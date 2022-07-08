Demi Moore has a swimwear line: women ‘don’t want to look matronly’

Demi Moore just launched a capsule swimwear line with Andie. The collection is being called ‘playful’ but the idea behind it is sexy. To feel sexy, that is. Demi’s designs are for all women, of every age. The suits, which offer one-pieces, bikinis with both low and high cut bottoms and skirts, were designed to disguise areas women feel sensitive about but without sacrificing style. Demi believes women “don’t want to look matronly or not feel sexy or desirable,” and so she wanted to design something that catered to that. The suits comes in a few styles, colors and patterns, sized 0 – 26.

Demi Moore has spent a lot of time on-screen — and off — in a bikini. In fact, the film and fashion icon estimates she owns between “400 and 500 swimsuits,” including a number of vintage designs which inspired her new capsule collection for inclusive swimwear brand, Andie. The debut drop of the Demi Moore x Andie line launches today — featuring 10 brand new swim styles which include plunging one-pieces, classic bikinis, high-waisted two-pieces and swim skirts and range in price from $75 to $155 — and marks a close design partnership between the actress and Andie’s Vice President of Brand and Design, Michelle Copelman. “For me, a big part about what was inspiring about this Andie collection was thinking about the things that women feel sensitive about, whether it’s their tummy or other areas of the body,” Moore, 59, tells PEOPLE. “They don’t want to look matronly or not feel sexy or desirable. That was really something in my own mind, which is changing this idea that we become less desirable as we get older.” Copelman tells PEOPLE working with Moore on her first-ever apparel collection was “exciting” and a “learning experience for both of us.” “Demi graciously not only opened up her closet, but also her home,” Copleman tells PEOPLE. “And in the end, this collection is everything that we were trying to accomplish. The fabrics are a little bit elevated. Some of the swimsuits are lined in the power mesh that’s meant to sort of hold a woman in a little bit more and make her feel secure. There is a feminine, sweet, flirty whimsical vibe that carries through throughout the entire collection.”

[From Yahoo]

As is noted throughout the interview, Demi was inspired by vintage suits. A 40s/50s cut tends to look better on me. My hips cannot wear a string bikini in any way that doesn’t look like a rolled pork loin. I started going way vintage, though – to swim dresses and swim costumes of the 20s/30s. But as Demi said, I may not be as young as I once was, but I’m not ready for matronly just yet. I like Demi’s collection. It’s cute. The photoshoot is gorgeous, they shot it in the south of France. I don’t know about the bust support, though. I would’ve like to see someone not Demi-sized in the suits. Especially as they claim the lining is designed to hold things in but all the models on the site are perfectly flat.

Demi said she asked her daughters for advice on the designs because their tastes vary from hers. That shows in the collection, the suits have different feels to them, which is smart. Feeling sexy means something different to different people. I don’t even want to wear what I did in my 20s, but I still want to feel sexy. I love Demi’s approach to this. I hope it’s successful and she expands into clothing.