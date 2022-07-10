Princess Beatrice wore The Vampire’s Wife to Wimbledon: cute or blah?

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi made it to Wimbledon this year. Apparently, they went two times in the second week, but they only sat in the Royal Box during one of those days. Their Royal Box appearance was on Friday, for the men’s semifinal between Cameron Norrie and Novak Djokovic. I’m not surprised that Bea and Edo went to that match, but I was surprised that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did not. Norrie plays for Britain and this was the first semifinal appearance by a British man since Andy Murray in 2016. Anyway…

Bea and Edo sat with Princess Michael of Kent, and Bea seemed to be deep in conversation several times with that racist a–hole. Beatrice wore a “minidress” from The Vampire’s Wife, which is turning out to be a royal-favorite brand for Beatrice and Kate. I don’t really like it, but I just generally dislike the ruffle trend which seems to be everywhere these days. This piece retails for £585. She paired it with a bag from Zara.

Hello Magazine was the outlet which claimed that Bea and Edo were also at Wimbledon last Tuesday, but not in the Royal Box. There was a suggestion that they were perhaps seated in one of the seats set aside for brands and brand ambassadors, like Rolex. But… do Bea and Edo have relationships with Wimbledon sponsors? Very strange.

