB from the ER and throughout my stay. For me, it was about focusing on something else, keeping concerned folks updated and as documentation I can look back upon. I don’t have near the following that Travis and his family have. But I get the urge to turn to a social network in a challenging time. There’s a type of loneliness one feels when in such a vulnerable state. Grasping at the straw of social media can sometimes be just what helps you get through.

      Reply
      • ME says:
        June 29, 2022 at 12:39 pm

        Good points. Whatever makes you stress less. It’s just Travis is connected to the Kardashians, and they are all about attention…so of course my first instinct was that they wanted him to tweet so the family could get attention. I mean it still could be true, but who knows.

      • tealily says:
        June 29, 2022 at 1:30 pm

        I can understand the desire to reach out to other people and get some warm thoughts in your direction at that time. I hope he’s okay.

    • Christina says:
      June 29, 2022 at 1:33 pm

      I hear you, but the Kardashians are religious. They go to church. Now that Travis has married in, he’s hearing how they handle problems like this. Many people hide their condition, like Chad Boseman. If I feared for my life, I don’t think I’d be as strong as Chadwick was.

      When I was Catholic as a kid and young adult, social media wasn’t a thing, but asking for prayers was. A lot of Christian’s believe in the power of prayer in these situations. In our little hamlet in Compton, everybody found out when somebody was sick, and prayed. Atheist now, but I appreciate the sense of community.

      Religions have some good social benefits for a lot of people, but I’d prefer control over my life and body, thanks.

      Reply
    • Lizzybizzy says:
      June 29, 2022 at 2:42 pm

      God Save Me is also the name of the track he’s working on with Machine Gun Kelly, so it could also just be a massive coincidence that he posted that right before he ended up in the hospital.

      Reply
  9. Christine says:
    June 29, 2022 at 9:33 am

    He could have underlining health issues, maybe due to his past drug use. My dad is vaccinated and boosted and got covid for the first time this week. He has a heart condition so symptoms have affected him significantly. Luckily his oxygen levels improved and he hasn’t needed to be admitted to the hospital but even milder strains can kill someone who is susceptible. If he weren’t vaccinated, he’d probably be dead. Happened to a co-workers wife who refused to get it.

    Reply
  10. Merricat says:
    June 29, 2022 at 10:08 am

    The vaccine does not kill you.

    Reply
  11. duchessL says:
    June 29, 2022 at 10:24 am

    I hope he’s going to be ok. He seems like such a sweet and soft person.

    Reply
  12. N. says:
    June 29, 2022 at 10:32 am

    Kourtney very recently posted on her website Poosh that she’s just had a second COVID infection. She gave tips on her self-care.

    Reply
  13. HoneyBear says:
    June 29, 2022 at 11:01 am

    This must be devastating for the family. I wish them a speedy recovery and hopefully we get an update with good news today.

    Reply
  14. FHMom says:
    June 29, 2022 at 11:15 am

    Aw. He sounds like a nice guy. I hope he’s okay. He’s had way too many health issues in his life

    Reply
  15. Jferber says:
    June 29, 2022 at 11:23 am

    I read that in 2018 he had blood clots in both arms– really dangerous. I believe Serena Williams has also had this problem in the past. I pray for him.

    Reply
    • North of Boston says:
      June 29, 2022 at 12:33 pm

      Blood clots are scary! And if he’s predisposed to them for whatever reason, a COVID infection would make things xxx times scarier. Blood clots are one of the many dangerous complications COVID can trigger.

      Reply
  16. pk says:
    June 29, 2022 at 1:16 pm

    It’s being reported he has pancreatitis. The Kardashians aren’t too worried. Kim’s private jet just took off for the Turks and Caicos. I’m guessing he’ll be fine.

    Reply
    • Christina says:
      June 29, 2022 at 1:39 pm

      Thanks for updating! That makes me feel better for him. A news story upturn is nice right about now.

      Reply
      • pk says:
        June 29, 2022 at 1:44 pm

        It’s being reported his pancreatitis was from a colonoscopy. I didn’t even know that could happen.

      • Jenn says:
        June 29, 2022 at 3:02 pm

        pk – Wow!!! Interesting! Yeah, you can have a severe inflammatory reaction to literally anything. If your body thinks it has something foreign inside — even a scope, I guess — it will go to war. It’s actually the same disease process as when organ transplants get “rejected” by the recipient’s body.

      • pk says:
        June 29, 2022 at 3:04 pm

        @Jenn

        Wow that is actually really fascinating. I bet a lot of people don’t know that.

  17. Lynne says:
    June 29, 2022 at 3:41 pm

    Pancreatitis can also be caused by alcohol abuse

    Reply
    • clarabelle says:
      June 29, 2022 at 4:08 pm

      From Insider.com:

      Developing pancreatitis from a colonoscopy is especially rare, Goldstein said, given the anatomy of where the pancreas is in relation to the part of the colon probed during a colonoscopy. “It’s not a thing we consider,” he said, whereas injury to the liver or spleen, for example, is.

      He said that 80% of pancreatitis cases are due to gallstones or alcohol abuse, and that most of the other cases are due to medications, viruses, or even procedures other than colonoscopies.

      Reply
  18. Kaye says:
    June 29, 2022 at 4:12 pm

    I was admitted to the hospital years ago with a seriously inflamed gall bladder, and pancreatitis was one of the accompanying symptoms.

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      June 29, 2022 at 9:06 pm

      I am sorry, my ex husband had chronic pancreatitis, and I can honestly say that the pain he was in during a flare up was worse than when I pushed a baby out of my vagina. The hospitals pulled out pain meds that I had never heard of in my life that didn’t give him all that much relief, and I have had major surgeries. I am certain I have never been in as much pain as my ex’s pancreatitis.

      I hope Travis feels better soon, and this doesn’t turn into a recurring issue for him.

      Reply
  19. VivaAviva says:
    June 29, 2022 at 4:21 pm

    Late enough to the game to see the update. I hope he’ll be all right, but I know from experience that pancreatitis is super painful. It really does feel like you’re dying.

    Reply

