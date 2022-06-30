“George Clooney & Julia Roberts’s new movie looks so cheeseball” links

Julia Roberts & George Clooney reunited on-screen for Ticket to Paradise. This looks cheesy and I can’t believe so much of the plot is revealed? [LaineyGossip]
I watched the trailer and yes, it does seem like they give a lot away in the plot but it still looks fun. I need light and cheesy in my life, so I’ll watch this one. The Uvalde cops are terrorist and need to be taken down. Fire the lot of them.
It does look delightfully cheesy, so I’ll probably watch it, and prob in the theater just to show support for rom coms lol. I don’t care about giving away the plot but damn it was a long trailer!
Ticket to Paradise is a rom com. I am not expecting a gotcha plot. It is gonna be text book and that is fine because I really want those movies to return.
And Clooney is gonna dance. That alone with be worth the price of admission.
I agree! I haven’t been to see a film at the cinema since pre-pandemic but I’m tempted to find a quiet mid-week afternoon (the joys of being freelance) and take myself to see this for some escapism.
I’m not even much of a romcom person, but I’m happy to see romcoms with big Hollywood actors slowly making their way back into theaters. I miss mid-budget dramas, ensemble comedies/dramas/romances, etc.
Rom coms all have similar plots, this is just the set up, which is what is normally told to let people know what the movie is “about.” All the humor and plot spins off from the set up.
This is like complaining that a murder mystery movie’s trailer shows that someone is killed and the other characters are suspected of the crime.
Agreed, but even if there were zero surprises I’d still say take my money.
The end will probably be them becoming friends and see that boyfriend is a good guy and let daughter make her own choices, or not 🤷🏽♀️
The boyfriend is damn cute though…
Totally. Don’t know that I’ll go to the theater for it. Will if friends ask, probably not on my own.
I’m just amused when people call spoilers on things that serve to define a genre. Comedies of remarriage have been a thing since at least Shakespeare. Fun for all ages – two sets of lovers – old and young!
I’m not “Mamma Mia” fan but this looks fun! I love George Clooney. Beautiful setting, snappy comebacks, a little romance? Why not?
As a parent, I can say I would also fly halfway around the world to stop my daughter from throwing away her career and marrying someone she just met. I feel it.
Ticket to Paradise looks like such fun, can’t wait to watch it on the big screen!
I have read way too many of those buzz feed lists and now I don’t ever want my daughters to leave the house. I knew a few of those guys in college, in the early aughts, but I feel like with the explosion of the internet it’s just gotten so much worse.
Watching Johnny win the way he did? Brad trying to destroy Angelina, Roe v Wade, Trump, Quebec stripping women of the right to wear a hijab, the list could go on and on. We need to collectively get more powerful.
As someone who grew up on 90s romantic comedies (R.I.P. Nora Ephron), I got a huge kick out of this trailer. I might shell out the money to see this movie in a theater.
It is the President’s job to be worried about monkey pox so we don’t have to be and the steps described in that article are standard procedures
If the former guy had taken even minimal precautions in January 2020 and not decimated the pandemic preparedness units in 2018, several hundred thousand Americans would likely still be with us
I remember seeing the spot Obama and Biden did pre election where they went over the actual pandemic manual their administration had left for Trump, which he ignored. So depressing, it was all there, ready…
https://www.facebook.com/joebiden/videos/joe-biden-president-barack-obama-go-over-their-pandemic-playbook-they-left-for-t/2976984899254890/
Not just ignore, literally threw away. They thought they were winning when doing that.
I think the movie looks delightful!
My gut is telling me that the plot twist will be Julia & George getting (re)-married and not their daughter’s wedding.
I hate the trailer – agree that it looks too cheesy. Hopefully the film will be better? I wish Nancy Meyers would do a coastal grandma rom com with these two!
As someone engaged to a local guy I met in an island tropical paradise, I am totally watching this! (we have been together 3 years, and I have lived there with him for 1 year – so no worries on the reality of the relationship)
Good grief. What is it gonna take for Hollywood to make a movie with an original idea?
Hard.Pass. on both Clooney and Julia Roberts, in any new anything.
Also Brad Pitt.
All of them can go ahead and take their millions of dollars and Retire from public life. That would be lovely, IMO.
I’m with you. It looks like George and Julia made a movie so they could vacation in a tropical place and throw together a movie with two of them playing characters that are a lot like their own personalities.
Yep, Ticket to Paradise? looks a lot like other movies…Hallmark ones too. I’ll watch. It looks like good cheesy fun. If it has fun music. All the better.
Love the male flamingo story-little sad. Flamingle is a word I need to incorporate somehow in a conversation. I just want to know if the male flamingos will coparent like male penguins. From what I know..male penguins are great parents.
That movie looks completely cheesy but I may watch it anyway. The thing that would stop me is whatever persona Clooney’s putting on for this character is my least favorite Clooney persona. I’ve spent time with guys with that persona IRL and they are zero fun to be around, so I’m not sure I’d want to spend 90 minutes with one even on my tv.