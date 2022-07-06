Nicole Kidman wore Balenciaga for Paris Fashion Week: wacky, tragic or cool?

Nicole Kidman is in Paris this week for fashion week. It looks like she was requested specifically by Balenciaga, which is pretty interesting to me. While Nicole has a fascinating history as a fashionista, she’s never been particularly aligned to Balenciaga in particular. I would even argue that she’s more closely aligned in fashion history to Dior, Gucci and Tom Ford (specifically Tom Ford-for-Gucci). Anyway, here are some photos of Nicole arriving to the Balenciaga Fall/winter ‘22-23 show in Paris today. That skirt… that pussybow blouse… I don’t know, y’all. Like, if the skirt looked less stiff, I would actually like it. The blouse is just a huge NO though. I feel like Balenciaga is trying to do “updated ‘80s secretary with unexpected materials.”

On Tuesday, Nicole also stopped by the Balenciaga atelier in Paris, likely for the fitting of the ensemble she wore today (which didn’t work because she’s swimming in that black ensemble). She exited the atelier in a Balenciaga ensemble – these tragique jeans, a black leotard and the Balenciaga wrap-around sunglasses. I love that Nicole is trying out those sunglasses. They actually look kind of cool on her.

Can we talk about the jeans? My God. I don’t mind that baggy jeans are coming back, mostly because the skinny jean trend needs to f–king die already. I will be sitting right here when the bootleg jean trend comes back too, idgaf. But these jeans are so bad. I think it’s the wash which offends me the most? If these were a darker wash, I might consider these.

PS…Nicole walked the Balenciaga show today in Paris.

47 Responses to “Nicole Kidman wore Balenciaga for Paris Fashion Week: wacky, tragic or cool?”

  1. StA says:
    July 6, 2022 at 7:48 am

    Looks bad, Kim Kardashian already wore these glasses last year

    Reply
  2. Rosa says:
    July 6, 2022 at 7:51 am

    I commend her for taking risks but black does not look good against her very pale skin.

    Reply
    • North of Boston says:
      July 6, 2022 at 8:31 am

      This!

      As someone who is also a very pale strawberry blonde, unless I’m trying for an extremely high-contrast look, that much black is a no go. It’s usually best in one or two smaller details or one accessory that sharpens the overall look vs a field of black, particularly on the upper body.

      I feel like sometimes Nicole or her team see a look on the drawing board, on a model, and choose it without taking her coloring into account (Same with Jessica Chastain)

      Also, those glasses are a big nope … they remind me of the ones my dental hygienist gives me to wear while I’m getting my teeth cleaned.

      Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      July 6, 2022 at 9:44 am

      It’s actually shades of navy. Still, VERY heavy for July! Those glasses make her look like she’s audition for Bat Girl or Cat Woman!

      As for the jeans, it’s like they took a pair two sizes too big, took in the waist and hips a little (but not enough, because they’re still slipping down!), and didn’t hem them at all. She is tall, but that’s nuts, *and* a tripping hazard!

      If they “properly” fitted her, they wouldn’t look bad (I like wide legged pants/jeans ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ )

      But her hair!!!!!! OMG, talk about dried out! She needs a good cut and a daily hot oil treatment. It is FRIED. Shame the red is too hard to upkeep as the gray comes in, because IMO, that suits her best. This blonde she insists on just washes her out with her skin tone. Wouldn’t hurt to put in some lowlights of strawberry, maybe a golden caramel… You’d think with her money and access, she could and would have perfect color.

      Reply
  3. SAS says:
    July 6, 2022 at 7:51 am

    Oh no, not the glasses with the second look. She could have scraped off-duty ballerina without them but that is full Eddy Monsoon.

    The first makes it work because it’s some kind of supervillain Edna Mode look. They’re ultimately so dumb though.

    Reply
  4. Lauren says:
    July 6, 2022 at 7:52 am

    Trying to remember the last decent Balenciaga design…

    Reply
  5. JanetDR says:
    July 6, 2022 at 7:54 am

    Why do those sunglasses make her look so elderly? Maybe I’m associating them with the ones worn by people with cataract surgery.

    Reply
  6. Amy Bee says:
    July 6, 2022 at 7:55 am

    The skirt has potential. The blouse is a absolute no for me.

    Reply
  7. Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
    July 6, 2022 at 7:55 am

    I would like both outfits without the sunglasses.

    Reply
  8. L4Frimaire says:
    July 6, 2022 at 8:00 am

    The denim with the sunglasses reminds me of the whole Julia Fox thing. So many big stars and high fashion seem so diminished these days, so it makes sense they would pair up.

    Reply
  9. Eurydice says:
    July 6, 2022 at 8:09 am

    Baggy is one thing, too big is another. These jeans are totally out of proportion.

    Reply
  10. Alice says:
    July 6, 2022 at 8:14 am

    It’s how long the jeans are for me. Like, how do they not trip? Do you know what would happen to me if I attempted to walk around NYC in those jeans? The day definitely ends with me on a stretcher.

    Reply
  11. Lyn OCallaghan says:
    July 6, 2022 at 8:18 am

    The black ensemble is giving me Catwoman vibes and I think I kind of like it. Nicole wore Balenciaga at her wedding to Keith Urban and she looked gorgeous in it, maybe it’s a sentimental thing for her.

    Reply
  12. girl_ninja says:
    July 6, 2022 at 8:18 am

    I like the skirt and blouse but the jeans for the second look are too big and baggy. The sunnies are a big NO for me. But I still like these outfits better than anything KKKate has worn so far this year…or ever.

    Reply
  13. Teal says:
    July 6, 2022 at 8:27 am

    For all her fame I still feel Nicole is underrated and under appreciated in her field.

    Reply
    • AMA1977 says:
      July 6, 2022 at 4:54 pm

      She is an astonishingly talented woman and seems (in interviews) like a thoughtful, sensitive, introspective person. She is also someone that I think of as naturally beautiful, so it hurts a little to see her looking (to me) painfully thin.

      I think if the skirt/blouse combo was actually tailored to fit her, it could have been a win. The leo/jeans combo is a HARD NO for me for all of the reasons, and the sunglasses should be smashed into a thousand pieces.

      Kudos to her for trying something new, but I don’t think this look is flattering, and Nicole deserves better.

      Reply
  14. Concern Fae says:
    July 6, 2022 at 8:32 am

    There used to be a shading that if you were around for the first time on a trend, give it a pass this time.

    Reply
    • michyk says:
      July 6, 2022 at 8:55 am

      i think that all the time! i heard several years ago that if you wore it the first time, you shouldn’t wear it the second time around.
      i absolutely hate these sunglasses. i think the ones we saw on kim k. kind of worked because her face is a little fuller than nicole’s? no body shaming to nicole, she’s just a thin woman with a thin face, and i just don’t think the shades work (although i’m pretty basic about sunglasses, i buy the same ones at target every time mine break, and the current pair are almost 10 years old).
      speaking of basic, i think i’m the only one on this site who likes the 80s secretary look! ha! I love a pussy bow and a fancy collar. reminds me of my mom and what she wore to work. i think there are updated ways to wear them. i would like nicole’s black look here more if i felt the skirt fit better? it just seems off. but i like the concept.

      Reply
  15. JP says:
    July 6, 2022 at 8:36 am

    Both looks make her appear gaunt. She has always been long and lean but the combination of baggy clothing and black on pale skin makes her appear sickly.

    Reply
  16. Arralethe says:
    July 6, 2022 at 9:00 am

    So the dress she wore on the catwalk is basically just wrapping someone in bacofoil and calling it couture? Ugh.

    Once upon a time couture gowns and outfits would be sought after because of how well they were made and how fantastic you could look in them, but now it just seems to be a race to be the cheapest, most outlandish looking ensembles.

    Reply
  17. Sandra says:
    July 6, 2022 at 9:01 am

    No to the glasses. The rest, ehh.

    Reply
  18. HeyKay says:
    July 6, 2022 at 9:31 am

    I dislike everything NK is wearing in these photos. Purses and shoes included.
    Ugly, all of it.

    Reply
    • Barbie1 says:
      July 6, 2022 at 10:39 am

      Shockingly bad. She looks like a crazy old lady in the first pic when smiling because of those ridiculous glasses. And the hairstyle choice/grey hair also screams old lady. Just wow.

      Reply
  19. Bella says:
    July 6, 2022 at 9:51 am

    The jeans and the weird shiny body suit are awful on her. How is she not tripping on her jeans?

    Reply
  20. Jo says:
    July 6, 2022 at 10:27 am

    Points for experimenting! Love the jeans (hate the too-long leg though) but really do not understand the shiny dance leotard. What’s up with that? I would love to see Kidman go red-haired again as the blonde washes her out and makes mostly everyone who is not a natural blonde super generic (with amazing exceptions – when it works, it really works). I don’t understand the first outfit – I just hope it is not real leather. We are not cavemen anymore, no need to wear dead animals. Also, it just looks stiff, the shoes uncomfortable and the blouse matronly. The opposite to the style below.
    I will not comment on the sunglasses, words fail me. But I do think they can look good on someone else perhaps. They’re just not for her.

    Reply
  21. Elsa says:
    July 6, 2022 at 11:21 am

    She loves to wear weird clothes. Power to her. However, I think she has an eating issue. The straw hair and thinness are extreme.

    Reply
  22. saltandpepper says:
    July 6, 2022 at 12:27 pm

    All is see is an anorexic woman who ruined her face.

    Reply
  23. JessicA says:
    July 6, 2022 at 2:06 pm

    I don’t love this look but I love that she still takes risks and plays with fashion. That being said..she seriously needs to stop messing with her face.

    Reply
    • Snoozer says:
      July 6, 2022 at 7:27 pm

      I feel for her. The pressure to be very very thin in Hollywood is extreme. So is the pressure to remain youthful. The problem is, when you’re EXTREMELY thin, like she is, you lose all the fat deposits in your face and it ages you faster. So, in order to look young and avoid that ‘skull face’ look, she has gotten fillers. But, because she is sooooo thin, the fillers look really wrong on her. You can see them too clearly. If you look at Judy Dench and Helen Mirren, their faces look great because they’re not insanely thin – they still have some fat deposits in their faces. Naomi Watts, who is a similar age to Nicole and is also VERY thin, but not as thin as Nicole these days, has let her face age naturally and looks great. I think if Nicole had just allowed herself to not be quite so thin, a lot of her insecurities about her face aging wouldn’t be such an issue. Hollywood really does a number on women…

      Reply
  24. Aitana says:
    July 6, 2022 at 3:18 pm

    The glasses are a crime. Just awful. The comments abt how she looks old, etc R just demoralizing to me. People get older…everyone does. U can either go with it or go to extreme measures to not *look old* & when people do that they end up looking a fool as well. There are some who manage not to over-do it like Jaclyn Smith, Sharon Stone, but those R rare. Anyway Nicole does end up looking like a fool anyway here bcz her forehead is obviously botoxed to hell & back & that just looks so bizarre. Smooth as a baby’s butt & that looks just weird for someone her age.

    Reply
  25. MyCatLovesTV says:
    July 6, 2022 at 4:38 pm

    Hate the glasses, hate the horrible ill-fitting jeans, hate the shiny skirt, hate the blouse. She’s a beautiful woman. Surely, she could do better.

    Reply
  26. Mandy says:
    July 6, 2022 at 4:50 pm

    Way too try hard. None of this does her any favors. Sunglasses are hideous.

    Reply
  27. Nmb says:
    July 6, 2022 at 5:19 pm

    Those glasses. Did she have cataract surgery or something….? I’m so confused.

    Reply
  28. Sour Pasoa says:
    July 6, 2022 at 5:56 pm

    Thats one way to hide healing cosmetic surgery

    Smart

    Reply
  29. ej says:
    July 6, 2022 at 7:44 pm

    RIDICULOUS

    Reply
  30. jferber says:
    July 6, 2022 at 8:08 pm

    At least she’s having fun, which can’t be said about anyone in our country.

    Reply
  31. MsGnomer says:
    July 6, 2022 at 9:43 pm

    I love the glasses on Kidman. As I age, I am drawn more to humor in fashion than I am beauty. I hope this is the case here; it’s my subjective experience looking at these photos. The glasses are so wonderfully bizarre they make me think of Yoko Ono singing.

    I had no idea about KK wearing these glasses, but she has no humor that I can relate to, so I probably would not enjoy those same glasses on her.

    Reply
  32. Silent Star says:
    July 6, 2022 at 11:20 pm

    😆 I think I wore the exact same baggy jeans and black scoop neck body suit combo in the early 90s! I don’t mind the look, but I wish she’s wear the jeans shorter. And without the glasses of course! They look like octogenarian shades!

    Reply
  33. fishface says:
    July 7, 2022 at 2:00 am

    I have absolutely no evidence to substantiate my views but I always get the feeling NK would turn up at the opening of the proverbial envelope if there was a dollar in it.That and the constant banging on about her wonderful marriage to the man with the worst bangs in the world….nothing ever seems sincere. She’s always shilling….

    Reply

