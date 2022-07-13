2022 Emmy nominations: who got some love and who got snubbed?

In recent years, I haven’t stressed out about the Emmy nominations at all? I don’t know if it’s just getting older or simply understanding that the Emmys are incredibly mainstream and ill-equipped to handle the incredibly diverse and weird television programming these days. An Emmy nomination doesn’t mean a show is good and a lack of noms doesn’t mean a show is bad. It feels like more people get that now. Of course, to the people and shows which did get nominated, this week was a life-changing moment. I’m particularly happy for all of the love given to Abbott Elementary, one of the biggest success stories of the past year. There was also a lot of love for Yellowjackets, Succession, Severance and Only Murders in the Building. You can see the full list of 2022 nominees here. Here are the big categories:
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Euphoria (HBO)
Ozark (Netflix)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Patricia Arquette (Severance)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)
Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
John Turturro (Severance)
Christopher Walken (Severance)
Oh Yeong-soo (Squid Game)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Hacks (HBO Max)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
Dopesick (Hulu)
The Dropout (Hulu)
Inventing Anna (Netflix)
Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
The White Lotus (HBO)
So, so happy for the Succession cast and their nominations. I’ve seen some bitching already about how many Succession actors sucked up noms, but they deserve them, I don’t care. Matthew Macfadyen’s work in the third season was *chef’s kiss*. As was Jeremy Strong’s work. So happy for Abbott too, and all of those actors. Quinta Brunson is the first Black woman in the Television Academy’s history to receive three Comedy nominations in the same year. Love Janelle James’ nom and Tyler James Williams’ nom. Completely jazzed to see all of the love for Ted Lasso too, and I don’t care that those actors are hogging a lot of noms too, it’s well-deserved.
Some notable snubs: no This Is Us, no Yellowstone, Black-ish (no Emmy love for the final season), no Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building, no Atlanta for Best Comedy. No Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show (lol) and no Julia Roberts for Gaslit (which I was watching but it got kind of tedious when the show focused too much on G. Gordon Liddy). Also: The Gilded Age only got one nom?!?! NOOOOO!! That show is so dumb and enjoyable, I thought the Academy would love it.
Please please please let Better Call Saul and its lead actors be recognized this year!!
+1
One of my favourite shows of all time.
Rhea Seahorn especially deserves the Emmy imho, she’s been brilliant for 5 seasons. I’m crossing my fingers 🤞
I mean… when you read the nominations, you think there are only 3 shows in all of tv.
And they’re all white. In drama, at least (save the outlier Squid Game). It’s embarrassing and I’m over it.
Speaking of non-white, was Pachinko not eligible? It was my favorite show this year.
I think in general Apple TV+ gets weirdly snubbed. I know Ted Lasso is beloved by the Emmys (and it should be), and Severance got a lot of noms, but there is SO MUCH good content on Apple and I think it really gets overlooked. We have never watched anything on there that we didn’t think was excellent. I’m surprised it doesnt dominate the Emmys the way Netflix or HBO/HBOmax do.
me patiently waiting for zendaya to get her hands on it
Hooray for Himesh Patel, Quinta, Seth Meyers.
Boo to Pam and Tommy (especially aft we that SebStan post), Chapelle, Morning Show.
What SebStan post?
Pamela Anderson was in an abusive marriage and Tommy Lee was sentenced to 6 months in jail for it. She has publicly commented that reenactments are disturbing to her. And her boys have to be witness for this crap, if I’m remembering correctly the boys got between them to shield her at times. Which weasel decided a series was a good idea? Gross. Now it’s being awarded, even worse.
I honestly think that part of the issue is that there is so much good TV right now, that inevitably there are going to be some snubs.
I was surprised that Bridgerton was pretty much left off again (I mean I know its not the most highbrow show, lol, but Julie Andrews got a nom for voiceover work while Adjoa Andoh did not? Ruth Gemmell did not? They were both excellent this season.)
I know that timing-wise its release did not make it eligible for this year’s emmys, but i’m still annoyed that For All Mankind didn’t get a single nomination last year, and this new season is just as good. But like I said its not eligible, so maybe next year.
I was really happy that Sarah Niles got a nom for Ted Lasso. She brought such a different approach to the show and her character balanced things out and helped us see a different side of Ted. I was also really excited for Toheeb Jimoh. Yes Brett Goldstein and Nick Mohammed are good, but Toheeb Jimoh again brings something special to the show and I love him.
Pachinko was snubbed. I found it absolutely stunning.
Same! I’m shocked that not one of those fabulous Asian actors got nominated.
Euphoria Episode 5 of season 2 convinced me (and much of my Twitter feed) that Zendaya’s second Emmy was already etched with her name. A spellbinding performance and I know she will win again.
Agree with punkymomma (above) about pachinko being snubbed.
Rhea should be nominated for best actress for Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul. She’s not supporting, she’s lead at this point, IMO. But I get it’s about how it’s submitted.
Thrilled about Abbott Elementary, that show is like an oasis for me mentally and I cannot wait for it to return.
I’m glad The Gilded Age got snubbed. I watched two episodes and while it has some very good actors in it, I think it’s just a sometimes fun but generally mediocre period costume drama. So was Downton Abbey, but it had British accents so it got nominations.
I haven’t seen a lot of these shows. Glad to see the love for Ozark, particularly for Julia Garner. I love The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel but it doesn’t need to win again. Maybe for the final season, if they up their game and go out with a bang. Happy for Ted Lasso too.
I’ve been meaning to watch Abbot Elementary. Note to self.
I’ve never been able to get through Downton Abbey. I’ve tried like three or four times, each time I get a little bit farther, but I can never keep going (I think I’ve gotten to season 3? maybe?) I love history, I love period dramas, I love Maggie Smith, but I just think Downton is…..boring. IDK.
I wasn’t watching Downton during the original broadcasts; started watching when all six seasons were done and streaming. I did watch all of them, but IMO it wasn’t as good after Season 3. So you may not be missing much! And the first movie was terrible (the second may be as well, no plans to watch that!)
However, I did see the traveling Downton Abbey exhibit when it was in NYC a few years ago, and it was wonderful. There were several of the sets, and many of the costumes – including very delicate vintage ones – and was so well done, with lots of historical context.
Abbott Elementary is so good! I started watching it on D+ last week, and told my friend about it and she binged the whole season in a day lol. (I have 5 eps to go, so I’ll probably finish this weekend.)
I also highly recommend Only Murders in the Building, if you haven’t seen it.
I enjoyed Downton Abbey for what it was, but never understood the showering of awards it received.
Abbott Elementary is SOOOO wonderful and funny. I’m rooting for that for everything, but also wouldn’t mind seeing What We Do in the Shadows take home Best Comedy. I’m disappointed none of those actors were nominated, but at least the show as a whole was recognized.
Barry is a brilliant show, but to me it’s more drama with some dark comedic moments than a full on comedy.
Downton had a plot that moved. The Titanic sinks, taking the heir with it, a handsome Turk dies in Mary’s bed, the new heir arrives, etc. The Gilded Age, as much as I wanted to like it, was a slog. The young characters are miscast and uninteresting. The older set, including characters played by Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald, and Jeanne Tripplehorn should all decamp to the shore and have their own adventures, since they aren’t given enough to do except chaperone their bland young charges. Have Nathan Lane throw an outrageous party and I’ll watch all day.
I agree with you to some extent about the Gilded Age casting, especially for Marion’s role. I enjoyed it for the costumes, the sets, and watching the older actors (though I agree they don’t have enough to do) – apparently there are something like 20+ Tony winners in that cast. Because of the pandemic, they were free to take relatively small roles they wouldn’t have otherwise. One of the interesting ones for me was Bill Irwin, onscreen briefly as Cynthia Nixon’s love interest. I tripped across him by accident in the original Broadway run of Fool Moon, and that was amazing. His part of the Gilded Age was brief and nothing special, but I liked seeing him!
Think I also enjoyed Gilded Age a little more because of the hour long podcasts associated with each episode. Hosted by Alicia Malone, who I previously didn’t care for from TCM, and Tom Meyers, of The Bowery Boys fame, who’s so interesting and knowledgeable. Lots of NYC history during the first part of the podcast, and conversations with actors and production people during the second part. Would recommend them if you haven’t listened.
Also, the handsome Turk is Theo James, who looks pretty good as a major character in Season 1 of Sandition (Season 2 is lousy and he’s not in it).
Yeah, TGA needs a much stronger, better-paced narrative. Part of the problem is the show introduced way too many characters we had to get up to speed on. The cast is wonderful and the show’s biggest strength, but that’s a lot of folks to follow.
The hold Abbott Elementary has on me is unnatural. I love that show so much, and I wish that Zack Fox (playing Tariq) had been nominated. He’s a whole vibe.
I registered for a free month of a steaming company to watch the Gilded Age. It was not as entertaining as I expected. Some ok story lines but in the end, not enough time to watch all of it (in a month???????) not enough interest to watch it all. I also felt like the actors were acting, that they rehearsed their lines to the point where they lost the natural rythm to dialogs. that turned me off so bad.
Meh. Fine? I like some of the nominations but with so much content these days the awards hype all feels like sound and fury signifying nothing. A quick blur and then No one can remember anything about it.
I am more fascinated by wondering how long these awards shows manage to stay on broadcast networks. Last year the Emmys struggled to get above 7 million viewers. And that was an improvement! You have to figure at some point the finances just will not make sense anymore. Fascinating to watch what were once big cultural events (like the Oscars) start to fade from relevance.
The fact that white lotus got 20+ nomination plus that awful pam/tommy show shows that nominations are bought and paid for. Don’t forget that the transphobe Dave Chappell got nominated for his transphobic comedy show to. It’s a shame.
The best comedy is going to be a bloodbath. All rhose shows are hilarious
.
ZENDAYA is a wonderful actress in “Euphoria”; I’m glad that she and the series received a nomination. 👏🏽 I notice that a great number of shows selected are from premium and streaming networks (SHOWTIME, HBO, HULU, i.e.) and not from the major known ones (CBS, NBC, CW, to name a few). ABC is the only major-known that is mentioned.
Love to see the love for Yellowjackets…I was obsessed with that show when it premiered. Melanie & Christina are both so damn good in it. Also yay for Bowen Yang! He’s so entertaining and funny and I love when he’s featured on SNL
I recently re-subscribed the showtime for a month so i could re-watch Yellowjackets. It is SO GOOD and unexpected. And both casts are amazing. No one i know watches it- and i just can’t believe it- yes, the first scene of the series is…. harsh. But wow, amazing writing and performances.
And i’ve loved Melanie Lynskey since Heavenly Creatures.
Melanie is having a real renaissance. Don’t look Up, Yellowjackets, Candy. She’s great in them all. Especially Yellowjackets and I love she and CR were nominated. And she’s married to Jason Ritter to boot!
I love Abbott Elementary so much….especially since my daughter is a first year 4th grade teacher at a low income school, it really puts in perspective how hard it is for teachers. I wish Janelle James had received a nomination, she is genius.
And I will always love Ted Lasso. I am only on the first season of The Morning Show (late to the party on that one), but it is really good, at least I think so.
I’m really happy for Abbott Elementary (especially Janelle James) and Severance (though the acting nods are all white…what about Tramell Tillman and Zach Cherry? Did the voters not watch the Defiant Jazz episode?)
But overall, the Emmy’s are useless as an indicator of how good a show is. The fact that one of the best TV shows of all time, The Wire, got a mere two f***ing writing noms (and no wins) shows how irrelevant they are. So I’m happy for the people involved in the shows I like for the recognition they’re getting, but otherwise, I’m pretty meh about the whole awards thing.
Thanks to the field I’m in, I work around a lot of young (from college age to early 30s) people, and they’re a pretty diverse crowd. They’ve turned me on to so many amazing shows in the past few years. It’s interesting to see that they don’t necessarily watch the mainstream shows the Emmy’s seem to love (none of them, and I mean none, watch Succession for example). They also have no use for awards shows. I wonder how long before these kinds of shows aren’t even broadcast live.
Glad to see what we do in the shadows on there but wish the actors had got some noms. They are absolutely brilliant.
Absolutely agree! My husband loves this show so much. He is in love with Matthew Berry I swear lol.
Love Abbott!
My favorite tv watching is limited series and I was a bit upset about Pam and Tommy and Inventing Anna over Staircase and Maid. And the shut out of This is Us especially Mandy Moore (did they need to nominate both Sandra oh and Jodie Comer who took her place? Or Reese really?). Kinda glad Gilded Age struck out even with all those power names because it’s just fluff really and should teach the powers that be not to nepo-baby the lead roles.
Curb Your Enthusiasm is one joke: Larry pisses off someone/several people. I stopped finding it funny a long time ago, and knowing what I know about Jeff Garlin pretty much cemented my distaste for the show.
Selena Gomez is an unjustified miss in my book. She kills it in that show and she deserved the nomination.
No Ghosts which is the best comedy on tv.
If u mean BBC Ghosts then I agree. Love the original Ghosts show. 🙂 Definitely NOT the American version. Which is not funny at all.
I forgot about that one! I LOVE the BBC version, but ended up really enjoy the US one too.
Very excited that the leads in The Great were nominated, I effing love that show.
Also, as a Hulu / Disney+ girl who doesn’t have Netflix, Apple TV, Amazon Prime or HBo, it’s about the only nominated show (for the major awards, at least) that I’ve actually seen ……
I know not everyone agrees but I absolutely LOVE White Lotus and am so happy to see it nominated! Tied in first place for everything with Severance for me, two shows that I did not expect to like and fell in love with.
True there is just so much great TV out now!
I’ve not seen many of these shows as I have tapered back my streaming costs.
Noticed very few Big 3 Network shows are in these nominations.
Succession is excellent as far as I’ve seen. I enjoyed Seasons 1 & 2.
Matthew M and Kieran C on Succession are very, very good. Interesting and subtle acting, good scripts = all good.
Also Yellowstone, Seasons 1 & 2 but can’t bring myself to purchase S3 or S4 at additional cost. Would it kill Jeff Bezos to include Yellowstone S3 in Amazon Prime?
He has gotten “enough” of my $ during lockdown, c’mon. lol