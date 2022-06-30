“George Clooney & Julia Roberts’s new movie looks so cheeseball” links
  • June 30, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Julia Roberts & George Clooney reunited on-screen for Ticket to Paradise. This looks cheesy and I can’t believe so much of the plot is revealed? [LaineyGossip]
Uvalde cops are harassing & stalking the parents who criticized them following the Robb Elementary School shooting. [Jezebel]
Denver’s famous gay flamingos broke up. [Dlisted]
Homophobic arsonist almost sets himself on fire to burn a rainbow flag. [OMG Blog]
Elizabeth Olsen looks really cute here. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Why are we seeing so many photos from the Barbie movie? [Pajiba]
I like this “beaded napkin” on Eva Longoria? [GFY]
So many men just… hate women. [Buzzfeed]
It sounds like President Biden is worried about monkeypox. [Towleroad]
Charlie XCX leaks her new song. [Egotastic]

24 Responses to ““George Clooney & Julia Roberts’s new movie looks so cheeseball” links”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    June 30, 2022 at 12:38 pm

    I watched the trailer and yes, it does seem like they give a lot away in the plot but it still looks fun. I need light and cheesy in my life, so I’ll watch this one. The Uvalde cops are terrorist and need to be taken down. Fire the lot of them.

    • Becks1 says:
      June 30, 2022 at 1:43 pm

      It does look delightfully cheesy, so I’ll probably watch it, and prob in the theater just to show support for rom coms lol. I don’t care about giving away the plot but damn it was a long trailer!

  2. TIFFANY says:
    June 30, 2022 at 12:55 pm

    Ticket to Paradise is a rom com. I am not expecting a gotcha plot. It is gonna be text book and that is fine because I really want those movies to return.

    And Clooney is gonna dance. That alone with be worth the price of admission.

    • SarahCS says:
      July 1, 2022 at 7:17 am

      I agree! I haven’t been to see a film at the cinema since pre-pandemic but I’m tempted to find a quiet mid-week afternoon (the joys of being freelance) and take myself to see this for some escapism.

  3. Case says:
    June 30, 2022 at 1:15 pm

    I’m not even much of a romcom person, but I’m happy to see romcoms with big Hollywood actors slowly making their way back into theaters. I miss mid-budget dramas, ensemble comedies/dramas/romances, etc.

  4. Concern Fae says:
    June 30, 2022 at 1:30 pm

    Rom coms all have similar plots, this is just the set up, which is what is normally told to let people know what the movie is “about.” All the humor and plot spins off from the set up.

    This is like complaining that a murder mystery movie’s trailer shows that someone is killed and the other characters are suspected of the crime.

    • Normades says:
      June 30, 2022 at 1:47 pm

      Agreed, but even if there were zero surprises I’d still say take my money.

      The end will probably be them becoming friends and see that boyfriend is a good guy and let daughter make her own choices, or not 🤷🏽‍♀️

      The boyfriend is damn cute though…

      • Concern Fae says:
        June 30, 2022 at 5:07 pm

        Totally. Don’t know that I’ll go to the theater for it. Will if friends ask, probably not on my own.

        I’m just amused when people call spoilers on things that serve to define a genre. Comedies of remarriage have been a thing since at least Shakespeare. Fun for all ages – two sets of lovers – old and young!

  5. AnneL says:
    June 30, 2022 at 2:31 pm

    I’m not “Mamma Mia” fan but this looks fun! I love George Clooney. Beautiful setting, snappy comebacks, a little romance? Why not?

    As a parent, I can say I would also fly halfway around the world to stop my daughter from throwing away her career and marrying someone she just met. I feel it.

  6. saltandpepper says:
    June 30, 2022 at 2:49 pm

    Ticket to Paradise looks like such fun, can’t wait to watch it on the big screen!

  7. Erin says:
    June 30, 2022 at 2:49 pm

    I have read way too many of those buzz feed lists and now I don’t ever want my daughters to leave the house. I knew a few of those guys in college, in the early aughts, but I feel like with the explosion of the internet it’s just gotten so much worse.

    • Lady D says:
      June 30, 2022 at 5:04 pm

      Watching Johnny win the way he did? Brad trying to destroy Angelina, Roe v Wade, Trump, Quebec stripping women of the right to wear a hijab, the list could go on and on. We need to collectively get more powerful.

  8. sid says:
    June 30, 2022 at 3:26 pm

    As someone who grew up on 90s romantic comedies (R.I.P. Nora Ephron), I got a huge kick out of this trailer. I might shell out the money to see this movie in a theater.

  9. Lightpurple says:
    June 30, 2022 at 3:29 pm

    It is the President’s job to be worried about monkey pox so we don’t have to be and the steps described in that article are standard procedures

    If the former guy had taken even minimal precautions in January 2020 and not decimated the pandemic preparedness units in 2018, several hundred thousand Americans would likely still be with us

  10. elizabeth says:
    June 30, 2022 at 3:50 pm

    I think the movie looks delightful!

  11. Luciérnaga says:
    June 30, 2022 at 4:14 pm

    My gut is telling me that the plot twist will be Julia & George getting (re)-married and not their daughter’s wedding.

  12. Nan says:
    June 30, 2022 at 4:42 pm

    I hate the trailer – agree that it looks too cheesy. Hopefully the film will be better? I wish Nancy Meyers would do a coastal grandma rom com with these two!

  13. bopeep says:
    June 30, 2022 at 5:33 pm

    As someone engaged to a local guy I met in an island tropical paradise, I am totally watching this! (we have been together 3 years, and I have lived there with him for 1 year – so no worries on the reality of the relationship)

  14. HeyKay says:
    June 30, 2022 at 6:24 pm

    Good grief. What is it gonna take for Hollywood to make a movie with an original idea?
    Hard.Pass. on both Clooney and Julia Roberts, in any new anything.
    Also Brad Pitt.
    All of them can go ahead and take their millions of dollars and Retire from public life. That would be lovely, IMO.

    • Dee says:
      June 30, 2022 at 8:24 pm

      I’m with you. It looks like George and Julia made a movie so they could vacation in a tropical place and throw together a movie with two of them playing characters that are a lot like their own personalities.

  15. Agreatreckoning says:
    June 30, 2022 at 11:06 pm

    Yep, Ticket to Paradise? looks a lot like other movies…Hallmark ones too. I’ll watch. It looks like good cheesy fun. If it has fun music. All the better.

    Love the male flamingo story-little sad. Flamingle is a word I need to incorporate somehow in a conversation. I just want to know if the male flamingos will coparent like male penguins. From what I know..male penguins are great parents.

  16. North of Boston says:
    July 1, 2022 at 8:17 am

    That movie looks completely cheesy but I may watch it anyway. The thing that would stop me is whatever persona Clooney’s putting on for this character is my least favorite Clooney persona. I’ve spent time with guys with that persona IRL and they are zero fun to be around, so I’m not sure I’d want to spend 90 minutes with one even on my tv.

