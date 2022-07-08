Kris Jenner is ‘old-fashioned’ but accepts that her kids have babies ‘out of wedlock’

Kris Jenner is pretty close to my mom’s age, and it’s interesting to think about all of the cultural and social changes that (late-stage Boomer) generation of women has seen and experienced. Kris probably never even thought she would be where she is now, the matron of a reality-show empire, with all of her children hustling and creating businesses and chasing fame. Kris sat down with Martha Stewart for Martha’s podcast, and they ended up discussing how Kris feels about the fact that several of her daughters had children with men who were not their husbands. It seems regressive to think about it now, but that used to be a very big deal. For Kris’s generation and Martha’s generation. Not so much anymore.
In conversation with Martha Stewart on the latest episode of iHeartRadio’s Martha Stewart Podcast, the reality star, 66, opened up about her kids having children outside of wedlock. The topic first arose when Kris spoke about her relationship with her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian, sharing that she got pregnant with her oldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian during their honeymoon.
“I had Kourtney nine months, two weeks and two days later. I know that because all the Armenian ladies were probably counting,” she said. “… You know, those were the days where — I’m very old-fashioned.”
When Stewart, 80, asked Kris how it then felt to have her kids “going out and getting pregnant with men who are not their husbands,” she added, “You’ve evolved, haven’t you?” before The Kardashians star responded: “I guess so.” Continuing her conversation with Stewart, Kris said that she gets “more and more understanding” of evolving family dynamics.
“I get what this generation, and I have so many generations now in my family, I guess there’s such a big age difference,” she continued. “I’ve been through so many things in my life that hindsight is very important. Because I learned so much along the way that I knew nothing about before. I embrace what is in front of me, and I think that I am easy once I understand it,” she added.
Kris then explained that despite the ups and downs her family faces, she will always be around to give them love and support.
“They could throw anything at me, and I’m here for them. They know that,” the matriarch said. “There’s nothing that I would judge. Not at all. I mean, I just never would.”
I mean, one thing I’ll give Kris is that she never taught her daughters that they should depend on a man, especially for money. She raised her daughters to be financially independent so they would have the freedom to make their own life choices and family choices. Kourtney never felt the need to marry Scott Disick and Kylie Jenner never felt the need to marry Travis Scott because Kourtney and Kylie have their own money, their own power base, their own assets to protect. I’m just using those two as an example, I know Khloe never married Tristan and Rob never married Blac Chyna too. Only Kim married her baby-daddy (although North was born before the wedding). Plus, I think Kris Jenner was always so “accepting” of her kids having babies “out of wedlock” because she was simply excited to have more grandchildren.
Yes, so old fashioned that she blatantly cheated on her first husband with several different guys. Including (allegedly) one of them fathering Khloe. Eye roll.
Just deleted the same reply below after I noticed yours.
Not sure why that means she isn’t old fashioned, affairs have been around as long as monogamous relationships.
So has having children without being married. If you consider it’s the same thing, having a baby with someone without being married to that person. The only difference is having a husband to take responsibility for the child. Even if none of her children actually were the result of an affair, there was the possibility of having a child without being married to the baby daddy.
That was my first thought, she sure sounds judgmental as hell, and hypocritical since she’s been married twice and had various affairs.
This is the first thing I thought too. She admitted she cheated quite openly on her first husband. I doubt she didn’t mind when her unwed daughters broke up with these guys since it made it less messy financially for them and they seem to have full custody of their kids.
I’m glad this is the first post. I rolled my eyes so hard at the headline. She blatantly had affairs, very likely had a child with a man other than her husband (which is not at all the same thing as having a child while not married), and raised her daughters to use their bodies as “weapons.” Now, it could be argued that the most old fashioned thing in the world is pimping out your daughters, sure, but spare me the “I’m so wholesome” routine.
Out of all the kids I think it’s Khloe that is more bothered about being a single mom, she’s obsessed with the idea of mom and dad together forming a family with their kid that would explain how she keeps going back Tristan no matter how many times he humiliated her. In general they all obsessed with having the same baby daddy.
Yes, and it’s all so sad because they put blinders on and justify the unjustifiable. I would not call even one of the Kardashian-Jenner’s relationships successful. Well, maybe Kris and Corey now.
Chris is so old fashioned that she slept with other men behind her husbands back, profited from and marketed her daughter Kim’s sex tape, created fake relationships for her daughters to keep them in the news. What a great traditional gal
I think Khloe was so hurt when she was young by social media that she might have thought she wouldn’t find a partner who would be devoted to her. I hope she finds who she is looking for.
I like that she doesn’t try to copy her daughters style, the yellow gown is very nice. She looks better than any Real Housewife that tries to copy the K’s long hair and body con dresses.
Well it appears Kris has dumped the pilgrim look which was admittedly quite old-fashioned 😉
I’m about Kris’ age. I remember at some point in my 20s correcting my mom who had called some little kid “illegitimate” and telling her “we don’t say that anymore. we call them single moms”. to her credit she never got it wrong after that.
Kris came of age in the 70s. One of her daughters was fathered by *not her husband* during her marriage. she was married to someone else who told her IIRC before they married that s/he wanted to transition. so I’m not buying this “I’m old fashioned” trope. none of her daughters ever had to worry about the issues that most single moms do-money and access to decent childcare.
Ditto. We middle Boomers are not of the ‘must be married to have kids’ or ‘must be married to have sex’ mindset. Nor are Kris & Martha contemporaries; they are of two completely different generations. I can see this idea being from Martha’s era, but not Kris’. And what’s old-fashioned about her being the main breadwinner in her second marriage?
The only old fashioned thing about this woman is she models her parenting after Mrs. Bennet, a character from the very early 19th century.
Can we do away with the word “wedlock”? *That’s* old-fashioned and frankly, gross.
Good point. On a related note, it sucks that people still pick and choose when it is and isn’t ok for an unmarried woman 18+ to be a mother or sexually active based on likability. There are people who are just together enough to not want religion’s misogyny harming or inconveniencing them & theirs, but not together enough to resist the urge to use it as a weapon against women they dislike on a regular basis. It’s gross and immature. The right’s agenda and attitudes toward half the population are not toys.
She’s old fashioned but she sold her daughters sex tape? OMG, sit down somewhere Kris!
And passed off Khloe as Robert’s from an affair with her hairdresser? Sure. This woman is revolting. Thoroughly revolting.
Right, Khloe looks EXACTLY like that man, dead on him.
Has this been proven conclusively or is it like the OJ being the father rumor? If it’s not true, it must be pretty hurtful for Khloe.
Khloe looks EXACTLY like her mother.
These rumors need to stop. The only person who needs to know her ancestry is Khloe. Also, when they went to Armenia, her other armenian cousins were there and one of them looked exactly like Khloe. I find it insulting, in this day and age, to consistently question someone’s biological parentage.
Cee – I think you’re referring to their cousin Kara. No, Kara does not look like Khloe (they have a similar face shape but that’s it). However Khloe (esp pre surgery) IS the spitting image of that hairdresser Kris has said she had an affair with. Its insulting to question someone’s biological parents but in this instance, Kris herself has been open about her affairs during her marriage (esp at the time Khloe was conceived and born), one of which was confirmed with said hair dresser.
Also Khloe herself has said (esp in the early KUWTK episodes) publicly questioning her parentage (why was that a storyline? to garner publicity and attention maybe?). Now in that episode Khloe questioned if Kris was her mother but note she did not do the dad. Since this family purposely publicly discussed affairs and parentage re: Khloe, in this particular instance, speculation is fair game.
Their money doesn’t wash the stench off this family, who lie about everything. Kris might say she’s laughing all the way to the bank, but they are still sleazy, all of them.
Totally 100% agree with you.
Yesss!!!
The only problem she has with her daughters’ choices is that they’re not having big weddings that she can monetize, over and over.
“….because she was simply excited to have more grandchildren, and make more money off of them…”
Martha Stewart is 80?!?!? 80!! Wtf
Using your children’s relationships / marrying them off to secure wealth is a tradition as old as time I guess.
Old fashioned? That’s almost as big of a lie as Kim saying she’s onlyl had a small amount of botox to her face and NOTHING else…not even lip fillers. Liars…all of them. Kris cheated on her first husband…she helped Kim leak her tape, she encouraged Kim to do Playboy too. This family says crazy lies just for the attention.
I dont think having children out of wedlock is a big deal. Do people really get judged still for that? To me it’s an outdated conversation. People can do what they want with their body. Which brings me to say that women should have the right over their own bodies.
Old-fashioned? Who is she trying to kid? Does she think everyone is brain dead? Audacity of the Kartrashians boggles the mind.
But she was just telling Kendall to get knocked up so, she is full of 💩💩💩
Oh, please…Kris the puritanical…didn’t Kimmy vault into a public commodity after her sex tape was released? Didn’t PMK have some say in that, lo these many years ago?
Old fashioned, you say? Haha!
Is PMK now trying to declare herself to have morals?
Stop it PMK. Kris has spoken openly, repeatedly and with a lot of details about her own affairs while she was married, but she wants us to believe that she feels old fashioned aboutchildren born out of wedlock? Get out with that BS, honey.
Well, she really does look good in the yellow dress. The whole ensemble is fantastic on her. Okay, the compliments are over.
Lmao so old-fashioned that she released her daughters’ sex tape.
What audience base is Martha going for? Women have been having children out of wedlock since the beginning of time. My adopted Dad was born in 1928 out of “wedlock”. I was born to Boomers who are the same age as Kris. I was born out of “wedlock”. My husband born to a Boomer out of “wedlock”. I think Boomers at the time were the generation that was having the most children out of “wedlock”
If you look around at the X generation and the older Y generation most of us have been born out of “wedlock”. I always felt like the Boomers were the ones to end that stigma of illegitimacy and that it was normal to have a child without putting a ring on the finger. I feel like Kris forgot what Generation she is from, lol.
I think Martha has some prudes who are her largest advertising base, lol.
I love her yellow dress.