The FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh is over, they never spoke to Dr. Ford

Here is the new Time Magazine cover: an image of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford made from phrases of her testimony before the Senate Judiciary last week. It’s a powerful cover. True story: the FBI didn’t interview Dr. Ford OR Brett Kavanaugh before they “completed” their investigation this week. The FBI was blocked from interviewing Kavanaugh, Ford and multiple witnesses throughout their five-day investigation. And now the FBI already sent their investigatory findings to the White House, and at 2:30 am this morning, the White House sent the FBI report to the Senate.
The White House sent summaries of interviews conducted by the F.B.I. to the Senate early Thursday morning and expressed confidence that none of the information collected by agents should stand in the way of the Senate voting to confirm Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. The material was conveyed to Capitol Hill in the middle of the night, just hours after Senate Republicans set the stage for a pair of votes later in the week to move to final approval of Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination. A statement issued by the White House around 2:30 a.m. said the F.B.I. had completed its work and that it represented an unprecedented look at a nominee.
“The White House has received the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s supplemental background investigation into Judge Kavanaugh, and it is being transmitted to the Senate,” Raj Shah, a White House spokesman, said in the statement, which was posted on Twitter. “This is the last addition to the most comprehensive review of a Supreme Court nominee in history, which includes extensive hearings, multiple committee interviews, over 1,200 questions for the record and over a half million pages of documents,” he added. “With this additional information, the White House is fully confident the Senate will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.”
The White House statement gave no further details about the material, but an official briefed on the F.B.I. review said the bureau contacted 10 people and interviewed nine of them. It was not clear why the 10th person was not interviewed. The White House concluded that the interviews did not corroborate sexual misconduct accusations against Judge Kavanaugh.
I’m trying to not rage out as I write this. On one hand, the Deplorable White House was always going to take this position and do this, no matter what the FBI’s investigation yielded. On the other hand, I’m flat-out appalled that career professionals in the FBI would allow themselves to be used this way. I’m shocked and frightened by the way the White House influenced a process which was supposed to be independent and thorough. How is it that anyone at the FBI can look at themselves in the mirror anymore?
The FBI investigation was no investigation at all. @realDonaldTrump, @senatemajldr and @ChuckGrassley ensured that numerous key witnesses, including six very damaging witnesses I am aware of, were never even interviewed. Their conduct is a disgrace – they never wanted the truth.
— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 4, 2018
In the dead of night, the White House announces that the FBI has completed its investigation. Dozens of people who could provide additional information weren't contacted. Investigators weren't even allowed to interview Kavanaugh or Ford. If this isn't a sham I don't know what is. https://t.co/l9k11vNZE7
— Robert Reich (@RBReich) October 4, 2018
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
I don’t understand. In what way was this investigation actually an investigation?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a scam and those so called swing voters now have to decide if they follow party line or keep their jobs in the next elections.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so sick and heartbroken and I’m not even an American. I’m actually starting to cry now. How could this be possible?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am not American either and I am also going to cry for the poor women who are going to suffer now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah this is bad. I’m so sorry my friends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was not an investigation, it was a sham. Don the Con, Lyndsey, and the old man that’s OLDER THAN DIRT never wanted an investigation THE FIX WAS IN. Now let’s see if those five that’s on the fence will #*$t or get off the pot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly… total sham. This is horrendous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Zik in a way that it wasn’t.
It was never meant to be an investigation.
I’ll say this; this frat bruh sicko will taint the Supreme court more than it is and Dems will be justified in the potential war this will start.
Hope this scum was worth it.
And, Federal bureau of no investigation will wear a stain, too.
Ideally.
Meh, then again, they’ll all probably get away with this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was never MEANT to be an investigation. It’s just a sop to pretend they care about the actual candidate, not just his willingness to be bought.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for giving the Democrats more motivation and fire to get rid of every single Republican in Congress.
I just cannot comprehend how Republicans in the Senate don’t realise or care that even if Brett is confirmed, once Democrats gets the power back, they will impeach him. And if they discover with evidence how Republicans obstructed, the Senators can also be impeached.
Democrats with the majority can also add two additional Supreme Court Justices and turn it into a progressive court.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unfortunately, it’s also fired up R’s who were lackadaisical before and they will be showing up in great numbers, also.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poll numbers in places like TN illustrate that. If Fratman doesn’t get on the court, Dems may lose Senate seats.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. Trying to hold out hope that the blue wave is stronger. The congressional campaign I’m working on, against a 10-year incumbent in a red stronghold, just went “leans Dem” in the ratings. It’s not much but the tiny bit of hope I’m clinging to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Red state Dems have to make a decision for the greater good. Is it worth voting in a predator that will have power over the rights of women for the next 40 years just for the slim *chance* to possibly win the senate majority? Having two male predators making decisions for $150 Million Women?
Voting down Kavanagh is a certain reality that can be done, thinking you can take over the senate is a wish, a hope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The drunk rapey frat baby is going to be confirmed and he will retaliate against women and the Democrats. American democracy is in real danger from this man and his paymasters (Russia and GOP).
Hugs to all sane Americans out there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or maybe they watched her testimony and didn’t have anything else to ask her. She gave very thorough testimony over several hours.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There was no need to interview her. They already knew she was telling the truth. And Sessions thinks he’s back in good graces for this sham investigation. Lock him up too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, if they interviewed Ford, they would have had to interview Kavanaugh, and the WH was not going to allow that because the FBI will charge him with lying, whereas his goombas in the senate won’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. That’s the real story here. The White House and the Republicans in the Senate didn’t want Kavanaugh interviewed by the FBI because he’d end up lying. Then they’d have a SC Justice going to jail for lying to the FBI. Can’t have that, so… no Kavanaugh interview.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But she had a list of people who could corroborate her testimony..and they weren’t contacted..but all the frat boys who could side with him were. Of course the fix was in, and headed by fellow yalie wray, the FBI is just another unscrupulous agency. We need senators who will actually do the right thing, but we have spineless cowards afraid of losing what must be a very cushy job, since they cling desperately to it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We need to be prepared mentally and spiritually for this abuser’s confirmation, because it’s going to happen. But on November 6th, we all need to show up to the polls. If you can, give rides to people who don’t have transportation to go vote. Volunteer locally to bring awareness to the midterm and definitely encourage people to vote this current scum out. We need all the help we can get.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Talk to the people in your life who are ages 18-29, and their parents. This is the gap in voting that would make a difference.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dr Ford at least gave testimony in front of the Senate that the FBI could have looked up; I’m more concerned that they don’t seem to have talked to any of the classmates to verify Kavanaugh was lying about the yearbook and the terminology in it. I’m not following this too closely because it’s too angering for me and I have various issues going on in life which are preventing me from coming through the news . Someone please tell me I’m wrong about this and they actually went to people who could verify Kavanaugh’s perjury .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, you aren’t wrong, unfortunately. I heard that from someone who was at Yale with him at the time. No one he knows (including K’s freshman year roommate) was interviewed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Look, they interviewed Mark Judge. If he told the truth, this is over. If he didn’t, or claimed he “couldn’t remember”, then he MAY get confirmed. But don’t pay any attention to anything the WH or McConnell are saying. They’re lying. McConnell has been bluffing on this since the hearing.
IF he gets confirmed, when the Dems take the house, and I pray to God that they do, then all of this, all of this, is going to be investigated and out in the open,. and the idea that Kavanaugh can survive that, even if he’s on the court, well, I disagree.
Have heart, have hope. I’m 51 and I marched in 90, and went door to door in 91, the year of the woman, over Anita Hill, and I thought we won. But guess what? I got a lotta fight left in me, like Hillary’s song says.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t believe Judge would say anything to hurt Kavanaugh .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lying to the FBI is a crime that Martha Stewart did time for. I wouldn’t do it. Maybe Judge would. But maybe he wouldn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not even after Kavanaugh threw him under the bus during the hearing?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He could also hurt himself, if criminal charges can still be filed in MD. There is a reason he was hiding out with a pile of clothes and comic books.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“There is a reason he was hiding out with a pile of clothes and comic books.”- Exactly my take on it, Christin. I trust these frat boys will cover for each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Judge didn’t say a word. He will use his pathetic excuses as a former drunk to justify that he doesn;t remember. The WH already reviewed the report and they feel “confident”.
This was a sham. He will be confirmed. I think I may throw up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you, Darla. I hope with all my might that you are right
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know you guys may be right. I know that everyone thinks this. I don’t know why I don’t buy it. I smell fake bravado from the WH, McConnell, and Grassley. I have this feeling that he isn’t going to be confirmed. Everyone, including my mom tells me I am wrong. And I know everything says you’re right. Everything points that way, rationally, yes. You’re right. And still, I have this feeling
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This isn’t a surprise at all, or at least it shouldn’t be. This is exactly what the White House intended – they could say there was an investigation, just one that they made sure would bear no fruit.
Like I’ve said before – they have zero intention of not confirming him. Short of a miracle, he’ll be confirmed by the weekend, probably. And with a energized base, to boot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think his confirmation will be the spark that lights up a fire – you know what they say ‘hell hath no fury like a woman scorned’. I don’t think the Republicans quite know what they are about to unleash on themselves. Baby Brett won’t last long on the court but he will try and do as much damaged as he can.
I wonder how he will behave with the other justices – will he rant and rave, and threaten them if they dare to disagree with his lilly white frat boy entitled ass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Republicans know what they’re doing and what the long term consequences could be and they don’t care. They’re grabbing as much money as they can now and hoping to score some “victories” like repealing Roe v Wade, marriage equality, affirmative action, and setting a precedent that if a president pardons someone of federal crimes, they cannot then be charged at the state level. That case goes before the court later this month and with Kavanaugh, it’s expected to win. That means anyone Trump pardons can’t then be charged by state AGs, which lets everyone like Manafort off the hook and Mueller’s probe will effectively be over because they will have lost leverage to get people to talk. That’s what this is really about, and they’re going to get their way on it, so while the Rs know that, in the long run, they have lost, in this moment they still have power and they are getting everything they want.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So the investigators didn’t talk to the accused or the victim…and they are calling it an investigation? …ok….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nor did they interview Kavanaugh’s Yale Freshman roommate – he wrote a piece (today, yesterday?) stating that he definitely lied under oath about the drinking and the terms. He frames it as being less concerned with the accusations, but definitely concerned with the behavior displayed during the nomination process.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jamie Roche, completely credible and interviewed last night by Anderson and this morn by John Berman. He said also that other people are simply afraid to speak out and he just thought is was the right thing to do. He also said he probably waited too long
This whole sham is sickening! I would bet everything I own that the Reps. found out dirt on Kavanope and suppressed it. Flake is NOT going to be the hero of the day here. He has his eye on a presidential run and needs the Reps. Collins and Murkowski are the only hope and I don’t have much in them either. I hope the get their asses handed to them when they go back home.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he gets picked we should all plan to march to Washington. This affects all women even the trump sheep who don’t even realize it. Women have fought for centuries to get to where we are only for it to be thrown away. I imagine the only way they can sleep at night is lots and lots of ambien.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d like an economist to give a $ for the crippling effect on the US economy of a national women’s general strike.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The most disgusting thing about this process is how much faith the press is putting in Lisa M, Jeff Flake, Joe M(he is a democrat who always sides with the republicans), and Susan Collins to not vote for BK. They always put party before the people. The press went on a tour praising Jeff Flake and for what? He totally conned them. He voted for BK in the first phase, voted no to subpoena Mark Judge, and will vote yes for BK in the second phase. He stated on Friday that the investigation was going to be limited in scope, so I don’t understand why the press was surprised when the WH and Mcgahn did just that. I didn’t expect that the investigation to last a week or to talk to Miss Ford or other relevant witnesses. When Jeff Flake got involved I figured the investigation/background check was going to be a total sham because Jeff Flake never does the right thing, even though he gives speeches about doing the right thing. What is wrong with the press that continue to have faith in people like Susan Collins and Jeff Flake who have shown time and time again that their loyalty is to the republican party no matter how much it hurts the people?
The democrats have been so weak in the process. They don’t fight back. When the republicans were demanding who from Feinstein’s office leaked the letter, they should have brought up Ed Whelan. BK’s friend who helped spread the mistaken identity nonsense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Flake confuses people because he is a conservative with principles. Republicans at some point used to be that way. It doesn’t mean he will vote with the Dems. He still believes in conservative ideas but thinks you shouldn’t be a jerk to your colleagues nor the president a mean girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And those principles would be … what, all talk no action?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Flake is a fake Republican. He is a true Democrat in his beliefs but ran Republican to get in to Congress. It’s fact. If Flake has balls will swing the whole thing. He only gave BK the vote IF an investigation were to happen. There is still the chance that when it comes to floor he will vote against him, like McCain did when the Republican’s were sure he would vote with them to repeal Obamacare but he didn’t. Anything can happen at this point. Coons has a HUGE impact on Flake, to boot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Flake and Collins just stated satisfaction with the report, which suggests they’re going to vote for confirmation. They’re cowards. They’ve always been cowards. And they are now complicit with one of the most corrupt administrations of all time. They’ve chosen their side. We need to stop pretending otherwise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well the GOP have destroyed the presidency, the Congress (senate and House of Representatives), the Supreme Court is their hat trick. They are going to burn down the entire government like many Republicans and disaffected Democratic voters wanted. It should be a piece of cake to form a whole new government right??!
P.S. The FBI cannot act independent of the WH, this is not their fault. Many are just regular government workers with families to feed and bills to pay. They cannot afford to be fired and deprived of their pension. The only people responsible is the one who gives them their assignments: the President.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not American so I do feel for those who are living & have to deal with this reality of a dumbass for a president and on top of that an old traditionalists boys club.
Everytime I hear or see any Trump related news I feel like Joe from that Idiocracy movie. It’s really a prophecy, it just occurs earlier, 2016 instead of 2500.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is f’ing disgusting. Sorry for my vulgarity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a latin american, I can assure you that Trump is the most latin american president of the history of USA. He is using the same techiniques of latin american politicians.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Twitter sleuths have been doing the job the fbi was supposed to do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not just that they did no real investigation that angers me, but that they think we will be fooled into believing that he was investigated at all. They all know Kavanaugh is a rapist. We know Kavanaugh is a rapist. But they are going to push through his life time nomination. I will never vote for a Republican as long as I live. I also, never miss voting. They don’t count on our fully functioning female brains being able to remember this until the day we die.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who would trust the FBI now? They have said nothing. Their name is now dirt to good people. Just what the fascists wanted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only thing that soothes me anymore is that I live in CA. I feel like we will be the last hold out on this regime. I ask my husband daily if he could get a job in Canada or Europe. If I didn’t have kids I swear I would pick up and leave. I’ve been sick almost daily since the orange clown was elected. It only gets worse every day. I really am hopeless. The only thing I have is my vote, which I feel is pretty useless here in CA anyway
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@homeslice, right?! I love living in the Bay Area but frequently research moving abroad. We have small children, so not that easy. My only hope is that we can rebuild from the ashes. How decent Americans can live in red states I will never understand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Decent” Americans don’t always have a choice about there their jobs are, where their aging parents live, how much they can afford to spend on housing (which is outrageous in the Bay area), etc.
Privileged Americans just can’t see how this works, which is another contributor to the problem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why not move the children to a healthier environment in which to grow up? You know, Canada has good schools, so does Europe. It sounds as if you feel living in California will protect you. Good luck. Meantime, money is needed in close races in swing states and those candidates would welcome your support. Cheaper than an international move – cheaper than therapy!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is this the 19th century? Have we been gossiping about future fiction this entire time?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
MCCONNELL is speaking. Unless, they vote on BK judicial temperament, lies and his outrages partisanship, it is OVER.
I bought my first copy of OUR BODY, OURSELVES in 1972. I was a freshman in college. This book was revolutionary! In it were pictures of women, dead woman who had undergone illegal abortions. The book was also full of good information about all kinds birth control. In fact, the only place I’d ever seen all options so I could make an informed decision. I am a loud & proud member of Planned Parenthood. I weep for today’s young woman & men. We must not let tomorrow’s vote for BK defeat us. VOTE!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My level of rage has just a full one-eighty into numb at this point. I literally cannot believe the cowardice and corruption of these people. My feeling is that for the most vulnerable in America, the time to get out is now. Don’t think it won’t get that bad. It’s on its way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m Canadian and wonder at the multitude of “good, liberal” people we know in the USA who just don’t seem to understand that the election of Donald Trump created a national emergency. And that the Bush administration was not something to sweep under the rug, but rather gifted the country with the corruption and cronyism it’s experiencing today. The same “good people” also obsess about presidential candidates as if awaiting the Messiah. In 5 weeks, it’s make or break time. Where is the national strike? Does this have to wait for another recession or depression?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Plenty of people understand it. It’s just that they’re waking up to it too late in the game to do anything about it. Plausible deniability has brought down better countries. If realizing the fall of a democracy was that easy, it wouldn’t happen so often. This has been years in the process.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You mean something like Trump will get his fence, but it will be to keep citizens in? Or maybe I just watch too much sci-fi.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean that non-whites and women have a very rocky road ahead of them, and if they have the resources to leave the country, they should. I won’t judge them, and I won’t blame them. I honestly believe we are in the early stages of our own Third Reich.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is so beyond fucked up. Trump and every single Republican politician and voter hate women. Every last one of them. I am afraid that all the men who feel it is ok to assault/harass women will feel emboldened if Kavanaugh is confirmed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The damage that Mitch McConnell and the GOP has done to this country my never be undone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse