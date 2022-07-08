Elon Musk ‘stopped engaging’ in discussions around his purchase of Twitter

Something I think about too much: Elon Musk walked away from an offer to join Twitter’s board when they wanted to do a background check. A short time after he walked away from that deal, he made another deal: the purchase of Twitter for $44 billion. Musk and Twitter’s board signed off on the deal and Musk agreed to the purchase as-is, without any due diligence. He’ll have to shell out $1 billion if the deal doesn’t go through, and that’s just the contractual “break up clause.” He’ll also be sued into oblivion by Twitter’s shareholders. So, obviously, Musk has been trying to weasel his way out of the deal for the better part of two months. It’s been hilarious to watch as he fumbles around, whining about spam and bots while Twitter mostly sits back and mutters “caveat emptor.” It’s actually been a good month since we heard anything substantive from this broken deal. Now WaPo has an update:
Elon Musk’s deal to buy Twitter is in serious jeopardy, three people familiar with the matter say, as Musk’s camp concluded that Twitter’s figures on spam accounts are not verifiable. Musk’s team has stopped engaging in certain discussions around funding for the $44 billion deal, including with a party named as a likely backer, one of the people said. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the ongoing discussions.
Talks with investors have cooled in recent weeks as Musk’s camp has raised doubts about the recent data “fire hose” — a trove of data sold to corporate customers — they received from Twitter. Musk’s team’s doubts about the spam figures signal they believe they do not have enough information to evaluate Twitter’s prospects as a business, the people said.
Now that Musk’s team has concluded Twitter’s figures on spam accounts are not verifiable, one of the people said, it is expected to take potentially drastic action. The person said it was likely a change in direction from Musk’s team would come soon, though they did not say exactly what they thought that change would be.
If Musk pulls out of the deal, it will potentially trigger a massive legal battle. The terms of the deal say Musk must pay $1 billion to break up the deal, but legal experts have said that Twitter could try to force Musk to go through with the purchase if his reason for scuttling it is not based on the company’s fundamental business. When he made his offer in April, Musk waived his right to take a deeper look at Twitter’s finances. Twitter spokesperson Trenton Kennedy declined to comment. Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
What an idiot. Think about how poorly Musk has played this from start to finish. He could have had a seat on Twitter’s board, using that position to dismantle the company and/or learn more about his new Big Concern, spam. Instead, he made this big show of making an outlandish bid to buy Twitter, after which it’s revealed that he’s too broke-ass to actually buy it outright and keep Tesla, after which all of that background check information that he was trying to hide has come out anyway. We know about the extra kids, the sexual harassment payoffs, the Ponzi schemes and the bad business practices. I f–king love that this has blown up in his stupid, arrogant face.
the reason that elon musk can't get out of the deal over the bots thing is not that he "waived due diligence." it's that he SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT TO BUY TWITTER, and that agreement does not have any outs for "i think there are too many bots."
I love this so much.
This is amazing. And it highlights the poor judgement of Musk.
Yes, he looks like a fool who acts impulsively.
There is so little in this world to laugh at or be happy about — so little karmic Justice — I’m basking in this epic fail. He’s getting all the attention he craved, but not for the reasons he wanted. It’s delicious!
He’s so Trumpian. Including with the huge gut, the outsized ego and overestimation of his own importance, as well as the switching of parties when Dems didn’t want him to lead.
And the fact that he’s gone radio silent is music to my ears. 🎶Let it go….let it go!🎶
Unfortunately, the silence won’t last; like Drumpf and every other right-wing narcissist out there, he can’t exist without projecting his odious voice into the world.
Elon Musk is dangerous. He can have a significant impact with a few Tweets. He seems to be more and more reckless.
Couldn’t have happened to a more deserving fella. Idiot indeed! Best part is that he did it all to himself by himself!
Genius! Smartest man in the world! Go Twitter, take it all from his smug @ss. Who will his douche bro followers look up to now?
I was just trying to find out what was going on with this yesterday. Good. I hope the whole thing blows up in his face.
And this is the guy who was labeled a “genius”!
https://medium.com/quite-frankly-with-sagar-vellalath/elon-musk-is-not-a-genius-he-just-made-you-think-he-is-97953ecfc1ff
He started out with money and takes credit for other people’s work. He is a big fraud.
The feel-good story of 2022. I’m putting this in my list of gratitudes today.
Lol!
Also on my list of gratitudes is Kaiser’s picture game. That first pic with is tux flapping in the downstream wind of his massive ego and giant arrogant face, chef’s kiss!!!! 👏👏👏
Oh no, the emperor is not wearing any clothes, shocker!
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAH sucker
Kaiser quoting Matt Levine and my media bubbles finally intersected. Elon really brings people together.
Can it really be in jeopardy if he’s the one trying to weasel out of the deal?
It is quite satisfying to watch him grasp at straws.
More of this please! My boyfriend is still in the ‘he’s a cool guy’ camp and I hate it, he just won’t listen to critique – from me anyway. I’m hoping the scales will start to fall from his eyes.
Elon is both a ‘cool guy’ and a ‘fool guy.’ He thought he could avoid SEC trouble by floating ‘thoughts’ on Twitter. Hopefully this ends that for a while.
like everyone on here, I am glad to see the scales falling. dude is NOT a genius, NOT a great business man, NOT any of the things he claims to be.
just to add to the things he hides, he’s also paid a lot to hide all of the technical issues that Tesla cars have. the fires, the auto-driving feature, etc. they pay to bury news stories about the issues, of which there are a LOT.
Like everyone here, I’m SO GLAD this is falling through. I had a feeling when his buy was first being announced that it would never see completion. If he had succeeded that would be very dangerous in so many ways; for democracy, for healthy relationships, for functional society… because as much as we hate to admit it, Twitter has become a major means of modern communication and information propagation. As someone married to an autistic person myself for the last 25 years, I do recognize some of how and why Musk personally does what he does — The difference is that the one I’m married to doesn’t also have narcissistic personality disorder.
Lol. Sounds like his brilliance landed him in quite the conundrum. Contracts in the US are extremely difficult to break which is why the prevailing wisdom is to ALWAYS READ THE FINE PRINT before signing one. You would thing that a genius would know that. The Twitter board saw thru his be and wisely added that expensive breakup fee. Anyway, this little stunt is going to cost him a lot of money, whether its $1B or S44B. If he tries to fight Twitter, the legal fees alone could significantly add up to an exorbitant amount and its highly probable that he will lose. FAFO wins again.
I love watching him fall off his pedestal, it gives me joy. Just one question I have is, what happens if they hold him to the agreement and he has to buy Twitter? Will he be too broke to do anything with it or will he still be allowed to control it and allow Trump back on? Can he still do damage?
Can we talk about his total BS claim about population collapse? He is so full of sh!t. The earth is on fire, the reality is the fewer people relying on planet earth the better, further we’re at 8 billion people population collapse is nonsense.
Rich people love overpopulation.
That way we all bump into each other trying to please them as they make us sweat to make a livelihood.
He’s talking about white people.
It’s one of the white supremacy talking points: the fear of white people becoming a minority in the US.
It’s a huge factor in the supreme court’s decision about Roe.
I would LOVE to be a fly on the wall at Morgan Stanley for this. Agreeing to lend for a deal where DD has been waived. I’m assuming they were also the M&A advisor’s (would love to know their fee structure and if they got paid at signing).
At any rate, MS had undoubtedly estimated tens of millions in revenues for this deal, and now that appears to have evaporated. Just think about the hundreds or thousands of man hours they’ve spend on this.
Haw-haw! [Pointing and laughing like Nelson Muntz]
C-Shell, I’m with you. In TMZ, the Twitter execs are saying they plan to pursue legal action to close the deal and are confident they will win. Elon Musk so richly deserves this. Thank you, universe. You made our sucky patch of Earth a little bit better today. I hope they eat him alive.
I am surprised Elon’s advisors allowed him go to through with even making this deal in the first place. Twitter is not a good platform to invest in, the amount of bot usage is high and there is not a lot of real engagement. I am pretty sure Elon is kicking himself and will try to weasel out of this one but a lot is at stake now and those investors in Twitter are not going to be happy losing all the $$$$$ so he is either going to be forced to join or a big lawsuit will engage. I feel bad for his lawyers they’re probably scrambling like headless chickens to fix this mess.
He would have been better off making his own social media platform from scratch.
Actually this has not blown up in his face at all. He’s walking away from the deal, as he’s entitled to do (with payment of break fee) and will bury Twitter in litigation as they try to fight to hold him to this purchase. They will settle out of court and Elon will live another day to fight the underpopulation crisis.