Nicole Kidman wore Balenciaga for Paris Fashion Week: wacky, tragic or cool?

Nicole Kidman is in Paris this week for fashion week. It looks like she was requested specifically by Balenciaga, which is pretty interesting to me. While Nicole has a fascinating history as a fashionista, she’s never been particularly aligned to Balenciaga in particular. I would even argue that she’s more closely aligned in fashion history to Dior, Gucci and Tom Ford (specifically Tom Ford-for-Gucci). Anyway, here are some photos of Nicole arriving to the Balenciaga Fall/winter ‘22-23 show in Paris today. That skirt… that pussybow blouse… I don’t know, y’all. Like, if the skirt looked less stiff, I would actually like it. The blouse is just a huge NO though. I feel like Balenciaga is trying to do “updated ‘80s secretary with unexpected materials.”
On Tuesday, Nicole also stopped by the Balenciaga atelier in Paris, likely for the fitting of the ensemble she wore today (which didn’t work because she’s swimming in that black ensemble). She exited the atelier in a Balenciaga ensemble – these tragique jeans, a black leotard and the Balenciaga wrap-around sunglasses. I love that Nicole is trying out those sunglasses. They actually look kind of cool on her.
Can we talk about the jeans? My God. I don’t mind that baggy jeans are coming back, mostly because the skinny jean trend needs to f–king die already. I will be sitting right here when the bootleg jean trend comes back too, idgaf. But these jeans are so bad. I think it’s the wash which offends me the most? If these were a darker wash, I might consider these.
PS…Nicole walked the Balenciaga show today in Paris.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Aussie star Nicole Kidman stops by the new Balenciaga couture store in Paris.
Pictured: Nicole Kidman
BACKGRID USA 5 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: The Hapa Blonde / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Aussie star Nicole Kidman stops by the new Balenciaga couture store in Paris.
Pictured: Nicole Kidman
BACKGRID USA 5 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: The Hapa Blonde / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Nicole Kidman arrives at the “Balenciaga” Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute-Couture fashion show in Paris.
Pictured: Nicole Kidman
BACKGRID USA 6 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Nicole Kidman arrives at the “Balenciaga” Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute-Couture fashion show in Paris.
Pictured: Nicole Kidman
BACKGRID USA 6 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Nicole Kidman arrives at the “Balenciaga” Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute-Couture fashion show in Paris.
Pictured: Nicole Kidman
BACKGRID USA 6 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Looks bad, Kim Kardashian already wore these glasses last year
I think she raided KK’s wardrobe for the whole jeans outfit.
I remember.
Oh, right! I thought they looked familiar. I thought she wore that outfit in the batman movie at first.
I commend her for taking risks but black does not look good against her very pale skin.
This!
As someone who is also a very pale strawberry blonde, unless I’m trying for an extremely high-contrast look, that much black is a no go. It’s usually best in one or two smaller details or one accessory that sharpens the overall look vs a field of black, particularly on the upper body.
I feel like sometimes Nicole or her team see a look on the drawing board, on a model, and choose it without taking her coloring into account (Same with Jessica Chastain)
Also, those glasses are a big nope … they remind me of the ones my dental hygienist gives me to wear while I’m getting my teeth cleaned.
It’s actually shades of navy. Still, VERY heavy for July! Those glasses make her look like she’s audition for Bat Girl or Cat Woman!
As for the jeans, it’s like they took a pair two sizes too big, took in the waist and hips a little (but not enough, because they’re still slipping down!), and didn’t hem them at all. She is tall, but that’s nuts, *and* a tripping hazard!
If they “properly” fitted her, they wouldn’t look bad (I like wide legged pants/jeans ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ )
But her hair!!!!!! OMG, talk about dried out! She needs a good cut and a daily hot oil treatment. It is FRIED. Shame the red is too hard to upkeep as the gray comes in, because IMO, that suits her best. This blonde she insists on just washes her out with her skin tone. Wouldn’t hurt to put in some lowlights of strawberry, maybe a golden caramel… You’d think with her money and access, she could and would have perfect color.
Oh no, not the glasses with the second look. She could have scraped off-duty ballerina without them but that is full Eddy Monsoon.
The first makes it work because it’s some kind of supervillain Edna Mode look. They’re ultimately so dumb though.
Trying to remember the last decent Balenciaga design…
Why do those sunglasses make her look so elderly? Maybe I’m associating them with the ones worn by people with cataract surgery.
Yes!! That’s exactly what they look like!
I thought it looks like she’s going for a role as Catwoman in “Batman: The Middle-Age Years”.
The skirt has potential. The blouse is a absolute no for me.
I would like both outfits without the sunglasses.
The denim with the sunglasses reminds me of the whole Julia Fox thing. So many big stars and high fashion seem so diminished these days, so it makes sense they would pair up.
Baggy is one thing, too big is another. These jeans are totally out of proportion.
It’s how long the jeans are for me. Like, how do they not trip? Do you know what would happen to me if I attempted to walk around NYC in those jeans? The day definitely ends with me on a stretcher.
I would also have fewer teeth.
The black ensemble is giving me Catwoman vibes and I think I kind of like it. Nicole wore Balenciaga at her wedding to Keith Urban and she looked gorgeous in it, maybe it’s a sentimental thing for her.
Her amazing red Oscars dress with the bow from 2007 was also Balenciaga.
I like the skirt and blouse but the jeans for the second look are too big and baggy. The sunnies are a big NO for me. But I still like these outfits better than anything KKKate has worn so far this year…or ever.
For all her fame I still feel Nicole is underrated and under appreciated in her field.
She is an astonishingly talented woman and seems (in interviews) like a thoughtful, sensitive, introspective person. She is also someone that I think of as naturally beautiful, so it hurts a little to see her looking (to me) painfully thin.
I think if the skirt/blouse combo was actually tailored to fit her, it could have been a win. The leo/jeans combo is a HARD NO for me for all of the reasons, and the sunglasses should be smashed into a thousand pieces.
Kudos to her for trying something new, but I don’t think this look is flattering, and Nicole deserves better.
There used to be a shading that if you were around for the first time on a trend, give it a pass this time.
i think that all the time! i heard several years ago that if you wore it the first time, you shouldn’t wear it the second time around.
i absolutely hate these sunglasses. i think the ones we saw on kim k. kind of worked because her face is a little fuller than nicole’s? no body shaming to nicole, she’s just a thin woman with a thin face, and i just don’t think the shades work (although i’m pretty basic about sunglasses, i buy the same ones at target every time mine break, and the current pair are almost 10 years old).
speaking of basic, i think i’m the only one on this site who likes the 80s secretary look! ha! I love a pussy bow and a fancy collar. reminds me of my mom and what she wore to work. i think there are updated ways to wear them. i would like nicole’s black look here more if i felt the skirt fit better? it just seems off. but i like the concept.
Both looks make her appear gaunt. She has always been long and lean but the combination of baggy clothing and black on pale skin makes her appear sickly.
So the dress she wore on the catwalk is basically just wrapping someone in bacofoil and calling it couture? Ugh.
Once upon a time couture gowns and outfits would be sought after because of how well they were made and how fantastic you could look in them, but now it just seems to be a race to be the cheapest, most outlandish looking ensembles.
No to the glasses. The rest, ehh.
I dislike everything NK is wearing in these photos. Purses and shoes included.
Ugly, all of it.
Shockingly bad. She looks like a crazy old lady in the first pic when smiling because of those ridiculous glasses. And the hairstyle choice/grey hair also screams old lady. Just wow.
The jeans and the weird shiny body suit are awful on her. How is she not tripping on her jeans?
Points for experimenting! Love the jeans (hate the too-long leg though) but really do not understand the shiny dance leotard. What’s up with that? I would love to see Kidman go red-haired again as the blonde washes her out and makes mostly everyone who is not a natural blonde super generic (with amazing exceptions – when it works, it really works). I don’t understand the first outfit – I just hope it is not real leather. We are not cavemen anymore, no need to wear dead animals. Also, it just looks stiff, the shoes uncomfortable and the blouse matronly. The opposite to the style below.
I will not comment on the sunglasses, words fail me. But I do think they can look good on someone else perhaps. They’re just not for her.
She loves to wear weird clothes. Power to her. However, I think she has an eating issue. The straw hair and thinness are extreme.
All is see is an anorexic woman who ruined her face.
You hit the nail on the head.
I don’t love this look but I love that she still takes risks and plays with fashion. That being said..she seriously needs to stop messing with her face.
I feel for her. The pressure to be very very thin in Hollywood is extreme. So is the pressure to remain youthful. The problem is, when you’re EXTREMELY thin, like she is, you lose all the fat deposits in your face and it ages you faster. So, in order to look young and avoid that ‘skull face’ look, she has gotten fillers. But, because she is sooooo thin, the fillers look really wrong on her. You can see them too clearly. If you look at Judy Dench and Helen Mirren, their faces look great because they’re not insanely thin – they still have some fat deposits in their faces. Naomi Watts, who is a similar age to Nicole and is also VERY thin, but not as thin as Nicole these days, has let her face age naturally and looks great. I think if Nicole had just allowed herself to not be quite so thin, a lot of her insecurities about her face aging wouldn’t be such an issue. Hollywood really does a number on women…
The glasses are a crime. Just awful. The comments abt how she looks old, etc R just demoralizing to me. People get older…everyone does. U can either go with it or go to extreme measures to not *look old* & when people do that they end up looking a fool as well. There are some who manage not to over-do it like Jaclyn Smith, Sharon Stone, but those R rare. Anyway Nicole does end up looking like a fool anyway here bcz her forehead is obviously botoxed to hell & back & that just looks so bizarre. Smooth as a baby’s butt & that looks just weird for someone her age.
Hate the glasses, hate the horrible ill-fitting jeans, hate the shiny skirt, hate the blouse. She’s a beautiful woman. Surely, she could do better.
Way too try hard. None of this does her any favors. Sunglasses are hideous.
Those glasses. Did she have cataract surgery or something….? I’m so confused.
Thats one way to hide healing cosmetic surgery
Smart
RIDICULOUS
At least she’s having fun, which can’t be said about anyone in our country.
I love the glasses on Kidman. As I age, I am drawn more to humor in fashion than I am beauty. I hope this is the case here; it’s my subjective experience looking at these photos. The glasses are so wonderfully bizarre they make me think of Yoko Ono singing.
I had no idea about KK wearing these glasses, but she has no humor that I can relate to, so I probably would not enjoy those same glasses on her.
😆 I think I wore the exact same baggy jeans and black scoop neck body suit combo in the early 90s! I don’t mind the look, but I wish she’s wear the jeans shorter. And without the glasses of course! They look like octogenarian shades!
I have absolutely no evidence to substantiate my views but I always get the feeling NK would turn up at the opening of the proverbial envelope if there was a dollar in it.That and the constant banging on about her wonderful marriage to the man with the worst bangs in the world….nothing ever seems sincere. She’s always shilling….