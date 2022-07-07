Tristan Thompson is ‘jealous’ that Khloe Kardashian is moving on with a new guy?

When Khloe Kardashian was doing her off-and-on thing with Tristan Thompson, the Kardashian press machine would often quote sources who claimed that Tristan constantly “begged” Khloe to take him back, that Tristan would fall all over himself to win back Khloe whenever he cheated on her, that he was always desperate to be with Khloe. I never bought it. I never believed that Tristan cared that much either way, and I absolutely believe that Khloe did all of the emotional work in that relationship, that she was always “forgive and forget” every single time she learned about some new side chick or pregnant mistress. That’s part of the reason why I believe Khloe and Tristan will probably start up again this year – she’s the one who will back-slide and beg him to come back to her. I bring this up because Us Weekly got a Khloe update, straight from Kris Jenner’s email from the sound of it. Apparently, Khloe is moving on from Tristan (lol) even though Tristan is, you guessed it, jealous of the fact that Khloe is dating someone new.
Moving on! Khloé Kardashian is enjoying time with her new beau — something ex Tristan Thompson isn’t taking very well, a source tells Us Weekly.
“Khloé has moved on and is happy in her new relationship, which is still in its early stages,” the insider exclusively tells Us on Tuesday, July 5. “Tristan would want nothing more than to be back with Khloé, so of course, there’s jealousy there.”
The insider adds that while the NBA star, 31, has “tried countless times to win back” the Good American founder, 37, “she’s done with him for good romantically.”
The exes are now “strictly coparenting,” with Khloé making it known there are clear boundaries. “They are amicable and spend time together when it comes to True,” the source explains.
Tristan, for his part, is “single and doing his thing” but “not dating anyone special,” the insider says, adding, “He just likes to party and flirty with girls, which is nothing new.”
Us confirmed on June 21 that the reality star was dating a private equity investor after she and the mystery man — whose name still has yet to be revealed — were introduced at a dinner party through Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian.
[From Us Weekly]
This feels like Khloe is laying the groundwork for her eventual reconciliation with Tristan, right? The Kardashian narrative will be “Khloe really was moving on, she was dating someone else, and that made Tristan realize what he was losing, he begged her to come back!” Again, I just don’t believe that was ever the dynamic. If anything, Tristan knows that Khloe will always be there and she will always want to be with him. He’s always known that. That’s why he has behaved the way he has.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instar.
I’m assuming that this “other guy/new beau” doesn’t exist – or is hired from a “rent-a-boyfriend”-company
Yeah, I call BS on this. This family is the worst!
what ever do you mean?! HIS NAME IS GEORGE GLASS.
you don’t know him, he lives in Canada.
(I hope people get both those references.)
I got the reference.
Lol! The Brady Bunch movie 😂 Good call! I’m also picking up the Jan “real boyfriend” vibes.
These people always plant stories about men being desperate to have them back and everyone keeps falling for it. Same script, different player.
Is the “new boyfriend” even real? It seems like a made up to make a story about these two weirdos seem interesting. Private equity huh? Okay.
I believe that’s exactly it
I know she had tons of work but this is the best she’s ever looked
Agree. Also her daughter is adorable.
I love love love this hair. Or is it a wig? Either way, I want this type of bob for myself but I have extremely fine hair so I know it wouldn’t look anything like this. 🙁
Yes, yes, we get it Khloe. Your new boyfriend’s name is George Glass and he lives in Canada.
YESSSSSSSS!
I said the same above!
Great minds, etc.
It’s all made up, always has been for a tv narrative even their stats.
Khloe isn’t 5’ 10” look at the difference in height in the pics. he is 6’9” and she is way shorter than 11 inches. I saw Kim and kourtney irl and Kim is about 5 ft and kourtney is about 4’9”. Everything ‘leaked’ in the press is to promote plots for the tv show. I feel sorry for the women and now for their children.
Pathetic.
*If* this is true, it’s in the typical jerk way that he doesn’t actually love her, but he likes the attention and control so he’s unhappy to be losing that.
She really doesn’t need to do this. She’s rich, successful, has a lovely child and is attractive (ish). Just let THAT be your brand, because this constant ma chasing just ain’t it.
Ho hum. Another ” according to an insider”. Is this the same as ” royal expert ” or ” a source close to” or ” family friend”? Probably fictional b.s. and same old click bait.
Lol, no ma’am. This man does not care.
Rumblings are that Khloe and Tristan are actually expecting a baby boy via surrogate very soon. I don’t know what to believe…
Love that white outfit on her – she looks great!
I feel like this is mostly wishful thinking on her part – he has absolutely nothing to gain by going back to her since there is apparently no end the number of women willing to get with him.
Besides, shouldn’t the new boyfriend be a pasty, white man so she fits in the new family dynamic?
No, he’s not jealous. He’s relieved. If only the new man would take on daddy duties for him.
I can’t really blame her (or Kris) for putting it out there she has a new boyfriend. Even if he’s from rent a gigolo. The abuse people lay in her for having a(nother) cheating boyfriend is over the top. She wanted to forgive him, wanted to continue trying for a family with him, It didn’t work out for her because of his problems of not being able to turn down easy sex for anybody, not just her. She’s been called enough names for it now this new information was probably put out there so people would just lay off.
Girl please no one cares, she and pimp mama K are the ones who keep pushing stories out there instead of letting it blow over. Not to mention this story is as fake as all the others.
Also, she has s slept with many other women boyfriends/husband’s some of them being her own friend’s partners she went after.
If she and kim are all about hitting up the weight room, why is it that they have little to no muscle tone? I don’t buy their flat stomachs, I can see their tummy tucks from space- but where are their quads? shoulder muscles? biceps? hamstrings? I don’t buy it at all.
In addition to everything else, sis looks like she got weight loss surgery. It’s a lot and looks unnatural?
Between the clinging to a man who does not respect her- and demonizing other women instead, and her constant plastic procedures- this woman seems to hate herself.
And frankly, it is painful to watch, to think about the abuse she puts herself through chasing an ideal she can never reach- b/c its in her head- no matter how thin and sculpted, she will never feel good enough.
I feel awful for her. I hope she gets some good therapy.
I agree . . . I really hoped that these women would have evolved into maturity with a focus on family, philanthropy, etc. But it seems like much time is simply spent taking endless photos of themselves, some family time, endless shopping/decorating, frequent surgeries, chasing useless men, and countless hours being worked on by “glamour teams.”
Very sad
TT doesn’t think about KK, not on anyday, not at anytime.
Nope, just another baby mama.