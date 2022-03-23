“HBO renewed ‘And Just Like That’ for a second chaotic season” links

HBO renewed And Just Like That for a second season. [Dlisted]
Kristen Stewart is getting her hair ready for the Oscars. [Just Jared]
Is Bridgerton’s Season 2 hot enough for fans? [LaineyGossip]
This Dior dress is incredibly unflattering on Natalie Portman. [RCFA]
I loved The Worst Person in the World. It wasn’t a perfect film, but it was a very good film and I loved the performances. [Pajiba]
These photos of Kim Kardashian are not great? She looks like a plastic doll. [Go Fug Yourself]
All cats are Muslim and all Muslims love cats. [Gawker]
Jen Psaki tested positive for Covid. [Towleroad]
Would you watch The Love Boat if it was a reality show? [Seriously OMG]
Dua Lipa does yoga in the desert. [Egotastic]
A China Eastern plane crashed into a mountain. Those poor people. [Buzzfeed]
They shut down Lovecraft Country but are throwing money at this completely unnecessary, mediocre, universally panned white woman vanity project. Got it.
+1
+1
I miss that show so much.
Well, I LOVED LC but AJLT really did well in the ratings, it’s the only thing they (any network honestly) care about
I could not get through episode 2 of AJLT, but you are right! They only care about the ratings. Which I would not be surprised that if they keep plugging/forcing this sitcom again, it will lose ratings as well!
Such a waste….
Say it louder!
Exactly! Thank you. Lovecraft Country was the best show I watched through the whole pandemic. I couldn’t even get through two episodes of SJP’s ridiculousness.
Right! I was so disappointed about Lovecraft Country. It was brilliant.
Ugh, LC was SO GOOD and I was incredibly disappointed when it got canceled. I still hold out hope (probably futilely) that someone will decide to pick it up and give it a second shot.
That was an amazing show, but this is what HBO doubles down on: stupid redo of SATC.
I loved Lovecraft Country. I turned AJLT off after one episode.
I hate-watched the entire season of AJLT so I can hardly be critical of them renewing it, but HBO is putting out such amazing programming these days that it’s a real waste of their time and effort. I guess if it helps fund better projects, no harm done. One could choose to ignore it.
To be fair, AJLT got better toward the end. I can only assume that with people hate watching and then talking, writing and tweeting about it, it got enough buzz to make it profitable.
Agreed – definitely got better (which, let’s be honest, wasn’t hard following the CAR CRASH first episode. All the parts that made me cringe about SATC, dialled up to 11). It calmed down later on and I found myself quite moved by some scenes. And most surprisingly, I didn’t miss Samantha, so they pulled SOMETHING off (although that prob had more to do with Sarita Choudhury, who I really enjoyed)
as much as my friends and i criticized the show, we all also watched it, so i’m not surprised that it got renewed – i think it’s successful in the same way emily in paris is successful while being pretty terrible – being so wildly out of touch with reality is probably a feature (not a bug) when reality is so grim
i also appreciate seeing older women doing things, even if those things are dumb
I thought for sure it was announced that it would get a second season after the last episode aired so this wasn’t a surprise to me. I could not not watch it and I think a lot of people felt the same as me so they went by the numbers.
I only enjoyed the cottage industry of AJLT-mocking sites and podcasts that sprung up, those were hilarious.
I heard there is going to be a lot less sex in Bridgerton and I’m very disappointed, lol.
Aw, lame!
TBH the sex scenes we not that hot…it’s not like it was Outlander.
I find the sex scenes in Outlander kind of blah, LOL. I don’t know why! I liked them in Bridgerton just bc they reminded me of a trashy regency romance come to life.
God, I hope not. While the show is middling writing at best (better than the books, though), it’s also like…thank f*ck, actual adult content. Sex scenes between loving adults. The violence, however little of it, has actual emotion and gravitas. It’s like a breath of fresh air after twenty years of sanitized Marvel films and borderline PG rated television shows.
I am glad Kim Cattrall is out of this mess.
So is she.
Honestly I really enjoyed it for how chaotic and messy it was, and loved reading the fug girls’ recaps, they had me in stitches, and the comments too!
I strongly advise against watching the video of the China Eastern crash, especially if you have a pre-existing fear of flying. Those poor people must have been absolutely terrified, it is a nightmare situation.
Too late for me, I saw the video and was very disturbed. It was horrifying.
I too hate watched AJLT, but I REALLY loathed it!! I wished they just let that shit die and did not come back with a second season! It didn’t get better, the characters were all awful, and I will never forgive the writers what they did to Miranda, and especially Steve! Carrie was always a problematic character (especially as you look back now) but good Lord, was she bad here! I definitely missed Samantha! They simply made these 50 something women seem so old, rather than vibrant and loving life! I am 53, with my daughter in college now, and I am in a wonderful place in my life. I just felt this was such a horrible representation of women in their 50s, going thru menopause, etc. Depressing AF!
I am a longtime fan of the original SATC from HBO and watched it in real time in the late 90s/2000s as a 20 something woman going into her 30s later. I didn’t really care for the first movie much but liked the nostalgia of seeing the girls again. The second movie was just plainly horrible LOL. And then there was this trainwreck lol. Hey, at least Kim Cattrall had the good sense to have nothing to do with this and was probably laughing her ass of the whole time it was airing!
The writers/producers took a knife into the heart of the series of SATC as far as I am concerned, so I will probably just watch some the hilarious recaps done on YouTube. They are better than watching this garbage 🙃
Based on what I heard and what people were saying about the show, it looks like they catered to the actors’ narcissistic demands regarding their characters, even more than they had before.
Horrible, horrible, horrible. I wouldn’t watch it even if you paid me to do so
If you didn’t watch it, why are you calling it horrible? Lol
Photographic evidence?
I actually enjoyed AJLT, lol… Yeah, it started out weird because the tone was much darker than SATC but it found it’s footing by the end of the season. Also, the POC characters have some of the best storylines. I LOVED Seema and honestly found her more interesting than Samantha. I feel that Samantha was often so one-note. I’m excited to see what they do with the second season.
I don’t like how Miranda treated Steve. I hope that the second season finds him happily remarried and he sends back his wedding ring to Miranda. Their son Brady needs to get some direction, he seems to be out of control.