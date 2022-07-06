Duchess Meghan is ‘happy her name has been cleared from the defamatory claims’

In mid-June, the Sunday Times broke the news that the “bullying inquiry” into the Duchess of Sussex’s behavior during her time in the shared offices of Kensington Palace had been completed. The Times said Buckingham Palace would never release the report, nor make any big public statements about what the inquiry revealed. BP later said that they’re merely changing and updating some of their HR policies to reflect what the inquiry uncovered. An inelegant solution which has pissed off both sides – the Sussex defenders want Meghan’s name cleared completely, and the Keen defenders are mad that they can’t continue to smear Meghan indefinitely with this story.
The British media has also begun to heavily imply that Harry and Meghan somehow convinced the Queen to bury the report, and that the Queen is “protecting” the Sussexes. Please. If anything, I bet the report was negative and one-sided against Meghan – it would have to be, considering the law firm conducting the inquiry didn’t contact Meghan, nor was she allowed to defend herself, or provide her own records and receipts of how she was treated by the staff in KP. The reason the report won’t be released is because the Palace will expose their own incompetence, and Meghan’s lawyers will crawl all over all of them. So what now? Does Meghan just let it go and act like this is all over? I wouldn’t, if I were in her shoes. But Us Weekly claims that she’s just moving on with her life.
Rejoicing royals! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are pleased with the results of the bullying investigation against the Duchess of Sussex — even though Buckingham Palace will not be releasing their conclusions.
“Meghan is a fair boss and never bullied anyone who worked for her at the Palace in the first place. She’s happy that her name has been cleared from the defamatory claims,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about the Suits alum’s reaction to her apparent win. “She and Harry are looking forward to putting the incident behind them and are happily moving on with their lives in Montecito.”
On Wednesday, June 29, Buckingham Palace announced that the investigation had concluded and revealed that though their findings would not be made public, much to the dismay of Meghan, 40, and Harry, 37.
“The couple is disappointed that the results of the review of the investigation will not be shared,” a second insider tells Us.
According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the reason the Palace chose not to publicly release the results is because Queen Elizabeth II “doesn’t want any more drama,” she told Entertainment Tonight on June 20, adding, “She just doesn’t want any more dirty linens aired in public.”
[From Us Weekly]
If this is true – a big IF – then I understand Meghan’s Zen-like ability to simply shrug and go “onwards and upwards.” That’s the biggest flex of all, to not succumb to the Windsors’ juvenile bullsh-t, to not fight in the mud with these barbarians. But again, it wouldn’t be my choice! I’m still f–king mad about all of this on Meghan’s behalf. I wouldn’t be this gracious and classy about it – I would be issuing statements demanding that the palace’s apology needs to be as loud as their disrespect. It’s too late for BP to now claim that they want peace.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instar.
I think it’s more of a flex to sit back and let the royals destroy themselves.
It is, but I wonder about this… is Meghan putting it out there that she feels vindicated by the bogus bullying accusations being found out and dismissed? Because if any news outlet tries to say otherwise it could be a trap! Her lawyers could go after any such claims as where they got their info and to show anything supporting she hasn’t been 100% cleared of all of this manufactured nonsense.
Another ” exclusive source”. BS. Made up space filler and click bait.
Exactly, it is all made up.
I do believe that Meghan tends to live in the present.
It behooves no one to expend energy on what has become a nonissue.
Some one overreacted and overreached, Meghan spoke up via her lawyers, the first time they tried to sweep it under the rug.
They waited for another year and swept it under the rug.
Meghan has been silent on this particular nonissue.
I believe that the reason that the report was not released because there were no substantiated claims of bullying on Meghans part, none. The lies to which they are supposedly not releasing the report on the basis of “saving the identity of those who were bullied” is nothing but double talk.
The independent investigation was possibly, more likely, able to determine that all allegations lead to the main BRF members, ie Bullyiam, Pedrew, Charles, as well as CopyKeen and her manipulative mother, as the actual offenders. Add in Knaufs cooperations with the RR’s was also uncovered, as well as the lengths to which Bullyiam tried to circumvent the smear campaign against Meghan.
Drama, as well as illegal actions, is what this toxic family thrives on as long as it doesn’t become public.
As for Us Weekly coming out with “sources close to Meghan”, is again lies to which they are generating the smear campaign.
Meghan and Harry could be bidding their time until the Queen passes before they drop all of their receipts for this toxic, manipulative and cruel actions that all three of the houses committed against Harry and Meghan. We know they have receipts, they may just be bidding their time.
I don’t believe a word of this either and also think they’re biding their time until they pull out all the receipts, perhaps after the queen passes. How many more attacks to her reputation can Meghan withstand, even if these sleazy deceitful entities manage to pussyfoot around the legalities? Day in, day out, it’s just relentless and nobody should be anyone else’s punching bag and have to take it. Hopefully she and her lawyers are playing the long game until the time is right.
Yeah I just can’t take a source from us weekly seriously.
Well … two unnamed “insiders” briefing US WEEKLY about Meghan’s reactions to a buried report that she wasn’t allowed to participate in, contribute to, or review. Gotta take it with several grains of salt, but I approve of the narrative 100%. It’s a true thing that Meghan is a far bigger person than I am, bless her. If this story is true-ish, then good for her. I would demand total exoneration, if not a full apology (which would NEVER happen).
Yeah “insiders” usually means another royal reporter or a friend of the person reporting the story lol.
But I’m glad it’s this rather than more negativity towards Meghan.
Eventually the truth will come to light. Darkness doesn’t stay hidden forever. Time is ticking for William and his cronies.
I hope people realize that she will never get what she or maybe fans want from the royal family. They’ve never had to face consequences for their behavior…they hide and distract but maybe things will change
I don’t believe anything coming from US weekly. I think Harry and Meghan have chosen to remain silent on this issue for now but if the Palace leaks anything about it Meghan will make statement which will include receipts just like she did when the Palace leaked that her name was removed from Archie’s birth certificate.
I admire her so much. First instinct is to respond and correct. But, unfortunately Meg has vast experience in dealing with toxic people and I wouldn’t be surprised if she just ignores this noise from now on, unless it’s something really out of line.
My new approach to dealing with people will be base on “what would Meg do?”
My mentor once told me this, and it has served me in so many situations: Don’t wrestle with pigs; you get dirty, and the pig enjoys it. I love that she and Harry can live their pig-free life and choose how and when to engage.
I was JUST thinking of this saying!! The version I’ve heard is “Never wrestle a pig; you’ll both get dirty, but only the pig will enjoy it.”
Agreed, except pigs are much more noble creatures than this incompetent, lazy and toxic royal fam…
I add to that the advice “Never argue with stupid people. They just drag you down to their level and then beat you with their experience”.
I’m waiting calmly for all to be revealed in the fullness of time, and am even wondering if this buried report (if it even really exists…) will be leaked at some point……
Also, given that timing is everything, I hope that Meghan speaks her mind on this when she is good and ready, whenever that might be.
I wonder if it is a challenge to the royals. They can’t come back and say ” this report doesn’t clear your name.” That might be considered slander that would need to be solved in court with receipts.
I was thinking along the same lines. If they say the report proves anything bad about her, they know her lawyers will be all over them in a heartbeat. They certainly don’t want to say anything good about her, so they have to infer and insinuate that the results are bad so they can continue to foment ill will towards her without being on the hook to release the report and prove their findings in open court.
Also, opening the can of worms about how badly the royals treat their staff can only lead to a disaster for them. Think of what happened to Ellen when they made an open call for people to discuss how she was treating everyone. That went sideways veeeery quickly. Imagine how many stories we’d get about Prince Andrew and his teddy bears, or Baldimort and his incandescent rage.
It’s a losing proposition for the BRF and their best shot is to smear her with innuendo.
I wondered that too. It also might eventually lead to questions put to BP about it.
I don’t know if I could be as zen like as Meghan but I also believe that Simon Case, Jason and the band of incompetents will trip themselves up
I’m going to repeat my theory from before because I think it bears repeating:
The investigation was about the handling of bullying of claims, not the claims themselves. It was about whether the staff feels/felt comfortable with complaining and how complaints were handled, and imo, it was really just a fishing expedition to get dirt on Meg to counter any dirt she threw in the Oprah interview.
It found no untold stories of bullying from Meg, and probably found untold stories of bullying from Chuck, Will, Kate, Cammy, Andy, etc.
I repeat this theory because to me, knowing this found nothing means if I’m Meghan, Im saving my energy for fighting unproven negative claims, not nothingburger reports that say nothing.
Meg and Harry are smart to not Streisand effect this report into something bigger than it is.
There was no investigation of Meghan because she would have had to receive a copy of the report. It could not be buried under the current UK employment laws. The headlines have been deceitful, but the articles have only ever said this was a review of HR policies in a general way. They would never investigate anything specific because they know damn well that many members of the family would have done far more than send emails at 5 am.
Nic- of course it wasn’t investigating Meghan. My point was that in making it about HR policies, they could fish for dirt without having to make Meghan part of the investigation.
My thought is it was questions like, “did you ever have an experience with your boss you were afraid to come to HR about?” Or “When did you have a bad experience with your boss you felt you couldn’t share with HR?”
An investigation like this fishes for dirt on Meghan but without being specific enough to have her mandatorily involved. It’s an investigation that’s not an investigation.
They need to go back to investigating Andrew and Charles accepting money in shopping bags, and leave the Sussexes alone. It’s maddening.
But didn’t you read what they said about the Queen? She doesn’t want any more drama, or to air dirty laundry in public. So you see, NOT investigating Andrew and Charles is a good thing, because it avoids drama.
Thanks for the info
There was no information on the outcome of the investigation, other than it ended and the palace made changes. MM’s name hasn’t been cleared.
That’s because they changed it and it wasn’t an investigation of her. So her name has been clear from the start.
IF it was an investigation of her they would have had to involve her in it legally.
The real story. ..Meghan is too blessed to be stressed. Her life has blossomed outside the toxic royal bubble and any bullying allegations died on the vine. Limited access to this couple forces the remainders to spin on their own heads.
The only time this report will see the light of day is if the smearing about bullying ramps up, otherwise Meghan will simply continue being Zen about it. BP, KP and the rota weasels need to just let it go. Meghan has major receipts on Jason, Simon, Melissa Tabouti and the other 2 complainants that will burn them. As my dad used to say…”Don’t f*ck with the truck unless you can drive it”.
Never heard this saying but I’m adopting it because I love it.
Harry is not as chill as Meghan so I hope he puts their receipts in his book 😅
Cleared? I’m not too sure of that one. Perhaps yes.. I doubt this will be posted. No hint of criticism or question of MM is allowed. I thought this was a blog. It’s ok to criticize Kanye.
It was not from their spokesperson, and they’re not going to have friends running to tabloids with such a silly story when her name was not cleared.
When they make a statement, their name is attached not a source, claiming to be a friend.
Guess the Lamebridges are not bringing in enough money for US magazine.
We know that something of importance would have a statement from a Sussex spokesperson, and certainly not to US weekly. This is either speculation, or from someone who may know something about it but not one of the Sussexes people. Think this is more to get the discontented crowd to back off on demanding more info, but doubt any statement was authorized by the Sussexes or for their benefit.
If you don’t think that this will leak over the next few years then you don’t know the Windsors!