Duchess Kate repeated a Roksanda dress & spoke to a Russian at Wimbledon

As someone who follows tennis, I was sort of surprised to see how much traction was given, within the world of tennis/Wimbledon, to the story about the Duchess of Cambridge needing to be “spared” from presenting trophies to Russian tennis players. Soon after Wimbledon banned Russian and Belarussian players from this year’s Wimbledon, a curious story appeared in the Telegraph. Sources seemingly claimed that the ban happened because Kate was so important to Wimbledon, the All-England Club would never do anything to jeopardize their relationship with Kate, and no one wanted to put Kate in the position of handing trophies to Russians because of how that would look politically.
Looking back on that story now, I think it’s pretty clear that Wimbledon banned Russian and Belarussians for many political reasons, and then Kate and Kensington Palace decided to attach themselves to the story and act like it was all being done to protect poor Kate and how important she is, symbolically, to international politics. The Telegraph piece was just high-level embiggening, basically. But what happened was that the tension was being built up over the Wimbledon fortnight, tension of “will Kate actually present the trophies or will it be too politically sensitive?!?!?” It was kind of hilarious.
Well, Kate came out for the Ladies’ Singles Final on Saturday. As you’re reading this, Kate and William are likely attending the Men’s final too. Kate went solo to the women’s final and she did, in fact, have to present the Venus Rosewater plate to a Russian. Elena Rybakina beat Ons Jabeur in the final, and Rybakina is a Russian-born Moscow-resident who plays under the Kazakhstan flag, with support from the Kazakhstan tennis federation. Kate not only presented Elena with the Venus Rosewater, Kate spoke to the Russian on the court and then again in the club, just outside the Royal Box. To her credit – and yes, we’re setting the bar this low – Kate did not seem bothered by Elena at all. Kate was perfectly fine and seemed happy and keen that Elena won.
Fashion notes: Kate repeated a bright yellow Roksanda dress for the women’s final. We last saw this dress during the Flop Tour – Kate wore this same custom dress upon the Cambridges’ arrival in Jamaica. As I said back then, I hate how good Kate looks in yellow! God, it’s really one of her best colors! She should wear yellow more often, honestly. And yes, she looks like a f–king tennis ball. Always a theme-dresser. (Also: that Wimbledon wiglet, my God.)
I also found it weird/funny that hardly anyone bows or curtsies to Kate. LOL.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
I think the outfit was a miss with the spiked heels and the color was bad and it made her look even thinner also she went in for guffawing and exaggerated expressions and the event and Kate spin was scripted
Yes, the heels are particularly bad, and the color doesn’t go with the dress.
It wasn’t the clothes but wearing the dress so soon after the failed tour to remind everyone about the tour? I was looking for pictures of her and the Tunisian who is African. Not a single pic on DF, only the Russian.
The dress was horrid the first time, and it’s just as bad now. That awful bow on one side (looks like a bird landed), and the tennis ribbon on the other …ugh. WAY too long and too loud, but of course, she has to stand out: “Look at MEEEEEEE!!! ONLY MEEEEEEEEEEEE!” And the *white* spikes?? Oh, this woman and her lack of shoe sense smdh.
Today she’s there in coordinated colors w/George & Will. Poor kid looks choked in a suit and tie, and like he’d rather be *anywhere* else but in-between those two. Twitter says they arrived separately: K&G in one car, W in another. Quelle surprise!
That kid in a suit is ridiculous! Even other royal family let kids dress like kids at sporting events. ! I think Kate is in her polka dot period or Dynasty years! Love how the kids have to show up to keep interest in KKeens.
Can’t edit anymore, but just wanted to add/pose a question: Have we EVER seen her repeat a dress/outfit *quite* this soon after an initial wearing?? Not talking about jeggings or blazer, but a real, expensive dress??? This is the 2nd or 3rd repeat in just a few weeks. Wonder if Chaz chopped the clothes budget??
Maybe it is a matter of dress storage. Where do they keep which dresses in so many houses? They have staff and supposedly plan ahead, so, who knows 🤔
Is she wearing Ukraine colors???? I ask because I wore them when I ran a 5k. That bow looks blue?
Ps I do hate her. But I love Ukraine.
The ribbon is the color for Wimbledon. The yellow is for attention.
What the hell is she doing wearing those heels on the grass. Somebody had to be gritting their teeth in anger.
The winner was the star not Kate and Kate should have worn something with a softer pastel colors as not to call attention to herself
Lol By now we all know that kate never misses an opportunity to make it all about herself.
Guys, she dressed like a tennis ball! Come on now, the colour is a perfect “tennis yellow”. This girl kills me with her cosplay.
The dress is pretty but that bow thing on the shoulder is ugly sorry. The dress would have looked better without it. And i don’t know but I actually don’t think yellow is her colour. Peach/ pink seems to suit her the best. This yellow is too bright for her in my opinion.
I agree. This yellow was too loud for her. The muted yellow looks better on her. Though I like this dress,bow and all.
This shade of yellow is too loud for everyone but BigBird and tennis balls. This yellow is awful!! Kate doesn’t have any taste as she has proven that.
The bow! I saw this dress and waited for the Celebitchy story wondering if I was the only person going “Why” on the bow?!? It looks so fussy and silly. In one pic it looks like the bow is smacking her in the head. The color is ridiculously tennis ball yellow but OK fine but for why on the bow? Jeez. Shoes don’t match but she does indeed look nice in yellow.
That bow sticking out up by my face would really bug me. Overall, it’s just too much yellow; knee length, it might be OK, but that’s just too much bright blahness.
I think the bow wouldn’t be so bad if the dress were a knee-length, fitted sheath. The long, flows skirt combined with the architectural bow is not good.
She also had a straw hat on at some point, which is unusual for her. It was a large enough hat that it likely blocked part of the view of others nearby. Not that kate would care though.
Didn’t the press and royalists tell us that hats were banned from the Royal box what’s changed?
Yep. Meghan just carried one and there was a big uproar.
The straw hat looked comically bad with that dress. It looked way too casual to pair with such a formal and fussy looking outfit. Kate truly has no sense of style, especially when she’s trying to mimic others (it’s clear who she was ‘inspired’ here because this is a very unusual style of hat for her).
Has she ever worn a hat like this before?
The dress was definitely too formal for that LK Bennet hat. It’s styled so much better on the LK Bennet website.
She hasn’t worn a hat in the royal box, at least not in recent years. And Wimbledon sells the fedoras because the large beach style hat she is wearing will interfere with the view of others nearby, showing kate is just a thoughtless jerk.
Nic- the fedora would’ve looked better with the dress, too.
Meghan’s hat game for the Jubbly was spectacular as seen in all the photos taken of her. K’s hat today mimics M’s Trooping the Colour hat in size whilst the weave mimics M’s
Thanksgiving Service hat, IMO. It’s just another attempt by K to erase M.
I agree that this dress is too formal. Why would she think this is appropriate? I also agree with the posters that the yellow is much too bright and she would have done better with a softer yellow. The length of this dress is way too long. We know that she goes to her engagements for the photo ops and that’s it, but couldn’t she do better than this? She’s been to Wimbledon. I don’t believe it’s because she doesn’t have enough dresses to choose from. I think we all know that she would just have staff bring her more if they’re stored somewhere else. Maybe when she grows up she’ll know to pretend this is about the players and not her. Maybe.
Sure, how long do you think it will take her before she realizes that she can’t erase Meghan?
Has she always been this touchy feely?
When she has a point to prove maybe? Look, I can touch brown people!
CopyKate never surprises me. Not a damn bone of originality in her body.
That’s certainly been a recent development; and really, it’s not always appropriate, patting people on the arm, touching their shoulder, etc. Especially not at work–or what the royals & their sycophantic press call ‘work’.
Well, it’s a great colour and a good cut for her. She still lacks genuine warmth and spontaneity in her interactions, but she looks great here. And that’s probably all that matters to her…
And she wore a hat. A straw hat. I remember once upon a time there was the great British screeching of how hats shouldn’t be worn on courts.
And Bea and Edo also wore matching hats.
Bea and Edo wore fedoras offered by Wimbledon so that they wouldn’t disrupt the view of others. Kate had a floppy beach hat which looked silly and was rude.
I disagree about the color looking good on her. It looks ghastly on her. It’s only going to flatter a person with a much richer, darker complexion. The length, the ridiculous shoulder hump/bow detail, and the fullness of the skirt also make her way overdressed for a sporting event?
What was that badge looking thing opposite the bow? I thought maybe it was a ribbon honoring Ukraine but that would have been too much for her.
It’s the Wimbledon ribbon to show she is patron. She’s been wearing it the last few years. Normally she wears it on the left side but large bow on the yellow dress interferes with the ribbon.
The length of the dress is truly awful.
Agree. Not a hot summer daytime length.
@Mia girl; I think she deliberately wears clothes that call attention to her height and slender build. The long dresses do that.
I watched the match and while I wanted Ons to win, it was a good match. I do note that it was a muted and quiet reaction when it came time to announce Kate presenting the trophy. The crowd was much louder for the actual players, which is as it should be.
She copies Meghan again, but in the most awkward way possible. How she touches the women’s arms…
The arm touch makes her look like a robot IMO. Her fake spontaneity is glaring.
Oh Kkkhate, no matter how you scream into your pillow or paw through your Meghan look-books, you’ll never have the presence, intelligence, beauty, and charisma that she has. No matter what you do, or how hard you cosplay, you’ll never capture the world’s fascination like Meghan has. But you go girl, keep trying. Hope and jealous frustration spring eternal.
You can definitely tell she’s had meetings with her team where they went over ways in which she could appear more friendly, warm, and candid. She’s actively trying to endear herself to the public. It’s something Diana and Meghan (and frankly Harry) have never had to do because it comes SO naturally to them. It’s just who they are.
I think the palaces are well aware of how frigid and awkward Will and Kate are. I also think they’re really bothered by it, so here we are with Kate’s uncomfortable, affected attempts at warmth and ease.
I’ll disagree about this shade of yellow, I think a much softer shade like “primrose yellow” is more her color. 🙄
This dress feels very fussy for an outdoor tennis match, maybe if it was without the bow and sky high heels.
I like the color of the dress but the length is off for me, maybe different shoes would help, or maybe being a few inches shorter. Oh well. She did her job so that’s something at least, right?
My first thought when I saw the length of the dress was it would’ve been appropriate for their visit to the memorial on that windy day during the tour of India. However, as usual, Kate’s fashion logic is weak and that’s putting it mildly.
I see the wig this time. Clear as day
That sure is a lot of hair. We’ve having a heatwave at the moment so she must have been happy to get home and take it off.
Is her real hair the short layer over the wiglet? Is it clipped in under her real hair or one of those wigs on a fishing line type of thing?
The wiglet was just terrible and I’m not a fan of this dress. The bow is too big and the dress is too long. I’d like to know who told Kate that she should only wear long dresses now. They make her look matronly. Another thing that struck me when I watched her yesterday is that she’s really just mannequin who does what she’s told and nothing else and that’s exactly what the Royal Family wants. Hilary Mantel was right.
Does she even know this woman is Russian/potentially controversial? We all know she’s a. not that bright and b. never well informed (briefing papers what again??).
Or maybe, like other British conservatives and Brexit itself, she and the royal family are entwined with the Russians and like them and only had to force themselves to pretend the invasion of Ukraine wasn’t okay for purely global political purposes.
Like maybe she’s being friendly because she’s too ignorant to know she’s supposed to not be friendly to the Invaders who finance many of the royals.
That shoulder bow, yikes! Just about all of the clothes from Flop Tour should be tossed but I guess the taxpayers have to get their money’s worth so here we are.
Isnt it people from UK who mostly follows those protocols,I find it that its the Queen that gets more bows and curties,and I think its really a respect thing just for HER at this point.
She has a better yellow Roksanda. Yes she can wear yellow. But unfortunately swamped by this dress.
The other yellow dress she has doesn’t have that silly bow. God forbid that kate wear a dress three times though.
there’s also that yellow monstrosity she wore to get on the plane. I hope it reappears!
as to everyone’s comments about the yellow… tennis balls are neon yellow. Beyonce’ did it best.
So I’m confused then. Is the the yellow dress she wore getting of the plane on the Caribbean tour? Or a different one?
It’s a rewear from the Caribbean tour.
Yeah, it’s the yellow one she wore to get off a plane. The yellow one she wore to get on a plane is very very similar to one she’s wearing today at Wimbledon, which I’m sure we’ll no doubt discuss tomorrow.
Can you imagine, though? Dress shopping for when you get on a plane, and for when you get off a plane?
I think Kate looks great. I actually love bows. The Queen wears vibrant colors all the time. It’s fun!
I do too! It’s so funny sometimes I read the fashion comments here and think thank god these aren’t my neighbors imagine what they would be hanging out by their windows whispering about me when I walked by. lol But I love bows too.
Alice, I bet that you would have the sense not to wear a dress that is too formal for the occasion, so, I doubt there would be any whispering. It hadn’t occurred to me that she is trying to mimic the Queen. Well, that explains why she wears dresses that make her look matronly.
I was clothes shopping yesterday and kid you not, at one point in the dressing room wondered what the celebitchy commentators would say about the dress I was trying on. You guys are tough critics.
The queen is 96 Kate should dress less dowdy
I hate the bow; she’s into hair flipping and she needs to wear a slip under her dress. While in the doorway, you could see right through the dress.
I don’t understand her refusal to wear a slip. Does she even own one? At this point, since she always gets these dresses custom altered, the designers should automatically sew in a lining.
The wiglet looks like it might run away in these pics 🤣
It’s clear somebody was pressed and jealous over Meghan growing her hair down to her butt.
Kate must be some kind of clothing vampire – she manages to suck the life out of anything she wears.
Hahahaha. I needed that laugh. Thank you.
That shade of yellow is terrible. She looks like a plastic banana that comes with a play kitchen set. Such an ugly unnatural color. And that hat, which didn’t suit the style of the dress, made her look like a country bumpkin. Minnie Pearl with money.
Yup! Neon yellow. She could be a giant traffic pylon for extra cash.
Y’all, just google Minnie Pearl & check out all the photos on Getty Images! I swear, her go-to dress style is very much a combo of Bea’s VW dress & one of Kate’s Alessandra Rich dresses.
So is this the last time we see her till September?
Edit-forgot the mens’ finals
There are the Commonwealth games from July 28-August 08. They are supposed to be showing up for that, then we probably won’t see them again barring back to school pictures, until October. Of course, H&M might have an event that will drag her out.
Silly me. When I first glanced at the headline I thought it said “Kate speaks Russian at Wimbledon.” I was about to be suitably impressed at her making the effort to speak to the young champion in her native tongue. Sadly, on second glance I realised it was just more of the same. Kate wears an overpriced dress and the whole conversation is about whether or not it suited her or if she should have worn different shoes.
This is a grand slam tournament at the home of tennis and what she’s wearing is all we have to talk about. The comments should have been going overboard with how she went out of her way to encourage the juniors or how she supported wheelchair tennis. We should have been debating whether she should left Centre Court so she could champion less publicised games on the outside courts. We should have been praising her for seamlessly carrying on the sterling work done by the Kents. Unfortunately, we’re unable to do so because the lazy so and so just hasn’t bothered promoting Wimbledon since she got her fancy badge.
So back on topic. The dress is ok but, too long and she should have worn different shoes. As selfish as she was to wear that huge hat, it did suit her. I think the reason why she wore the dress is because it made her stand out from the crowd (something which TQ has done for years). However, by wearing such a bold colour, it was noticeable when she was no longer there.
What strikes me most is just how awkwardly she moves. Her walk is so odd. So stilted and automaton-like. It’s jarring and strange to watch…
I think walking in 5″ stilettos will do that to you.
And… the Keens brought George out today, in suit and tie, forced to greet officials. With Kate in polka dot Alessandra Rich trying to give off 80s Diana vibes. And George sat between them. Buffer time? Did they not enjoy sitting next to each other during their last appearance?
I knew it she is going for Diana channeling Diana bringing William Charlotte should have gone too more of the heir being treated more special
Kate and George arrived in a separate vehicle. There is video of it in an Instagram post which I expect will be removed soon.
It is all calculated so Kate can channel Diana taking Will to Wimbledon. That’s probably why Charlotte had to stay home, She is too obvious.
I don’t know what the rules are for kids in the Royal Box, but I kept thinking that George might have been much more comfortable in one of the polo shirts that RL designed for this year’s Wimbledon uniform.
MORE Alessandra Rich polka dots?? 😣
@Nic, even if the video is removed, it’s too late. SS has no doubt already downloaded and saved it, lol.
The dress is fine but those heels don’t go with either it or the occasion at all.
And of course she was fine presenting the trophy to a Russian. Elena is a lovely blonde white woman. That’s all these people actually care about when it comes to women’s tennis.
I like de.dress for de Caribbean but def not de tennis ,.she looks out of place and a bit ridiculous to be honest, you could even def pick her out from de whole stadium,. Her bk and white shoes she wore de other day would have looked better too , break that yellow dress up.a bit ! Some crisp light linen would have looked fantastic here ‘God l would love a designer white linen suit nothing as nice’ in de summer ! Did you notice how OTT she was even more so than normal ,.l.dont know if she was playing to de cameras or what !
The DM had photos of her greeting friends at Wimbledon in the same scary way she greets those children in schools, exaggerated faces and grins.
The dress on Kate makes her look like Tweety Bird and the floppy straw beach hat was a big style miss with the design of the dress. George IMO was brought out as a shield for Kate to be consorting with the Russian winner. (Congrats to Elena, though). The separate car bit, they’ll use the heirs can’t be in the same vehicle to protect the succession. The last thing a certain section of England want is a King Harry and Queen Consort Meghan.
You are right..they’ll use the heirs can’t be in the same vehicle to protect the succession.. however, they all traveled to Wales during jubilee by helicopter and they have used the same car during other events with George (I remember a football match where they arrived all together. )
Wouldn’t be King Harry then it would be King Louis since he seldom gets to go along.
The bad part is that the media makes Wimbledon a vehicle for more fashions shots for Kate. The really classy patrons retire, Like Catherine Duchess of Kent who was elegant and low key.
The last thing Kate is capable of is being elegant or low-key. When she deigns to work at all (especially when doing solo events,), she needs to be the centre of attention. Hence the strange electric yellow Big Bird dress, masses of fake hair and ankle-busting heels at a televised sporting event. Upstaging the competitors seems a goal of hers as well..
Those heels! On a tennis court? 😱
The colour is wayyy too long and bright, you could see it from outer space. It draws attention but that’s Keen’s MO, she’ll always try to grab the spotlight any way she can. Those shoes are tragic, the heels are much too high, it’s like she has to tower over everyone. Her hair reminds me of the “Chrissy” doll in the late sixties that had adjustable hair that magically “grew”.
@Jaded I love your Chrissy comment…I used to have that doll. How funny. Kate’s hair/wiglet looks ridiculous and heavy here. It seems like a lot of hair…nobody notices how thick and the length changing all the time? Are any of these Royals around the same people to notice these things? If it were a movie I would say there were ‘continuity issues’ here.
Uh, I just noticed this sentence in the Fail:
“The father-of-three gave his eldest a big hug and a kiss on the cheek as they saw each other. “
That obviously wouldn’t have happened if they’d gotten ready and left the same house together this morning. I was surprised the Fail left it in, but maybe it’s more chain-yanking on their part.
Ooooooo…good catch Lorelei!
Definitely slipped in there for the more eagle-eyed royal followers among us. Yikes!
Thank you. I did not make the connection.
Great catch! Thank you for pointing that out.
It was a great tennis match and exciting to watch these two young women. I was cheering for both and each had a great story. I remember Meghan’s first appearance in the royal box, carrying her now iconic fedora in her hands. The BM made a big deal about how no hats were allowed in the Royal Box and Meghan was too gauche to know that. And now Kate wears a giant floppy sun hat like Meghan’s polo hat in the Royal Box. Rules don’t apply to the Patron, or rules only for Meghan? Seems so rude. If Kate had worn a straw Fedora, she would have been coying Meghan even more.
Actually, I think I would really like this dress for her if the bow and the color were both a little more subtle. Kate can wear a rich yellow color, just not something this canary-like.
Just saw Kate presenting to the men’s winner. Grinning and doing the hands thing. Do her teeth look different?
I really like the yellow on her (not sure about the shoes but I get the tennis ball reference 😄) and those earrings! I don’t normally care for her jewelry but the earrings she’s wearing today and I think she has some that are either aquamarine or blue topaz that I love
Not that tennis is over, would one have a vacation from the Cambridges?
Guys, apparently Tennis Twitter are not fans of the Cambridges. An there seems to be a running inside joke about Kate being a drunk.
https://twitter.com/troubleshade/status/1546175213783683074?s=19
I like George but I was under the impression kids under the age of 12 were banned from the royal box at Wimbledon. The Duchess of Kent tried to take in one years ago and there was a mammoth fuss.
Ugh. Why do the British put up with the monarchy? (My husband is a Brit but not a fan of the RF.)
Different rules for the FFFK, I guess.
Oh. Just read it is only non royal children under 12 who are not allowed in the royal box!!!!!!!
‘Cause we all know how well-behaved those royal kids are! (not dumping on little Louis, just the idiocy of the whole royal system.)
Apparently PW was 9 when he first attended so, I guess, PG has to attend in his 9th BD year. I couldn’t find any pictures of PH being allowed to attend with Di as a child. Hopefully because of lack of interest but, more likely, more of the only the “special ones” get to do certain things BS. So, I guess, Charlotte and Louis won’t have to worry about behaving at the tennis matches.
I get the girls do not like sports vibe from will and kate yet Kate considers herself athletic George is treated as the special one which imo is not a good thing
Charlotte may like tennis better than George but it would not matter to the parents
I feel sorry for the children in this family. I wonder if they do want to go places and get a big explanation about how they are less special than those higher up than them. Or do they just lie and make up an excuse? They have to eventually be indoctrinated into the “you are less special, you are a spare” agenda.
A classic shift dress and flats would have been so much more appropriate. I really don’t understand why she wears so many fashion don’ts. All that money and so many tragic looks.
I sense a little bit of cosflag playing here. It’s ok to speak to a russian, since i am wearing ukrainian yellow.
She ought to wear all-white at Wimbledon, as long as they’re still perpetuating that stupid ‘tradition’. A lot of younger players are speaking up now about being forced to wear white during their periods. I don’t blame them one bit. It’s long past time to let that stupid tradition go. I never, ever wore white anything during my period.
I so hate her emoji-yellow dress with the spiked heels. Can’t she do ANYTHING right?
Everyone calm down it’s clearly a tribute to the Minions which is SOARING at the box office. We know she likes to hitch her wagon to all things successful.
Usually I love this shade of yellow, but this is too formal a dress for this event.
Also my 4 year old next door neighbor would totally pair that dress with a straw hat, those exact heels, and that same wig. This same neighbor also likes to pair overalls with big chunky costume jewelry at least 5 different colors of it, and tap dance shoes that are a whole new color, or sometimes she does formal wear with flip flops and a fedora and rings the bell. What I’m trying to say is my neighbor is way more interesting than Kate and there’s an unpredictability about her fashion that I like. It’s edgy and fresh and she is clearly out of you know whats to give. Kate could use a little of this energy. I think sometimes she tries too hard and she should care a little less. It’s like she overthinks everything fashion and over plans, overcompensates and curates way too much. She almost always looks uncomfortable.
My neighbor also seems to be a better conversationalist and less of a pick me chick than Kate. And while it’s true that she talks about her rabbits A LOT, I’d rather sit through a thousand of her rabbit anecdotes than a Kate speech any day.
That half-wig is not blended at all. Either her stylist hates her or she’s not using one. Why not just put it in a low ponytail?
George is nearly two years older than Charlotte. Maybe that is why he was at the tennis. George was not there either when he was only Charlotte’s age.
I do not recall the duke of kent grinning and waving when he got to Wimbledon and presenting trophies Kate needs to tone it down