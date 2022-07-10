Princess Beatrice wore The Vampire’s Wife to Wimbledon: cute or blah?

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi made it to Wimbledon this year. Apparently, they went two times in the second week, but they only sat in the Royal Box during one of those days. Their Royal Box appearance was on Friday, for the men’s semifinal between Cameron Norrie and Novak Djokovic. I’m not surprised that Bea and Edo went to that match, but I was surprised that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did not. Norrie plays for Britain and this was the first semifinal appearance by a British man since Andy Murray in 2016. Anyway…

Bea and Edo sat with Princess Michael of Kent, and Bea seemed to be deep in conversation several times with that racist a–hole. Beatrice wore a “minidress” from The Vampire’s Wife, which is turning out to be a royal-favorite brand for Beatrice and Kate. I don’t really like it, but I just generally dislike the ruffle trend which seems to be everywhere these days. This piece retails for £585. She paired it with a bag from Zara.

Hello Magazine was the outlet which claimed that Bea and Edo were also at Wimbledon last Tuesday, but not in the Royal Box. There was a suggestion that they were perhaps seated in one of the seats set aside for brands and brand ambassadors, like Rolex. But… do Bea and Edo have relationships with Wimbledon sponsors? Very strange.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

67 Responses to “Princess Beatrice wore The Vampire’s Wife to Wimbledon: cute or blah?”

  1. equality says:
    July 10, 2022 at 8:04 am

    So they are in the royal box wearing hats? Weren’t there hundreds of articles complaining that Meghan just carried a hat into the royal box and wearing it wasn’t allowed?

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      July 10, 2022 at 8:13 am

      Kate had a hat on Saturday as well and it was twice the size of these hats which look to be Wimbledon issued and smaller.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        July 10, 2022 at 8:28 am

        I was just going to say the same thing. Remember the criticism because she carried her hat in her hands??

    • Barb Mill says:
      July 10, 2022 at 12:03 pm

      I thought the same exact thing about Meghan wearing her panama hat to Wimbledon and all they did was complain.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      July 10, 2022 at 1:00 pm

      I’m right there with you all, thinking so you CAN wear hats at Wimbledon. Huh. Whaddaya know?

      Reply
  2. FancyPants says:
    July 10, 2022 at 8:06 am

    Were the purple and green stripe hats being sold at the Wimbleton concession stand?

    Reply
  3. Elizabeth Phillips says:
    July 10, 2022 at 8:08 am

    Does nothing for her.

    Reply
  4. Chaine says:
    July 10, 2022 at 8:08 am

    I like it a little better after seeing its full length in the last pic. From the waist up, though, it just looks very fussy, like an old lady blouse leftover from the eighties. The print plus the ruffles are just too much, just like back then. Why does no designer modernize this style with solid color or blocks of color.

    Reply
    • Chic says:
      July 10, 2022 at 8:35 am

      Can’t decide if it remind me of upholstery fabric at Calico Corners or Laura Ashley dresses from my childhood.

      Reply
    • SpankyB says:
      July 10, 2022 at 10:45 am

      It does look better full length, and I like that it’s short. The ruffle down the front is too much. I actually like the ruffle on the skirt and sleeves, and I’m not a ruffle kind of person. Refused to wear them in the 80’s, won’t wear them now.

      Reply
      • L4Frimaire says:
        July 10, 2022 at 12:44 pm

        It’s ok. At least it’s not those obnoxious candy wrapper metallics they all seem to be into. I don’t like this brand or Allesandra Rich that the royal girls and Kate are into. These fussy retro ‘80s throwbacks they all seem to glom onto are very rich kept ladies looks. Reminds me of Ivana Trump ( the ex-wife) in her ‘80s heyday. Only thing missing is the helmet hair.

      • minx says:
        July 10, 2022 at 3:41 pm

        I wandered over to the Vampire’s Wife website. Those are some butt-ugly dresses.

      • Janet DR says:
        July 10, 2022 at 4:33 pm

        It does look better when you can see that it’s short @SpankyB! A lot better. But not a dress or print that I would pick if there were anything else available! 😂

  5. Geegee says:
    July 10, 2022 at 8:09 am

    I thought they were not allowed to wear hats? Oh the scandal.

    Reply
  6. Geegee says:
    July 10, 2022 at 8:13 am

    Proof that the entire family is a bit racist is that they all continue to talk to that vicious old woman.

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      July 10, 2022 at 8:27 am

      William told us that they’re not a racist family. You’d think that after the initial outrage Princess Michael caused when she wore that racist brooch to meet Meghan that the rest of the family would be extra careful to not be racist towards her and her children but they couldn’t do it.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        July 10, 2022 at 4:54 pm

        There’s no incentive for them to change. Their lives are not altered one bit for having been outed as racists (I think we all kind of knew that, anyway).

  7. Chloe says:
    July 10, 2022 at 8:14 am

    I think the dress suits her very nice, although i am not a fan of the floral pattern.

    Reply
  8. Nic919 says:
    July 10, 2022 at 8:15 am

    William ducked out of the semi on Friday partway through to watch Norrie play. And it looks like Kate went over to watch Norrie once the Djokovic match finished because there are a few photos of her and William in court 1.

    Reply
  9. Crowned Huntress says:
    July 10, 2022 at 8:16 am

    It’s such a busy dress, the print alone should be enough to make it standout in a simple cut but they decided to add ruffles to the neck, bust, shoulders and elbows! It’s too much!
    I don’t think the colors do much for Beatrice, I wish she would use her hair as an accessory too. I find that she frequently leaves it out of her fashion equation and the final look often seems kinda a mess because of how it clashes with her hair color or style.

    Are there no personal shoppers or stylists in the UK?

    Reply
    • minx says:
      July 10, 2022 at 3:36 pm

      You make a good point about Bea not using her hair as an accessory, she should. She needs someone to take her in hand and style her clothes, hair and accessories. She seems to want to be a “working” royal 🙄 so she could do herself some good by playing the style game.

      Reply
  10. Amy Bee says:
    July 10, 2022 at 8:21 am

    It’s an improvement over the previous Vampire’s Wife designs she’s worn. I’ll give her that.

    Reply
  11. Stacy Dresden says:
    July 10, 2022 at 8:29 am

    Is that princess michael of Kent? The raging old racist?

    Reply
    • Chic says:
      July 10, 2022 at 8:37 am

      You missed retired working royal. I guess with Serena out she could see white athletes play instead of her goats

      Reply
  12. duchess of hazard says:
    July 10, 2022 at 8:29 am

    Minus the ruffle, it’s a good silhouette for her, but the pattern is too busy. As if they took a Laura Ashley curtain and ran up a dress for sale.

    Reply
  13. Merricat says:
    July 10, 2022 at 8:32 am

    I’ve probably mentioned this before, but lord, I hate ruffles.

    Reply
  14. MsIam says:
    July 10, 2022 at 8:40 am

    I like dress, its cute on Bea. But the fabric pattern reminds me of a sofa slip cover.

    Reply
  15. Athena says:
    July 10, 2022 at 8:54 am

    I can’t get over the suit and tie requirement to watch a tennis match.

    Reply
  16. Beach Dreams says:
    July 10, 2022 at 8:54 am

    If it weren’t for the trademark hideous ruffles, this TVW dress would actually be pretty nice. It’s a good length and the floral pattern isn’t too bad.

    Reply
  17. Esmerelda says:
    July 10, 2022 at 9:03 am

    I like the dress a lot, the ruffles and the print make it very British.
    And I’m happy that Beatrice has found her style groove and she’s happy to be be out and about, being photographed – after years and years of cruel “ugly duckling” press.
    I don’t think she’s a model or an influencer or anything on that level, but I think she found that moment – as a lot of women do in their thirties – where she’s finally comfortable in her own body.

    No comment on princess Michael and her visor. Although I do wonder what she says about Edoardo behind closed doors, in my experience some Brits and Germans do not consider Italians “white enough”…

    Reply
  18. Caitlin says:
    July 10, 2022 at 9:04 am

    Princess Michael (what is her real name anyway?) looks like she’s wearing a cover-up – what you’d wear over your bathing suit at the beach.

    Reply
    • Boxy Lady says:
      July 10, 2022 at 9:25 am

      I just looked it up because I was curious as well. Her real name is Marie Christine Anna Agnes Hedwig Ida von Reibnitz. No wonder she goes by “Princess Michael” LOL.

      Reply
  19. R20 says:
    July 10, 2022 at 9:04 am

    The blue tunic “kurta” worn by the very racist Kent woman is lovely. Chances are, that it was made in India, you know, where the brown people they lorded over live.

    Reply
  20. Teddy says:
    July 10, 2022 at 10:19 am

    She carries it off but that’s not a flattering dress. The whole Vampire’s Wife aesthetic is baffling. It’s like a weird flex to deliberately wear something unattractive.

    Reply
  21. Giddy says:
    July 10, 2022 at 10:24 am

    I love how Bea and Eduardo are reacting with that same pursed-lip look. As for Princess Michael, she should be caged at home; horrible, hateful old bat.

    Reply
  22. Kit says:
    July 10, 2022 at 10:33 am

    These royals aren’t edgy enough to wear these kinda clothes’image this on Alexa Chung it would look fantastic or Poppy Delevingne !’ de Winsdor ladies just make them look poorly fitted and frumpy , those poor designers must be crying into their sewing machines !!.Edo looks sharp.as always

    Bea please get on your scooter and get over to British Vogue !! My God girl, get to it !!

    Reply
  23. Jaded says:
    July 10, 2022 at 11:43 am

    I can’t stand this *ruffles* trend. I went looking for a casual summer dress the other day and everything was ruffles. I ended up ordering something from Amazon that was simple and sleek. Bea is hit or miss in her clothing — this is a miss.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      July 10, 2022 at 1:13 pm

      A nice simple sleeveless shift dress for summer, that’s the ticket! Ruffles & high necks & tight waists are a no-go for me (well, I’m way over the target age for this brand but I would never have worn such a thing at any age), especially in the triple-digit weather we’ve been getting lately.

      Reply
  24. TangerineTree says:
    July 10, 2022 at 12:04 pm

    Beatrice often seems to be at the periphery of people’s questionable behavior: her father’s interview, her whole family vacationing in that Swiss chalet, Edo abruptly leaving the mother of his child, now very publicly sitting and amiably chatting with a racist troll. I really don’t care what she is wearing.

    Reply
    • Truthiness says:
      July 10, 2022 at 12:56 pm

      Many years back Kaiser wrote an article showing Bea had taken 17 vacations from work in maybe 9 months and it cost close to half a million dollars. Bea’s telling us who she is. Lately we’ve seen her at Ascot, Wimbledon, Glastonbury and the royal summer garden parties. Who pays for all these parties and bad ruffles? At least her fashion has improved since the days of her fallopian tubes hat.

      Reply
    • SuzieQ says:
      July 10, 2022 at 1:17 pm

      100% @TangerineTree.
      Beatrice either doesn’t have backbone or good judgment. It’s the go-along-to-get-along people who enable bad behavior.

      Reply
  25. Saucy&Sassy says:
    July 10, 2022 at 12:31 pm

    I’m not crazy about all of the ruffles, but I agree that the ruffles at the end of the sleeves and bottom of the dress are okay. The rest need to go. I like the length of this dress and the style looks good on Bea. At least she dressed for tennis (if you have to wear a dress). That picture of Bea and Edo in hats with the same expression on their faces is really good.

    When I caught sight of the three of them, my first thought (about P Michael) was, “is that the British version of a handmaiden?” That hat is really, really BAD!

    Reply
  26. tamsin says:
    July 10, 2022 at 12:34 pm

    I think Bea looks good and she has a very nice figure these days. Edo is a good accessory. Personally, I really dislike those vampire dresses. They are just too much of everything-ruffles, pattern, colour, sequins, etc.

    Reply
  27. Ladiabla says:
    July 10, 2022 at 12:35 pm

    I think the dress is very cute on her, I like it, and she’s still young enough to wear it. I haven’t cared for the other vampire wive’s dresses I’ve seen on them. That’s shiny fabric’s a no from me.

    Reply
  28. Daphne says:
    July 10, 2022 at 12:35 pm

    I think the vampires wife dresses are frumpy and try-hard. That one is foul.

    Reply
  29. BeanieBean says:
    July 10, 2022 at 12:51 pm

    Vampire’s Wife reminds me of Beulah London–there’s one basic dress design & then they just make variations on it with fabric & length. These are clothing lines developed by women who aren’t really designers, but through connections are able to get these businesses off the ground & stay in business selling their single-dress variation to women in their social class.

    Reply
    • Shoesnotblues says:
      July 10, 2022 at 1:48 pm

      The designer behind The Vampire’s Wife is Susie Cave, Nick Cave’s wife. And according to the website: “ former model and muse to the great British designers Vivienne Westwood, Bella Freud and Philip Treacy”. So well connected but no real design background.

      Reply
    • Deering24 says:
      July 10, 2022 at 4:57 pm

      Beaniebean–that explains a lot of bad fashion in general. Thanks!

      Reply
  30. Robin Samuels says:
    July 10, 2022 at 3:38 pm

    Somehow I believe Bea is trying too hard to become part of the “Windsor in-crowd.” If she’s not careful, she’ll be the next Windsor scapegoat. Harry has begun dropping names, so that means back off. British tabloid will need a new victim; why not Bea and her Italian lover with Baby Mama Drama? If and when they come for her, I will have no comment. I believe we don’t see Eugenie as often at these events because her husband sees through the facade, and like Meghan, his response is, “What the hell!”

    Reply
  31. tamsin says:
    July 10, 2022 at 4:36 pm

    I’ll just park this here since nobody seems Beatrice is worthy of her own fashion blog. I think Beatrice is becoming one of the best dressed royals if her recent public appearances are anything to go by. I Just saw in a beautiful white suit with a jacket nipped in at the waist and palazzo pants. She looked really lovely. I think she has been wearing her clothes very well, regardless of whether or not some of us love the English penchant for floral fabrications.

    Reply
  32. KHeatherC says:
    July 10, 2022 at 6:34 pm

    All in all I don’t like anything The Vanpire’s Wife collections have to offer. But in the end, Bea wears them better than Kate.

    Reply
  33. Likeyoucare says:
    July 10, 2022 at 11:30 pm

    Aaaa Bea, you still thinking to be a working royal.

    Is this a casting or behind the door bargain between the racist kent and her father andrew?
    Both kent and andrew trying to sert themselve in to the royals grace. Their money must be drying up with the sudden retirement.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment