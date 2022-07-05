“‘Minions: Rise of Gru’ had a spectacular opening weekend box office” links

Minions: Rise of Gru had a huge holiday weekend box office. [Pajiba]
Sienna Miller wore a great white dress to Wimbledon. [RCFA]
Happy 37th birthday to Megan Rapinoe. [Dlisted]
Disney & Givenchy did a capsule collection based on 101 Dalmatians?! [Tom & Lorenzo]
Quentin & Daniella Tarantino welcomed their second child. [JustJared]
Tessa Thompson is bringing back hair bows. [GFY]
The hidden costs of gun violence. [Buzzfeed]
Angelina Jolie & Salma Hayek’s friendship is still so funny. [LaineyGossip]
Akron imposes curfew after cops murdered Jayland Walker. [Towleroad]
Was Elvis Presley really arrested for dancing? [Starcasm]
Review of Cha Cha Real Smooth. [Gawker]
i am LIVING for all the teenagers/young adults on tiktok going to see minions: rise of gru in suits, formal attire, or dressed like minions 😭 it’s so funny for no reason pic.twitter.com/vCsue0XP81
— talia (@evilvillanelle) July 2, 2022
i didn't "watch" the rise of gru i sat my white ass down and LISTENED
— Big Joel (@biggestjoel) July 3, 2022
“Seven for THE RISE OF GRU, please” pic.twitter.com/wGbDoV01AF
— Isaac Feldberg (@isaacfeldberg) July 3, 2022
I dislike everything Tessa Thompson wears. Hair bows belong on little kids.
Someone please explain those minions memes to me please. Why are people so dressed up to watch the movie? How did that become a thing?
I feel so out of the loop. What is that quote about sitting my white ass down and listening to Rise of Gru? And the succession reference? Oh man I feel like one big whoosh.
LOL you’re not alone…I have no idea what this is all about !
The answer to all your questions is TikTok.
A hashtag “gentleminions” took off so swarms of youths are wearing suits to see the movie because of the TikTokery of it all. Also likely explains the Succession reference since it’s a bunch of people in businesswear.
The soundtracks of these movies tend to be well curated so that other tweet is listening to the movie because, as the kids say, the soundtrack slaps.
Ok thank you !
For the kids that are 18/19 years old, they were only 6 or 7 years old when the first Despicable Me movies came out. The first Minions spinoff came out in 2015.
I think it’s similar to how the later Harry Potter movies and Toy Story 3/4 were received by the kids who had grown up with it.
I’m so tired from comforting my dog late into the night because of firework induced anxiety. Anyone else going through the same thing?
Also exhausted from fireworks but because it gives me anxiety and I have kids that need to sleep and can’t stay up all night. Unfortunately I live in a maga state where everyone is obsessed with them and love making it sound like a war zone so we’ve had them going since the beginning of June and they will continue for probably another week or more. This last week they have been ratcheting up the half sticks during the day though so that been super fun. The law and order crowd doesn’t believe in following the fireworks laws though so they go for all hours before and after the dates they are supposed to.
My dog is 2, and after last year’s 4th, I immediately got her a prescription for Trazadone for fireworks-related holidays and bad thunderstorms (we’re in the southeastern US). It works a treat and has zero negative effects on her…maybe your get can give you some or something like it for your pup?
Same! I have tried CBD oil to no avail. Our neighbor was letting off a hailstorm of fireworks in their front yard right by the street . . . apart from sounding like bullets fired right outside my window, imagine if one of those hit a passing car.
I hugged the dogs and took them down in the basement and played classical music. They eventually calmed down.
I despise this holiday for multiple reasons.
my coonie is extremely stressed by storms and fireworks. where I live, they don’t just set off fireworks on the holiday, or even just on the holiday weekend, folks buy so many that they set them off in residential areas at various times during the week because they can – so I feel your pain.
In addition to the ritual I have in place w/pottymouth pup to help her self sooth when I know a storm’s brewing or fireworks are likely, I spent some time last Spring working with her using some of the Through a Dog’s Ear/icalm music . SHe’s still a bit stressed and hunkers down on the couch with some pillows & blankies when the booms go off but not so stressed that she will say no to a cookie. I think you can find the fireworks & storm selections on Spotify if you don’t want to pay to download it to try
What a cute pup! And thank you for playlist suggestion!
Same… I’ve got two Siberians who are miserable during thunderstorms and fireworks. I finally found VetriScience Composure chews, a treat-style supplement that works faster than sedatives and has less hangover effect. Most dogs will probably eat them out of your hand so you don’t have to disguise a pill in peanut butter or cream cheese and chase them around.
My big Aussie has anxiety, but we gave him cbd chews and ear muffs. If it ever gets bad we have a prescription from our vet for gabapentin. Used to treat anxiety and pain in pups.
Talk to your vet about it for next year.
I’ll look into these options! They used to not bother her in past years, so we usually just shut the windows and that seemed to work. This year she had a lot more anxiety, so I’ll definitely take extra steps next year!
Miller’s dress is nice enough, but why wear it to a sporting event? Are there a lot of British women who wear high heels and frilly dresses to sporting events? It’s 2022, not 1822.
Not sure about the rest of the seats, but royal box has dress code. It’s pretty common for celebrities to dress up for wimbledon
Thanks for the info!
I don’t have a dog anymore she’s since passed away but I currently have a cat and I was worried the fireworks would freak her out
Glad I’m not alone in the complainants where on earth are people getting those professional fireworks or even barrel bombs and m80’s? Is it the black market? it was like a war zone out there, I live in California, and the fireworks was just too much
Eh, I know I should just let the kids have their fun, but seeing a huge amount of young white men organise themselves en masse to participate in a meme about minions, I just feel really disappointed to not see the same cohort protesting across my socials. But have fun, boys!