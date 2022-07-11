Brett Kavanaugh made a quick exit from a steakhouse when protesters turned up

Brett Kavanaugh was one of the six right-wing Christofascist Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs decision. Kavanaugh is a credibly accused sexual predator who, during his confirmation hearings, screamed and cried about how much he loves beer to explain his serial predation of women and the FBI and GOP were like “sounds good.” And then he got a vote on ending the right to privacy and bodily autonomy. Speaking of, Brett Kavanaugh went to dinner at Morton’s Steakhouse last week and protesters turned up. Poor Douchebag Brett had his widdle feelings hurt and he had to escape out of the back of the restaurant!
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, one of the conservative justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade last month, was forced to exit through a back door of Morton’s Steakhouse in downtown Washington, D.C., by protesters who had learned he was there.
Protesters gathered outside the steakhouse on Wednesday night upon learning that Kavanaugh was inside and called the restaurant’s manager demanding that the justice be kicked out, according to Politico’s Daniel Lippman.
Morton’s condemned the actions of the protesters, writing to Politico: “Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant. Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner,” the statement continued. “There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency.”
Kavanaugh was ultimately forced to leave through a backdoor exit after protests built outside the main door of Morton’s. According to Politico, a person familiar with the situation said that Kavanaugh did not encounter the protesters at all and was able to finish his meal before leaving without dessert.
Let me get this straight: protesters learned where Kavanaugh was eating (at a public restaurant) and they gathered outside the front of the restaurant, possibly chanting and holding signs but mostly just waiting to yell at him whenever he left. And THAT is considered some horrible breach of decorum and respectful behavior? When this man was a vital part of dismantling women’s rights and creating dozens of forced-birth states where rapists get to choose the mother of their children?
Meanwhile, there is no “right to eat dinner at a restaurant.” And there’s certainly no right to privacy anymore, Kavanaugh ruled on that himself. This is a First Amendment issue more than anything else, and the Supreme Court had already repeatedly ruled that forced-birth advocates had the First Amendment right to intimidate and harass women going in and out of clinics. Certainly, reproductive rights advocates have the right to protest Kavanaugh in public. All of those six justices should get similar treatment. Kavanaugh, Thomas, Alito, Coney, Gorsuch and even Chief Justice Roberts should never know peace again. F–k them. And f–k Morton’s.
It doesn't matter if protesters interrupt his meal because Brett Kavanaugh believes dinner begins at reservation
— Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) July 8, 2022
Brett Kavanaugh can still eat at restaurants in other states, I don’t know why he’s so upset.
— Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) July 9, 2022
by their logic, if supreme court justices don’t want to be bothered at dinner, maybe they just shouldn’t go out to dinner
— Marisa Kabas (@MarisaKabas) July 8, 2022
I don't understand why Kavanaugh couldn't just go to another state to eat? Why did he allow himself to get hungry in the first place? 🤔
— LeGate☮️ (founder @ GoodPillow.co) (@williamlegate) July 8, 2022
The US Constitution doesn’t guarantee you the right to a peaceful steak dinner.
It does guarantee the freedom of speech.
Give him hell, America!
Yesss!!
Normally, I would be like “you know, judges are people and people have feelings and they should be allowed to go out to dinner with their family and enjoy a peaceful time,” but FUCK IT I would never say that and I would never say that to defend Kavanaugh. He can go home and chug beer with the rest of his toxic, misogynistic bros.
Oh and one more thing, someone tell the MAGA assholes on Twitter that the First Amendment also guarantees people “the right to assemble.” So, more power to the steakhouse protestors.
I almost never say this about anybody, but I loathe this man with every fibre of my being. He is a bare faced liar, and the embodiment of every entitled misogynist exclusionary d**khead who keep others down for their own benefit. The look on his wife’s face in that picture says everything we need to know about this putrid excuse for a human. He should never know a minute’s peace.
Exactly. The right and their enablers are the first to cry selfish when there’s any kind of reaction to their steady stream of violent bullshit. They never seem to see their own entitlement and selfishness though. Imagine thinking you’re a voice for altruism and all things good after basically admitting that the lives of women and girls matter less to you than steak dinner and getting rapist dollars.
yeah, this.
and this… “Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner,”…is such a BS statement. KKKavanaugh, though he doesn’t have “the right” via the constitution to do so, can still congregate and eat dinner…they didn’t stop him from doing that. they just stopped him from doing it COMFORTABLY. boo-hoo. he was still able to sit there and eat his food, he just had to listen to people who were CONSTITUTIONALLY ALLOWED to do what they were doing. again, I say boo-hoo.
and also GFY, Beer Lovin’ Brett.
the supreme court (not the current court) held that people can protest at the home of abortion providers. protesting at a public official’s home is legal. forced birthers stalk the wives and children of abortion providers, taunting the kids at bus stops. they call the doctors’ parents and tell them they’ve been killed in a car accident. forced-birthers murder abortion doctors.
brett and his ilk should be the subject of protests for the rest of their existence.
The Morton’s manager’s statement was really dumb & entitled — and people are trolling the place now like crazy. He deserves it.
The protestor group is paying for confirmed locations of the six justices so they can protest them in real time everywhere! Good. They deserve it!
Good. May be never have a single moment of peace ever again.
It also gives us the right to peacefully assemble.
So, suck it up Kavanaugh.
Cue the Kavanaugh chant: “Liars and Rapists and Drunks -Goodbye!” Then impeach his whiny misogynistic ass.
Agreed. They don’t deserve peace. They knowingly made the decision to endanger so many lives. What makes them think they have the right to feel any safer than everyone they’ve put at risk?
Personally I’d like to see the trend continue. Let’s give the DisHonorable Clarence and wife the same treatment because I’d like to see how the heinous Ginni would respond.
He and his wife already were disliked before roe and Ginny tried to sue Clifton city council for having a Black Lives Matter sign. They only go to 2 places and avoid most neighborhood locations. Kavanagh is jerk. I hope to bother all of them wherever they go.
I saw tweets targeted at hospitality workers in the DC area offering $50 cash for a confirmed sighting of one of the six justices in a restaurant and an additional $200 if they are still there when protesters arrive within 30 minutes. May they feel *powerless* for the rest of their miserable lives.
May they never have another moment of peace.
Does anyone have a link to this? (The tweet about cash for sightings of hospitality workers.) Because that is a fund that I would quite happily donate to.
@Relly if you look for @ShutDown_DC on Twitter you should be able to find it!
I saw a tweet that offered $$ if a conservative justice ordered chicken, and were brought a raw egg and told they’re now considered the same thing.
AuntRara—Eheheheh. Nicely-played…😈😎🤣
Yes to your commentary and all these tweets. Actions have consequences and laws apply whether you want them to or not. Keep protesting America, it’s one freedom you still have.
Thank you protesters
That statement from Morton’s is tone deaf and lacks self awareness. How could they be crying about Kavanaugh’s freedom to eat when he’s taking away other people’s freedoms?
Completely agree.
I’d say I no longer will eat there, but I never did to begin with.
I certainly won’t be eating there, nor will any of my family members.
and, as I noted above, it’s a BS statement anyway.
there is no constitutional right to eat dinner peacefully. or, in fact to eat at a restaurant at all. and even if there were, these people exercising their constitutional right to protest did NOT infringe on his “right” to dine out. he still was able to eat, they didn’t stop him from doing so. he just didn’t want to hear the protesters.
too bad, so sad…boo freakin’ hoo.
I’ve eaten there once and it was only mediocre. I will definitely never go there again.
I also wish I lived in the DC area at times like this because there is nothing I’d like better than following these people around to yell at them.
For real…it was a true “let them eat steak” moment
Isn’t Morton’s overpriced and coasting on its rep? Makes sense a meathead like Kavanaugh would think going here proves he’s all that…
This cherry picking of which Constitutional rights apply to white cis male snowflakes (and their handmaidens), together with the whining and crying when they are faced with protected speech, and how swiftly they can deny civil rights to all the NON cis white males IS MAKING ME INCANDESCENT. As a poster said above, I hope none of these assholes has a peaceful meal or moment for the rest of their miserable lives.
+++1
Sounds to me like Brett wanted to control what went in his body and some complete outsiders wanted to intefere. What does that remind me of, hhmm, what was it?
The Constitution makes no mention of eating at a restaurant without protestors there!
Good to see all the protesting and sustained pressure! I feel not one ounce of sympathy for this monster who helped stripped the rights of so many and will continue to do so.
i’m not an American but I love to see so many of them stepping up in this fight. Reading this story made me think of an American abolitionist and organizer who I follow, @Prisonculture who has been selling t-shirts for awhile to raise money for abortion funds. My favourite one says something liken, “Not one second of peace” with a clock on it. I really hope Brett does not enjoy one second of peace til things change.
THIS is how change occurs #NoQuarter
#NoSurrender
Yep get to steppin’ trick. Go home.
I hope that sick bastard never has a peaceful meal for the rest of his life. The damage he has done will never be repaired. I also like beer and have a law degree. That doesn’t make me a worthy candidate for the Supreme Court! Nor is he!
based on this single comment, I’m confident you would do a better job!
He ran out with his tail between his legs like the little dog he is!!
So this tool had to escape from the back of a restaurant….so much better than getting a complex medical procedure done in a back alley and hoping you don’t die or go to jail. Coward.
Good! I hope the rest of those far-right extremists on the SC are given NO PEACE for the remainders of their pathetic lives!
He’s like the child who kills his parents and then tells the court it should have mercy on him because he’s an orphan.
I was given a book of Yiddish curses that is chock full of amazing ways to damn and belittle people.
My favorite one is a back-handed number that goes something like this:
“May he have a big house, in his house ten bedrooms, in each bedroom a giant feather bed. And may he go from room to room, from bed to bed, night ever night, and never know a peaceful night’s slumber.”
That is amazing lol. i love it.
Ok a book of Yiddish curses sounds like the kind of thing I need in my repertoire because I’ve exhausted my usual swears and my sense of humour is in jeopardy, balm for the soul it sounds like to me!!
Lol, I can see Kavanaugh peaking through the curtains of his abode, clutching his beer, muttering about the woke liberal mob. Good! No peace for Kavanaugh!
I believe Christine Blasey Ford just as I believed in Anita Hill. Both women who told the truth.
Finally some good news! Thank you protesters. I hope he has to stay in his house for the rest of his life.
I am alive today because my oncologist prescribed methotrexate for me as part of my chemotherapy protocol. Thanks to that man, young and not so young women who take methotrexate for cancer, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, crohn’s disease and other serious ailments are being denied that drug in six states. He is murdering women.
He also is unfit to serve on any federal court, thanks to the 81 ethical charges that the Appeals Court found serious and credible before McConnell shoved him onto the Supremes and mooted their investigation. Those charges primarily involved lying to Congress about his involvement in numerous controversial issues while working in the Bush administration.
I loathe that man with every fiber of my being and had I been in that restaurant, the manager would have been told that I have the right to enjoy my expensive steak without breathing the same air as a man who would happily deny lifesaving medical treatment to women like me for no valid reason whatsoever. I also would, quietly, without making a scene because i have dignity and decorum, succinctly let him know in no uncertain terms what I think of him. And if his wife was with him, I would let her know there are places she and her girls can go that will help them escape what I am sure is an abusive home. And then I would leave.
Man, I hate to think what the BK home is like for his wife and daughters. I hope they escape and either release recordings online—or write a helluva book.
Like living with a rabid weasel.
Those Tweets are everything! I have a physical reaction to the header pic. The hairs on the back of my neck stand up on end. I purse my lips and clench my fists and think to myself dis mofo. I always notice his wife’s expression in the background. That would be my permanent face if I married this tool. May they never know a moment of peace.
I’d love to see Uncle Ruckus (aka Clarence) and his trick Ginny in her Dress Barn meets the Party Store getup get harassed wherever they go. I’d love to see footage of that.
As for Morton’s they can stuff it. I won’t be dining there ever again. Anyway it’s way overrated and overpriced and their asparagus is squishy and overcooked. More importantly they seem to think the nonexistent right of Brett K to eat dinner peacefully is the only issue worth addressing here – you really can’t make this up.
the tweets are amazing. and i would add that he shouldn’t have dressed like that and gone out at night if he didn’t want protesters to show up. and going to mortons is just asking for it.
That is perfect @Josephine!
This reminds me of Betsy DeVos getting heckled during her Bethune-Cookman graduation ceremony speech. And the time she was confronted by a protester at Miami’s Florida International University who said “You don’t know anything about schools!” and she didn’t reply. She just gave a sheepish wave and kept walking into an elevator. This is a woman who, when asked at her confirmation hearing, why there ought to be guns in school, she infamously opined that schools might need to protect themselves from bears. SMH.
IMHO it is everyone’s right to peacefully protest and heckle these rich-as-fuk monsters who are slowly but surely chipping away at women’s rights, voting rights, the rights of POC, the right to affordable education, medical care and housing, etc., but instead of proper discourse, these gold-plated turds just slink away like the selfish cowards they are.
Exactly @Jaded! I love your comment. Omg I remember the bears explanation. I remember sitting there stunned for about 15 minutes afterwards. These people are terrorizing an entire country. The damage they are doing is irreparable. They should never dine in peace again.
Eheheh. As a HBCU graduate, I am always amazed—and extremely entertained—by how these right-wing folk think speaking at an HBCU will be a) easy, b) a way to get street cred. Every single one of these geniuses get their butts handed to them whenever they try this patronizing shit. And to this day, Clarence Thomas is still royally pissed that HBCUs don’t invite him to speak—or regard him as Thurgood Marshall Redux…🤣🤣🙄🙄😈😈😎
We spent money in Morton’s once for a celebration party. Never will again.
I hope Kavanaugh dines on spit for the rest of his life.
I feel nothing for that POS. The only right that was taken away was his right to enjoy a steak dinner and I’m from the midwest and love steak. I hope he didn’t enjoy any of it.
I guess Beer can Brett should learn to cook his steaks at home.
Lol! I bet he thinks cooking is for the weaker sex. Unless she was wise enough to give him grill and a crappy apron – a lot of men think grilling out is manly “acceptable” cooking. But she married him? I don’t hold out much hope for her being that wise. Would be great if he could hear protester chants from his backyard. Welcome to our world where you don’t even have peace/safety in your own home as douchebags like him lay all the framework for a police state. They are getting a little taste of what it’s like to be people they lord over and they can’t even handle it for 20 minutes. Ha!
They all need to be put in extremely uncomfortable situations. I think floating clinics are an AWESOME idea giving our faux “justices” the proverbial finger. They make me sick. I’m crying for Ruth.
Unfortunately she was the one who called Kavanaugh a “very decent man”.
Like, I get she had to work with these people but maybe don’t come out swinging for the rapists.