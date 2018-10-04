The FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh is over, they never spoke to Dr. Ford

Here is the new Time Magazine cover: an image of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford made from phrases of her testimony before the Senate Judiciary last week. It’s a powerful cover. True story: the FBI didn’t interview Dr. Ford OR Brett Kavanaugh before they “completed” their investigation this week. The FBI was blocked from interviewing Kavanaugh, Ford and multiple witnesses throughout their five-day investigation. And now the FBI already sent their investigatory findings to the White House, and at 2:30 am this morning, the White House sent the FBI report to the Senate.

The White House sent summaries of interviews conducted by the F.B.I. to the Senate early Thursday morning and expressed confidence that none of the information collected by agents should stand in the way of the Senate voting to confirm Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. The material was conveyed to Capitol Hill in the middle of the night, just hours after Senate Republicans set the stage for a pair of votes later in the week to move to final approval of Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination. A statement issued by the White House around 2:30 a.m. said the F.B.I. had completed its work and that it represented an unprecedented look at a nominee. “The White House has received the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s supplemental background investigation into Judge Kavanaugh, and it is being transmitted to the Senate,” Raj Shah, a White House spokesman, said in the statement, which was posted on Twitter. “This is the last addition to the most comprehensive review of a Supreme Court nominee in history, which includes extensive hearings, multiple committee interviews, over 1,200 questions for the record and over a half million pages of documents,” he added. “With this additional information, the White House is fully confident the Senate will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.” The White House statement gave no further details about the material, but an official briefed on the F.B.I. review said the bureau contacted 10 people and interviewed nine of them. It was not clear why the 10th person was not interviewed. The White House concluded that the interviews did not corroborate sexual misconduct accusations against Judge Kavanaugh.

[From The New York Times]

I’m trying to not rage out as I write this. On one hand, the Deplorable White House was always going to take this position and do this, no matter what the FBI’s investigation yielded. On the other hand, I’m flat-out appalled that career professionals in the FBI would allow themselves to be used this way. I’m shocked and frightened by the way the White House influenced a process which was supposed to be independent and thorough. How is it that anyone at the FBI can look at themselves in the mirror anymore?

The FBI investigation was no investigation at all. @realDonaldTrump, @senatemajldr and @ChuckGrassley ensured that numerous key witnesses, including six very damaging witnesses I am aware of, were never even interviewed. Their conduct is a disgrace – they never wanted the truth. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 4, 2018

In the dead of night, the White House announces that the FBI has completed its investigation. Dozens of people who could provide additional information weren't contacted. Investigators weren't even allowed to interview Kavanaugh or Ford. If this isn't a sham I don't know what is. https://t.co/l9k11vNZE7 — Robert Reich (@RBReich) October 4, 2018