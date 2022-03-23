Duchess Kate wore Roksanda for their keen, disastrous arrival in Jamaica

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s arrival in Jamaica on Day 4 of their Keen Caribbean Tour. As you can see, I didn’t even bother downloading any photos of Prince William. One, who cares. Two, I’m actually really grossed out by his pants situation these days, so much so that I can’t un-see his awkward moose knuckle bunching.
Anyway, most people only care about what Kate is wearing, so let’s discuss. The yellow dress is a custom look from Roksanda, based off a £1,095 dress which is somewhat similar. I can only imagine how much the custom design cost, probably in excess of £2,000. All so Kate could properly cosplay the Jamaican flag, which is black, green and yellow/gold. That being said, it’s a lovely dress. It’s not worth $1500-2200, but it’s pretty and I’ve always hated how good Kate looks in yellow. She paired the dress with Aquazzura heels. For the first time of the Caribbean tour, she wore a ponytail. I bet she was mad that there was so much wind – the dress probably looked a lot better (and properly “swishy”) in calmer weather.
Speaking of bad omens, hours before their arrival, British papers were full of headlines like “Kate and William’s Jamaica tour ‘a complete waste of time’ as Queen faces dethroning.” Perfect, no notes.
The Cambridges’ visit comes at a time of high unrest in Jamaica, where politicians and locals have been clamouring for the removal of Her Majesty as their Head of State. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been warned attempts to charm the nation are a “waste of time” as it is unlikely the pair will change locals’ minds.
Good Morning Britain correspondent Noel Phillips said: “William and Kate will be arriving at the airport about 10 miles from here. They will be greeted by the Prime Minister and no doubt be given a warm welcome. But I’ve been speaking to a source within the Prime Minister’s Government who has told me that as soon as they leave, Jamaica will begin the process of removing the Queen as Head of State.”
He continued: “I’m trying to make sense myself as to why they are hosting William and Kate knowing very well they are going to remove the Queen as Head of State. And that this diplomatic charm mission appears to be a complete waste of time.”
[From The Daily Express]
Other outlets were running similar stories, seemingly based off “sources” within the Jamaican government. As I’ve said before, if you spun me a good conspiracy about Prince Charles masterminding this, I would believe you. Charles could perhaps already see the writing on the wall when it came to Caribbean Commonwealth countries and he knew that they would be lost soon after QEII died, and that’s why he sent Moose Knuckle and Buttons on this mission, to hang it around their necks and blame them for “losing” Jamaica, Belize and hell, maybe The Bahamas too. He didn’t even have to give them any special instructions other than “go out there and be yourselves.” LMAO.
OH MY GOD.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
The gifs on Twitter are great. Kate is also visibly uncomfortable around Ms. Olivia Grange, Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment & Sport.
Kate and Will wanted all the attention. And they got it.
They are SO visibly uncomfortable around black people. Also I see the maniacal Gary Busey smile is back. This has all just been so much more of a failure than I think they realized and the house of cards is tumbling fast.
Kate stands out to me more than William because she can fake it better around white people while William looks uncomfortable pretty much all the time.
William really was raised like a panda in a zoo and has no idea how to engage with the world around him.
It’s weird because he has no excuse though. Harry was raised in the same family, so what is wrong with Willy? If I remember correctly there was a rumor that Diana thought Harry was a much better fit for the role of king…
I will say as a black person, we generally know when white people are uncomfortable around us. Racists aren’t great at being subtle. The royals and most of the people who associate with them are definitely the kind of people who use “blacks” as a collective noun.
And as much as non-black commentators on this thread want to make this about Meghan’s treatment, I will state again that it is about so many bigger institutional examples of anti-blackness(paying money to descendants of slave owners, the Windrush scandal) more than anything else and yes people saw the treatment of Meghan and the anti-blackness it represented but it isn’t bigger than those huge, huge things, especially because we are talking about mistreatment of Jamaican citizens.
I can’t believe anybody thought this tour was a good idea. How are they so bad at reading a room?
These are people who will fail upwards their whole lives. William’s job is to not screw up too badly until two other people die and he inherits their job of smiling and waving. He’s never had to read a room.
@Sunny, they can’t read the room because they’re desperate. They know the chances of the monarchy surviving are becoming slimmer and slimmer. Rather than brainstorming a new way to relate to to the Commonwealth countries, they fall back on past solutions, i.e., royal tours. The problem is that the entire world situation is different than it has been in decades, and that whole “send out the young glamorous royals to charm the subjects” thing isn’t working, at least not with these royals. They exiled the couple that could have made it work, and are left with these two problem children who make it obvious every day that they hate everything about this tour. They are so woefully inept and unfit for the job, and I think that once Jamaica makes its announcement, other Commonwealth countries will soon follow, or will soon after the Jubilee.
@Sunny, I am a white American, so obviously I defer to you on all you’ve said— this is about much larger issues that have existed long before W&K were even born. So there were always going to be protests, no matter which royal was sent there.
My question to you is, in your opinion, would some people acted differently if it weren’t for the fact that they *know* W&K are racists who participated in torturing Meghan and driving the Sussexes out of the family? Like, it feels as if the Lisa Hanna snub was Kate-specific. If Sussexit had never happened, do you think people would have been a little less hostile to W&K because they know the issues run a lot deeper?
Because it feels (imo) like the Cambridges are reaping what they sowed and getting exactly the treatment they deserve, but that might have been the same no matter which royal was sitting in the seat that Kate was. It just seems as though the Jamaican people are exceptionally polite, and snubs like that might not have happened if Kate didn’t treat her SIL like trash stuck on the bottom of her shoe while the entire world watched.
This 1000% I bet all the money I have that these two don’t even have black people on their staff or any black friends.
@Lorelai, perhaps they would have been more polite without this current content but the debate in Jamaica about reparations and acknowledgement of slavery has been going on awhile, especially over the last decade. I think the treatment of Megan did bring up the overt racism of the royal family because if even a white passing mixed race person experiences anti-blackness it is like, damn they are racist. But again, timing matters, the Windrush scandal just happened recently! That is an even bigger reminder of how little the royal family and Britain has valued Jamaica.
In terms of politeness, yes Jamaicans are very outwardly polite but I would say as someone who grew up with a Jamaican mother and a huge extended family, they will let you know if you are trash. I think they would have snubbed Camilla and Charles as well and the only royals they would have welcomed would have been Meghan and Harry, specifically because Harry has acknowledged his family’s trash past and is genuinely the kind of person who seems down. Even pre-Meghan you could tell he was not frightened, scared, or put off being around black people.
I don’t think Charles sent them there to make them look bad. Charles, like the rest of the RF can’t read the room. They believe that EVERYTHING in this moment in time is about the Jubbly….PERIOD. They honestly believe the world is excited to celebrate The Queen. They also know the invisible contracts will kick in and they have. The Press will protect them. The goal has been simple: They demanded a red-carpet welcome, photo ops with the Blacks (with tradition dress if possible) and red-carpet reception. Additionally, the Keens demanded vacation time activities like swimming with sharks etc. So, let’s see what vacation like activities they get from Jamica.
oh they’re letting the sharks in for sure for these 2 coconuts lol
I agree it’s probably all about the jubilee. They’re excited that they’ll be able to GIVE the world some joy through their tours, that’s how far the analysis work. Thats how thoughtful and how able they are to read the room. amazingly disconnected.
I don’t know, I think they DID know it would be a failure. Remember how they released the tour announcement essentially the day the Ukraine war started? That was a Bury if I have ever seen one. They wanted to get in and out of this tour with as little attention as possible and have failed.
Paula I don’t know but I think you’re right. I don’t think Charles would sabatoge his own son and “more importantly” his livelihood/the monarchy/commonwealth. He probably thought this was not such a bad idea but he didn’t know they would screw up this epically, if he had we wouldn’t have sent them. Now he’s scrambling.
I think Charles just cares about the “dynasty” and Camilla being Queen Consort. He cast his lot with William and ousted Harry. Bad move on his part.
I just watched the clip. Keen literally recoiled when the woman reached for her hand, like “oh heavens, mustn’t touch the black person!”
They’re getting the “offensive” part of charm offensive right on.
@Izzy, do you happen to have a link to this one? I saw the snub last night, the one in the GIF that Kaiser posted, but I have not seen one where Kate recoils when someone touches her and I would very much like to!!
The past couple of days have been absolutely glorious. Just delightful to watch. We all knew this tour would go badly, but my god the Cambridges managed to far exceed our expectations!!
@Izzy, you can disregard my question, I just saw the GIF of it in the next post down. Yiiiiiikes
– Kate making Meghan cry and having
her media friends spin the opposite
story in her favor.
– Kate recoiling from being touched by
Jamaica’s minister, Olivia Grange
– Kate greeting black children kept
away behind a wire fence
– The look on her face when Lebron
James touched her
-Kate leaning away from Doria
Ragland in the wedding photo
-Kate ignoring Meghan and Archie at
the polo match with her 2 older
children doing the same
This woman is an unabashed racist
Art history major picking the painting called “The Negro Page” from the extensive art collection to put in their private sitting room at KP.
Do not forget her forced smile turned into a cringe at the wedding photo, while leaning so far away from Doria she must have done permanent damage to her spine.
Dang it. That dress is gorgeous.
Yes, it’s weird. She dresses so nicely in the Caribbean. I wish she’d display this softer, lighter side at home. I’ve liked almost everything she’s worn. I even like her hair, tied back, and these earrings. Would love to buy those shoes.
That photo of William with his arm around Kate. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him that affectionate around her before.
It’s great fun to Google “Jamaica, newspapers” and read what’s being said about this tour.
William is playing to the cameras to be “lovey dovey” with Kate. I don’t like her clothing or that outdated hairstyle. He and Kate are not nice people IMO and their treatment of Meghan was a disgrace.
I cackled so hard at the clip of the woman ignoring Kate last night. Yeah they all know what you did to your SIL.
As for the dress, the yellow is fine. I’m not sure why Kate needed to wear one outfit to board the plane (just board the plane privately, you don’t need photographs of that, but then I guess it can’t count as an event), and then another outfit to get off the plane, and then a third outfit for the afternoon/evening.
I noticed that. She wore white pants and an orange top to get on and the yellow dress to get off. This tour really was just Kate wanting to wear some new clothes and it shows.
I find the amount of outfit changes absolutely ridiculous. Is flag cosplay when entering a country protocol or something? Or is that Kate’s weak attempt at seeming diplomatic? Is that all she has to offer? I don’t recall any other royal woman doing it.
@Chloe, well in the past it shows that you respect the host country. but idk why she couldnt find a local brand to wear.
I’m waiting for the final tally of what all these new clothes for this tour cost the Brit’s
I liked the yellow dress but it was inappropriate for getting off a plan – she looked like she was going to a prom. She was def overdressed but maybe they were going straight onto an event afterwards.
Oh they know very well that the tour the 2 coconuts are a walking disaster, the whole tour is a disaster and without at least some fashion highlights from Kate there would be no positive meat for the british press to cover this tour. Just a reminder that the choochoo covid tour in scotland was already a disaster and they were ASKED not to come, but still went. How tonedeaf can one be? Just HOW when all the dots are connected FOR YOU.
Isn’t it to make them seem like they attended more events? Come on, you know she needs credit for stepping on and off a plane – this royal business is sooooo hard…
More outfits = more pics for the rota?
I remember Daniel Radcliffe saying that he wore the same outfit for months b/c then the paps wouldn’t get money for “new” pics. Is this the opposite? Now the BM can run pics of “glamorous” Kate with a wider variety of outfits.
Where can I find this?
Kaiser linked it at the end of the post.
She should have kept on the white pants and shirt. This outfit change was unnecessary and tone deaf. They’re we aren’t racist, see we let the blacks near us tour is awful. Jamaicans said don’t come here and they did.. the photos of keen and peen making white power symbols are making rounds on twitter and IG so no one is making them feel welcome and they had to hire 2 Black celebrities to draw a crowd. Saying no questions no press and no real interaction proves this is a vacation and not a tour.
I wish Will’s would buy some proper fitting pants, he looks extremely gross in those pants each and every time we see him in photos. His grandmother or Charles should tell him he looks very unprofessional and needs to go get proper fitting pants. They should also tell the so called “statesman” that he needs to get some different colored pants bcuz 98% of the time he appears to be wearing the same exact pants in all his photos. I’ve been saying for month’s that he looks absolutely disgusting 🤢 🤮 in every pair of navy pants he wears. They All look the same. He looks like he’s not interested in looking professional, he’s such a 🤡 .
The funny thing is that PC does have pants he’s worn for years but they are quality and fit so he doesn’t have the William effect in them. You would think he could steer Will toward a good tailor.
I think he’s put on weight and thinks the old ones still fits. The trousers he wore at Philips funeral were the same.
Has he always worn his pants like this?
Hey, as someone who struggles with depression, I’ll have you know that sometimes just changing clothes is an absolute ordeal. See, Kate and William DO understand and care about mental illness, you guys!
Thanks! I often skip right to the comments… lol
I was reading up on Lisa Hanna, the MP who was sitting next to her in beige. She is quite involved in the reparations movement and so she likely doesn’t have much time for this nonsense but it being diplomatic because that’s what you have to do in politics.
The yellow dress was fine but some video shows that there was almost another flashing incident because it gets windy at airports when you are in the tarmac and she was the only woman not wearing trousers or a structured skirt. But we always knew she’s dim and she had to flag cosplay like a child.
Lisa is my cousin (our parents are good friends from childhood) and we grew up together. Lisa would just show up Kate completely. Not only is Lisa obviously beautiful, but she is smart, well-spoken, serious minded–everything Kate is not.
My family and I were dying at the pics yesterday!
Nik919, did you notice in the pic above where the wind is blowing toward her and it’s apparant she’s not wearing a slip? You can see her legs through the dress–at least the color of her legs. I think Keenless does this in lieu of flashing. Is this supposed to be a Diana moment? She’s too old to be playing this game. Shouldn’t someone be yelling protocol?
If there was anyone left in the world who did’nt think the brf are racist, this tour should silence any doubts. AS obviously racist as these two are, I can’t pretend this is a just the two of them. This is the family.
What I want to know is whether these countries actually send money each year for the royals? If they do even if they don’t drop TQ as head of state, I would keep future money. Make them come get it.
@moneypenny-your cousin was iconic lol! She seems awesome. Your fam must’ve loved it.
This entire tour has been nothing but pure entertainment. Charles really is an evil genius. Oh, and Lisa Hanna earned a new fan in me.
Kaiser just tweeted a picture of Diane from DC – the woman in the fur coat with the glass of wine watching the pride “parade” in front of Jared and Ivanka’s house from early in the Trump administration – and that’s really how I’m feeling at this point lol.
Except with no wine, whomp whomp. But I have tea!
I have watched that Lisa Hanna DISS gif a hundred times! It’s viral and will forever be viral in juxtaposition with the 2019 Commonwealth display. Lots of Karma commentary on SM, but it’s true. It’s not often you see a karmic tit for tat this way, and it’s delicious! I hate that I love the dress — I’d wear it (or would have back when I wore dresses like this in the 90s LOL). Not at that cost, obviously. I don’t think it’s lost on anyone that Mutton is using this tour as a fashion show, with multiple outfit changes each day. On top of the anti-colonialism protests everywhere they go, including the movement gearing up in the Bahamas, it’s a f*cking disaster. Whether Charles had a grand plan for this or not (which I’d absolutely buy), he’s sitting back with his ruddy face wreathed in grins and chuckles. The Middleton Plan to set him aside for Bulliam and Khate is well and truly in the tank. And they did it all by themselves.
I have been in a state of shock for the last 12 hours about the absolute HORROR SHOW this tour has become.
The image of these goobers awkwardly standing next to the Bob Marley statute? A thousand captions were written at that moment, all of them clowning on what has to be one of the most ham-fisted moments of any Royal tour of all times. Spring break vibes is about the tamest joke you could make.
The disaster is so epic. From Kate flinching from Black people, poking kids through a chain linked fence, shaking hands with her arm outstretched so she could stand as far back as possible, the devastating snub Lisa Hanna, even the wind on Kate’s dress making us wonder if we’re about to get a flashback of Kate’s butt.
I mean…I have no words. What????? How???
Yesterday was like Christmas for me. I had a neighbour come around to congratulate me on the delightful day. My favourite comment on Twitter about the photo with the statue of Bob Marley went something like, “they don’t know that if he was alive, he would slap them”
Lololololol
The chain-link fence. A CHAIN-LINK FENCE. Whooooooo thought those photos were going to look good? Oh my god their team must be so, so much worse than we previously thought. I hate to give that creepy POS Jason any credit, but maybe he had a better eye for how things like this would come across, because while they’ve always been offensive, they’ve never been this blatantly offensive.
We have the white British rota popping in on Twitter to try to explain its context and say it’s not that bad. Which only confirms that none of them realized how bad it would look.
And those trying to say “but Raheem Sterling did this too” are also just as obtuse.
Seriously. The mixture of second-hand embarrassment and schadenfreude I feel looking at the pictures and videos from this tour is next-level. These two are monumentally dumb, lazy, and out of touch.
Charles is far from a genius. Very very short sighted. He cast his lot with William and ignored Harry’s phone calls and denies security. If he were a genius he would have told Wiliam to back off, called the media to stop the slamming of Meghan and really did something. Now he’s stuck, I doubt Harry and Meghan will return.
The video of Lisa Hanna turning away is scorching.
Ok, yes, that’s my girl!
My favorite part of that vid is the reaction on Kate’s face. The smile just drops and she quickly turns her head back. She knew.
Yes, it reminds me of the GIF of Melania at the inauguration, when the orange turd turned away from her.
I know, right? That was so scorching even I felt it! And the woman turned her head back immediately afterward to let everyone know – Yeah, that was intentional, it’s not like someone else was trying to get her attention. That was so delicious I had to replay it several times.
Oooh where can I find this clip?
That was SUCH a boss move! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=StnUrNShWec
It really was a cackle-worthy, glorious moment in history!
And the comments!! *chef’s kiss*
Nice dress. Still ugly inside.
Anyway Twitter verse has some white folks daring Jamaica to leave instead of just saying it. And of course they say Jamaica has been ungrateful and unworthy of the Queen’s sacrifice for the Commonwealth…😂
What sacrifice? I’m not being funny but what has she actually done for the commonwealth? Any concrete things? Does she even have regular calls with those countries governments, like she does with the British pm?
Camilla Tominey said she made a pledge as a 21 years old blah blah when she was asked what the queen has done to the CW lol.
Exactly Chloe…these ppl are insane and arrogant.
I saw one royalist on Twitter claim if Jamaica ditched the queen, tourism would suffer. I laughed and laughed and laughed.
Damn, just… desperate and sad. Hear that Jamaica? The sun would no longer shine on your country, and the breezes would no longer blow. Awww. What’s he talking about, the queen can’t even the sun the shine brightly in England.
The dress is okay. If she hasn’t learned by now that wearing flowly lithe dresses at airports usually creates problems…She has many structured yellow dresses she could have chosen.
It’s a gorgeous dress, she looks lovely actually . I’m surprised her wearing Meghan’s favourite shoes hasn’t been mentioned (that I’ve seen so far). Kate never wears anything but boring shoes.
Is this their worst tour? Cause between the press and footage I’ve seen……I’d have to call Charles an evil genius if he set them up like this and I just know they fully bought into cause they can’t smell their own crap.
Social media wise this tour is a pr disaster but if you look at local footage of their visit to trench town the crowd is actually quite big and excited to meet them. As much as it hurts to say.
The crowd was there for Raheem Sterling, a big time soccer player from Jamaica who plays in the UK. The Cambridges glommed on to his foundation event.
@Chloe: The MoS reporter wasn’t sure if the crowds were there for Raheem Sterling or William and Kate. I think that says it all.
The crowd is definitely there for Raheem Sterling, who William invited. If you notice it is mostly children and a lot of young boys. Not your normal royal fan demographic.
They specifically invited Sterling so the crowds would turn out and then people would say “look how excited everyone is for William and Kate!”
I was on Twitter last night and at first, I was like “what the heck” at the crowds, but then they reported that Raheem Sterling and also Leon Bailey, who are both highly regarded in Jamaica were there. Of course, the stans are trying to stick it and say that this proves they are loved, but my guess is those crowds were lured out by the opportunity to see soccer and sports stars, not those two. Unfortunately, it makes the visual easy to manipulate like they were the sole purpose of the Jamaicans’ excitement.
There is also a horrific photo of Kate sticking her hand out to Jamaican children crowded and cramped behind a chain-link fence. For all these people screaming about optics…..holy moly. I don’t think I’ve seen worse imagery from the BRF in quite a while.
Charles allowed William to drive out Harry. He is no genius. If he wanted to put William in his place he would have put a stop to william giving Harry unwanted advice about Meghan.
This is the first time I’ve ever said (and quite possibly will ever say) this about something Kate wears: YESSSSSSSS. She does look great in yellow and shouldn’t wait for flag cosplaying opportunities. Now, I’m uncomfortable with this feeling, so I will do what Kate herself does when she gets dressed and pretend it’s Meghan wearing it.
That being said, this entire trip is just the schadenfreude I need to get me through my PMS.
I actually think this is delicious. She finally looks put together and professional— and instead of adoration and fawning, instead of glowing compliments about her clothes and hair and photoshop, she’s greeted with protests, snubbed by people she looks down on, and has the world’s eyes on her and William as the physical embodiment of the multitude of crimes, historical and recent, perpetrated by the RF and the UK government against Jamaicans.
This was probably supposed to be some kind of moment in the sun for her. I actually don’t want her and William to realize why they’re getting this reception. That way they can keep showing the world how deep the rot of racism goes and bring a final end to that delusional “the sun never sets on the British Empire” bs.
+1, lol
Miranda and LaraW- agreed 100%
Not just the Jamaicans, against all former British West Indian islands/colonies, up and down the archipelago. Crimes done willfully to all of the indigenous and kidnapped people and their ancestors who live in these islands. Every island has a Port or Fort Royal, some highway named after a Governor General, and a Queen’s College.
This schadenfreude is delicious if anyone wants some.
As a Jamaican in Jamaica, I’ve been living for this. I knew she was going to flag cosplay on us.
The cut of the dress is nice but that shade of yellow is unflattering on her skin tone & makes her look red.
Why didn’t she pull out the ” pale yellow” dress she wore to Meghan’s wedding instead? It’s amazing to me that even with all this access to high fashion & stylists her choices are always a miss in some way.
This tour is an epic disaster and I hope it haunts them for the rest of their days.
Someone on twitter (a cambridge stan, so they weren’t trying to be funny/snarky) described this dress as “primrose yellow” and I howled. Remember that was what they tried to claim Kate’s dress was for the Sussex wedding – not white or cream, but primrose yellow? That dress and this dress are not the same color, lol.
@becks1 so if THIS is “primrose yellow” than that means that coat is NOT primrose yellow which makes it WHITE
The de rangers keep playing themselves smh
Hahaha thanks for the callback to the “yellow” dress that never was.
This has been a most entertaining clown show.
I think that yellow (and orange for that matter) are very difficult shades for adults to wear. This yellow is no different, I would call it a urine yellow. You’re right, the cut of the dress if okay but the shade cries out for attention. It’s harsh.
I have to disagree with those colors being difficult for adults. Those colors are difficult for adults who aren’t the right skin tone or undertone for those shades. Someone who has more melanin and a warmer undertone may be able to pull it off. I remember Meghan looked beautiful in a similar shade of yellow when she visited Marlborough House. On darker skin tones this color would pop beautifully.
I completely disagree that yellow and orange are hard for “adults” to wear. They aren’t immature in anyway. Like all colors, they work better with some skin tones and not others.
She had to do bright yellow since our flag’s colour is gold. She needed to see the flag, be the flag.
The pictures are…a lot to digest. The optics of them shaking hands with black children through fencing. With Kate standing as far away as possible until she’s forced to gone closer…who thought this was a good idea. If the photos weren’t so insulting, I’d be cackling at how uncomfortable they seem in these interactions. But let be honest, it’s Kate who’s the most uncomfortable being around strong black women. Charles…you old sly fox, I bet you are cackling with glee about this disaster.
Lisa Hanna blanking Kate in the video is majestic
Agreed. It is a stroke of karmic beauty!
Keen’s dress is pretty, but again, the vibe is off. Everyone else is in smart business-casual, and she’s ready for cocktails.
Her lack of work experience shows in these instances, and it’s not a good look.
Yeah Kate doesn’t know how to dress for specific occasions.
I like this dress a lot and it would have worked well for the event event in Belize, rather than the overdressed pink
Glitter gown.
She looks really good, I love the dress and the shoes and the ponytail. But it’s too much for this ocassion. She should have worn something smart casual like her hosts.
This is not a good look. Such and expensive in your face dress especially when people don’t want them there.
She really is in Marie Antoinette territory now. Clueless in her expensive clothes while the masses hate you.
I like the dress, too. I think it would have been less “cocktail” if it were 4″ shorter.
I wish there was a ‘like’ button for this comment. A sheath dress would have been more appropriate.
The dress was ok maybe a bit too long but it was fine. I knew she was going to wear yellow but again she has other yellow dresses that she could have worn instead of this brand new one. It’s clear that William and especially Kate are very uncomfortable around black people. This tour has basically been a vacation and runway show.
Rewearing the yellow dress from the Australia tour would have been smarter. It was more structured and matched what everyone was wearing. And no risk of fly ups.
I did see someone mention that the brand of this dress was the same as what Meghan wore on day 4 of the Oceania tour. I haven’t checked the details but I wouldn’t be shocked if that was accurate.
Single White Female meets Flag Cosplay is fast becoming her brand. It’s really tragic.
@Nic919: The yellow dress Kate was in Australia was actually Roksanda as well so I’m going to put it down to coincidence that she and Meghan wore the same brand on day 4 of their tours. We all know Kate is a cosplayer but I don’t think she’s following Meghan’s wardrobe that closely.
I know Kitty has a long torso but holly hell!! they really put that belt so high up in her ribs. It looks like her b*tts are about to drop. LMAO. tbh, the Keenbridges deserve it. Kitty Mumbles-McButton, BillyGoat Moose Knuckles and Carole Jenner have spent the past years GLOATING in the media saying BillyGoat is the FFture King and Kitty Mumbles-McButton is the next Great White Hope for the Monarchy aka FFture Kween. Don’t you think C&C feel slighted, hmm?
But Burger King’ black suit and green tie completed the Keen’s flag dressing!
Kate’s face when she was snubbed was everything. Meghan was able to smile through the snubs but FFQ has some work to do in that area.
Lisa Hanna is all of us who were appalled at their treatment of Meghan and who don’t care for these expensive, useless paper dolls.
Kate still hasn’t learned that you do NOT wear a floaty dress on the tarmac at an airport. You wear a structured straight skirt that will not blow around.
How many years has it been since Thong-gate, and she still hasn’t learned this?
Wasn’t she wearing a yellow dress then, too?
She wore pants to get on the damn plane, she could have worn pants to get off. Problem solved.
The visuals coming out of this tour are shockingly racist, even for these two known racists. Do they have any advisors at all? Is The Other Brother actively (unconsciously?) trying to bring down the monarchy? Do their advisors hate them?
The images of Kkkeen trying not to touch the Minister of Culture and Sport plus the images of the crowds of black children released early from school to wave to them…from BEHIND FENCES TOPPED WITH BARBED WIRE. Other than being glad these two are being shown for who they really are (again), who thought that was a good idea?! The images of the kids behind the fence are horrifying IMO and flash back to those old colonial days pics of black people being kept in cages for white “viewing” like animals at the zoo.
I know their fans will find some excuse, but I hope everybody else now recognizes the Cambs for who they really are.
Kate probably did not even realize this was a government official. She doesn’t equate black people let along black women of being in position of power. So to her it was “who is the random black woman putting her hand on me”.
I kind of wonder if Kate not wanting to hold hands with the Minister was something about how she sees herself almost as high as the queen, and because of that, no one should dare to touch her.
Kate looks lovely in yellow and how interesting that she’s wearing Aquazzura heels, a brand that Meghan loved. Has Kate ever worn Aquazurra shoes before?
Yes, Kate has worn Aquazurra before.
And salvatore ferragamo
@elizabeth Kerri Mahon not before Meghan No.
Is the Cartier Love bracelet new? I don’t remember seeing Kate wear one before. Only Meghan, and it’s always included in the RR tally of her clothing costs.
So it IS a Cartier love bracelet on her arm?! I was staring at that thing so hard like “I know damn well she is not going that hard with the cosplay” SMH.
At least if it were in white gold I’d believe it was a genuine want. Kate rarely ever wore yellow gold before 2018 (and I put the “rarely” just in case but I can’t recall a single instance I’ve seen her in yellow gold before Meghan popped up)
@jenjamtx @kelsey that’s a carrier love bracelet? Oh this f*cking b*tch! Now that I know she definitely NEVER wore before Meghan
I don’t think it was a Cartier love bracelet— I did at first, but there are photos from other angles that show it doesn’t go all the way around her wrist (I’m sure there’s a name for this type of bracelet but I’m not familiar enough with jewelry to know it, lol).
It’s not the Love bracelet, it’s a Jamaican designer.
So this b- went to Jamaica for three days and all she could wear from Jamaican designers were some bracelets? Hidden by a long white jacket? What the hell. Rude AF.
You know who also wore Roksanda on Day 4 of her royal tour? I’m sure it’s just a coincidence. Along with the Aquazurra heels. Anyway. It’s actually a nice dress, so I’ll give her that. No comment on her disgusting husband who disgusts me.
Was just coming to say this. It’s truly insane. It’s almost sad how Kate doesn’t realize how pathetic this makes her look.
So, Kate has worn roksanda before, and she has worn Roksanda before on royal tours. Notably, she wore a yellow Roksanda dress when they arrived in Australia in 2014. That dress was much better suited for exiting an airplane than this one, not sure why she didn’t just rewear that one since I don’t think we have seen it since.
She re-wore it in order to cos-play a tennis ball at Wimbledon.
But agree it would have been a better deplaning outfit, especially if we are keen about saving the earth ala earthshot
Why re-wear clothes when the British public can pay for your new ones?
@Becks ITA. I absolutely acknowledge that she copies Meghan constantly, but saying she wore the same designer on the fourth day of her tour that Meghan did on the fourth day of *her* tour seems like a reach to me. What’s the point, you know? If the dress looked at all similar to the one Meghan wore, then okay, maybe—but it’s completely different and imo a total coincidence this time. Kate’s been wearing Roksanda since well before Meghan came along.
So not any of the places the Lamebridges of Keensington Palace are visiting has designets who can do a TopCEO’s flag-/theme dressing justice.
Nevermind that to be wearing clothes that cost something like the average yearly salary in Belize per piece is utterly Middletonedeaf.
For once, I have no notes on the choice of dress or the styling! I’m maybe in the minority here in that I don’t really think the yellow is flattering to her colouring (even with a tan), but it’s worn with purpose. Now do we think we’ll see green and black to complete the flag?
What’s cracking me up is the consternation about “Why is Jamaica hosting William and Kate knowing very well they are going to remove the Queen as Head of State”?
As if it’s somehow Jamaica’s fault that these two chose to invite themselves for a paid jolly colonizer holiday. They’re acting like Jamaica led them on, like a honeypot scheme, when in fact they couldn’t have been clearer about not wanting the keens to visit.
The lady in purple looks amazing!
Also, am I the only one grossed out by changing in an airplane bathroom? You can barely stand in there. Unless this plane has larger bathrooms?
My guess is this plane is totally revamped and kitted out if it’s supposed to be the official royal jet. I would almost guarantee they have a dressing room area.
The plane has been customized into various private rooms for her to have her hair, makeup, clothes, staff, etc. etc. ready.
Why isn’t she supporting local designers and putting the spotlight on them?
I have the same dress and it only costs me £35 although mine is a shorter length.
How can you say that, she has had like 10 changes of clothes in 4 days and she wore a bracelet from a local designer. Isn’t that enough??
Such haters
Stunning from head to toe. I love love love this entire outfit, the color, the gracefulness of the drape, the styling, the ponytail, earrings, everything. Too bad it’s ridiculously inappropriate for an airport tarmac, but Kate’s gonna Kate…
“A High Wind in Jamaica.”
😂
I love the color of the dress and the dress is beautiful! I don’t like the pairing of the white shoes though. They for sure decided that Kate would make this into a fashion show and even the DM readers are pissed. the burn from Lisa is hilarious but we won’t see it plastered in articles like it would if it were Meghan.
That good ole “invisible contract” at work.
They aren’t going to itemize everything Kate wears and complain about how much she cost taxpayers, write articles using negative tweets on social media, call them out for being lazy and barely working on this tour, kates hypocrisy for wearing expensive clothes in one of the poorer neighgborhoods in Jamaica, will and Kate’s overboard PR, will and Kate working with American media (hello Simon perry) , NONE OF IT!!!
The ageeement is currently benefiting both parties and until it’s not…nothing much will change.
BUT I already notice a shift happening… the comments in the DM stories about Will and Kate have been more negative especially the scuba.
there’s also been wayyyyyy less hateful articles about Harry and Meghan and less hate in general from trolls on social media.
People has a cover out that is calling this tour controversial. I guess the new editor has started.
I just saw. Hmm hmmmm I’ll give her some time before I trust her lol
Also DM found the tweet about Kate being shaded but they framed it as how dare Lisa shade our future future qweeenn lol.
The Express had a scathing headline about the tour; I saw it on Twitter last night, so idk if it was yesterday’s cover or today’s, but it was bad.
The Express is holding a grudge over “mishearing” William.
Based on fashion only, I think she looks the best she’s looked in a very long time. The dress is super pretty and the shoes are amazing. I also like the hair. Too bad about her lack of charm and diplomatic aptitude.
It is very pretty & she does look lovely, it’s just the wrong occasion for this look. She’s just coming off the plane & then sitting & watching some welcoming stuff from the hosts while still at the airport.
“Hmm how can I be Diana AND Meghan?”
*oily whisper from Camilla backstage*: “80s Aquazzura”
😮
I wasn’t quite sure, since I only started reading about the royals when Meghan came along, but I had the vague impression that Kate usually wore thicker heels to her events. I’ve noticed lately that she seemed to be wearing more slender and higher heels but I thought, well I’m not sure. When I looked at her heels today, I thought OMG, that’s different & it reminds me of someone. Then, I read that they were Aquazzura shoes and I knew. Yup, it wasn’t my imagination! I usually like to keep an open mind about the changes to Kate’s wardrobe since Meghan appeared on the scene but come on, sometimes it just screams at you.
She’s always worn stiletto heels, these are low for her.
I remember the era of the sledge.
She’s not worn Aquazzura until after Meghan came on the scene though
She’s always worn stilettos, she just also used to wear more of the LK Bennett Sledges and there was a pair of Jimmy Choo platforms (the vamp) that she wore and a few others like that.
I feel like a broken record with this, but she has worn Aquazurra before. It’s not one of her “signature/go-to” brands, but she has worn it before, and I am pretty sure she wore it before Meghan ever came on the scene but I would have to check the specific date. In particular I remember her wearing a blue/white dress Aquazurra dress to a function a few years ago.
Wait I’m wrong, the blue/white dress I was thinking of is Altazurra, not Aquazurra (wtf, why are those names so similar lolol) but Kate has still worn AQZ before.
@Becks I made the exact same mistake with that blue dress! Thank you for pointing this out before I wasted time Googling, lol. And in all fairness, there were lots of designers that Kate had used before and then Meghan started wearing when she married H.
“oily whisper” is killing me.
Maybe PC saw this as some sort of immersion therapy for W&K so they would become accustomed to being around POC. Or was this to convince them they aren’t all that and should stop putting out PR about being ready for the throne?
You’re giving Charles too much credit and the Jamaican (and Bahamian) people not enough. Look, I don’t like the Monarchy but outside of the Queen, it probably wouldn’t matter which royal visited as getting rid of the monarchy has been part of the Caribbean since the independence movements started in the 1950s/1960s.
Sometimes you need a figurative kick in the pants and PM Mottley, who is very respected in the region, gave the republican movement the fuel it needed since the late 70s.
Give the Jamaicans the credit they deserve. Prince Charles is not that smart.
Completely this. We’ve always entertained discussions about Republicanism but our Constitution is convoluted and it takes a few hoops to get it done. What’s notable is PM Holness has restructured the government to establish an Agency specifically tasked with reviewing our legal frameworks, with removing the Queen as HOS as one of the mandates.
*THIS* It’ll be great to see Jamaica lead the ‘charge for change’, I guarantee now that Barbados has left, Jamaica will be next and pave the way for other Caribbean countries to do the same.
PM Holness seems to have announced it as he was meeting with the dynamic duo today. Clearly this has been in the works for a while now because he wouldn’t have just said it to them like that without the process being underway.
Exactly. You can’t tell anyone that this was a sudden decision.
I love the dress and whole look. That’s about the only positive thing I can say because this tour is such a mess.
That charm offense seems to have worn off just like the sunscreen. Lol
That video, dead,
Jamaicans will set you straight. Welcome to the real Caribbean bitches.
These British correspondents are so bright. He’s trying to make sense of why Jamaica is hosting W & K when they’re talking about removing the queen of England as their head of state? Shouldn’t the question be why W&K were in Jamaica at this time? Why W & K CHOSE to come now? I have a feeling that they weren’t invited.
Kate most likely was sick of the weather and wanted to get away but didn’t want to do it in hiding like most of their vacays, so they called it a tour. They had no idea it was going to be this disasterous. I could just hear Kate reeling ‘but I didn’t sign up for this!!’. When it comes to celebrity, politicians etc the likeability factor counts for a lot and Kate doesn’t have it. They are going to run back to England but a lot of UK are abolisionists too. These two have had their heads in dailymail for too long, welcome to the real world Kate and will.
Should have wore this dress to the Belize reception instead of that shiny pink one she wore. And just kept the pants outfit on getting off the plane. It’s only like a two hour flight, not a 20 hr one.
I’m convinced the pink dress was for the BAFTAs and shoehorned in when they didn’t go. And I’m super convinced that Kate’s just buys clothes she wants and shoehorn them into her work wardrobe so Charles will pay. This explains why her clothes sometimes aren’t appropriate, like the arrival suit.
The images and behavior around POC are just….le sigh. I can’t even with them anymore. And Will’s rumpled mouseknuckle is actively offensive at this point.
The funniest thing about this is that yesterday’s outfits are literally the best she has ever looked and that’s going to be immortalized. All of the press about her fashion going forward is going to mention this day when they talk about her fashion evolution, which is always going to remind people that these people were literally our civilization’s original colonialist, oppressive, racists. The architects of systemic racism. And that’s at least once a week plus all of those nutty women on instagram who copy her clothes.
Well, well, well–live by the sword, die by the sword. Lol.
Thank you for not posting more photos of the future king’s gross crotch. It has disgusted me for so long. At this point I have to wonder if he wants everything to show.
“Behold the Royal Package!”
LOL!
She’s absolutely radiant in that dress. If only a pretty dress was a good substitute for skill at diplomacy and genuine interest in people.
I think Kate looks lovely in the yellow dress and the length and pony tail were good choices considering the wind. Probably had to have a pony tail after the scuba event. Love her shoes. As someone has said already, this would have been a good dress to wear to the reception in Belize. It would have been on the same level as the woman who greeted her in the silk dress. Anyway, Kate looks stylish and modern for the first time in a while. It looks like her stylist got a completely new brain overnight.
Lisa Hanna be like…. “Bihh, I’m the only Queen in this here part of Town!”
Rightfully so!
The styling reminds me of Meghan, but a beautiful dress can’t hide Kate’s mediocrity. Lisa Hanna and Olivia Grange look lovely though!
She looks silly and the harsh makeup and too large for her face teeth makes her look like an evil vilan.
I have one question. What is going on with her eyebrows?
They look a tad drawn in, don’t they, with a pencil … they needed some presence.
I wonder if Harry & Meghan get invited to stand on the balcony after this epic disaster 🤔
@ZutAlors, if they do, I hope they laugh heartily at Charles and then hang up the phone.
The dress blowing up was inelegant according to Royal standards. Royal women have had their dresses weighted in the seams so this doesn’t happen. Kate has had this issue before and it was mentioned early on in her Royal life.
It’s not that I’m being nit picky, it’s just that if this happened to Meghan it would be considered a disaster of the highest proportions.
Ok. The constant smiling/maniacal grinning was always kind of a shrug for me. However, I’m really noticing it now and it is wild. I’m a smiley person but this is manic. And fake. She’s constantly aware of how she’ll look in pictures. She wants to appear happy and like she’s engaged and having fun but none of those three things are true.
Kate is very aware of the cameras but not aware of the optics.
@candy
Brilliant observation. I think Kate has no real life experience of the diversity that is the Commonwealth. She never steps outside her own circle, whatever she deems that to be, but certainly pure white and privileged if not royal.
@tamsin totally agree. I think it’s kind of a weird circumstance to be sheltered your whole life and then shoved in front of the world as some kind of diplomat. They don’t have the knowledge, training, abilities, or world experience to handle these sensitive issues.
I think people are reading too much into the short clips, but I do think the optics of this are absolutely horrible. These are some of the worst photos I’ve ever seen. They’re giving off antiquated colonialist vibes, and some of the walkabouts are so inappropriately set up with people behind gates, WTF?! They need to modernise again, this time with better staff, preferably some that are outside their white imperialist bubble.
Reading too much into them?? Please.
Kaiser you have absolutely outdone yourself. You had me from the headline. There are people around me right now giving me weird looks and I know it’s because they can’t figure out why there are tears streaming down my face as I try to suppress my laughter. The whole thing is gold but this: “He didn’t even have to give them any special instructions other than “go out there and be yourselves.” I feel weak roflmao!
That ‘advice’ was priceless!
I noticed that Miss Hanna is wearing a ring that looks almost like Big Blue…….the irony!!!!
All fellow cbers are cheering right now. The thing is with Kate she could have saved herself. Even after Meghan’s interview she could have said something ANYTHING and came out looking good but instead let dm write the narrative about it and paint her as the good one, smh. She could have done a rebuttal interview and said “I’m sorry Meghan felt that way, let’s put it behind us, or, this is my side I’m sorry Meghan feels that way or, least of all, pick up the phone and call meghan. This way she expresses herself without looking petty and over it. She didn’t even have to “work”. She could spoke with her dresses, wearing some out there things that had a little anti-establishment edge, got a pixie, dyed her hair blue. Anything but copy people that did well. She could have showed us she was with the times, she heard and felt us, but instead she aligned herself as the white frail princess at every turn, it’s too late. People are happy to see this, it’s been a far too long time coming.
New to this community.
I’m sorry. I don’t know which incident you are referring to? Also how would Kate’s outfit convey something to Meghan?
No no they re two different points, I was saying if she wanted to get in our GOOD GRACES these are things she could have done easily. She could have actually tackled the Meghan situation instead of ignoring it and acting above it all.
To get in the good graces of the public (but totally not related to meghan) she could’ve tried to appear to the public in a more favorable light than constantly dog whistling white supremacists ideals like “women should be seen and not heard.” “Women need to be a size 0” “women can’t wear anything with too much spunk or unfeminine”
Sorry I should have broke my comment into paragraphs. I hope I made it more clear but this what happens when I get passionate, lol.
Will has mastered packing light for trips. He seems to have only bought two pairs of shoes for this trip.
Lovely colour, lovely dress … but it’s not her colour at all. A pastel would’ve been nicer on her. The dress is wearing her.
That dress works on her body because she’s thin enough where it hangs on her. It does nothing for her. She is a clothes hanger.
I live in Jamaica , I have a feeling that this trip was a set up to put William in his place There are so many countries that they could have visited. They visit Jamaica where Harry is beloved . They visit Jamaica with the all the racism allegations around them and not to mention Windrush debacle .Either their team is incompetent or the entire trip was to make Willam and Kate look ridiculous, The video of her pulling away from Minister Grange is cringe. We are in a pandemic and the world is at war . They are deporting people from the Windrush generation but we are all supposed to be grateful because God’s chosen blue bloods decided to bless us with their presence . They visited to roughest area on the island , why ? Did they donate money ? No they played footy and banged on drums . SMH
The Bahamas? They’ve had indepencdence since 1973!
The Bahamas gained governmental independence in 1973, but is still part of the Commonwealth and Elizabeth II is still their current monarch.
Just one word :Windrush
Kate and Will are uncomfortable around black people. They are even more awkward with people who are of equal or higher stature than them like prime ministers and their spouses, other ministers and accomplished women. They are awkward because their whole schtick has no room for anything but simpering synchophants and people to serve as their cheering fan.
It’s probably why having someone like Meghan who offers fresh perspective and natural charisma posed such a threat to the Palace establishment. It’s a threat to their status quo, their job, their clingy backward embrace of the past.
British royals are a laughing stock among European monarchies. It’s why to their face, there’s politeness, but behind them, an object lesson for modern western monarchies clinging to relevancy in how not to be like the Windsors.
I really love the dress and it fits her well too. I’m glad you decided not to post Baldy’s photos because of the crotch situation.. honestly, since you pointed it out, my gaze (sadly and very disgustingly) falls there and I’d rather not.
Ditto re: crotch gazing. Laughing as I’m typing those words here.
Another case of the outfit wearing Kate. It is a bit much.
Some of Kate’s clothes look nice but compared to the quality of clothing worn by Diana, the tailoring has deteriorated even when it is the same designer. They look rather cheap and l cannot see them standing the test of time or becoming museum pieces.