“Have a happy and safe Independence Day” links

Happy Independence Day! Hope everyone stays safe!
Adele was “devastated” about canceling her Las Vegas residency, which she still hasn’t rescheduled whatsoever. [Dlisted]
Priscilla Presley breaks down 15 iconic looks with Vogue. [OMG Blog]
Kristen Stewart had brown hair again, omg. [LaineyGossip]
Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor had a date night in Santa Monica. [Just Jared]
Travis Barker gave everyone a health update. [Seriously OMG]
Reddit asks: what’s the dumbest mistake you’ve seen a coworker make? [Pajiba]
I love Max Mara’s Resort collection? [Go Fug Yourself]
This is the 25th anniversary of Radiohead’s OK Computer, gah. [Gawker]
This chia-seed TikTok trend is legit. [Buzzfeed]
Supreme Court justices want states to provide additional protection from nonviolent protesters at their private homes. [Towleroad]
Kim Kardashian tries the 1980s metallic-bikini trend. [Egotastic]
Ohio would not allow a 10-year-old rape victim to get an abortion. [Jezebel]
Continuing to side eye Adele. I just don’t believe the same venue and crews that other superstars have used was suddenly not good enough, and even if that’s true, you would know much sooner than a day before.
“I’m not going to just do a show because I have to, or because people are going to be let down, or because we’re going to lose loads of money.” Tone deaf AF. Especially to her fans who I believe have still not been refunded.
Yup. And the fact that it’s not the first time she’s cancelled. (Voice issue aside)
She 100% would have known before last minute.
IMO, Adele no longer cares to perform. She is talented and wealthy.
If she enjoys her fame in ways she is able to control, her decision.
Maybe Adele is having voice problems or stage fright she does not want to publicly acknowledge. Her PR team needs to do better by her in future. Fans paid big $$ for those tickets and social media will drag her for a long time to come.
When I see Adele these days, I think of Whitney and Amy. Powerful, beautiful voices, such stunning talent. But, they seemed to have lived unhappy lives. Gone too soon.
Happy 7/4 Holiday, everybody! 😀
Happy Independence Day to all American CB’ers 🇺🇸 Hope that you are having a fun filled day with family, friends or special people and eating all your fav 4th of July foods 🎇🎆🎇🎆
And yet these same scotus justices ruled that anti-abortion radicals can protest a doctor’s, nurse’s, or staff’s home. At least one Dr. was killed. Not to mention abusive protests for the woman or child showing up to have the procedure. Protection for me and not for thee.
Happy 4th of July, neighbours!
Thank you. Same to you.🗽🗽🗽🗽🗽🗽
FUCK YOU Supreme Court and child abusers of Ohio. I’ll set off some fireworks today, sure. Love fireworks. But America doesn’t deserve a party today,.
Exactly this.
Happy 4th and please stay safe.
Happy 24th Malia Obama Birthday everyone
Wearing black today. F this country
Love the Max Mara collection. I want the fuzzy seahorse jacket, the jewel embellished cashmere sweater, and there’s an excellent short suit set.
I checked the prices and they’d need to be a decimal point off before I’d even be able to justify it as a ‘fancy forever’ piece.
Don’t mind the fourth because never meant much to me. Black Americans typically celebrate having another opportunity to get together and cook out. It’s the summer cookout that marks summer vacation. Now my family doesn’t even get together. I usually teach my son about Pan-Africanism and the RGB flag or I mention Juneteenth’s importance. No need to wear black clothing or be upset. This country has always been jacked.
Hard to celebrate independence today when the SCOTUS ruled our wombs and vaginas don’t belong to us, and if we are violated, incest or not regardless of how young in some states, we should be forced to give birth.
Fuck the 4th. Fuck this country. I am literally sickened by the direction of the United States. It’s horrifying to watch. I remember the day after that pile of shit Trump was elected. My heart just sank knowing that this was a line that had been crossed and correcting course might take a generation. When I need a pick me up I watch AOC and Stacey Abrams discuss current politics. They are like water in a desert.