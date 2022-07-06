Kim Kardashian models Balenciaga with North West for Paris Fashion Week

I imagine it would be cool to be a young kid and have a mother who was like “hey, do you want to go to Paris with me, we can go to some fashion week shows?” That would just be an awesome experience as a kid. Of course, for North West, it’s a bit more complicated than that. Kim is like her mother – eager to teach her kids the hustle from a young age. It’s not a situation where a mom is having a sweet trip to Paris with her nine-year-old daughter. It’s a situation where Kim is helping her nine-year-old daughter build her “brand,” all while Kim is using her daughter to heighten her own brand. It’s a lot.

So, Kim brought North to Paris Fashion Week. Kim has a lot of work and collaborations with the big designers now – she has a contract with Balenciaga, and Kim’s SKIMS did a collab with Fendi (which was a massive success). Kim’s looks in these photos are Balenciaga. The fact that Kim was wandering around Paris in leggings and a swimsuit… it’s perfect. Perfectly embarrassing. I feel like North is probably kind of embarrassed of her mom. North’s style is very Kanye – baggy everything, chunky shoes, covered up. The blue coat she’s wearing is actually a hand-me-down from Kanye.

Kim has said before that North loves pink and really bright colors, and North hates when Kim wears all-black or all-beige. Does North get to pick her own clothes for Paris Fashion Week?

PS… Kim actually walked in the Balenciaga show today too.

Kim Kardashian walking for Balenciaga Couture pic.twitter.com/WeWgMZhJ2s — Couture is Beyond (@CoutureIsBeyond) July 6, 2022