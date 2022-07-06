Kim Kardashian models Balenciaga with North West for Paris Fashion Week

I imagine it would be cool to be a young kid and have a mother who was like “hey, do you want to go to Paris with me, we can go to some fashion week shows?” That would just be an awesome experience as a kid. Of course, for North West, it’s a bit more complicated than that. Kim is like her mother – eager to teach her kids the hustle from a young age. It’s not a situation where a mom is having a sweet trip to Paris with her nine-year-old daughter. It’s a situation where Kim is helping her nine-year-old daughter build her “brand,” all while Kim is using her daughter to heighten her own brand. It’s a lot.
So, Kim brought North to Paris Fashion Week. Kim has a lot of work and collaborations with the big designers now – she has a contract with Balenciaga, and Kim’s SKIMS did a collab with Fendi (which was a massive success). Kim’s looks in these photos are Balenciaga. The fact that Kim was wandering around Paris in leggings and a swimsuit… it’s perfect. Perfectly embarrassing. I feel like North is probably kind of embarrassed of her mom. North’s style is very Kanye – baggy everything, chunky shoes, covered up. The blue coat she’s wearing is actually a hand-me-down from Kanye.
Kim has said before that North loves pink and really bright colors, and North hates when Kim wears all-black or all-beige. Does North get to pick her own clothes for Paris Fashion Week?
PS… Kim actually walked in the Balenciaga show today too.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Her walking in the show is the most awkward thing I have ever seen.
Right. I’m wondering if that was on purpose or is she just that awkward?
Omg, that was all I could see… so stiff and awkward… and btw, did she bring her pinocchio butt back, because that swimsuit looks like a diaper.
@ C
Have you seen the video of Prince inviting Kim on stage to dance? She stands there, he gets mad and tells her to leave. LOL.
I agree. She has zero presence and he “walk” is robotic and weird, like she was walking on eggshells. She has no talent as a runway model.
I’m going to be nice and say this: the shoes they had them all in made walking difficult. They had a super wide base and I think they would catch on each other. A lot of the (top) models had difficulty walking too. Pretty much everyone except Naomi Campbell looked awkward because of the shoes. The poor bride was dealing with the shoes AND a massive skirt that slipped. She was like a wind-up toy that kept getting stuck. It was massively awkward!
Good God, stop with the poots Kim.
What is a poot?
When your pants are attached to your shoes (boots)…POOTS. LOL it’s something that I’ve seen being used on Reddit. Kim won’t stop wearing Poots. It’s a horrible look.
I’ve been calling them Onesies but I like Poot also. LOL
It’s like the updated version of the ’80s stirrup pant. Not a fan. Please stop trying to make it happen.
It’s all just so gross and depressing. Except for Kim’s walk – that’s hilarious.
I know people are about to come for her but honestly if I looked like that I’d probably walk around in bathing suits and leggings too 😂
Same. Also the blonde looks really good on her. She looks great these days in general. I am very much not a fan of her but I have gone from hating her guts to being able to tolerate her and appreciate her looks. The turning point was all the effort she put into prison reform. I won’t forget about that.
Please let’s stop regurgitating this false narrative. She never did anything for prison reform. Everyone else did the hard work and she just put her name & face front and center. It’s not even about using her platform for raising issues. Its about her using her platform to ride on issues she never did any hard work on. Instead of highlighting those people & organizations who have been doing the hardwork for years, unknown and unthanked – she hijacked the cause. People & organizations have long been working & continue to do so on prison reform. She first became involved when she read about a case on twitter no less. Instead of shedding light on the various group that have already worked to bring that case that far, all the subsequent narratives have become all about her. That is the difference between her and Angelina Jolie. Angelina’s involvement has always been with credible groups and people and how the press releases mentions these organizations and people along with her name.
I wonder if how North dresses is a compromise w Kanye. Nothing skimpy or crazy. Kanye may even have actual input on the exact outfits she takes on trips.
I was just thinking, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Kanye put together look books for North — at least for this trip, if not for life in general.
North is like the AntiKim.
Why are the shoes she is wearing in the show so LARGE? They have to be at least two sizes too big. That is all I could focus on.
It’s pretty common that models have to just walk in whatever shoes they’re given, even if they’re too big or too small. It’s chaos backstage & no one has time to make sure you get the right size shoe–they just need to get the right looks on the runway at the right time.
That said, the way too big shoes just made Kim’s walk worse, which was very funny.
I was going to ask the same, her feet look enormous!
So if you watch the whole show on YouTube, they all had to wear those huge, awkward shoes. They’re not just long (probably too long for Kim who has tiny feet); but they’re splayed out really wide. The men had flat versions. All of the models (except Naomi) had trouble walking in them as a result. From what I could see, it seemed like they were basically tripping as the shoes caught on each other, especially if they tried to do any kind of cross-leg ‘model’ walk. As a result, a lot of them walked in this super awkward, wide-stanced walk, and others staggered a few times / narrowly avoided tripping. They are deeply impractical and unattractive shoes.
Was this a prank? Why did they turn her into Big Foot?? The shoes are gigantic, and make her walk like a drunk person trying to look sober.
Maybe she is a Bigfoot lol. She should really stop wearing these leggings. They only accentuate how short her legs are.
The Kardashians can’t model. Not one of them. Not even the one who does it for a living. Actually, Kylie can sort of hold her own in editorial. That’s about it.
Ms. Police-Pepsi Kendall is the epitome of the Emperor’s New Clothes.
Did Kim’s derriere go missing at some point? She looks so skinny now…
That’s what I notice every time I see her, this is her new ‘look’. Although Khloe is going that way too. I wonder if they keep what gets removed from them to put back in next time they want to go big.
Someone joked that this is the reason they keep Rob fat.
OMG @ME that is horrible and also a bit hilarious
North outshines Kim all the time. She dresses better. The attention is all about North wearing Kanye’s vintage jacket. No one cares Kim walked the runway. I wonder when the jealousy will set in? Kim will get jealous of North as she ages. Just like Kim is jealous of Khloe for losing all that weight, jealous of Kylie for being the first “billionaire” in the family, and jealous of Kourtney’s relationship with Travis Barker. It’s only a matter of time…poor North.
I find it hilarious that young women rail against wearing pantyhose, but they would contort themselves to wear that asinine outfit that includes your shoes because Kim wore it.
PS Jane Fonda called, she wants her leotards back—her looks lately remind me of Let’s Get Physical looks from yesteryear but really uncomfortable like a full length compression garment. All that’s missing are the leg warmers and headband.
Really uncomfortable and then when you need to use the bathroom…
What is that list on her ass? The dates of her Ass of Lies surgeries?
So funny. Shamelessy lying to us for all these years.
I don’t think she’ll ever admit to it. Her sisters have admitted to work they have had done (breast implants, nose job, lip injections), why can’t she? We know it’s not from “getting up and doing the work”. I think she knows being “hated” is what gets her attention. The more lies she tells, the more people hate her. I guess it works for her…but at some point people won’t even bother hating on her anymore, they simply won’t care. That is her worst nightmare. I guess this is why she has 4 kids she can use for attention.
Her walk was so dry, it was like her thighs were made of sawdust. And to be in the same show as Naomi Campbell, too? I’d have stayed home and saved myself the embarrassment.
What in the name of all that is holy was Nicole Kidman wearing? it looked like they wrapped her in tinfoil…sometimes I’m glad I’m poor and can wear what I can afford cause dressing designer sometimes ain’t it 😂
Is she publicly auditioning to play catwoman in the next Batman movie?
100% me projecting but regarding North dressing in Kanye’s stuff and more his style…when I was younger for whatever reason I really wanted my dad’s approval, and if he said he likes something I was all about it. I don’t think I was even aware of it (up til age 13 I think) but a lot of the clothes I wore looking at the pics now, were clearly from the boys’ section of stores. Now, if someone finds pieces they like in either section right on, but that’s not what this was…I didn’t have my own style – my dad had a style, and I wanted his approval. I remember (this was going back 25 years now) I always knew I didn’t like how i looked, these weren’t the styles I liked, but I also didn’t have at that time a strong peer group that valued fashion. So all this to say North’s styling reminds me a lot of that time in my life. My mother was fairly stylish but I think she believed this was important to me…but it was pure conflation. It had nothing to do with ME, I now realize my dad liked having someone who was desperate for approval and I think really wanted me to be someone I wasn’t, and I was too committed to that approval to seek out anything that deviated from it.
Sunnydaze, I don’t think that you’re projecting. This theory makes a lot of sense to me. When you have two very dysfunctional parents, at least one of whom is a narcissist, your survival depends on their approval, whether you’re aware of it or not. I can see North trying to emulate Kanye to get his approval and/or be close to him, especially if she doesn’t approve of the way that Kim’s actions seem to constantly be about attention and approval/admiration/hate of the general public, not to mention the periodic exploitation of her kids. So, maybe North is trying to find the best of two bad options with her fashion choices.
I feel so bad for North. She never looks happy or comfortable in the paparazzi pictures, and it always looks like her mom is dragging her out because Kim wants the attention that North brings. It’s really sad, especially knowing that the family will try to commodify all aspects of her life for the next 10 years.
I feel so bad for North as well. To me, it looks like she’s just doing it because her mom wants her to do it. It’s so sad
I am not a fashionista so maybe it is all going over my head but the Balenciaga stuff is all just AWFUL and I honestly don’t know why Nicole Kidman has associated herself with it. I feel it has a whiff of the emperors new clothes. Lime green leggings and a camo top? Honestly!!