2022 Emmy nominations: who got some love and who got snubbed?

In recent years, I haven’t stressed out about the Emmy nominations at all? I don’t know if it’s just getting older or simply understanding that the Emmys are incredibly mainstream and ill-equipped to handle the incredibly diverse and weird television programming these days. An Emmy nomination doesn’t mean a show is good and a lack of noms doesn’t mean a show is bad. It feels like more people get that now. Of course, to the people and shows which did get nominated, this week was a life-changing moment. I’m particularly happy for all of the love given to Abbott Elementary, one of the biggest success stories of the past year. There was also a lot of love for Yellowjackets, Succession, Severance and Only Murders in the Building. You can see the full list of 2022 nominees here. Here are the big categories:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime) BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria) BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession) BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-soo (Squid Game) BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX) BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks) BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

[From THR]

So, so happy for the Succession cast and their nominations. I’ve seen some bitching already about how many Succession actors sucked up noms, but they deserve them, I don’t care. Matthew Macfadyen’s work in the third season was *chef’s kiss*. As was Jeremy Strong’s work. So happy for Abbott too, and all of those actors. Quinta Brunson is the first Black woman in the Television Academy’s history to receive three Comedy nominations in the same year. Love Janelle James’ nom and Tyler James Williams’ nom. Completely jazzed to see all of the love for Ted Lasso too, and I don’t care that those actors are hogging a lot of noms too, it’s well-deserved.

Some notable snubs: no This Is Us, no Yellowstone, Black-ish (no Emmy love for the final season), no Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building, no Atlanta for Best Comedy. No Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show (lol) and no Julia Roberts for Gaslit (which I was watching but it got kind of tedious when the show focused too much on G. Gordon Liddy). Also: The Gilded Age only got one nom?!?! NOOOOO!! That show is so dumb and enjoyable, I thought the Academy would love it.