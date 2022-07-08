Demi Moore has a swimwear line: women ‘don’t want to look matronly’

Demi Moore just launched a capsule swimwear line with Andie. The collection is being called ‘playful’ but the idea behind it is sexy. To feel sexy, that is. Demi’s designs are for all women, of every age. The suits, which offer one-pieces, bikinis with both low and high cut bottoms and skirts, were designed to disguise areas women feel sensitive about but without sacrificing style. Demi believes women “don’t want to look matronly or not feel sexy or desirable,” and so she wanted to design something that catered to that. The suits comes in a few styles, colors and patterns, sized 0 – 26.
Demi Moore has spent a lot of time on-screen — and off — in a bikini. In fact, the film and fashion icon estimates she owns between “400 and 500 swimsuits,” including a number of vintage designs which inspired her new capsule collection for inclusive swimwear brand, Andie.
The debut drop of the Demi Moore x Andie line launches today — featuring 10 brand new swim styles which include plunging one-pieces, classic bikinis, high-waisted two-pieces and swim skirts and range in price from $75 to $155 — and marks a close design partnership between the actress and Andie’s Vice President of Brand and Design, Michelle Copelman.
“For me, a big part about what was inspiring about this Andie collection was thinking about the things that women feel sensitive about, whether it’s their tummy or other areas of the body,” Moore, 59, tells PEOPLE. “They don’t want to look matronly or not feel sexy or desirable. That was really something in my own mind, which is changing this idea that we become less desirable as we get older.”
Copelman tells PEOPLE working with Moore on her first-ever apparel collection was “exciting” and a “learning experience for both of us.”
“Demi graciously not only opened up her closet, but also her home,” Copleman tells PEOPLE. “And in the end, this collection is everything that we were trying to accomplish. The fabrics are a little bit elevated. Some of the swimsuits are lined in the power mesh that’s meant to sort of hold a woman in a little bit more and make her feel secure. There is a feminine, sweet, flirty whimsical vibe that carries through throughout the entire collection.”
As is noted throughout the interview, Demi was inspired by vintage suits. A 40s/50s cut tends to look better on me. My hips cannot wear a string bikini in any way that doesn’t look like a rolled pork loin. I started going way vintage, though – to swim dresses and swim costumes of the 20s/30s. But as Demi said, I may not be as young as I once was, but I’m not ready for matronly just yet. I like Demi’s collection. It’s cute. The photoshoot is gorgeous, they shot it in the south of France. I don’t know about the bust support, though. I would’ve like to see someone not Demi-sized in the suits. Especially as they claim the lining is designed to hold things in but all the models on the site are perfectly flat.
Demi said she asked her daughters for advice on the designs because their tastes vary from hers. That shows in the collection, the suits have different feels to them, which is smart. Feeling sexy means something different to different people. I don’t even want to wear what I did in my 20s, but I still want to feel sexy. I love Demi’s approach to this. I hope it’s successful and she expands into clothing.
Photo credit: Instagram
If they used models who have the body “flaws” that the suits are designed to have, it might impact their sales to regular people more than having the super thin wearing them to model. Outside of high fashion, I don’t understand not using regular people as models.
This is why I love Aerie for swimsuits, they use models all shapes and sizes, plus they don’t airbrush cellulite, stretch marks, or scars, hell I’ve even seen razor bumps in the pubic area before. I’m all for it!
@Jessica, I agree about Aerie’s marketing, but I do find their suits too cheeky for me!
I agree generally but here it makes sense that they are using Demi to model since it is “her” line. But of course the issue is that Demi looks great in basically anything.
I like the idea of nice swimsuits for those of us who don’t want the typical floral old-lady skirt suits, and don’t want the swimsuits that show our butts (WHY are bottoms so tiny these days??). There are a lot of brands that I like bc they do one thing – cute patterns, or a nice cut, or good bra support – but I haven’t one yet that does everything AND doesn’t make me feel matronly and old.
Regular body types (as in, not supermodels) and diversity are very in right now. It’s not just high fashion. Like look at Tabitha Brown’s ads for her Target line. Diversity, including size.
I bought one of her 2 piece swimsuits!! I went back to buy a dress that I loved and they were ALL sold out the next day…..I was so unhappy. I’m pissed I procrastinated.
They actually do use models with a variety of body types; it’s just that the only photos included here are of Demi.
That black swimsuit on me would look matronly! Demi could make a lot of suits look great, but that harsh black with no distractions would not do most women any favors. And her wide apart leg pose looks more like a gynecology exam than an alluring bathing suit pose, IMHO.
Yeah… as a photographer…. that leg pose is awful. It looks exactly as you described.
Cosign on having normal woman/fuller bodies as models. All one type is boring and doesn’t show me that anything would cover my flaws.
Agree, that black suit is very matronly. Even on Demi.
I love the pose! why should men get to be the only ones to spread out and take up space while women are expected to make ourselves as small as possible to be “ladylike” or whatever? if I have learned anything from this site, most Ladies are not really aspirational. I’m all for more womanspreading!
I think the idea is to show how full the coverage is? Which is a selling point to me.
I love the idea, I’m 41 and struggling with what to wear, swimsuits and clothes. Some days I feel like screw it and wear what I want but others I think maybe I’m too old for jeans and cute tops, or a little bikini, even though I feel more confident about my body now than I ever have. I feel a little out of place with women my age in the south because they dress up ridiculously often. I feel more comfortable visiting family in Berkeley and SF, I don’t feel the judgmental stares like I do in the south, lol.
Wear what you want! Wear what makes you feel good. You are only 41!! Jeans and cute tops are for everyone! We have had too many dumb articles with “What not to wear over 35, 40, blah blah blah”. I do understand the stares but feel confident. They are just sad they don’t have your confidence.
I just found some great bikinis and rashguards from the brand Seea. I’m around same age as you and have felt the same when buying swimwear the past few years. I want cute and not matronly but also haaate the super high cut leg thing that all one pieces have unless you are buying a speedo
Also cosign Mama – wear what you want! Dressing “for your age” or “for your figure” just takes the fun out of clothing. I am also betting the stares are more ‘wow how dare she look cute in jean shorts’ than ‘omg she isn’t wearing a sundress what a beast’
I don’t care if I look matronly or not, I just want all of my lady bits safely tucked away.
Amen!
My MIL once regaled me with the story of the time she went down a waterslide and her breasts came out of the suit at the bottom of the slide.
I wear suits designed for lap swimming. I don’t care. They fully cover me and I think the risk of my breasts coming out for a visit is very low-that’s what I care about.
along that same line, I would love a single flippin’ sundress that actually covers bra straps. i don’t understand how 90% of dresses made these days don’t allow for a bra underneath, or would require a strapless bra.
Have you looked at the dresses on the Title 9 site? If some of them suit your taste, many will cover bra straps.
I’m so frustrated by summer fashions this year. Too many crop tops and dresses with cut outs! I know some women my age who wear those things and feel comfortable and look great and confident, I am not one of them.
For bathing suits, check out J. crew. They’re expensive but worth it. They have one style I particularly like, ruched (so very forgiving), low cut with full butt coverage, lots of great colours, and not matronly at all. I
Try going the sporty route, like swim shorts, the medium inseam ones then pick cute tops with support. I’ve gotten some of the long sleeve surfer fabric, they have crops, which my kids approve of, plus I’m taking better care of the amount of sun I get.
The reviews for Andie on trustpilot are terrible.
Yes, they are! and the few glowing reviews are all from “invited” reviewers?
My Instagram feed is filled with ads for underwear and swimwear with women of all shapes, skin types / tones and bodies (ables and disabled). This is too little too superstar.
I have a long torso and I am so happy to see that there is a category to specifically address that ! I have to buy a size larger if I want a one piece suit and then it can sit strangely
Sorry, I don’t like anything pictured here. If it doesn’t look good on an extremely thin movie star with breast implants it is definitely not going to look good on my floppy bosom and chonky thighs. Also, we know her age, why did they photoshop her face to the point of Teen Elf?
I was thinking the same thing. How is this adding anything to what’s already available?
Also, if this line is supposed to help “changing this idea that we become less desirable as we get older”- then WHY HIDE DEMI’S REAL AGE BEHIND A WALL OF PHOTOSHOP. This whole ad series contradicts the very idea behind the collection. It’s so dumb.
Demi has certainly personally committed to her swimsuit game with 400-500 suits!
I cannot believe that there is not a discussion about the adorable chihuahua.
He is alert and clearly enjoying observation of the event. What a cutie!
I was thinking the same thing. Who cares about the swimsuits, lol. I am here for the chihuahua.
I do like her swimsuits. Peri is kicking my butt and I don’t want to wear anything except loose clothing, lol.
I looked at them and they are skimpy. There is not one suit that an older, slightly plump woman such as myself would wear.
I like suits from Cabana Life. Cute skirts etc.
Those suits are not cute or flattering at all.
I haven’t looked at prices, so I am down for the styles. If they are under $69 dollars, I am completely down for these swimsuits. Otherwise, it’s Marshall’s and TJ Maxx for me.
I haven’t looked at prices, so I am down for the styles. If they are under $69 dollars, I am completely down for these swimsuits. Otherwise, it’s Marshall’s and TJ Maxx for me. EDIT: I went on the Andie’s website and was impressed. Not $69 but…I would spend a bit more for the one piece I like.
Lands End already has this covered.
I’m sorry but isn’t Lands End the definition of matronly?
I’m 39. I like my body and I’m not trying to hide it, but I don’t want to show up in a bikini and risk looking desperate or try-hard.
I’ve found the best option for me is athletic swim-wear. I can get a full coverage two-piece that is sporty, not matronly. I like Nike and the brand Next.
This is the first I’ve heard of her swimsuit line, but I love the look of her suits from these photos. I do think the first black one is super flattering. I might actually splurge and order something!