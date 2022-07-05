“‘Minions: Rise of Gru’ had a spectacular opening weekend box office” links

Minions: Rise of Gru had a huge holiday weekend box office. [Pajiba]

Sienna Miller wore a great white dress to Wimbledon. [RCFA]

Happy 37th birthday to Megan Rapinoe. [Dlisted]

Disney & Givenchy did a capsule collection based on 101 Dalmatians?! [Tom & Lorenzo]

Quentin & Daniella Tarantino welcomed their second child. [JustJared]

Tessa Thompson is bringing back hair bows. [GFY]

The hidden costs of gun violence. [Buzzfeed]

Angelina Jolie & Salma Hayek’s friendship is still so funny. [LaineyGossip]

Akron imposes curfew after cops murdered Jayland Walker. [Towleroad]

Was Elvis Presley really arrested for dancing? [Starcasm]

Review of Cha Cha Real Smooth. [Gawker]

i am LIVING for all the teenagers/young adults on tiktok going to see minions: rise of gru in suits, formal attire, or dressed like minions 😭 it’s so funny for no reason pic.twitter.com/vCsue0XP81 — talia (@evilvillanelle) July 2, 2022

i didn't "watch" the rise of gru i sat my white ass down and LISTENED — Big Joel (@biggestjoel) July 3, 2022