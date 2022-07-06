Duchess Meghan is ‘happy her name has been cleared from the defamatory claims’

In mid-June, the Sunday Times broke the news that the “bullying inquiry” into the Duchess of Sussex’s behavior during her time in the shared offices of Kensington Palace had been completed. The Times said Buckingham Palace would never release the report, nor make any big public statements about what the inquiry revealed. BP later said that they’re merely changing and updating some of their HR policies to reflect what the inquiry uncovered. An inelegant solution which has pissed off both sides – the Sussex defenders want Meghan’s name cleared completely, and the Keen defenders are mad that they can’t continue to smear Meghan indefinitely with this story.

The British media has also begun to heavily imply that Harry and Meghan somehow convinced the Queen to bury the report, and that the Queen is “protecting” the Sussexes. Please. If anything, I bet the report was negative and one-sided against Meghan – it would have to be, considering the law firm conducting the inquiry didn’t contact Meghan, nor was she allowed to defend herself, or provide her own records and receipts of how she was treated by the staff in KP. The reason the report won’t be released is because the Palace will expose their own incompetence, and Meghan’s lawyers will crawl all over all of them. So what now? Does Meghan just let it go and act like this is all over? I wouldn’t, if I were in her shoes. But Us Weekly claims that she’s just moving on with her life.

Rejoicing royals! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are pleased with the results of the bullying investigation against the Duchess of Sussex — even though Buckingham Palace will not be releasing their conclusions. “Meghan is a fair boss and never bullied anyone who worked for her at the Palace in the first place. She’s happy that her name has been cleared from the defamatory claims,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about the Suits alum’s reaction to her apparent win. “She and Harry are looking forward to putting the incident behind them and are happily moving on with their lives in Montecito.” On Wednesday, June 29, Buckingham Palace announced that the investigation had concluded and revealed that though their findings would not be made public, much to the dismay of Meghan, 40, and Harry, 37. “The couple is disappointed that the results of the review of the investigation will not be shared,” a second insider tells Us. According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the reason the Palace chose not to publicly release the results is because Queen Elizabeth II “doesn’t want any more drama,” she told Entertainment Tonight on June 20, adding, “She just doesn’t want any more dirty linens aired in public.”

If this is true – a big IF – then I understand Meghan’s Zen-like ability to simply shrug and go “onwards and upwards.” That’s the biggest flex of all, to not succumb to the Windsors’ juvenile bullsh-t, to not fight in the mud with these barbarians. But again, it wouldn’t be my choice! I’m still f–king mad about all of this on Meghan’s behalf. I wouldn’t be this gracious and classy about it – I would be issuing statements demanding that the palace’s apology needs to be as loud as their disrespect. It’s too late for BP to now claim that they want peace.