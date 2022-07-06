Will Boris Johnson resign or be ‘ousted’ from Downing Street this week?

The state of American politics is a hellscape these days, with a major political party committed to misogyny, transphobia, racism, hate, death-cultism, fascism, violent insurrection and guns. So it’s actually a relief to watch British people deal with a somewhat quaint and straight-forward political crisis involving their prime minister, the terrible lunatic Boris Johnson. The BoJo mess is a palate cleanser for this American. BoJo has been awful for years/decades, but several scandals and controversies have all come to a head in recent months, and people on every side of the political spectrum seem properly outraged. So much so that Boris’s cabinet ministers and Tory allies are cutting and running from the disaster that is BoJo. This week, it’s a question of whether the Tories will force him out or whether BoJo will cling to power by his fingernails.
A defiant British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was battling to stay in power on Wednesday after his government was rocked by the resignation of two top ministers, who said they could no longer serve under his scandal-tarred leadership. His first challenge is getting through Wednesday, where he faces tough questions at the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session in Parliament, and a long-scheduled grilling by a committee of senior lawmakers.
Months of discontent over Johnson’s judgment and ethics within the governing Conservative Party erupted with the resignations of Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid within minutes of each other on Tuesday evening. In a scathing resignation letter, Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. … I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”
Javid said the party needed “humility, grip and a new direction” but “it is clear this situation will not change under your leadership.”
Johnson quickly replaced the two ministers, promoting Nadhim Zahawi from the education department to the Treasury and installing his chief of staff, Steve Barclay, as health secretary.
But a string of resignations late Tuesday from more junior ministers — from both the liberal and right-wing branches of the Conservative Party — showed that danger to Johnson was far from over.
In the past few months, Johnson has been fined by police and slammed by an investigator’s report over lockdown-breaching parties in government during the pandemic; survived a no-confidence vote by his party in which 41% of Conservative lawmakers voted to oust him; and has seen formerly loyal lieutenants urge him to resign. Through it all, he has vowed to carry on governing — even suggesting he wanted to stay in office until the 2030s.
ABC News did a timeline of crises which have “rocked” the Johnson government. There’s talk about the Queen needing to return to London/Windsor from her vacation in Sandringham, just so she can accept Boris’s eventual (?) resignation. What’s also notable is some of Johnson’s most vocal supporters within his Cabinet are the ones resigning. Oh, and the BBC is asking “how might Boris be ousted?” I’ve seen some stuff which would suggest that the Murdoch press machine in the UK has begun to turn on him too, which would likely be the final nail in Boris’s political career. When Rupert Murdoch says a prime minister is done, he’s done.
There are whispers from inside Westminster that he won’t go, even if the 1922 committee change the rules and trigger another (immediate) vote of no confidence, (which is very, very likely to happen, apparently). If he doesn’t go, the rest of the cabinet could walk, shredding his ability to form a government, which would trigger a general election, or the queen could become involved. Either way, there’s serious doubt that he will actually resign.
They’ll have to drag him out. Wouldn’t mind seeing that, honestly.
I’m old enough to remember when he was forced to resign as Foreign Secretary during the May government. Apparently he dug his heels in and refused to vacate the official residence for *3 weeks*. He is all about petty displays of obstinacy and passive-aggression, thinking that’s power
He will never quit. Power is all that matters to him.
Yes, he must to go. He will be dragged out screaming and crying!! BoZo will not go quietly as May or Thatcher did! They must FIRE BoZo since he will not leave quietly!!! His ego will not allow him to quit.
Kaiser, 3 cabinet members quit yesterday as I read it on MSNBC. His 3 most high level members. A total of NINE have resigned so far, as of last night. And I think that the story leaked to the RR’s was from BoZo as you suggested!!!
BoZo has publicly stated he will NOT resign. Which I think that he should immediately!! Given his Partygate, the Rwandan deportations, they all look very damaging!! BoZo created this mess, dump him!!
Here is the link to which I made these claims of 3, not 2. But CBS is reporting 2 as well today.
Funny that the public want him booted as well during their interviews yesterday. Apparently the no-confidence vote must wait an entire year to happen. They are speculating that it may be revised for BoZo alone.
https://youtu.be/cLP6gPrS91k
Yeah – he (and that awful wife of his) schemed for too long to get into No. 10 so he will not go quietly or willingly. He’s another Trump – he will drag us down with him.
HE HAS GOT TO GO!!!!!!
Once he is out Carrie Antionette will no doubt dump him for someone else with prospects. She is just as awful as he is.
I saw on UK Twitter yesterday that there was some cover up about her giving him bj while he was a minister. At first I thought it was an “off” comment until it was repeated many times.
Boris Johnson is not rich, I think the ex-wife was the real money and he got cleaned out in his divorce.
I’m surprised Carrie did not have a plan B
Apparently it was in Westminster Palace (i.e. parliament building itself) – she had a rep as quite the party girl back in her days working for the Tory party press team.
When the divorce happens she won’t get much – she’s probably banking on some sort of tax payer funded payout, hence why she keeps trying to push herself into a role.
I think her backup plan is to get herself a cushy role in an environmental organization – girlfriend loves the media attention so she won’t slink back into oblivion. She’s our Ivanka.
@ Digital Unicorn, your mention of Carrie becoming our Ivanka sent chills down my spine. Now I feel greater empathy for all of our British sisters and brothers. But your point makes perfect sense given that Bojo likes to consider himself as the British equivalent of the Drumf-ster Man. Unscrupulous, criminal as well as no morals, ethics, self-serving or taking any responsibility. Sounds about right…..
@Digital Unicorn – It’s alleged that Carrie is already shacking up with Zac Goldsmith. @Hic – Johnson’s second wife was a QC and making bank. Supposedly he was blindsided that his wife didn’t take him back after the affair with Carrie.
He is absolutely shameless. I really think it will take more resignations- he won’t jump, his ego is such that he will need to be pushed.
The way he has been empowered to get to this point by party is really something. I mean, scandal upon scandal, upon scandal. He The culture of the party has really taken on the character of its leader.
I’m rooting for this, just for the dramedy of it all. Also, if he’s ousted/resigns, that would mean a different unelected Tory would take his place–someone who could possibly be less objectionable and win in the next election, right? I don’t want the Tories to remain in power, so anything that could defeat them and prevent that–even if it means Bojo staying a while longer and running in the next election–would be better than that.
This is my current mindset. We really need all of them out and him clinging on by his fingernails is helping that cause. Much as I would love to be shot of him and to see his fall from power there are bigger issues here. We need a competent government.
I hope you’re right, an unplanned general election would be catastrophic for the Tories. Which is why I think it won’t happen.
I agree – they will throw him out rather than face a general election with a new leader. He’s toast but the question is how much damage will he do before he’s dragged out?
He has no morals and a huge ego.
He probably remembers the infamous images of Thatcher crying as she was driven away from n. 10.
He doesn’t want his ‘legacy’ to be tainted in that way.
I think in his head he is a ruthless noble war hero, a la Churchill and Zelenskyy.
He doesn’t care about his country or party, in the same way as Trump didn’t. It’s all about him.
ETA according to sources, when he was asked about resigning yesterday his replied was ‘f”””k that’
This country is a mess. Strikes left, right and centre, teachers having mental breakdowns because of pay cuts and dealing with increasing workload because of staff cuts which is also affecting the education of the next generation, rise in energy bills, rise in food prices, small businesses closing down every other day and covid cases are rising again as well. It’s insane
I don’t see him resigning at all!! He has survived scandal after scandal and clearly seems himself untouchable.
What I find interesting is that along with Simon case and lord geidt (who quit his position a few weeks ago) Samantha Cohen is part of Boris’s government as well and might become his chief of staff with all the resignations.
I wonder….when Boris has another scandal could leaking some of Williams private “affairs” be the next distraction?
They don’t have Harry’s security issue anymore since it’s in court, they already leaked Charles’ financial dealings, all we have left is William….
For that reason alone I hope he creates as much chaos in the lead up to his departure..
@ Hmm, I love your thought process….deviant as a teenage boy with angst and anger, as I rub my hands together reading your post!!! I am delighted that there is someone else as evil minded as I am with BoZo!! BoZo certainly dropped the Charles with suitcases of 💰 💰💰!!! BoZo won’t go quietly, for certain!!! Let’s hope BoZo starts dropping secrets of Bullyiam next!!!!
Initially, I was not particularly interested in Boris Johnson’s issues (thinking of American issues is frying my brain as it is) but this thought process has made me think….”Hell ya! Let’s see what dirt BoJo has on William!”
At least one of the junior ministers resigned because he was wheeled out onto a TV programme to (he says unknowingly) tell a string of lies about what Boris J knew about the behaviour of Chris Pincher prior to the sexual assault allegations.
I tend to believe it *was* unknowingly as he resigned as soon as it came out that Boris had been alerted to Chris Pincher having multiple sexual harassment allegations years ago and certainly prior to appointing him Deputy Chief Whip with responsibility for dealing with sexual assault / harassment allegations within the Tory party.
I just watched an exchange between BJ and I’m guessing the Labour leader and it’s so fascinating to me as an American to watch the opposition be able to go at the PM like that and for him to have to respond and the rest of parliament heckling. Can you imagine if the American former guy had to actually sit there and take that and have to answer to anyone??? There’s no way, he would walk out pouting like his buddy piers did when he was being confronted on his show.
The Tories are as immersed in the “culture wars” as the Republicans. The only difference between the Tories and the Republicans is the lunatic fringe of the party is not in the leadership position. As long as most of the Cabinet supports him Boris is safe.
The sooner this national embarrassment is gone, the better. However, he lacks any kind of decency and integrity so won’t resign. The Tory party will have to grow a collective backbone and oust him once and for all.
I read that quote from the resigning Finance Minister twice.
Everything he describes about Gov’t and their current in office elected officials is correct 100%!
America politics has been a dumpster fire for 15+ years and keeps getting worse.
As the old song from the Depression years goes, “The rich get rich, and the poor get children” true then, true now. Not the children per se. But the divide between people who struggle to survive and the outrageously wealthy who continue hoard wealth, buy crooked politicians, etc. is increasing every day.
On a lighter, shallower note… can no one assist Boris Johnson with a clothes iron?
He always looks like an overgrown 5 y/o boy who needs a good scrubbing. lol
The phrase “That man can wear a suit!” generally said in a way to imply “Damn! Yes.”
has never been said about BJ.
So true!!! Reminds me of TOB as well!! Two slobs without a care in their appearance!! One is the PM and the other is the Prince of Anger…..
I heard from someone who knows someone who works in Westminster (so third hand and possibly not reliable) that he looks in a mirror and carefully rumples himself up before appearing to the media.
Apparently he’s much tidier out of the public eye – it’s all a carefully crafted image.
Oh yeah he does that. John Oliver showed video of it years ago. BJ was doing an interview, he didn’t realize the cameras had started rolling and crumpled his hair. It got recorded
I follow UK politics closely because following politics here is too stressful. Watching the very close slide to fascism parallels over there removes some of the stress.
I don’t think what is happening with BoJo is quaint. He has overseen the destruction of the UK and will throw in reviving Northern Ireland chaos if it means saving himself for another news cycle. He won’t go willingly and would feel entitled to call out violent extremists if he thinks it would help him. Like Trump, the only thing he cares about is himself.
The one aspect that is better than here in the US is that his fellow party members are actually turning against him. But they wouldn’t be doing that if the media barrons hadn’t signaled that it was time.
Cosign this, @OriginalMich.
My province in Canada has a premier very much in the Boris mold, but with a dash of religious dogma added in. He clung on through scandal after outrage after tragedy after catastrophe and it wasn’t until the far-right base (“Freedom” convoy) turned on him that his backbenchers dropped out and he “resigned” (as party leader, he is still premier until a new one is chosen). The candidates vying to replace him are, for the most part, shifting even further right to win back the proto-fascist base. None of this is an amusing distraction.
“When Rupert Murdoch says a prime minister is done, he’s done.”- How sad that the fate of a nation rests in the hands of a cruel media baron, unelected by the people. The day the world is rid of the Murdoch Right Wing Empire of Doom and Destruction, cannot come soon enough. Johnson is a clown…he has always been…the real question is if his ouster will lead to positive change in Britain or if a more unhinged Tory politician will simply be installed in his place! I don’t even know if Labour is really any better these days, as Starmer just seems so eager to maintain the status quo. Throwing the whole lot of them away and starting over may just be the only solution- if possible!
I hope you (Brits) get rid of this clown.
Ditto!!!
Please. Cannot wait.
Thank you. Our bigger issue is that we need to be rid of all of them. Their politics are firmly individualist so if you’re poor that’s your own fault and they will never do anything beyond some token measures to try and decrease the inequality in this country. If having him in charge helps them lose power in the next general election I think the (relatively) short term pain of having a government with no actual strategy for a bit longer will eventually be worth it.
They are going to have to drag him out by his hair. No way he’s giving up that power after scrapping for years to get to No. 10. Should be interesting watching how he survives until a general election. My sympathies to the UK. It’s gonna be messy.
For a true palate cleanser and a break from the horrific sh!t show here in the US, I follow Russ Jones @RussInCheshire on Twitter and actually get to laugh when he posts one of his #TheWeekInTory threads. It’s important that we can find sources of humor and comfort in these dark days.
I’m frankly amazed that BoJo has held on this far.
Cant make my mind up what’s going to happen haha! He will either want to hold a snap election that’ll get all of them booted. OR it’ll be another no confidence vote and this time they will kick him out. But this is what I want to see; I want a no confidence vote where he refuses to leave and barricades him, the wife and weans in No. 10. The Met Police turn up in a riot van and have to use a battering ram to knock the door down. Then him and the wife get carted out in handcuffs for a breach of the peace. Ohhh good times ahead if that were to happen 😂
He might end up in handcuffs, this afternoon (6th July) he admitted to meeting with an “ex” KGB spy when he was foreign secretary in Italy WITHOUT security or officials. People think this was when he had a holiday in Italy directly after the NATO meeting to discuss the russian poisoning of the skripals (sorry not sure the spelling) in the uk. See this lovely lady on twitter @JMPSimor
It’s all been TREMENDOUS fun – as ever the essential follow for what going on is Larry the Cat, whose kitileaks service is invaluable.
For those wondering, if he refuses to go and tries to call a snap election the Queen can refuse if she believes someone else in parliament can command a majority, and whoever the tories chose to succeed him undoubtedly will. This is one of the Lacelles principles, which were formulated in anonymous letter to the Times of London (yes, our country does things in a completely insane way…)
I am LIVING for my bbc breaking news updates today.
Current count of ministers to have resigned stands at 27, fyi. I wouldn’t he surprised if Bozza somehow scrapes by, again. But I am getting the popcorn and enjoying the mess while it lasts.
It’s 44 resignations now, as of about 10 minutes ago, an all-time record. What a day.
When someone said, “He won’t go,” my mind flashed back to our horror of a president who wouldn’t go and caused an insurrection which is still tearing this country apart. Is Boris capable of staging a trumpsurrection too?
Aww, what did BoJo do to Rupey?