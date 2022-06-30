Guess who’s briefing the media about meeting Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor?

The one question I had following the fakakta Jubbly was: did Prince Charles spend any time at all with Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor? In the months before the Jubbly, Charles would occasionally throw himself pity parties in the media about how he had never met Lilibet and he hadn’t seen Archie since he was a baby. The fact that there were zero leaks about Charles meeting the kids was probably smart from the Sussex side, but I found the absence of information disconcerting too. It felt like that whole family was happy to let the world think that they snubbed two innocent children out of spite. Well, given that Charles is in the middle of a really awful newscycle, Clarence House openly briefed the media about Charles seeing his Sussex grandchildren.
Prince Charles had a “very emotional” meeting with his grandchildren Lilibet and Archie when the Sussexes returned to the UK, a royal source says. The heir and wife Camilla are said to have been “absolutely thrilled” to spend time with Harry, Meghan and their children during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
A senior royal source, at the briefing of Clarence House’s annual review, said it had been “wonderful” to have the Sussexes back in the UK at the start of June.
“It was fantastic to see them. It was wonderful to have them back in Britain,” the source said. “The prince and the duchess were absolutely thrilled to see them. The prince, of course, hasn’t seen his grandson Archie for a bit of time and so it was very, very, very special to have some time with him. He hadn’t met Lili, his granddaughter, and so to meet her was very emotional, a very, very wonderful thing.”
The royal source said of the Sussexes’ financial independence: “Great credit to them. They said they wanted to transition to financial independence and that has now been achieved.”
[From The Sun]
I wonder when it happened? Did Charles go over to Frogmore Cottage for an hour on Lilibet’s birthday? It’s possible. While Charles was seen later in the day on June 4th, at the Platinum Concert thing in London, he wasn’t seen in public that morning or early afternoon. I really do think there’s a good chance Harry and Meghan invited Charles and Camilla to Frogmore for Lili’s party. All of which means that there has been a thawing of relations between Harry and Charles, at least. I doubt that father and son have fully reconciled, but they’re making some moves. I still think that if Charles had made zero effort to see Archie and Lili, that would have been the end of the “thawing” too. Diana would be so f–king pissed at Charles.
As for Clarence House openly briefing the media about this… I hope Charles got Harry’s authorization or blessing. One of the stories I believed was that when Charles and Harry began talking again, Charles asked Harry not to say anything (good or bad) about him in the media. Harry kept his end of the bargain. Maybe Harry gave his father this one. And yes, this was Charles’s rainy-day story, for when he was in a bad newscycle. Once Clarence House says something about the Sussexes, no one will pay attention to Charles accepting suitcases full of cash.
Photos courtesy of Instar and Misan Harriman/The Sussexes.
-
-
USA Rights Only, London, UK – 20220603-
British royals leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen as part of her platinum jubilee celebrations at Saint Paul Cathedral in London.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
-PHOTO by: Nieboer/DDP/INSTARimages.com
-ddp_17352427
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67259710
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Camilla Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67258311
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67259391
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67259902
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – London, UK -20220603-Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul’s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51629428.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Prince Charles
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67258493
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – London, UK -20220603-
Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51631442.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Camilla Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67259151
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Well, well, well. Celebitchy called it!
Right?!
And when a playbook is so obvious from outside, imagine how it must feel inside – to know that every interaction with the group of people sharing your gilded cage has the possibility of ending up in the media at some point.
The whole time I was reading, I was thinking about Diana and the fact that she laid the foundation for Archie and Lili to get the private childhoods they get to have. She couldn’t really give her own kids a “normal” life, but she made inroads.
What an utterly shameless man. He is truly unfit to be a king.
Scobie called it. I doubt PC has much left on Sussexes to use, he showed his hand too soon. The KK should be scared because PC will show no mercy when he is in hot water
I don’t get how this is using info against H&M though. It barely makes him (Charles) ´look good ‘ because it kind of highlights he never made efforts to visit them t’il they were in England, so how does it make H&M look bad? I don’t get how it’s a card
Wait! What did Scobie say about this?
It certainly feels like either they were sitting on this to use “as needed” in the future or they were willing to stay silent but saw the need for some positive news now. The timing is so obvious I’m now fully convinced they do “distraction” stories. Hopefully, this was okayed by H&M. For all we know they were fine with this being shared and might have been wondering why nothing had been said yet. It still doesn’t sit well with me though that everything Harry -related in this family is used as a tactic to divert attention. I hope this move doesn’t chill their relations. I’d be annoyed that it was being used as some sort of shield but also this paints a positive light of the Sussexes (the financial independence piece) so it might be so overwhelmingly refreshing to them they’re just filled with relief/joy to be praised….which scarily is a play from the narcissistic abuse playbook that I’ve experienced.😕 Anyway, I’m hoping for the best for the Sussexes.
I personally have a feeling this story was put out there so that the Sussexes don’t pursue the bullying report. It’s kind of a one stone for two birds thing, you know, butter up the Sussexes so they don’t sic their lawyers on us, but also use their kids in a sugarly story to distract from the cash for honors scandal. Charles is a very hideous person honestly. Now the Sussex fans are shifting attention from Charles and the bullying report because Charles said something nice about the Sussexes, don’t fall for it. Why now? This story should have come out weeks ago, but Charles and CH waited for when they need to distract, vile, vile people.
What is the KK? Kensington klan?
@KC: This story AT THIS TIME feels overwhelmingly like a distraction from Charles’ recent bad news cycle. Also, the part at the end about Harry and Meghan’s financial independence… well we’ve all known that for about 2 years now. Why say it now? Why wasn’t the benefit of H & M’s earning their own money stressed when the BM was hyperventilating about Netflix this/Spotify that? Consequently, this story feels more like CH saying: “Hey, look over here. Harry and Meghan are taking care of themselves, and Charles met both children! Nothing else to see. Nope.” And the BM is willing to go along with CH, after all they get an heir out of the hot soup while simultaneously getting a story about H & M.
Now if, from the BM’s point of view, the story doesn’t “slam” the Sussexes and accuse them of slapping the queen, then better luck next time. I’m sure they’ll keep trying.
Sorry, can’t give this b@stard any Brownie Points for this. He stayed SILENT while H&M have been bashed these wks after the Jubbly, for “cruel and mean Harry and Meg, not letting” poor, widdle PC see his grandkids!!”. HE. SAID. NOTHING. He could’ve released a simple statement saying that he met the children and it was delightful and full of emotion, yada, yada. But no, he held onto this until he needed to save his sorry, greedy a$$.
NO PASS from me for him.
@Jan 90067, he doesn’t get a pass from me either. This is the man who pulled the “don’t explain, never complain” spiel when his grandson was compared to a chimpanzee. And the two times he had a chance to see his grandchildren when he was in the Western Hemisphere (Barbados & Canada), he didn’t visit them. This is just PR to cover up the “cash in bags” story. Too little, too late, Tampon Chucky!
Same. No pass!
And ong lily is such a cutie it’s too much!
Amazing how she is what we all thought Diana’s granddaughter would look like. So Spencer.
And he’s truly a disgusting excuse for a father and human being.
The more I think about it, the more gracious and honorable Meghan is. I would’ve gone HAM and I wouldn’t have allowed the kids to be part of the media game. Charles continues a close relationship with the Mail on Sunday and that alone would be the line in the sand for me, plus many other things The Firm has done that I can’t even remember right now.
Meghan is a rare pearl. I don’t think ANY other woman would have been able to withstand the bullying, lies and destructive obsession she has endured without going off at least once. That she hasn’t taken out a full page ad telling someone to go f themselves is remarkable.
Seriously, you are both exactly where I am. I would be scorched Earth on this family.
Meghan was the one trying to hold whatever familial ties Harry had left together during their interview. She was very discreet, Harry was “I’m gonna turn this MOTHER OUT!!!”
Totally despicable! He threw both HM and KP under the bus yesterday.
Meghan’s interview and the bullying report were the leads with PC using HM kids to cover his tracks. There was another scandal about PC using his privilege to exempt himself, like the Queen did, from government law.
KkLeens will not be able to get cash from donors as PoW and it’s clear that they asked questions about baby color. In a backhanded way, CH also complemented HM financial independence.
I think the Sussexes did not allow baby pictures to be taken, if they did, I’m sure they would have leaked by know. If they did, the photo will be in the background, the next time Charles give interview from palace like Cams did with Vogue.
GoT..yikes.
KP deserved it. They don’t need cash donations from people once they have the Duchy of Cornwall. Let the royals finance their own charities since they get the credit. All KP’s PR about “skip PC” and how much better PW is earned them the slap back.
Charles should never be trusted as a future king, son, husband, father, grandfather or friend. It is all about him 24/7 or nothing. He is an emotional bottomless pit as Diana found out and William has a lot of his Dad in him. Harry is Diana on the inside as she herself noted.
Oh, I’m sure Charles has those photos in his back pocket to be strategically released at a later date.
As to how Charles is using this to cover his own ass, I’m sure Harry isn’t surprised in the least. As Harry wisely picks his battles, I’m leaning towards him letting this one go – at least publicly.
Word, Snuffles.
My best guess is Chuck and Cam met Lili at her birthday party, and Harry and Meghan were obviously using their friend, who is also a photographer, on that day, for all photos. I bet they told Chuck they would send him the photos he could use, of Chuck with the kids. Chuck has the photos in his back pocket for a REALLY terrible, horrible, no good, VERY bad day.
Remember that article claiming that the Sussexes would be cut off for good if they leak anything about what happened at the jubbly? At the time I thought there was not much family interaction so what was there to leak? Well now it makes sense. Charles wanted to hang on to this meeting with HMA&L as an ace in the hole for just such a sh*t day as now. If Harry and Meghan had disclosed it (they don’t leak), it would have been useless to Charles. The man is a tool! I do like how this hangs the flashing “RACIST” neon sign over KP though.
Oh look the evil man who abruptly took away security from his own son wants to be a sweet grandpa?
Right? Charles is a vile man indeed. He’s in hot water and he thought well, I’ll just use Lili and get the attention off on my scandal, this man is despicable; not even the kids are spared. So, he thought he’s gonna get praised when he uses the Sussex family? Mistaken, he’s not getting any brownie points from me. Now he has nothing to butcher the Sussex family with so he changes tactics with this super sugary stories thinking that once he put it out there Sussex fans will come out in droves and praise his sorry azz. Miscalculation on your part Chuckie, Im not interested in what you selling. This man is trully evil, constantly using his younger son and his little family to make himselkf look good. Chucky trully makes my teeth hurt.
“Over here…look over HERE! I’m such a loving grandpa. No, don’t look at that suitcase! Turn your eyes towards MEEEE, everyone’s favourite Pop-Pop”
Alexandria, Right?!?!?!?!?! Sorry I removed security from Papa and refused to proved security for you when you were a baby Archie. But here is a gold plated Teddy Bear Grandpa loves you. Now where is that little 1 year old I’ve never met. Charles is a piece of work!
Poor Lili, already being used by Charles for PR.
It’s hard to imagine why Harry would approve this. Maybe he did give approval in general but wasn’t told how the news would be kept back until needed?
Absolutely disgusting to be using grandchildren as PR pieces. No shame. Took away security, quit financial support to his son… Why would he ask for Harry’s permission. He/meg wouldn’t approve. “Can I break scathing news cycle about taking a suitcase of cash with a story of an emotional meeting with your daughter”
Yes, this seems the most likely to me too! Charles is just banking on the fact that there’s no way for Harry to say, “I didn’t authorize CH to release this information,” without looking somewhat petty. Though it’s 100% clear to us they’re being scapegoated again, it’s hard to prove conclusively to people who haven’t been following this,
This is par for the course though. H was always used in this way/the family scapegoat. If I’M aware of this I’m sure H & M have wised up since they are no longer IN the firm and I hope their move has been to only give things that are sweet/cute and can’t be attacks.
Still, it sickens me that everything Harry-related has been and is used this way. It’s almost as if this is what they see the “spare’s” purpose as in this family. Except with Andrew being so messy they had to step it up with not just wild stories about H but also about his family (referring to the M slander).☹️
Yeah, the only nice thing about it is that this isn’t an attack per se but using heartwarming news. Of course, still, we’ll never see any of the Windsors (beyond Eugenie) saying anything nice about them *for free*, when they don’t need a smokescreen.
While it’s true this is fairly innocuous information, I think it would only prove to Harry (again) that PC can’t be trusted. I’d also think this would make Harry reluctant to communicate with the family again, assuming he did t know this information would be shared.
I don’t think Charles consults the Sussexes for any sort of permission when it comes to giving stories to the tabloids. Charles needed something to distract from his mafia goon antics with the cash bags, so he had his people give this story to the press.
Absolutely, I think this is more likely!
I would have agreed with you, before Harry understood he needed to get his family out of England.
Chuck is always pragmatic, he knows he doesn’t have any power over Harry. That was what the bit about Harry and Meghan being financially independent was about. It was a tacit agreement, from Chuck, that he would follow their lead.
There is no chance that Harry is giving this family another round at Meghan.
Charles used Harry as a human shield after Diana’s death. Of course he’s going to use Harry’s daughter.
Awful human being.
Pics or it didn’t happen, lol! Anyway grandpa has some nerve using the Sussex children to stop his bad press. Charles Moneybags is a real POS. It was perfectly fine to let the world think he snubbed his grandchildren before his reputation went further down the drain. I guess that Scobie “blown it” article really got to him.
Scobie’s been on fire lately. He burns them completely but pretends they had the wherewithal (the know how and the intent and the integrity and the effort) to do better. It comes across as being sorry for Charles and William and making it easier for royalists to see these stories with less spin. He keeps just enough spin to keep the dogs away, I assume, and keep the contract with Yahoo clean.
Where is this Scobie commentary? I so want to read it! 👀
There was a CB post about it yesterday or the day before.
KC – https://news.yahoo.com/prince-charles-blown-last-chance-to-win-the-public-over-151236205.html
If there are any pics, there might be a family portrait from the day of the RAF flyover. Maybe. Also guessing that was when C&C had their emotional grandchildren meeting — just a few moments inside before or after balcony time. Doubtful they did anything as warm and caring as going to a child’s birthday party.
The writeup about it on People.com is a doozy. The end of the article has a royal source praising the Sussex’s for their “financial independence”. Charles is really having buyers remorse backing William.
That one line, especially with the Sovereign Grant report coming out now, made the article worth it.
Charles is trash but he’s shrewder and more understanding of optics than William. They’re losing commonwealth counties and they’re reputation is taking hit after hit. He knows the monarchy is on shaky grounds. Charles knows they aren’t coming back but if he’s shown to be close to them, it looks better for him. All I’m getting is that they’re scared at the palaces and it’s a lot of foolishness especially with KP. As far as buyers remorse, they all are having it. Pushing the Sussexes out has not had the reaction they thought it would. The media and world still obsess over them and in fact, they’re losing more since they left.
Your commentary brought me back from the edge and gave me perspective again cause all I was seeing was red lol
It does get my thinking…they’ve completely changed their strategy at CH and a little even with KP.
The fact that he’s openly and more frequently talking about racism means they know they are in trouble. The fact that he’s telegraphing he saw the Sussexes and there have been no leaks from CP means something has definitely shifted.
They wouldn’t do all this if they thought they were in a position of strength. Their internal polling numbers must be atrocious to even challenge Boris about the Rwanda policy….
But I won’t give them credit until they apologize to Meghan especially..
I don’t think that will ever happen so I’ll keep staying on their necks and yes hoping they fail at ever turn until this whole thing is abolished
Yeah, this is a sign that things have shifted. Charles using his children/grandchildren for PR/distraction is nothing new. Its basically all he knows how to do at this point.
But look at HOW he is using them. It’s in a positive way. “Harry and Meghan have achieved financial independence which is great.” “it was so wonderful to see Archie again and to meet Lili.” No snark about Montecito or bathrooms or whatever. (and I know that this seems to have been an on the record source at a briefing, so we prob wouldn’t get that snark anyway, but its still interesting to note.) this is the most we’ve heard about Charles and the Sussex grandchildren and its…..positive. It’s meant to portray Charles as the loving grandfather.
Like @Brit said, Charles knows that it looks better for him if he’s closer to the Sussexes than if he’s at war with them.
@KP Agreed. Charles has changed course. POSITIVE briefing? He’s signaling a thaw in relations. He’s hoping the public will give him some grace too, when there’s been nothing but negative press compounded upon negative press lately. Whether it is Bojo or Willnot leaking that stuff, Chuck knows he had better align with the people the world respect, not the losers, and shift his ideology to get with the times. The man ain’t dumb. Crafty, shifty, petty, and adulterous, yes. But not dumb.
We’ll eee what happens when/if he actively moves to strip the only grandchildren of color of their titles when he ascends to the throne. That blowback will be fierce.
With the financial independence comment he is paving the way further for a U turn in Sussex coverage. He already put a moratorium on Sussex bashing during the Jubbly. He realized that he needs them, the whole BRF need them. If they are not willing to return ( which I hope), they can at least be invited often for photo ops and good PR plants. He also sees that William is an idiot, useless, and somewhat unpredictable.
It’s definitely a smart way to begin it: the money issues that are plaguing them right now… It’s like he foresaw that there would be blowback from the Sovereign Grant Report news. Annoying to see this tit-for-tat nonsense, but if it helps to begin detoxifying British reportage/attitudes over the Sussexes, I’ll take it.
I think he’s really making his position on the Sussexes clear (which could just be him being able to read the room better and adjust accordingly, his actual feelings aside) and it’s not in line with William’s. Very telling imo. Between the Queen, Charles and William, W is very much looking like the driver of conflict and the one unwilling to unclench.
Yes I said something similar the other day when we were talking about William; look at how Charles’ PR strategy has changed re: the Sussexes. The tone of the leaks has changed (more about “charles and camilla meeting with them privately” and less “charles is so angry at harry”), etc. William is still enraged and incandescent and will never forgive Harry and either wasn’t invited to Lili’s party or refused to go (neither a good look for W&K.) But Charles met with Lili and Archie and it was so emotional and he loved seeing them etc etc. The Queen met Lili privately and it was wonderful etc.
I think Charles is not-so-subtly making it clear who is to blame for Sussexit. And that doesnt make him blameless objectively, not by a long shot, but he’s telling us who we SHOULD blame. And its not the Queen, and its not him(again this is the PR strategy, not necessarily the reality.)
Its very interesting.
Yes, it was also mentioned during the Jubbly that Harry and Meghan met with both the Queen and Prince Charles. Harry and Meghan were seen leaving Clarence House before arriving at the church for the Queen’s Jubbly celebration, with Charles and Camilla leaving Clarence House 15-minutes after the Sussexes.
Perhaps they invited the Prince of Wales to Lili’s birthday party the next day at that time. It must have meant a lot to Harry to have Charles and Camilla attend, and not to spill the beans.
Now William sending Louis to ‘sit on grandpa’s lap’ for a photo op makes more sense. I can’t get over how uncomfortable Charles looked. Perhaps at William’s antics?
I commented similarly—this is Charles making sure everyone knows that the Cambridges are the main source of animosity.
William briefed exactly that during the jubbly when they said that someone needs to hold firm (I can’t remember the exact language used) – it was totally a petulant reaction to the Q and Charles very clearly going for the optics of thawing relations/olive branch and William having NONE of it.
@Yvette, hmmm, good point. Wonder if William was worried that a picture was going to be released soon of Charles with the Sussex children?
@Becks1 – So maybe Charles got the Scobie message about William’s birthday press being so deranged and wants to capitalize on it by making the contrast clear? Charles is such a bad person, but I don’t hate seeing him throw William under the bus.
@Yvette – Someone was saying on a different story that only 1 reporter claimed that the Sussexes were seen leaving CH. Then again, there’s that rope swing that was at the birthday party that Charles tends to bring to kids’ birthdays, so it seems they met even if they did go to CH. If he was invited when the Sussexes came to CH, could he have gotten the swing in under 24 hours? I’m assuming he always meant to attend.
@Shawna … Most British media outlets probably had someone tailing the Sussexes while they were at the Jubbly in case a story broke. I definitely believe someone saw them arrive and leave Clarence House prior to the church service, then reported that Charles and Camilla left 15-minutes later. Clarence House neither confirmed nor denied the story at the time and both Clarence House and Buckingham Palace contained all leaks about the Sussexes during the Jubbly.
But ‘someone’ leaked that Harry and Meghan had invited the Cambridges to Lili’s birthday party and that the Cambridges refused the invite. I wonder who?
What a pain in the butt strapping two small children into and out of car seats twice, plus diaper bag all for a lousy 15 minutes. Does someone actually stand there and tap the royals on the shoulder when their 15 mins are up? Are they constantly checking their watches? Does it depend on who wants out of there more?
It’s giving desperation and I think the press have been wanting details about this supposed meeting for weeks now. Funny how this story comes out after Charles gets bashed by the same papers and he gives them this story. Harry and Meghan are truly the golden geese. Also, after seeing some clips of the UK morning shows this morning, I’m getting the sense that people are really tired of the Harry/Meghan bashing and distraction and that includes the press themselves. People weren’t as nasty and critical..I wonder what that is about?
Maybe all the bad news and inflation are making the public want to see the villains closer to home being criticized. I’m here for it.
@ Brit “Funny. Yes, But Not Funny Haha, Funny Weird”! You and I are of the same mind on this.
Suitcases full of cash, raking in an all time high sovereign grant, and sky high spending during a pandemic, all sent to the news bin with this feel good story about the Sussexes. Shocking. /s/
Still, I hope H&M approved this brief. I expect it’s true, if they’re making this so official, and if so, it’s nice to see something positive about the Sussexes trip to the Jubbly for a change.
There was a story up for a brief time about this and it was quickly removed, maybe someone was lying about tampon being emotional, because he ignored the Sussexes in church, after it was leaked that they stopped by before the service.
Only one reporter claimed to have seen them leaving CH, no pictures.
It was taken down from the independent but I think it may have been embargoed?
It is on the BBC website, people and some other magazine.
One difference I noticed is that Independent named the person giving the briefing versus saying “royal aide” or “senior source”
Any bit of sympathy I may I had for Charles is gone!
He has not changed nor will he ever change. Harry, Meghan and those kids are not a family to him but a bargaining chip whether it’s positive or negative news..It’s freaking disgusting.
Months of briefing about Camilla and her fears about Harrys book, how Charles can’t trust Harry, Netflix Netflix, missing his grandkids blah blah, security.. He’s never once defended them or protected them.
I truly hope that Harry and Meghan continue to keep their family far away from these people. They are evil personified.
My only concession here is from the briefings to now it seems possible there’s been some sort of reconciliation where show of good faith may be that each says nothing or nothing negative about the other. I do wonder if other commenters might be correct that this is an intentional move on CPs part to show some sort of support for H&M and that W is the real source of division. 🤔
My hackles aren’t raised so much over Harry’s “branch” being used as a distraction so much because 1-this is positive, 2-maybe the show of good faith IS to stay neutral/positive (it COULD have been how sad PC was that they kept them away so long and he only got a little time with his grands and they don’t know them and H&M are so horrible for denying them knowing the grandkids…..🤔that was not difficult, I totally could write tomfoolery for the BM!), and 3-I’m not sure the cycle/habit of using “spare” Harry as the distraction can be broken. It’s been used since he was a kid and had extended its reach to cloak Andrew and include smearing M. That dog might be too old to learn more than one new trick!
KC, I agree with you that Charles using Harry as a distraction will never cease. At this point Harry knows it, and likely weighs the costs and benefits of each interaction with that in mind.
Charles has fewer opportunities to use Harry and his family now with the distance between them. Harry can easily minimize contact when warranted, and is completely in the driver’s seat here.
The man is a shameless POS.
Imagine using two innocent children as PR shield to clean up your messes.
He is doing to them what he did to Harry.
I’m sorry but Harry needs to cut ties with his ratchet ass family cos it couldn’t be me.
Charles has never been above using his kids for good press. He used them for Diana’s funeral so the crowd wouldn’t yell obscenities or throw things at him. He used them for Camilla ( so the public would accept her) , etc …This is typical Charles. Harry completely cutting ties with the RF wouldn’t change a thing. The briefings won’t stop. Them using the Sussex’s won’t stop. Sadly, it’s just how it is.
Agree wholeheartedly, Charles is Scum… He used Harry for Positive press when he was growing up, Harry can’t allow him to do this shit to his babies.
Well @Kaiser saw this one coming. Of course he was sitting on this story, he might be sitting on pictures too, for when he really needed it. (Although he probably would never release a picture without Harry’s consent because that would be the end of the thaw).
I doubt he was emotional when he saw the kids but he did show up so that is nice. Charles is probably as disinterested in grandkids as he was/is in being a father.
I can only laugh at how shameless and self-interested this is. I don’t think Diana would be pissed actually, she knew Charles was trash. I think she would have been disappointed that her son deserved better and was stuck with a viper for a dad. I think she would be more relieved that Charles’ influence and presence in Harry’s life is minimal.
Anyway, Chucky better home he doesn’t have a bigger charitable scandal coming down the line. Now that he has already played this card. When he gets caught, say renting out royal castles like hotels to billionaire donors what’s he going to give the press?
I swear I read somewhere that Charles bought the children a swing set.
Yes, it’s pathetic that he whipped this story out as a distraction. But, if true, it puts in stark relief just who the Sussex’s have the biggest issue with in that family, and that’s the Cambridges. And the Cambridges have basically admitted it themselves with their incessant whining about how awful they believe Harry and Meghan are and how they will probably never reconcile.
It also jibes with what I took away from the Oprah interview. I always felt like Harry wanted to improve his relationship with Charles and that he actually expected more from him and that’s why he was so hurt his Dad cut him off.
At least Charles has enough sense to see where the wind is blowing and can finally acknowledge that Harry is doing fine on his own and he’s accepted it.
It will be fascinating to see how this develops.
I agree Snuffles. The main issue is with the Cambridge’s. I still think Harry has issues with his dad but is willing to work on them but is done with Will and Kate.
I remember a story that paps saw a swing set being unloaded from the plane in LA?
The documentary Prince Charles at 70 is currently available via the PBS app in the US. It was done in 2018, shortly after Harry & Meghan were married, when family relationships (including with Will) still appeared reasonably good. In fact, opening scenes are about the Sussex wedding, and remember, they delayed their honeymoon for a garden party celebrating Charles’ 70th at which Harry gave a speech. There’s a LOT of very interesting info and quotes about various areas of Charles’ life (won’t go into all of them here), but in one section Camilla talks about how much being a grandfather means to him, how her own grandchildren also love him, he reads Harry Potter, does all the voices, etc.
Overall of course it gives a very positive view of Charles; people can draw their own conclusions about how valid that is. IMO, even taking it at face value, maybe especially taking it at face value, it’s hard to understand how that person could have behaved towards the Sussexes as he did.
That said, there’s quite a few interview snippets with Harry and Will sitting together talking about Charles and watching old video clips of him. One thing we can be pretty sure of, among people quoted in the film, is that Harry is truthful in what he says; it’s clear how much he admires Charles, and the work he’s done (and, how much time it took up when they were young). I expect to see Charles as well as Diana discussed in Harry’s memoir.
All of this to say, you can see from what he says why Harry would have been so hurt at how Charles acted, and why he would be interested in trying to repair that relationship.
@windyriver
I can see Harry admiring a lot of the work Charles has done. His father skills, not so much. But stuff like The Prince’s Trust, Highgrove estate, organic farming, his work on ecological issues…I’m sure Harry paid attention and learned a lot. I’ve always believed that Harry got the best parts of both his parents. Charles business skills (minus the unethical parts) and Diana’s people skills.
@Snuffles, it’s interesting to hear what both Harry and Will say in the film about Charles when they were children – mostly having to do with his intense focus on work. That he’d be sent bags of work, so that it was hard to get to his desk for them to even say goodnight; that he’d eat dinner ridiculously late, then go back to work, and fall asleep on his notes (Harry). And from Will, that he had a routine he strictly adhered to, and the only way for Charles to get so much done was to compartmentalize. At the end Harry says he hopes Charles at this point will now get energy from the family side, from his children and grandchildren, to help him carry on (the implication being, family – the boys – wasn’t as important earlier on). Harry’s message to him at the end “Please have dinner earlier!”
Really interesting. So if we do take those at face value, could we theorize that Bulliam was saying he’d try to derail Camilla being called Queen if he didn’t play along with exiling the Sussexes? What else would be so important that Charles would change his tune and let them go? Or was he just so very hurt or surprised they’d want to get out? Or just that Bulliam made it clear to Charles that Harry was “his” territory?
@Shawna, first, I wouldn’t say Charles changed his tune and “let” them go. They left (more specifically, as Harry made clear to James Corden, they “stepped back”, rather than “stepping down”). Charles very much wanted them to stay – they were a big part of his “slimmed down monarchy” – which is why, to keep them from leaving permanently, he stopped taking Harry’s calls, then cut off their money and security; and later, he/(TQ?) didn’t allow Harry to have a wreath laid at Remembrance Day, and had them stripped of their patronages. Whether Charles and TQ were actually open to the half in/half out plan, is a question. Could be, William said absolutely not. Could also be, the Sussex plan included cutting off the rota for their events, and that was a bridge too far for the RF and their invisible contract.
As mentioned, the documentary seemed to be done shortly after the Sussex wedding in May, and relationships still seemed quite warm. Very interesting is, on camera Camilla comments that Harry saying “Thank you pa” for walking Meghan down the aisle was lovely, and how many people were moved by Charles’ taking Doria’s hand to sign the register afterwards. And, there’s a clip of H&M leaving the garden party for their honeymoon, with a friendly Camilla kissing both of them on the cheek, taking Meghan’s hand, and saying, “See you soon”. IIRC, things didn’t seem to fall apart, at least publicly, until around October that year, when Meghan announced her pregnancy with Archie, and they were so well received on the Oceana tour.
But, before that, in June, Meghan was asked to accompany TQ on the royal train, something Kate had never been invited to do. So, trouble could have started brewing in Cambridgeland at that point; Kate had to have been jealous. I didn’t pay enough attention to what was going on with Will in the film, and need to go back and see what I think – but my first impression was, he and Harry were on good terms with each other, then. A couple of long time commenters have recently hypothesized that Kate may have played a bigger role than we’ve realized in what’s gone on between Harry and Will in the past year or so, that she (with mamma Carole’s backing), could have been a major instigator of trouble. Given Kate’s past history, that’s certainly possible.
I’m still up in the air when it comes to my ultimate conclusions from all this – but it’s so much better to see actual people speaking for themselves, rather than getting interpretations via the vested interests of the BM/RF “experts”, palace sources, etc. Whether everyone in the film was being truthful or completely open, is another question!
When M&H arrived back in the US, an aide was seen carrying a wooden swing seat off of the plane. It looked very similar to the one that Charles supposed gave to George.
I saw those pap pictures and immediately thought it looked just like the swing Charles gave to George. It was Meghan actually carrying it. https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/harry-meghan-seen-back-scooter-27164154
My take on it was that if he HADN’T seen them, we would have heard that, in a “Harry and Meghan refused to let Charles see his grandchildren” kind of way. Or, KP would have been sure we knew Charles hadn’t seen them since there were so many stories about W&K not seeing Archie and Lili.
I am also assuming that this briefing was done with H&M’s permission. Look at the tone of it and how it has shifted. “great credit” to H&M for being financially independent, no snarky comments about H&M “keeping” Archie and Lili from Charles, just a comment about how wonderful it was to see them.
I think if such a meeting didn’t happen, we will hear it from H&M’s spokesperson.
Harry knows his father, at this stage I think the Sussexes are tired of backstabbing Windsors.
They’ve a lot of irons in the fire, to concentrate on.
So, business as usual? PH isn’t allowed to talk about things from his own life but the rest can leak like a sieve.
I did hear that there has been a ‘reset’ behind de scenes l!!!! I hope there has been some kind of thawing here, l.do think Megan more so than Harry is more open to it but l do hope de Sussexs never speaks to de other two again. Image de faces on them if Harry releases a pic of Charles with his grandchildren oh to be a fly on de wall.!!
Agree with de commentary above they used very positive wording about Harry and Megan” great credit to them’ for been independent and successfully paying back Frogmore Cottage too,……both Charles and Camilla where overjoyed to see them !!!! Def came from.Clarence House
Camilla was not nice to Meghan Charles showed his true self when he cut Diana out of photos he released for William birthday
Wow, talk about whiplash. So much for the stories that H&M would go running to Oprah and Netflix with reports of any meeting with the RF. I’m actually kind of speechless – I mean, as a supposedly loving father, this is what he should have been saying all along, but wow, the hypocrisy.
I do think he actually saw them but I also think he was saving this little story for when he needed it. I said it another comment but TQ and Charles are making it clear that any issues they had with the Sussexes, they’re working on reconciliation (Charles) or they never had any issues with them to begin with (TQ). VERY different from the C’s position which has been nothing but hostility. To me it’s heavy implied that the party not willing to bend is the C’s and they were probably the main culprit behind majority of the abuse (not that CH and BP are innocent). The praising of their financial status especially jumped out at me.
Yes, now that I’ve calmed down a bit, I can see how this story can help counter the recent attacks against Charles as being unfit to be king and the implications that William would be better. KP and the Middletons can talk about how Kate is the peacemaker, but here we have Charles as the true peacemaker.
I am not convinced that Charles will be a peacemaker he already burned a lot of bridges
Laura D agree, .the comments where very positive in what Clarence House said, l.kinda got de impression that Charles is saying look at Harry, independently financially successful, compared to his older not soo successful son William still looking for handouts at 40. Like Charles saying indirectly how proud he is of his younger son….
@Tessa – I’m not saying Charles is an actual peacemaker. This is all a PR stunt to counter the claims from William’s supporters that Charles is unfit and William, at age 40, is now ready to be a modern king. It’s a very cynical battle – one side saying Charles is old and corrupt, the other saying William is lazy, scheming and unable to control his anger. If this takes H&M out of the line of fire, I’m happy to sit back and watch the show.
@Eurydice – that’s always how I read these things, too! It’s never about their real feelings or actions, but just the PR back-and-forth. And that PR is interesting in and of itself. We’ll never really know BP/KP/CH’s true feelings (until there’s some biography written after they’re all dead by someone with all the archival materials, sure), but for now, all that really matters is what’s being pushed by these palaces…and whether the Sussexes stop getting bullied and endangered.
Yeah, the Cambridge’s are the main ones that did the smear campaign. I don’t believe Charles was part of the smear campaign but he did nothing to stop it ( which is awful)
I think he had his hand in it but i don’t think he drove it to the point it got to. i agree that he did nothing though so i give him no points either in that regard. i mean cut contact and financial support for h&m when they escaped so he gets 0 points from me. if the firm wasn’t struggling i don’t think he’d be making any type of effort to reconcile. he’s just not a complete idiot like his oldest son and know he needs to have an at least civil relationship with the sussexes.
Grandpa his facing a scandal,so he wants us to know he met the biracial kids they rejected. He is very much not a racist grandpa
Sorry but, I’m going to be totally out of step with the majority and say I was really pleased to read that Charles had finally met his grandchildren. I’ll agree that the timing is suspect but, I get fed up with all the reports about TQ meeting her great-grandchildren but, nothing on Charles meeting his grandchildren. I thought it was terrible when we read the reports that TQ had only put aside 15 mins to meet Lili with no mention of Charles seeing her at all. This has to be a positive move for both Harry and Charles and I’m all for it. I doubt very much if Charles would risk losing Harry again and I think that by letting the world know that he met up with his son and his family de-bunks the “Harry and Meghan were ignored snubbed and humiliated stories.
As I said I’m sure I’m going to get flamed for this but, I honestly think this leak will be of benefit to both sides. Furthermore it isolates the Cambridges and Middletons who have made a cottage industry out of making it seem that no-one bothers with Harry and Meghan.
Unless Charles reins in will and tells him to apologize to Meghan speaks out and condemns the investigation of Meghan and makes the sussexes non negotiable he has already lost harry
I won’t flame you at all. On its face, it is a good thing for H&M. It’s just too bad that it wasn’t said earlier.
No flames from me! I agree with you.
Nah I agree. The only people who seem to want Harry/Meghan to burn their father down are people who are not listening to what he has been saying. He loves TQ and was very hurt by his father yanking their security and not even meeting with him. Full stop. He wanted space with his brother (and boy does he got that).
But TQ and Charles made inroads to get them to visit and even to see the grandchildren. You got Charles saying good for them for financial independence. It’s been real clear who the problem is and it’s not been TQ and Charles. And I think (maybe naively) that Charles is wishing he could do that all over again. William was throwing a fit and wanted Harry and Meghan out and I still say TQ and Charles didn’t think he would be able to do it, and would have to come crawling back.
Oh When I read the story i thought it was made up going by all the efusing that was done in the article. What a despicalble man using his grand kids for cover after all he has not done for them .
Charles using the Sussexes when he getting bad press. The same grandkid(s) he snatched security from in the very beginning of the pandemic and who he will refuse to give titles to even though it’s their birthright when he becomes king. Him and Tom are two sides of the same coin.
I thought Harry and Meghan was told they couldn’t talk about the Jubilee and now Charles is briefing about meeting them during the same Jubilee. This is just to distract from his shady dealings. But he should have coordinated with BP because they chose to brief about the bullying investigation instead.
Ooh good point – BP and CH not coordinating. We should look for more signs of this in the future.
The only part of the article interesting to me is “The royal source said of the Sussexes’ financial independence: “Great credit to them. They said they wanted to transition to financial independence and that has now been achieved.” To the royal source, financial independence was achieved in 2020, less than 3 months after the Sussexes walked/moved away from BRF.
The good thing about CH and KP’s power struggle is their respective pr stunts to sabotage each other. I’m so looking forward to the day when CH or KP unintentionally leaks the findings of the bullying investigation via “royal source.” Mark this post…it will happen.
What great article and great comments. And I’m happy he’s spent time with lili and Archie.
What stood out for me was the “very,very, very” ! And the “very very wonderful” I don’t think I’ve ever seen a construction like that in a Royal statement, as opposed to the formal “delighted” that came with engagements and births.
it seems tuned to 1/ ensure it’s clear there is no other meaning than of being thrilled – not the dry “very special”. And 2/ perhaps geared for a US audience? Just interesting
To add – when kids are old enough to google themselves, “very very very special” and “very very wonderful” will be very clear.
It doesn’t absolve Charles from his past actions, but this moment is a lovely one.
The trouble i have with Charles is that he does not follow through and the pr benefits him like when he got positive publicity for walking Meghan down the aisle then he did nothing to help Harry and Meghan and said nothing in protest when Archie was likened to a chimp
Tessa, I wholly agree – that, and even worse, possibly recklessly endangering him, Meghan and Archie by cutting security abruptly when they were in Canada (I’m guessing when the story is finally written it’s PW who revealed the whereabouts which racheted up the real danger).
But for this day, I’m heartened by HM’s apparent forgiveness for the past in letting PC meet his grandchildren, and imagining that scene. That’s all.
Post Jubbly coverage has been pretty lackluster so now it’s time to insert the Sussex family for clicks and positive buzz.The remainders are really a pathetic waste of taxpayers’ funds.
This article is damage control for Charles getting caught with bags o’ cash. I think KP with the help of the Tories leaked the money grab, It’s CH ‘s clap back that the Cambridges are responsible for Sussexit and they are the ones with the “concerns” about Archie’s skin color.
What evidence do we have that KP was part of that?
I noticed lots of talk about a swing set, that was not a child’s swing, and it was old, as in wood. Also the sending of Louie to grandpa was a william ploy, as in retire, and take care of the grands. What father couldn’t take care of his own kid. Also, Charlie could be sending a message to willie, that he does have other grands. I just believe the backstabbing is in full bloom. The race to the Thorne, it is going to get nasty.
PC is grabbing some positive press in the wake of another cash for access scandal. As other have already commented in some ways he is far savvier than Basher’s scorched earth policy on Meghan and harry. Basher in the recent video with the photographer looked like a prissy little wuss calling for back up because the calm photographer stood his ground. Basher is a small, weak and cowardly man who relies on others to do his dirty work and it is a very poor look in a future King and stateman.
Right about now, Thomas Markle is going, “You can your cash in one bundle? In cash no less? And I had to go around doing multiple interviews!”
😂 *snort!*
Lilibet is so adorable, what a sweet heart.
The picture of Lilli in her mama’s arms is just beautiful. It is a statement of such peace and joy. Well done Sussex family.
I still say that this was fair play to Charles. Look it stopped some of those yahoos from claiming that Archie and Lili don’t exist. Now you got Charles saying he got time with them and how happy he was to see them and how happy he is that they are financially independent. Stole some wind from the DM’s sails. The number of racist Royalists is a lot (at least it seems that way on Twitter and Instagram).
And also, once again, the problem is with William and his BS.
I believe Charles saw Archie and Lilibet and that Harry and Meghan intended him to meet them. Assuring the readers that the Sussex have met their quest for financial independence confirms they will not return as working royals. I believe it’s safe to conclude that Cambridges and their KP minions are the primary sources of conflict with the Sussexes. There is no resolution in the foreseeable future. William has chosen that hill to die on, a choice he may someday regret.
It’s officially summertime, and the royals can legitimately be idle.
Agreed. It shows that Charles is willing to move on and accept Harry’s new life. A sign of diplomacy. While it paints William as angry, stubborn, intractable and a petty grudge holder. Decidedly NOT diplomatic. If this man can’t even bother being civil with his brother and stop attacking his family, what kind of a King can he be?
@Robin:
Puts me in mind of the saying, “Weird hill to die on – but at least you’re dead!” 😂
I agree with so many of these comments.
Oh boy, people still wonder why H&M moved to a different country?
With relatives like the BRF who needs enemies?
Bunch of snakes, creeps, crooks, perves, etc.
All putting up a big phony front and constantly stabbing each other in the back.
Succession has Nothing on the BRF. But at least their actors are pretty. 😀
Charles is a prime example (as are most of his grifting family members) of the outdated concept of lèse-majesté – being protected from prosecution because it’s an offence against the dignity of the reigning sovereign. Well as we saw with Prince Pedo, it really doesn’t work that way anymore, and kudos to people like Omid Scobie who aren’t afraid to expose the sleaze and corruption within the BRF.
Well, it’s The Sun so it’s probably BS. I don’t know why this site thinks trashy tabloids are gospel.
This wasn’t from the Sun. They just used the sun as a reference.
This story was briefed to the press at the sovereign grant meeting. All the press have this information including the BBC, Independent (where I first saw this story) etc.
They also named the royal aide who briefed the press.
Prince Charles finally did the right thing and joined his mother open support for the Sussexes by tacitly acknowledging the harm done to the Sussexes, lauding their family unit and celebrating their financial independence.
Unsurprisingly, it is met with cynicism by the tabloid press who is desperate to settle a lawsuit with Harry, ( 1 of 5 remaining litigants).
They are desperate to keep the open secret of their amoral newsgathering and unscrupulous news creating habits.
Should the son and father be on good terms to the extent that Prince Charles will go on record to acknowledge that he was misled by the practice of “blagging” to comment on his teenage son’s “terrible drug use”.
This negative attitude towards a reconciliation of father and son was displayed with lots of leaks from “royal sources” until that press secretary of two months was let go.
She was too competent.
Why is it hard to believe that after careful consideration that he chose to comment publicly?
This has narrowed the cause of the trauma and pain to one person….
There was a demonstration of his quarreling techniques, his winding up, and open admission of his staff’s behaviour towards Meghan and his need to have a home 10 minutes from the Sussexes.
Not to mention the Jubilee and the contradictions in the reportage. “Leaks”, enbiggening, booing allegations to one’s lying ears versus what actually happened as broadcast by varing non-tabloid press.
I wish the Sussexes and Prince Charles what they wish for themselves in this relationship, hopefully that would lead to peace, not just the absence of acrimony.
Just peace.
I’m indignant on the Sussexes behalf about that last bit, congratulating them on their financial independence. Classic Charles, to include a little swipe at his older, definitely not financially independent son, as all of the spending reports come out. At least that’s how I’m reading it.
“Great credit to them. They said they wanted to transition to financial independence and that has now been achieved.”
Thid almost makes it sound like Charles has been this behind the scenes force, helping, guiding, and supporting H and M all this time, and now is proud they’re finally ready to stand alone! What utter horseshit.
You didn’t help “transition” them, Charles, you cut them off, took away their security, and stood back while Tyler Perry, David Foster, and ( I think) Elton John helped them out. You certainly don’t get any level of credit for their success now – it was in spite of you, not because of you.
Didn’t William say that he and Kate are afraid of being alone in a meeting with Harry and Meghan because he knows they will leak every word? Well guess who’s leaking now. For the last 2 years, H and M have not said a word but have been unjustly accused of being the source of many rumors. If not them, who’s the culprit?
I agree with everyone here about PC using this as a way to distract from other stories about him. I’ve always thought that Harry wanted to be able to build a relationship with PC. I know that this dysfunctional family is almost beyond repair. I keep thinking about the fact that Harry only has one parent. PC wasn’t a very good father at all, but he’s the only father that Harry has. How much or in what way Harry wants PC in his life, I’ll leave up to H. I don’t think that I’m qualified to make a statement pro or con. My parents weren’t perfect, but they sure seem like it if you compare them to PC specifically or the brf generally.
I’ve been seeing some stuff on social media that H&M are broke–I know it’s pretty hilarious. That’s one of the reasons they went to the UK for the Jubbly. They could beg for money. Well, PC put paid to that crap. He has also stopped all of the Lilibet was snubbed by everyone except for 15 minutes with TQ crap. I’ll give him that.
The only way I’ll ever pretend to feign royal interest is if they all line up, starting with the queen (on a good day) and all the rest of ’em, one by one, reverently curtsy and bow in a very public show of apology and profound guilt. Directed towards H and M obvs lol.
She is a cutie!
What a shitheel! (Love that curse word from The Grapes of Wrath) He was practically cooing over his love for those children (how very, very , very wonderful, etc.) all to save him from publicity for his criminal money shenanigans. He was rhaphsodic about that meeting, which means, immediately, that Mean and Keen are boiling over with rage and jealousy. “But what about OUR children, the white ones?” Oh, the incandescence. But I love that for the Cambridges. And Charles is just as slimy and ruthless as I have always thought, starting with his unprincipled and cruel triflings with Diana, leading up to her mysterious and tragic death. Yes, I said it.
I know someone who was at the Birthday Party for Lilibet. Prince Charles attended. I can’t say anything else to add to that except my friend nearly fell off their chair, in the garden, when Charles made his entrance.
Wow that does surprise me. I would have predicted he saw them separately without an audience. OTOH maybe less audience and more like witnesses.
No Camilla?
This did not come from Clarence house
Awww cute,
Suddenly he didnt remember that he took away lili parents security.
He must be in teary eyes that two of his biracial grandchilren are alive.
He is giddy to use them when the time comes to throw those black babies under the bus.
Lili is adorable. Love the head of Spencer red hair. But no curls! Archie got all the curls. She looks like a cuddler; the picture with Meghan is lovely. Thank goodness these two angels have good parents to protect them, they are going to need it.
I remember reading somewhere that Prince Charles when Princess Charlotte was born was hoping his second grandchild would be a little girl, according to the source he wanted someone to care for him when he was old, this is interesting because Prince Charles is never photographed interacting with Charlotte at all just her brothers
Even though I don’t like Charles, I’m glad Harry and Meghan introduced him to Lili and had him meet Archie, I do agree with the other posters that this story sounds like it was released to counter that cash scandal. This is probably a more positive coverage of the Sussexes
He never released a one on one photo with Charlotte. Just for the male children. Rather weird. And he shunted her off to the other side in a family portrait and sat with the male children and held George on his lap and played with Louis.
Vanity Fair had a story about Charles visiting the Sussexes and included Camilla and referred to her as the grandmother. Is this a trend? Charles left out any photos of Diana when he sent out photos for Will’s birthday but included Camilla in a picture. Rather disturbing to call Camilla grandmother and airbrush out Diana. I wonder if Charles will go there, though he already has. Did Camilla even attend, because the other articles have no mention of her.