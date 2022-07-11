Brett Kavanaugh made a quick exit from a steakhouse when protesters turned up

Brett Kavanaugh was one of the six right-wing Christofascist Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs decision. Kavanaugh is a credibly accused sexual predator who, during his confirmation hearings, screamed and cried about how much he loves beer to explain his serial predation of women and the FBI and GOP were like “sounds good.” And then he got a vote on ending the right to privacy and bodily autonomy. Speaking of, Brett Kavanaugh went to dinner at Morton’s Steakhouse last week and protesters turned up. Poor Douchebag Brett had his widdle feelings hurt and he had to escape out of the back of the restaurant!

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, one of the conservative justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade last month, was forced to exit through a back door of Morton’s Steakhouse in downtown Washington, D.C., by protesters who had learned he was there. Protesters gathered outside the steakhouse on Wednesday night upon learning that Kavanaugh was inside and called the restaurant’s manager demanding that the justice be kicked out, according to Politico’s Daniel Lippman. Morton’s condemned the actions of the protesters, writing to Politico: “Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant. Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner,” the statement continued. “There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency.” Kavanaugh was ultimately forced to leave through a backdoor exit after protests built outside the main door of Morton’s. According to Politico, a person familiar with the situation said that Kavanaugh did not encounter the protesters at all and was able to finish his meal before leaving without dessert.

[From The Hill]

Let me get this straight: protesters learned where Kavanaugh was eating (at a public restaurant) and they gathered outside the front of the restaurant, possibly chanting and holding signs but mostly just waiting to yell at him whenever he left. And THAT is considered some horrible breach of decorum and respectful behavior? When this man was a vital part of dismantling women’s rights and creating dozens of forced-birth states where rapists get to choose the mother of their children?

Meanwhile, there is no “right to eat dinner at a restaurant.” And there’s certainly no right to privacy anymore, Kavanaugh ruled on that himself. This is a First Amendment issue more than anything else, and the Supreme Court had already repeatedly ruled that forced-birth advocates had the First Amendment right to intimidate and harass women going in and out of clinics. Certainly, reproductive rights advocates have the right to protest Kavanaugh in public. All of those six justices should get similar treatment. Kavanaugh, Thomas, Alito, Coney, Gorsuch and even Chief Justice Roberts should never know peace again. F–k them. And f–k Morton’s.

It doesn't matter if protesters interrupt his meal because Brett Kavanaugh believes dinner begins at reservation — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) July 8, 2022

Brett Kavanaugh can still eat at restaurants in other states, I don’t know why he’s so upset. — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) July 9, 2022

by their logic, if supreme court justices don’t want to be bothered at dinner, maybe they just shouldn’t go out to dinner — Marisa Kabas (@MarisaKabas) July 8, 2022

I don't understand why Kavanaugh couldn't just go to another state to eat? Why did he allow himself to get hungry in the first place? 🤔 — LeGate☮️ (founder @ GoodPillow.co) (@williamlegate) July 8, 2022