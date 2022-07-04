Jerry Hall filed for divorce from Rupert Murdoch in an LA court

On June 22, the New York Times reported that the streets were saying that Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch were headed for a divorce. I didn’t even spend a moment thinking about how curious that was, that the NYT had that story, and not, say, the Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal. In fact, while other media/business outlets had their own sources confirming the divorce story, most outlets ran with the NYT’s rumor. Now I understand that this was Jerry Hall leaking that sh-t to the rival newspaper loathed the most by her soon-to-be-ex-husband. Jerry waited one week to formally file for divorce:
Jerry Hall has officially filed for divorce from Rupert Murdoch. Hall, 65, filed in the Superior Court of California in L.A. County per court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Friday. She cited irreconcilable differences and is asking for spousal support.
She also does not want the court to be able to award support to her estranged husband. Hall is requesting Murdoch, 91, to pay her attorney’s fees.
In her filing, she says she is “unaware of the full nature and extent of all assets and debts, and will amend this Petition when the information has been ascertained.” The same holds true for community and quasi-community property. Murdoch has 30 days to file a response.
A lawyer for Hall did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. It is not clear who represents Murdoch to comment on his behalf.
Hall’s filing comes after two sources familiar with the situation told The New York Times last month that Hall and Murdoch were divorcing. Those close to them were reportedly shocked about the breakup.
The fact that she filed in an LA court – and not a British court, when they mostly live in England – and the fact that she leaked it the Times, all of that tells me that Jerry possibly has all of her ducks in a row. That she has a plan and she’s executing it. I’m concerned though – obviously, the Murdochs wouldn’t let Jerry into the business whatsoever, and she has no idea what’s still in Rupert Murdoch’s name and what he’s already put in various trusts for his kids. I don’t see Hall as the type to try to make some kind of huge asset-grab. What she wants most of all is for Murdoch to give her a really nice divorce settlement so she can retire in transatlantic peace in a nice London mansion and a cute Manhattan apartment. And maybe a beach house in the Hamptons. I hope she gets that.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I hope she gets all she is asking for, i reckon murduch has covered his tracks pretty well. and it probably better that she filed where he doesnt have a strong hold and can easily manipulate things to his own benefit
Good luck to her.
He only gives what he has to.
Even Wendi Deng couldn’t succeed in obtaining the same rights and powers in Murdock’s empire for her daughters as their older half siblings.
(So this is no surprising he helps the sussexes harassment, as he puts his white children above his poc ones in his own family business and Inheritance.)
He is such a vile creature. It’s a commitment to the devil with marriage. My head is still spinning from their wedding…..
I too hope she gets as much as she can, if the reports are true that he informed her by email that he was divorcing her and did not want to see her again.
Such a classy guy…..🙄
Who does THAT????
So no pre-nup? Something he did that invalidated it? Did she just hang on long enough to get a good pay-out? Or is this a scam to hide more assets from his lawsuit?
My first thought was the multi-billion dollar suit from Dominion that’s going forward. A “hiding of the assets” in her name would be too obvious, but if she gets it in divorce, BEFORE the suit, well…can’t be touched.
Any “good will” I had for her (over the way Jagger screwed her over) was gone the minute she joined up with that bastard Murdock. They’re both garbage.
Oh she absolutely hates Trump and has liberal preferences, openly says so. Murdoch would tell her he “understands Trump.” It was a Carville/Matalin pairing. Rumor is that the kids hated her and she thinks they influenced Rupert. She says she was the “covid police” during the pandemic and that didn’t sit well with the kids.
I’ve never had a Republican boyfriend, it’s too hard for me to compartmentalize that isht but some people can. She may have been “keeping him from work” esp since he’s 91 freaking years old. Mick was upset by the Murdoch marriage on political grounds.
She can’t possibly get much after only 6 years and no children together. I hope she does, though. There was an article in the DM saying that he dumped her via email.
There is a $220 M ranch in Montana they recently bought that I hope she gets to keep. She really enjoys ranch life. One time when Mick didn’t want to marry or have kids she ran away with a rancher. Mick caved quickly. An article said she still loved Rupert, I hope she gets enough of a settlement to never see his behind again.
She is a Texan!
I hope she got nice jewls too.
As much as I despise him, I liked this couple.
Interesting. Very deliberate filing in this particular jurisdiction. California is a community property state re: assets acquired/earned during the marriage (CA family lawyers on here will know more about the nuances than me). Obviously I loathe him but she should definitely get a nice comfy divorce settlement.
I hope she gets everything she wants. She’s already been through one break up with a tight fisted scrounge who would have left her nothing and I hope she doesn’t have a repeat of that with this experience. She deserves better!
I’m pretty sure he’s not leaving much to his kids, and most of his money goes to charity. He lives a very very modest life.
In what ways does he live a modest life and prioritize charitable giving?
Yes, he owns some staggering real estate (as do his children). Maybe he gives to charities but I have not heard that.
He lives a very very modest life…..lol! Murdoch being a poster child for humility?! Thanks for the laugh!
When Rupert kicks the bucket, it’ll be interesting to see what happens with his media empire.
The trusts that will control the media empire are already in place and will be controlled by the kids who share his (horrifying) politics. The rest of the older kids will get scraps. Wendy Deng’s girls will only get what she negotiated in the divorce and nothing more.
Hahahahahahahaha
Um, pretty sure Wendi’s two girls get the same voting rights when they hit a certain age. I think she ended up with $100 million plus jewellery and artwork but insisted, like Anna before her, that their two girls got voting rights / the same treatment as the four eldest kids. I think she was in fact successful. Anna gave up the potential to get half of everything for 200 million and voting power for her three kids.
He’s very generous with his kids. All six or whatever, including Chloe and Grace, got 150 million years back. They then each got 2 billion from the Disney purchase of Fox or whatever it was.
I don’t know what was happening with Jerry and Rupert but I’m guessing at top of mind for the ex-wives and kids would be their dad going senile and signing over a lot of stuff to Jerry (and her kids). There could be a terrible court case over testamentary capacity and legality of will etc. The kids could be worried, if Rupert is showing signs of dementia, that Jerry would end up having undue influence over him. Also, she likes to party and go out a lot; does he still have energy for all that socialising?
Sorry, Chloe and Grace have shares in the trust but no voting rights.
There has to be an iron clad pre nup. Asking for spousal support etc I think is just lawyerese. After the Wendy Deng mess he would never have remarried without protecting his assets. He didn’t get to be 90 by being stupid. He’s a snake with no scruples imo. I think she already knows what she’s getting.
I never understood Hall’s commercial appeal the way I did for some of her modeling colleagues, but I admired her staying power. When she married the odious Murdoch, she unequivocally declared who she is. Zero respect and interest once she hitched her wagon to him and his greedy undermining of democracy.
Agreed. Murdoch has been who he is for ages. If someone marries him, they’re either naive, hold similar beliefs or are digging for gold. I doubt Jerry’s naive at her age and after all she went through with Jagger. Only two options left. Neither’s a good look.
She was one of my favorite models in the 70s. Tall, skinny, blonde, very much her own person. Didn’t change her hair at all, didn’t fix her teeth, even though she was urged to do both over & over again. She was a scrappy kid from a dinky little town in Texas who always wanted to model so she took an insurance settlement & went with her twin sister to the south of France one summer to make it happen. And she did. I read her autobiography, it was a fun read!
The Murdoch marriage just seemed like Jerry looking for a rich dude to marry. After the breakup with Mick, she spent a bit of time dating some very rich men in England until she ‘snagged’ Murdoch. I don’t get it at all, he’s such an odious toad, but she aged out of modeling & acting & liked the good life she had become accustomed to.
I feel like she is slightly fudging her age. Is she really 65 or closer to 70?
She’s 66. Born 1956 July 2.
I hope she gets…what she deserves.
Jerry Hall sold her soul for $$$.
I hope in the six years she managed to accumulate some assets of her own. He is under no obligation to turn over a $220m ranch to her, as suggested above, that’s his hard earned money.
Oh, let’s not pretend Murdoch is putting in the heavy labor. He’s in the category of rich where his investments earn more than whatever hours he may be putting in at the office (if any at all). Sounds like she helped ensure the man stays alive during the pandemic.
@Athena, I agree–she worked for years before (and during?) her marriage to Murdoch. I would hope after all this time she’s managed to have her own assets, invested them, etc., and that she’s not just depending on ex-husbands.
This talk about Jerry Hall reminds me that I’ve been meaning to look up what Bianca Jagger is doing these days. Time to Google! .
I think she’ll need help from some very heavy hitters to crack that oyster, especially since she consented to Mick’s extremely stingy 20 million dollars after over 20 years together, 4 kids (which she had to pay solely for, by her account), countless cheating by Mick and finally an outside baby by him. So if she wants to play hardball, she’ll need practically Mafia lawyers, in my opinion, to play in the same league as that rotten Murdoch’s people. After all, when you’ve got the Devil on your side (or represent him on Earth, whatever), you had better get your people from as filthy (or filthier) swamps than he and his people come from. Just saying.
I don’t know that there are any attorneys that can crack a Murdoch drafted pre nup, or would even try. He must have the best legal advice available.
Yes, I can see that. But surely Mafia attorneys . . . No, I guess you’re right.
Qui cum canibus concumbunt cum pulicibus surgent.
7/5/22/B
I wish that Dominion receives a hefty settlement from the Murdoch fund, and I’m not sure it’s fair to say Murdoch’s money is hard-earned. I believe paying unethical, barely educated journalists to produce lies and propaganda via various media outlets is not viewed as hard-earned.
I remember how Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was quickly labeled a “golddigger when she married Harry, who was living in a 2-bedroom cottage attached to a sovereign grant. Also, he was on an annual allowance issued by his father, and there wasn’t much gold there. Marrying an 86-year-old media mogul at the age of 59 is what I call gold-digging.