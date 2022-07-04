“Have a happy and safe Independence Day” links

Happy Independence Day! Hope everyone stays safe!

Adele was “devastated” about canceling her Las Vegas residency, which she still hasn’t rescheduled whatsoever. [Dlisted]

Priscilla Presley breaks down 15 iconic looks with Vogue. [OMG Blog]

Kristen Stewart had brown hair again, omg. [LaineyGossip]

Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor had a date night in Santa Monica. [Just Jared]

Travis Barker gave everyone a health update. [Seriously OMG]

Reddit asks: what’s the dumbest mistake you’ve seen a coworker make? [Pajiba]

I love Max Mara’s Resort collection? [Go Fug Yourself]

This is the 25th anniversary of Radiohead’s OK Computer, gah. [Gawker]

This chia-seed TikTok trend is legit. [Buzzfeed]

Supreme Court justices want states to provide additional protection from nonviolent protesters at their private homes. [Towleroad]

Kim Kardashian tries the 1980s metallic-bikini trend. [Egotastic]

Ohio would not allow a 10-year-old rape victim to get an abortion. [Jezebel]