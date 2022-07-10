Princess Beatrice wore The Vampire’s Wife to Wimbledon: cute or blah?

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi made it to Wimbledon this year. Apparently, they went two times in the second week, but they only sat in the Royal Box during one of those days. Their Royal Box appearance was on Friday, for the men’s semifinal between Cameron Norrie and Novak Djokovic. I’m not surprised that Bea and Edo went to that match, but I was surprised that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did not. Norrie plays for Britain and this was the first semifinal appearance by a British man since Andy Murray in 2016. Anyway…
Bea and Edo sat with Princess Michael of Kent, and Bea seemed to be deep in conversation several times with that racist a–hole. Beatrice wore a “minidress” from The Vampire’s Wife, which is turning out to be a royal-favorite brand for Beatrice and Kate. I don’t really like it, but I just generally dislike the ruffle trend which seems to be everywhere these days. This piece retails for £585. She paired it with a bag from Zara.
Hello Magazine was the outlet which claimed that Bea and Edo were also at Wimbledon last Tuesday, but not in the Royal Box. There was a suggestion that they were perhaps seated in one of the seats set aside for brands and brand ambassadors, like Rolex. But… do Bea and Edo have relationships with Wimbledon sponsors? Very strange.
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
Princess Beatrice and Princess Michael of Kent seen in the royal box to watch the men’s semi final between Cameron Norrie and Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club, London, United Kingdom,,Image: 706024101, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Princess Beatrice seen in the royal box to watch the men’s semi final between Cameron Norrie and Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club, London, United Kingdom,,Image: 706024146, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Credit line: Peter van den Berg / Avalon
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Princess Beatrice of York and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in the stands during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, UK.
Pictured: Princess Beatrice of York, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
BACKGRID USA 8 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Princess Beatrice of York and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in the stands during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, UK.
Pictured: Princess Beatrice of York, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
BACKGRID USA 8 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Princess Beatrice of York and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in the stands during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, UK.
Pictured: Princess Beatrice of York, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
BACKGRID USA 8 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
So they are in the royal box wearing hats? Weren’t there hundreds of articles complaining that Meghan just carried a hat into the royal box and wearing it wasn’t allowed?
Kate had a hat on Saturday as well and it was twice the size of these hats which look to be Wimbledon issued and smaller.
I was just going to say the same thing. Remember the criticism because she carried her hat in her hands??
I thought the same exact thing about Meghan wearing her panama hat to Wimbledon and all they did was complain.
I’m right there with you all, thinking so you CAN wear hats at Wimbledon. Huh. Whaddaya know?
Were the purple and green stripe hats being sold at the Wimbleton concession stand?
Yes, those are the official Wimbledon hats sold on-site
So Wimbledon sells hats, presumably to be worn during the game, but people said there was a rule that you couldn’t wear hats in the royal box???
Does nothing for her.
Agree. She needs a stylist.
I like it a little better after seeing its full length in the last pic. From the waist up, though, it just looks very fussy, like an old lady blouse leftover from the eighties. The print plus the ruffles are just too much, just like back then. Why does no designer modernize this style with solid color or blocks of color.
Can’t decide if it remind me of upholstery fabric at Calico Corners or Laura Ashley dresses from my childhood.
It does look better full length, and I like that it’s short. The ruffle down the front is too much. I actually like the ruffle on the skirt and sleeves, and I’m not a ruffle kind of person. Refused to wear them in the 80’s, won’t wear them now.
It’s ok. At least it’s not those obnoxious candy wrapper metallics they all seem to be into. I don’t like this brand or Allesandra Rich that the royal girls and Kate are into. These fussy retro ‘80s throwbacks they all seem to glom onto are very rich kept ladies looks. Reminds me of Ivana Trump ( the ex-wife) in her ‘80s heyday. Only thing missing is the helmet hair.
I wandered over to the Vampire’s Wife website. Those are some butt-ugly dresses.
It does look better when you can see that it’s short @SpankyB! A lot better. But not a dress or print that I would pick if there were anything else available! 😂
I thought they were not allowed to wear hats? Oh the scandal.
Proof that the entire family is a bit racist is that they all continue to talk to that vicious old woman.
William told us that they’re not a racist family. You’d think that after the initial outrage Princess Michael caused when she wore that racist brooch to meet Meghan that the rest of the family would be extra careful to not be racist towards her and her children but they couldn’t do it.
There’s no incentive for them to change. Their lives are not altered one bit for having been outed as racists (I think we all kind of knew that, anyway).
I think the dress suits her very nice, although i am not a fan of the floral pattern.
William ducked out of the semi on Friday partway through to watch Norrie play. And it looks like Kate went over to watch Norrie once the Djokovic match finished because there are a few photos of her and William in court 1.
It’s such a busy dress, the print alone should be enough to make it standout in a simple cut but they decided to add ruffles to the neck, bust, shoulders and elbows! It’s too much!
I don’t think the colors do much for Beatrice, I wish she would use her hair as an accessory too. I find that she frequently leaves it out of her fashion equation and the final look often seems kinda a mess because of how it clashes with her hair color or style.
Are there no personal shoppers or stylists in the UK?
You make a good point about Bea not using her hair as an accessory, she should. She needs someone to take her in hand and style her clothes, hair and accessories. She seems to want to be a “working” royal 🙄 so she could do herself some good by playing the style game.
It’s an improvement over the previous Vampire’s Wife designs she’s worn. I’ll give her that.
Is that princess michael of Kent? The raging old racist?
You missed retired working royal. I guess with Serena out she could see white athletes play instead of her goats
Minus the ruffle, it’s a good silhouette for her, but the pattern is too busy. As if they took a Laura Ashley curtain and ran up a dress for sale.
I’ve probably mentioned this before, but lord, I hate ruffles.
Not once in my life, working or otherwise have I worn something with ruffles. They, like polka dots, belong on children.
I like dress, its cute on Bea. But the fabric pattern reminds me of a sofa slip cover.
I can’t get over the suit and tie requirement to watch a tennis match.
If it weren’t for the trademark hideous ruffles, this TVW dress would actually be pretty nice. It’s a good length and the floral pattern isn’t too bad.
I like the dress a lot, the ruffles and the print make it very British.
And I’m happy that Beatrice has found her style groove and she’s happy to be be out and about, being photographed – after years and years of cruel “ugly duckling” press.
I don’t think she’s a model or an influencer or anything on that level, but I think she found that moment – as a lot of women do in their thirties – where she’s finally comfortable in her own body.
No comment on princess Michael and her visor. Although I do wonder what she says about Edoardo behind closed doors, in my experience some Brits and Germans do not consider Italians “white enough”…
Princess Michael (what is her real name anyway?) looks like she’s wearing a cover-up – what you’d wear over your bathing suit at the beach.
I just looked it up because I was curious as well. Her real name is Marie Christine Anna Agnes Hedwig Ida von Reibnitz. No wonder she goes by “Princess Michael” LOL.
The blue tunic “kurta” worn by the very racist Kent woman is lovely. Chances are, that it was made in India, you know, where the brown people they lorded over live.
Then I suppose I would call that a lovely gesture on her part (sarcasm).
She carries it off but that’s not a flattering dress. The whole Vampire’s Wife aesthetic is baffling. It’s like a weird flex to deliberately wear something unattractive.
I love how Bea and Eduardo are reacting with that same pursed-lip look. As for Princess Michael, she should be caged at home; horrible, hateful old bat.
These royals aren’t edgy enough to wear these kinda clothes’image this on Alexa Chung it would look fantastic or Poppy Delevingne !’ de Winsdor ladies just make them look poorly fitted and frumpy , those poor designers must be crying into their sewing machines !!.Edo looks sharp.as always
Bea please get on your scooter and get over to British Vogue !! My God girl, get to it !!
I can’t stand this *ruffles* trend. I went looking for a casual summer dress the other day and everything was ruffles. I ended up ordering something from Amazon that was simple and sleek. Bea is hit or miss in her clothing — this is a miss.
A nice simple sleeveless shift dress for summer, that’s the ticket! Ruffles & high necks & tight waists are a no-go for me (well, I’m way over the target age for this brand but I would never have worn such a thing at any age), especially in the triple-digit weather we’ve been getting lately.
Beatrice often seems to be at the periphery of people’s questionable behavior: her father’s interview, her whole family vacationing in that Swiss chalet, Edo abruptly leaving the mother of his child, now very publicly sitting and amiably chatting with a racist troll. I really don’t care what she is wearing.
Many years back Kaiser wrote an article showing Bea had taken 17 vacations from work in maybe 9 months and it cost close to half a million dollars. Bea’s telling us who she is. Lately we’ve seen her at Ascot, Wimbledon, Glastonbury and the royal summer garden parties. Who pays for all these parties and bad ruffles? At least her fashion has improved since the days of her fallopian tubes hat.
100% @TangerineTree.
Beatrice either doesn’t have backbone or good judgment. It’s the go-along-to-get-along people who enable bad behavior.
I’m not crazy about all of the ruffles, but I agree that the ruffles at the end of the sleeves and bottom of the dress are okay. The rest need to go. I like the length of this dress and the style looks good on Bea. At least she dressed for tennis (if you have to wear a dress). That picture of Bea and Edo in hats with the same expression on their faces is really good.
When I caught sight of the three of them, my first thought (about P Michael) was, “is that the British version of a handmaiden?” That hat is really, really BAD!
It’s a visor, which is even worse than a fascinator as far as I’m concerned.
I think Bea looks good and she has a very nice figure these days. Edo is a good accessory. Personally, I really dislike those vampire dresses. They are just too much of everything-ruffles, pattern, colour, sequins, etc.
Agreed–if you took away at least three things, the dresses would be nice.
I think the dress is very cute on her, I like it, and she’s still young enough to wear it. I haven’t cared for the other vampire wive’s dresses I’ve seen on them. That’s shiny fabric’s a no from me.
I think the vampires wife dresses are frumpy and try-hard. That one is foul.
Vampire’s Wife reminds me of Beulah London–there’s one basic dress design & then they just make variations on it with fabric & length. These are clothing lines developed by women who aren’t really designers, but through connections are able to get these businesses off the ground & stay in business selling their single-dress variation to women in their social class.
The designer behind The Vampire’s Wife is Susie Cave, Nick Cave’s wife. And according to the website: “ former model and muse to the great British designers Vivienne Westwood, Bella Freud and Philip Treacy”. So well connected but no real design background.
Beaniebean–that explains a lot of bad fashion in general. Thanks!
Somehow I believe Bea is trying too hard to become part of the “Windsor in-crowd.” If she’s not careful, she’ll be the next Windsor scapegoat. Harry has begun dropping names, so that means back off. British tabloid will need a new victim; why not Bea and her Italian lover with Baby Mama Drama? If and when they come for her, I will have no comment. I believe we don’t see Eugenie as often at these events because her husband sees through the facade, and like Meghan, his response is, “What the hell!”
Edo seems to want to be seen at these events as does Beatrice I like jack and Eugenie better
I’ll just park this here since nobody seems Beatrice is worthy of her own fashion blog. I think Beatrice is becoming one of the best dressed royals if her recent public appearances are anything to go by. I Just saw in a beautiful white suit with a jacket nipped in at the waist and palazzo pants. She looked really lovely. I think she has been wearing her clothes very well, regardless of whether or not some of us love the English penchant for floral fabrications.
All in all I don’t like anything The Vanpire’s Wife collections have to offer. But in the end, Bea wears them better than Kate.
It probably helps that Bea actually does have a figure, unlike Kate.
Aaaa Bea, you still thinking to be a working royal.
Is this a casting or behind the door bargain between the racist kent and her father andrew?
Both kent and andrew trying to sert themselve in to the royals grace. Their money must be drying up with the sudden retirement.