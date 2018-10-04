Prince Harry introduced Duchess Meghan as ‘my lovely American wife’

I was sort of frazzled yesterday, so I didn’t have the chance to get properly drunk on these photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit to their “home county,” Sussex. Meghan and Harry had a big day full of activities all around their namesake county, and by all accounts, they were very well-received by all. Even though these were “royal events” and “official events,” Meghan and Harry BROKE THE SACRED PROTOCOL repeatedly by showing affection, holding hands, and constantly looking at each other like they wanted to run off to a coat closet for a quickie. It was all pretty great.
Also great? Meghan’s outfit, sans the Armani coat. I would have liked the white Armani coat with a different outfit, probably. But I wasn’t really feeling it with the green Hugo Boss skirt and the green blouse from And Other Stories. Meghan’s look is so much cleaner and cuter without the coat – everything is working. And this skirt is absolutely incredible. Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry made some news about their new dog…
Prince Harry has confirmed he and Meghan have got a new dog – but the Duchess revealed that ‘people keep getting her name wrong’. Introducing himself at a youth centre in Sussex, Harry, 34, said: ‘My name is Harry, I have two dogs, and my lovely American wife’.
Later, he and Meghan, 37, were presented with a drawing of their beagle Guy, when Harry commented ‘No one’s even seen our [new] dog.’ The Duchess of Sussex then added: ‘I know, and they keep getting her name wrong.’
She seemed to be referring to the reports last month the couple had adopted a black labrador called Oz, in addition to Meghan’s dog Guy.
So, no one has seen Mystery Dog Sussex and no one knows what HER name is. At least we know it’s a girl dog. So if her name isn’t Oz, what is her name? Hm. Also: “My lovely American wife.” So sweet.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I LOVE this look. And they just seem so happy. Sigh. Great way to start my day:))
+1
The shoe game is strong in this one. She hasn’t worn a pair of shoes I haven’t loved.
Their relationship seems amazing. I’m glad Meghan found her prince.
Siiiigh. Normally I’d never mention the “p” word, but I’ll defend myself by saying they’ve spoken repeatedly about their desire/eagerness to start a family: HURRY UP ALREADY! I feel like Bridget Jones’s mum every time I think about it, but my god will ther kids be ridiculously cute.
Just looking at her face…. my p radar is going crazy. Saw it yesterday too! Nothing to do with her figure- she is slender and beautiful as ever… but some women indeed carry a glow even super early on. I’m calling it!!
I think she already is. Her face looks fuller and that pencil skirt highlights her abdomen in a particular way. However, she could also be bloated (we’ve all been there with our food pregnancies), either way, let’s all wait for the announcement, whenever it comes.
I’ve been thinking she’s pg for the past few weeks. She looks fuller in certain areas. That coat was being used for camouflage.
Me too! I noticed yesterday that her roots were not as sleek as they usually tend to be. It could just be she had no time to apply heat but I got my hopes up that she is foregoing any chemical processing in lieu of or indeed because of a pregnancy. Squee!!
I don’t know, it looks to me like Meg’s wearing a “cincher” in some of these pics and the one’s from her Oceania solo engagement, maybe its my crazy mind going where it shouldn’t but I believe she wears something that throws me off. I think she already P. The Sussexes look so happy, they restore my faith in humanity, I just love this couple. Today this is the only thread Ill read from this site; I intend to stay happy today so no more misery from any other depressing news.
Goodness, just please leave them alone. They will have kids when they are ready.
They haven’t been married even a year yet.
@ Sutcliffe : Please kindly let them be. They will get pregnant when they do. They should be enjoying their young marriage, not being pressured by strangers.
@Julie and @Bailie, chances of the Sussexes reading this blog are 1 in a million, slim to none if I may put it that way. Chances of the Sussexes being pressured into having kids by us CBichers are non existent, relax y’all.
See maybe I am missing something but I don’t see it. I feel like when/if she is in the early stages, she will go a little less fitted in her clothing/flows dresses and maybe forego pencil skirts. I know a lot of people (myself included, also her deceased mother in law) who get giddy and dress “maternity” before it’s really even necessary on that first.
I also think they are very smart and aren’t going to rush into the changes and responsibilities of parenthood. Let them enjoy the honeymoon stage a bit. It’s not like she’s 45.
Whatever else happens today, we will always have these quotes and pics ….
This is why I love the royals – even when I’m criticizing Kate or whatever. It’s light and fluffy. Kate wore more buttons, oh the horror!!
I don’t really follow American celebs that much so while I know the royal family has different political…connotations…in England, for me its more escapism. The same way some people like Real Housewives.
@Becks1, I know right? I live in Canada but for some reason, I find myself tuned into American politics (and now their SCOTUS debacle), which is crazy because it upsets me so!!! Our Canadian politics AND news are really drama free compared to the Americans, I feel terrible for the Americans that didn’t vote for what they have now. Anyways, more Sussexes please.
I love Meghan’s outfit, I love Harry’s sexy self, I love their we don’t give AF attitude about their PDA, I love everything about the Sussexes.
I still don’t believe that woman in the picture with a white dog was Meghan, it could have been her double, and maybe this was their way of presenting their new dog to the world but they probably had someone that looked like Meghan walk the dog. That wasn’t Meg in that picture.
Watching The Crown as an American, this was my “say something nice” takeaway of the monarchy – it provides stability and a true sense of patriotism that rises above politics. Not sure it’s worth the trade-offs, but lovvvvving these photos of the American princess in this time of Cheeto-rule.
My job is so stressful & I know, on some level, theirs can be too but, man, how I’d love to trade places for a day!
Nothing about their jobs is stressful at all.
I’m sure the constant criticism she and Kate face is pretty stressful. I’m sure they are not completely immune to what is said about them. It’s also possible to be stressed and not feel the textbook definition of”stress”.
I think if the coat was camel it would have popped more but otherwise amazing outfit, whole look. They are adorable. Pray for them, I bet she will get pregnant. Sometimes it takes longer after 35.
I could also see them adopting from a foreign country in future but that may be scandalous w the royal heir thing. But I see their love being strong for biological And nonbiological children if possible.
I love seeing these two together. They have such chemistry.
Yes, they do, I love it
They always look like they’re two seconds from ripping each other’s clothes off. I love it.
Outfit, fair & shoes – all perfect. Love these photos of both of them.
They did Sussex proud yesterday. The crowds were huge and Harry and Meghan gave them tons of attention on their walks. Meghan’s look was great. So professional. I didn’t mind the coat because she ditched it as soon as she could.
I’m thinking puppy dog Sussex is another beagle. They mistakened the dog in the drawing for her, when it was really Guy. Le sigh. We’ll have to wait for their Christmas card.
Those pictures are so cute. They look so happy.
I saw a video on twitter of Harry meeting a bunch of school kids and he shook the teachers hand and she was like “I’m never letting go” and he was like “no please let go” and it was actually just really cute and natural. They both are very good with the crowds.
Now…..yesterday we were all excited over Harry’s suit, but is he wearing a suit or is he wearing a gray sports coat with lighter pants? Because if its the latter, I’m less a fan and he loses points. (in one picture it looks like that.)
She is simply wonderful.
I also want to take a moment to recognize how cool the drawing that they received was. It wasn’t just a normal pet sketch – it was a piece of feminist art.
Included on the drawing were the following speech bubbles:
- Who’s a good boy? Who’s a good boy?
- A boy who makes every effort to dismantle the patriarchy (whilst keeping in mind intersections with other forms of oppression).
I might be a grump but “I have two dogs and my lovely American wife” is one of the most awkward things I’ve ever heard a 30 something say. I actually laughed. It’s such a strange way to word it “My lovely wife and I have two dogs” would have been less weird, I guess? But I know people lap up this romance, so whatever. At least it’s not more depressing news.
I completely agree, I thought the title would be followed by “criiiiiinnngeeeee”. But what do I know?
I saw video of this moment and I thought he said “…I have two dogs WITH my lovely American wife.” I could be wrong, though.
I thought he said “with” as well.
With makes a lot more sense rather than lumping her with the pets lol!
He was at a youth center meaning there were probably kids present. Kids usually love animals and dogs are a great way to relate to them. It’s not like he was addressing Parliament, which yes I think that would have been very awkward.
Husband Harry is my favorite iteration of Harry yet, he’s absolutely adorable.
They look so happy and are so smitten with each other. I mean you can feel the love through the pictures. She looks so good and Harry still has the look like…I can’t believe this is my wife!
What can I say? She’s insanely beautiful and lovely and they make a wonderful couple. They both seem so personable, laid-back, and kind. I love them so much, and feeling so dark about the current state of the U.S., I’m grateful for the sunshine they provide.
Wow… that last pic.. Harry looks like a stud. It’s, umm, very distracting.
The lovely American wife thing was actually him being in a circle where he held the small beanbag (sort of like a spirit stick. whoever holds it has the floor kind of thing) and had to speak of himself so he said I have two dogs with my lovely American wife. Sweet!
I think this is an example of how someone can bring out the best qualities in a person. A photographer commented on how much Harry has changed since being with Meghan and I noticed it too. He is so much more mature and brings so much more gravitas to his role now while still being a warm person. I think it’s wonderful and I’m very pleased for him. I don’t think he was a happy person for a long time and the wild Harry persona was an attempt to mask his lonliness.
They have both become absolutely radiant with happiness. They embody that lovely quote from Song of Solomon, “I have found the one who my soul loves.”
Lovely couple, they are radiating joy, love and happiness. I wish them the absolute best.
Meghan looks amazing in this outfit , I also loved it with her Armani coat.
She needs this non-fussy, streamlined and classic look that is very appropriate for a working royal. It has a modern twist with the leather skirt, simple silk blouse and barely there accessories.
The pants dragging on the floor and huge coats were too much on her petite frame.
The one thing that she should look into is some more casual/sporty shoes and sneakers for sporting events, spikey high heeled shoes on the grass is as good of a look as on the beach.
Their love for each other actually gives one hope that love can exist still in 2018. I have a huge crush on her and seeing them all giddy and smiley makes me swoon. Their love gives you some light in this seem to be never ending shit show that is Donald Trump
Presented with a gift, a picture of her (possibly former) dog they reply: “No ones even seen our dog”, & “I know and they keep getting her name wrong”. These 2 sound like ungrateful, spoiled children. But keep adoring these unelected spongers, who show up at events and mug for the cameras and the school kids who were taken out of school to line the streets. And yes, before any of you attack me; I am a British paying taxpayer, entitled to my opinion, if little else!
Is it that serious? You sound miserable.
@ Avisitor :
Oh, please go take a hike and take your misery with you.
Complain to your officials in Britain, if you are a British tax payer, your complaining won’t do any good on this site.
I’m Canadian tax payer, so I complain to my officials in Canada.
I liked her skirt up until the point I read elsewhere that it is made of lamb skin!!
Not cool.
Nude heels. Is this was Kate, she would be crucified… 😉
Seriously, love the outfit, hate the shoes. A navy would have looked so much better.
Ok I’m going to be the exception – I liked the coat and I don’t like this outfit. The greens clash and I had hoped the leather skirt trend died a long time ago. Had the skirt been a different fabric the mismatch wouldn’’t have been so bad – the cut is nice and that suits her very well, but the leather just kills it for me. Nude/beige heels – very Kate. Put the coat back on. A miss for me.
Nice that Harry is in a non-blue suit – he looks good.
I assure you the leather (or fake leather) skirt trend is alive and well. I’ve already seen several women walking around in leather skirts here in NYC since it’s fall even though temps are still in the 70s.
Now I really do think that was a photo of Meghan walking her dog, despite KP’s denial…
god, she looks great. I adore how happy and comfortable they are with each other.
Sorry, I don’t care for that blouse with the skirt.
But she’s gorgeous as always.
The itinerary for their tour was released today too and it’s jam-packed. Royal reporters are saying there are 76 engagements in there!
I could never pull off this look so I’m going to live vicariously through Meghan. I love these two. They appear to be madly in love and I hope that never fades.
I just adore these two together!!! Seeing these articles and photos always brightens up my day, in a world of terrible news, and fascist presidents, and women not being believed, these two are a welcome respite, and a breath of fresh air! They are just beautiful together, and radiate joy and love.
