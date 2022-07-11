Duchess Kate ‘insists’ that Prince George wear a suit & tie to ‘royal events’

Last year, Prince George went to some of the Euro football games at Wembley. The Cambridges got VIP seating, of course, and I’m sure there was some kind of dress code, but I would guess that the dress code was along the lines of “no jeans and men should wear a jacket.” Wimbledon has a similar dress code for the Royal Box on Center Court – if you’re lucky enough to get in the Royal Box, men cannot wear jeans and a jacket must be work, although I don’t believe a tie is necessary. Still, Kate is the royal patron of Wimbledon and she brought George for his first-ever visit to the club. You would think that George would simply get away with wearing trousers and a button-down shirt, right? Especially given the heatwave in London? Not so much. If Kate isn’t dressing George up like Little Lord Fauntleroy, she’s making him dress like a 50-year-old banker. For all of George’s sporting-event appearances, he’s wear full-on suits and ties. One royal commentator claims that this call is ALL Kate.
Speaking to OK! magazine, Duncan Larcombe claimed the Duchess of Cambridge is helping to ease her eldest son into life in the public eye – and it’s all starting with his wardrobe.
The expert said: “George is only just beginning to understand his destiny, but Kate has got the journey planned. As he starts to appear at public events in a royal capacity, the Duchess is reportedly the one who insists on eight-year-old George wearing a suit – like he has at the Wimbledon final today.”
And while Prince William was apparently “keen on the idea” of his son donning an England shirt for the Euros final last summer, it was Kate who insisted he looked more formal.
Duncan said: “She was showing George that being ’on duty’ requires a different approach. He has to learn to don the royal armour.”
“Don the royal armour” – the child is not even nine years old and he’s not being allowed to take off his suit jacket in 85-degree heat. The Cambridges always want credit for “raising their kids in a normal way,” but this isn’t it? Letting kids be kids would be… letting George wear a t-shirt and taking him to see a tennis match on one of the outer courts, earlier in the tournament, far away from the Royal Box. Letting kids be kids would be allowing George to wear his England jersey to a football match. Now, it’s interesting that Kate is getting the credit/blame for this. I do think that she’s the one saying what George should and should not wear, and she clearly wants her son to look like a Victorian ghost and/or a 1980s banker.
This further illustrates that Kate believes “the job” is all about clothing and appearances. Which for her, it is.
I exactly my thought. Image image. And ridiculous things like not ever calling the kids “kids”, but “children”. Poor George, working in a suit when we’re grilling at his young age. So now, george has to step up and do royal work because the cambridges are too lazy,,boring and charmless. It’s all meghan and harry’s fault again of course. Ok, Catherine. I find that kinda snobbish, for a commoner like KKKate
I’m betting Kate does make him wear the suits all the time, seeing as she as William don’t live together. Since William appears to be a weekend dad, he gets no say in whether George can wear a jersey, even though he would prefer it.
Taking credit for this fun-quashing conformity is not the flex you think it is, Kate. Yeesh.
Poor kid.
Will’s first appearance at Wimbledon was at the same age as PG and he was wearing a navy suit and tie. It was a given that K would dress PG the same way for his first Wimbledon. The only surprise is that it isn’t the exact same suit and tie.
This. You know there was shrieking when she realized she didn’t have either Willnot or Harry’s first Wimbledon outfit to put on George.
Making that poor child wear a full suit in 85 degree weather is child abuse, imo. Kate of Wiglet needs to calm the eff down over all of this and they need to keep George out of the spotlight until he’s older and understands what’s going on. It just feels gross, like a child is being manipulated.
I agree. The poor kid. Give him a few more years out of the spotlight
Would it kill them to keep the kids out of the spotlight until they’re 12? That’s what I think would be best in this scenario. Sure, give the media a yearly photo but keep the kids away from royal duties and the media until age 12.
That’s funny, when he was at the soccer match, they put out a story that he wanted to dress like his dad. Because all kids that age are just dying to wear a suit and tie.
Eh. I will say things are much more formal for children in the UK. My son’s London day school uniform has been a suit and non-clip on tie since he was 4 years old. Even in the heat wave, his school had them in their ties, wool blazers and wool caps for Speech Day. They weren’t sitting in direct sunlight for 3 hours though.
That’s par for the course for a lot of private schools here (whether public schools require a uniform depends on the area, but those uniforms usually tend to be more casual.) but the boys’ schools around here all require jackets and ties every day.
Fair enough but then why put out a story that he wanted to dress in a suit?
Formality like this is not usual in Britain beyond the most stuffy private schools. Most boys here would have been wearing a polo top and shorts today in this heat. And in Scotland, they have been on holiday since late June so they will have been wearing whatever they wanted!
The Euro finals was so stupid. What would have been cuter, more appropriate, and better PR than the future future future King wearing an England jersey? And can you imagine if William and Kate had worn one as well, even if it was underneath their blazers? that would have generated the PR they are always looking for. Instead, we got George in a full suit at 8 years old.
the idea of Kate forcing George into a suit for all these outings would make more sense except that we don’t really see William in a suit that much, he’s always wearing his chinos with either a blazer or sweater, and Kate does royal outings in leggings and jeans! the “royal armor” rule appears to be only for George.
Kate overcompensates with this stuff because she’s an outsider and still does not feel comfortable with the position. Diana did not always put the kids in suits because she had the aristo casual country style and the confidence to not have to be overly formal. What’s the point of being a royal if you have to conform with the rest.
Her Victorian cosplay for the kids is another extension this. It is likely once the kids get older they will rebel more especially because William isn’t as obsessed with formality. The kids will also have the confidence of being royals and not the married in like kate.
Yes, Kate does this out of severe insecurity. She over compensates and makes it worse.
A shame Kate is taking after her awful mother and trying to make them live up to impossible standards.
Kate is the reason why the monarchy will never truly modernize. She’s stuck on a Downton Abbey type image for the aristocracy and monarchy. If she had let the lad wear a football shirt to the final it would have struck a chord with millions of supporters around the country. Instead she reminded supporters that the BRF think they’re too good for the shirt, and we should be grateful they attended.
Yes she is stuck in that, but to be fair, she is far from the only one. She is nowhere near the sole reason the monarchy will never modernize.
@Colby
I respectfully disagree. Both Kate and her husband will be “in charge” one day and should be laying down the ground rules now. Otherwise when that day comes they will just go along with “how it’s always been”. Which is what I believe Kate really wants.
We’ve heard how W&K want to change the monarchy and drop a lot of the archaic rules but, so far we’ve not seen them do anything very different. They’ve said they want to be known as Will and Kate and don’t want people bowing and curtsying but, every event I’ve seen them attend, people do just that. If W&K were really serious, their people could have made sure the organisers knew that people shouldn’t bow/curtsey.
Yesterday, would have been a good way to show their intent. After all Wimbledon relaxed the rules so George could sit in HIS box so, why not let him wear a smart short sleeved shirt and a nice pair of trousers? He’s a young lad who EVERYONE knows will be king one day. Nobody, needed to be reminded by dressing him in unsuitable clothes on such a hot day.
Although I accept there are others within the family who don’t want to modernize. They’re not the ones who keep telling the media that they want change.
It’s not even a casual/summer suit … William looks casual, George looks way stiff and formal.
Reminds me of the story of Trump losing it at Don Jr for wearing a jersey instead of a suit to a sporting event. Nouveau rich at its tryhard finest.
Jessamine, and W is in a light colored jacket. Why in the world did they put George in a dark blue in hot weather? My guess is that it was done so that he matched K. She’s a real piece of work. As long as she gets what she wants, why should she be concerned about making her son hotter than he had to be?
100% Toxic Mom vibes. PG may get truly resentful of his photo op hungry “momager” and opt to be with dad when he is older. Boarding school may be his saving grace away from the facadeof a “happy family”. Also Kate appears in control of her children while we truly know who holds all the cards. Clothes do not maketh a king.
This sounds like a “striver” thing – like Kate’s got some kind of notion of what a “proper little prince” should wear.
I was thinking the same thing Eurydice – if she was aristocratic she wouldn’t have to imagine how the noble classes dress, she’d know.
It reminds me a bit of the scene in the Crown where the not-aristocratic Thatcher and her husband are way overdressed for dinner because they don’t know the “rules” of what to wear when. It’s very middle class to go so formal for a pretty simple outing!
At least put the poor fellow in light, summer weight dress pants or khakis and a light jacket.
Exactly. There are summer suits available… even William was wearing a lighter colour.
he could’ve worn a light sweater and some chinos and still looked polished but age appropriate. poor kid.
Duncan said: “She was showing George that being ’on duty’ requires a different approach. He has to learn to don the royal armour.”
The royal armour is actually laziness, entitlement and racism. That poor kid.
I saw that some weirdos were comparing what George was wearing at Wimbledon to what little Archie was wearing at the parade in Wyoming. They tried to say the boys were wearing essentially the same thing and I was just like “shut up!”
Between the racist political discord thrown at Vice President Harris and the racist royal discord thrown at Duchess Meghan I stayed of twitter for the most part this weekend. I’m going to try to keep that practice this week as well. I hope it works out for me.
All the talk about wanting their children to have normal childhoods was a sham. George is already separated and differentiated from his siblings and Kate dresses them in suits and stuffy dresses. They’re being raised to be the aristo chidlren that they are and William and Kate should stop pretending otherwise. Kaiser’s suggestion of carrying George to watch tennis on an outside court during the tournament and the not the Royal Box is such a good idea and she could’ve dressed casually as well.
I can see why Kate focuses on the clothes and thinks of it as “royal armor” because clothes and her appearance is all people can discuss about Kate but that’s not the norm for royals. I’m sure if Kate asked, an exception to the uniform rule would have been made for the FFFK.
She made an exception for herself by wearing a straw hat to the women’s final… why not for the comfort and the wellbeing of her son? Imagine the reaction they would get if George had wore something modern (pe like archie wore during the parade) or having a modern boy ‘s haircut… I’m pretty sure that people would receive this in enthusiast way and they would more approachable to the people…
I’m starting to think that we are only seeing George at these events because William and Kate have decided that the reason Harry went wrong was Diana’s insistence on treating the boys as equals when they were children.
It’s weird that his suit is more formal (and outdated) than what William wore.
This is nouveau riche at its finest lm.afraid,.They think wearing a suit to these events bring them up a level or something , prob Carole thinking he should dress like a King at 8 in a Heatwave is appropriate ! This poor child should of wore a Wimbledon Tennis t-shirt and shorts ,.dont they have new ones this year ??. Image George had to sit for hours in that heat with Mr and Mrs Personality,.poor poor chap.
That doesn’t surprise me from the woman who made the bride cry over tights for the flower girl’s. She’s deeply insecure in her position and cling on these futile protocols.
She was busy coping Diana, who made wiliam wear suit for his first Wimbledon match and the heat wave wouldn’t stop her from getting her ” paying homage narrative ” .
You know l think Kate just sucks de life out of people, just too uptight, those children never really look like they are enjoying anything, she is always at them, never leaves them alone in public, always always looking for de best parent photo shot ! , l do think William is more relaxed with George and relates to him better.
I believe this. It’s obvious Kate thinks the totality of being royal is the clothes one wears. Isn’t that the only thing she focuses on herself?
Also, she’s obviously not fussed about actual behavior given the way her children behave in public. I’m not insulting the children, they’re just regular children that behave that way, but isn’t the whole point training them to be different?
George was practically massaging his brain at the match with his finger jammed firmly up his nose. Surely that is something his mother should be teaching him not to do in public?
The sneer on georges’ face, with k8 leaning down to talk to him shows her breathe stinks, or he wanted to pull a Louis on her. Just saying.
He was picking his boogers continuously throughout the event. I think that’s what the face was about.
The faces he makes are 100% William. Especially the one where Kate is yapping at him as she always does.
The strange thing is, Kate doesn’t even look like she’s talking to George (just a weird smile on her face). So why is she leaning down? Is this just a staged pose to get her face and George in the same shot? Is it to “prove” that Kate is “good with kids” and “see how close she is to her kids”? Those are rhetorical, as I think the answer is obvious.
Looking at all the men wearing suits and ties…In that heat, what’s to stop them from taking off their friggin jackets and loosening their ties? Especially if William did it first? Rules or no rules, it’s not like they will be asked to leave…
Wimbledon itself should have announced it was waiving the rules because of heat.
I know, it’s not that simple. Tradition!
For someone that loves to shop as much as she does, you’d think she’d love finding cute and age appropriate outfits for him to wear to these events. Just go to jcrew kids. Gap Maybe a linen suit? Or seersucker?
But George being MORE dressed up in a banker suit than his own father. His father who is the ADULT and also the heir is absurd.
That picture with k8 leaning forward in her seat, please look at georges’ clenched fist. That child is not a happy camper, anger on display, like father like son. I see issues for the early childhood expert on the horizon.
They’re all set to screw up these kids like Charles and his siblings were. The kid already spends half the time clenching his fists and grimacing and he’s not even 10 yet.
It’s the same principle as a school uniform. It puts the wearer into an ‘on duty’ and ‘representing an institution greater than oneself’ frame of mind. Similar to the principle behind ‘church clothes.’
Except that we have seen Kate at royal duties in everything from coatdresses to jeggings to athletic leggings/pants.
It’s watching a tennis match FFS. It is not a royal duty and the suit is only to emphasize the class difference between the ones in the royal box with fancier cushioned seats compared to the plebs in the rest of the stands. The ones wearing the suits in the heat have servants to take care of the laundry or to buy new clothes if they end up full of sweat stains.
Let’s not pretend this is anything other than a show of status.
Not only was he in that hot suit, but I never saw them get him anything to drink. They should have at least gotten him water several times to keep him hydrated. I do believe this borders on abuse. Poor George looked miserable.
A suit was not appropriate in that heat and it wasn’t for an 8 year old. Kate needs to learn to dress him better.
In all fairness William did pour George a drink. The camera caught William reaching down for it in front of his seat and I remember being impressed when he handed George a metal beaker.
K should let W decide the outfitted for George. I don’t think aristos care so much about how they appear to others, they’re so secure in their superiority that they don’t feel the need to dress to impress.
Just want to point out that a certain 3 year old photographed at a Fourth of July parade was dressed like the little aristo that he is.
I don’t see anything wrong with this at all.
Lots of parents with businesses make their young kids work. My husband had to, and it was manual labor. My neighbor brings his 6 year old to his retail business on regular basis and has the kid stocking shelves and wiping down merch. This is the family business for George and he is wearing his work uniform. I agree that he’d be more comfortable in a shirt and trousers but I’m sure all his privilege is worth the trade off.
George needs to go and get an education he was taken to a tennis match
George wore a suit not a work uniform he was taken to a tennis match
Attending a tennis match in the fancy box isn’t a royal duty. It’s Kate showing off her status of being able to have the best seats. The actual monarch never shows up so it can’t be that important or listed in the constitutional duties of the monarch.
If George was helping out during the Maundy Thursday service then that would be part of the royal duties the queen does do.
It’s stupid to privilege tradition over health. The child was sweltering and unable to enjoy himself as a result, and what was the payoff? Photos?
Abolish the freaking monarchy. It’s absurd.
As ridiculous as it is to us, that’s part of their deal. I hope at least he was wearing a short sleeve shirt under the suit. Frankly, I just would have left him at home. He looks bored out of his mind.
Knowing what we know about the run-up to Meghan’s wedding, I believe this. We know Kate threw a fit over the bridesmaids wearing tights. Kate reminds me of a religious convert. Because she wasn’t born into the royal creed, she takes it even more seriously – too seriously. Same with her OTT accent. She comes across as stifled and miserable. Her smile is forced and she seems very uninterested in the people she’s meeting.
Archie is so lucky to have stylish and modern parents. Harry said he hated that ugly shorts and weird clothes Diana made him wear during his childhood.
Harry never trashed his mother
He said in 2017…”One thing I would love to ask her now, I genuinely think she got satisfaction out of dressing myself and William up in the most bizarre outfits – normally matching. It was weird shorts and little shiny shoes with the old clip on. Looking back at the photos it just makes me laugh and I think, ‘How could you do that to us?”
So he said he laughed about it. I’m failing to see the word “hate” in your quote.
It just seems out of character for Harry. To me anyway. He has not spoken that way about her in recent years. He and William dressed just fine. And Diana did spare them wearing CHarles’ hand me downs.
I can’t look away from her wrinkly feet in those shoes.
Kate will never deviate from what she considers to be ‘expected’ because she is married in middle class. She is terrified of another Tatler article, especially one that criticizes how she raises George.
This.
I’m not a Kate apologizer and I’ve never posted but the claims of “abuse” are ridiculous:
1. She’s not in charge of the Wimbeldon dress code, which from the club site is “Protocol – dress is smart, suits/jacket and tie, etc.” No one was allowed to take off their jacket.
2. The cameras weren’t on them all the time so you don’t know if they went inside for a bit during one of the breaks or had water or snacks or snacks at their seats
3. Was he bored? Probably, but it’s not abuse if your kid is bored. I went to plenty of things as a kid that bored me. I also went to plenty of things that were fun.
Those rules are for adults though. I’m sure no reasonable person would begrudge an 8 year old child wearing a t-shirt in a heatwave.
I agree that this is far from abuse. But I don’t think they got up during the championship match, there would have been pictures of that if so (“Kate, the mother of the year, takes tired george for a water break!”)
But re: the dress code, I think most of us are coming at from two angles – one, he didn’t have to be there, why force a 9 year old into a full dark heavy suit like that if you don’t have to, he has plenty of time to learn the hardships of attending Wimbledon – and two, if she did want him to attend, they could have gotten him a different suit in a lighter material that was more comfortable. Even William was dressed more casually than George.
He was put in a navy blue suit because when William first attended Wimbledon with Diana at age 9 he was wearing a navy blue suit. Kate is obsessed with image.
I’m sure George has a lighter blazer he could have worn during this heatwave. But kate wants the cosplay image.
He is a child and royalty rules could have been relaxed for him
This may be a minor thing, but it still bugs me: if it’s sunny enough that the parents need to wear sunglasses, then they should insist George wear them too. Like skin cancer, some eye problems (e.g., pterygium) is the result of sun damage in childhood. Make your kids wear UV-protection sunglasses!
That bugged me, too. Poor kid had to squint for hours & probably ended up with a headache.
” … she clearly wants her son to look like a Victorian ghost and/or a 1980s banker.”
OMG … thank you for this! 😂
I think Kate dresses George up in suits is because of her and the Middletons’ class insecurities. They know despite being a future quern and royal adjacent aristos and real power brokers look down on them. Rolling out the Cambridge kids as the ultimate royal kids is to erase the coal mine lineage they from their mother.
So, I googled William and Diana at Wimbledon and there’s a picture of an 11 year old William in a double breasted jacket and tie at Wimbledon. It’s possible it wasn’t as hot that day as it was yesterday. Also, William was two years older, they could have waited another two years.
It just feels like they’re both pushing this child. George as he grows up might hate all of these because of how he was forced into it as a child.
Newspapers are given them a hard time for this
Possibly the day William attended with Diana the weather was more seasonable and comfortable. It is just terrible that Kate just had to “channel” Diana. There are already side by side photos of William/Diana and George/Kate. She has no originality and just tries to “channel” things. LIke putting Louis in William’s sailor suit.
The 50 year old banker comment is killing me. At soccer it was calling George Mr Monopoly that had me dying. I wonder how W&K will react to criticism this time, if there is any.
Well, the tide has turned. There are a lot of negative comments in the Daily Mail criticizing George even being taken there and that he was wearing that suit in the excessively hot weather.
Looking at these pictures and bearing in mind the other ones in the other Wimbledon post about celebrity attendance…so many of these people just aren’t dressed for the weather.
The song Mad Dogs and Englishmen…Go out in the Midday Sun….comes to mind.
It is so good that Harry and Meghan and their children are not going through all of this. Kate would probably try to control how Meghan and Harry would dress their children. She started trying to give orders to Meghan about what the attendants would wear at Meghan’s and Harry’s wedding. It seems that Carole must have brushed up on Protocol and instructed her daughter on it and Kate is a stickler on Protocol.
George will be 9 on the 22nd this month. I can remember when I was nine and I would never have dug for boogers in public. Is no one teaching him manners or what’s acceptable in public and what isn’t? If it was Louis, I would understand that a four year old needs constant reinforcement. George for all intents and purposes is nine.