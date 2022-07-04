Lindsay Lohan quietly married her bank executive fiance Bader Shammas

I forgot that Lindsay Lohan got engaged last year – she announced her engagement to Bader Shammas last November. The reaction was mostly positive, and it feels like people who grew up watching Lindsay have been rooting for her to get sober and settle down and start working again. I honestly don’t think she’s cleaned up her life that much though, it’s just that she moved to Dubai and we don’t see her mess on a weekly or even monthly basis anymore. I’m sure she’s still the kind of person who does crimes and harasses immigrants. But she got engaged, and now she and Bader Shammas are married, People Magazine confirms. Lindsay posted a nice photo of herself and her new husband with this message:
I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday
I’m a little bit surprised by how low-key this was? I mean, clearly there actually is some kind of market for “let’s give Lindsay Lohan yet another chance,” and engagement stories sell, as do wedding stories. She could have milked this and gotten some magazine write-ups and sold the photos to… well, not Vogue, but one of the lower-tier bridal or wedding magazines. Or even Us Weekly, I bet Us Weekly would have bought the photos. It curious that Lindsay was just like “hey we got married” one day on her Instagram. Which adds credibility to my theory that this is some kind of long con to hack into Credit Suisse accounts (Bader works at Credit Suisse). She doesn’t want too much fuss. They’ll never suspect a thing!
Photos courtesy of Lindsay Lohan’s Instagram.
Welp. Congratulations? Lohan’s either had some good work done, or she’s Facetuned herself to oblivion. Either way, she looks fresh!
I agree! The best she’s looked for years!
Those pictures look quite airbrushed to me. I do believe in people’s desire to improve their lives and if Lindsey has found a way to clean up her act hey who am I to talk. She’s only 37 years old and perhaps her being away from her toxic parents has done her good.
I think airbrushed with really good work done. I think you’re right about distance from her family. It’s one thing when they see you as the cash cow. A whole other ballpark when they themselves are cracked out nutjobs.
Your write up made me laugh Kaiser! But seriously, I am hoping that the fact it was quiet is an indicator of change for her.
Congrats ?
I think she is the new Curtney Love, she will survive.
She looks like a different person. Hopefully she has gotten herself together.
I read recently on Lainey that she just finished a project for netflix and signed up for more. Maybe her work ethic really did change. I don’t see netflix giving her opportunities if she was up to her usual behaviour
Netflix has really tightened spending. They are very strict moving forward and can handle no waste.
A friend of mine mentioned that he worked with a couple of people that moved to Dubai for work, and it was exactly what they needed. It is a sober country, and it kept his friends away from alcohol, temptation, etc. I think she looks lovely and has matured. I would like to think that her moving there (FAR away from her toxic, dysfunctional family and toxic “friends” in the states) is just what she needed. Perhaps her husband/husband’s family did not want such a momentous occasion splashed all over a magazine – again, a good situation to have. She looks happy and healthy and I wish them well.
She’s been very low-key since she moved, it seems she prefers it this way.
☝
Somehow I suspect the elite in Dubai still have access to booze and drugs. But if she’s really sober and on the level, good for her.
Well, exactly. Similar situation in Utah. No matter what the laws are, no matter what the religious tenets are, people are people & they come in all shades of piety.
I spent the majority of my adult life working in the UAE. Dubai is the party capital of the gulf region and alcohol is legal and easily accessible. Drugs are a lot harder to access but definitely within reach for the elite. So I very much doubt that Dubai itself is what helped her clean up her act. And we don’t even know if she really has done so. Only that she’s become more private. I suspect that her fiancé’s family is not down with any scrutiny and negative headlines, so it’s smart of her to keep her ish on lockdown. Either way, best of luck to them both.
Um, there’s a lot of partying that happens in Dubai, it just happens in areas where there aren’t many Emirati people hanging out. And they also still allow smoking in the bars/clubs. Also, I remember going to a bar that was connected to grosvenor house, I think, and me and my friend were the only women there who weren’t sex workers.
There’s some really shady people in Dubai who are attracted to shiny people and things, which is probably why Lindsay thrives there.
Interesting.
Dubai is not a sober country. It has bars and restaurants that are similar in style to Las Vegas. When I lived in the Gulf people would go to Dubai for partying weekends from all over the Gulf. Friends based in Saudi would get flown there for meetings specifically so that they could all drink, as Saudi is quite a dry country apart from certain compounds.
Legally, UAE Residents can drink alcohol at home and in licensed venues.
Prior to Nov 2020, liquor licences (available for purchase for 21+) were required for residents in Dubai to purchase alcohol for personal consumption (the same is true elsewhere in the Gulf but the reality is that you can always get alcohol).
The laws changed in Nov 2020 and a license is no longer required by residents or tourists to drink alcohol at home.
Alcohol can only be consumed privately or in licensed public places.
All of that said, Dubai is prohibitively expensive. So perhaps that has a sobering effect on people?
But I don’t think Lindsay has had that problem as she has always been hooked up with extremely wealthy friends and partners.
One thing to note is that it is much harder and riskier to get drugs in Dubai (although, of course, you can and the elite find it easiest of all), so perhaps that helped her.
Also, it is not culturally acceptable to be sloppily wasted in public.
In any case, whatever is going on, she looks happier and healthier than she has in years.
Lindsay moved to Dubai to get away from Hollywood and the paps who continued to harass her daily, it’s done wonders for her overall mental health (she’s been very open about this). Not to mention her family especially her parents saw her as a cash cow so living in LA wasn’t good for her. I’m glad she’s doing better, she’s signed a contract for some Netflix movies and is in a really good place.
Precisely where I was going in my post. To get (and remain) sober, one has to remove themselves from the lives they were living (my stepson will be five years sober in October and he completely uprooted his life – changed states, jobs, friends, etc.). – being out of Hollywood and away from her family seems to have done wonders for her. Per another poster, yes, elite can find drugs and alcohol, but it’s harder and you need significant connections to do so. Low-key seems to agree with Lindsay and I hope her Netflix project does well. My heart breaks for the other Lohan kids…the parents were trying to push Ali in a similar direction (fame, money, etc.). Perhaps they’ll follow in their big sister’s footsteps.
I agree with your post regarding getting away from Hollywood and toxic family but getting alcohol is very easy and it’s openly served at restaurants and bars and hotels to foreigners in Dubai. I lived there for 14 years.
I am with Kaiser that being away from the media and press and her toxic family definitely made it easier for her to hide some of her problems and I hope she’s sober but I don’t t fully but that she’s completely clean. Just easier to hide in a place like Dubai.
She’s had a lot of Botox, you can tell by how she’s straining to smile. She still looks pretty though.
I have my reservations, but I’ll admit that if she was going to actually mature and change, a low key wedding, employed husband, and minimal social media presence is the way to do it. Good for her.
I wish a similar life for a certain former pop star twirling dead eyed in her foyer with 15 year old shorts.
Sadly, I was thinking that myself. If Brit has married a nice, quiet, thirst-trap-free guy, I would like to think she’d be in a more stable place.
What an ugly thing to say about Britney who has went through more than most for so many years.
If Bader ever does an absolutely bonkers profile with the New York Times where he brings his own publicist(?) and creative director(??) to buzz around and be unprofessional, exhausting, and deeply odd, I’ll take it back.
Much respect to Lindsay for keeping things low-key. After all she’s been through with her parasitic parents, I wish her every happiness.
I have a real soft spot for Lindsay. I’m always glad to see her looking better and hopeful she’s doing well.
Fingers crossed for her truly. I hope she is going well, I worried she would not survive her 20s so I hope she is on a better path.
She does look like she’d cleaned up her life, and I wish her happiness and success in her marriage. The only nit I have to pick is, Why is she wearing her wedding and engagement rings on her right hand?
Apparently in Arab cultures it’s customary to wear the engagement ring on your right hand and then the wedding ring on your left. But quite a few countries wear both on right hand
This but it could also be a mirror image picture?
Plenty of countries, including in Europe wear wedding rings on the right hand.
I’m so happy for her. She had a horrible childhood with those parents and I’m glad she’s finally found her peace, love and grace. Good on you, girl. Much praise.
Like so many posters, I hope Lindsay has FINALLY found peace and true love. I know for years she was the trainwreck that we couldn’t get enough of…and perhaps even prayed for. Maybe she’s matured enough to stop with the drama. We can hope, can’t we? Or, alternatively, maybe she felt she needed to be married to get a gig on the Real Housewives franchise. We shall see!