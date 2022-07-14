Ana de Armas in Louis Vuitton at ‘The Gray Man’ premiere: meh or cute?

Here are some photos from last night’s LA premiere of The Gray Man, which is a big Netflix movie starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Rege-Jean Page. It’s directed by the Russo brothers and it looks full of action/drama/espionage. Great supporting cast too – Billy Bob Thornton, Wagner Moura, Alfre Woodard and on and on. You can see the trailer here.

Fashion-wise, the premiere was a little bit of a bummer. Ryan Gosling is still in his Barbie-World era, with his bleached hair and Easter-egg-colored ensemble. I mean, I think he looks nice, actually. Chris Evans phoned it in with a boring suit and sunglasses. Ana de Armas wore a Louis Vuitton dress and her hair looked sad. Like, you really have to make an effort to get Ana to look this bad/boring on a red carpet. The LV dress itself isn’t terrible, but I would have chosen something different for this premiere. And it definitely looks like she threw on the dress after a workout.

I kind of think Alfre Woodard looks the best out of everyone at the premiere? Rege-Jean looks nice too although his pants are a huge NO. What a strange red carpet.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.

45 Responses to “Ana de Armas in Louis Vuitton at ‘The Gray Man’ premiere: meh or cute?”

  1. Sasha says:
    July 14, 2022 at 8:26 am

    I think Chris and Ryan look pretty great actually! And Rege.. his face is just perfection isn’t it? Like literally a flawless face. I can’t even. Ana is always beautiful but it’s a meh on the dress from me. I feel like she’d look better in gold maybe? She looks like a warm, bronzy sort of type than a cool silver.

    Reply
  2. Talita says:
    July 14, 2022 at 8:27 am

    I’m embarrassed to say, I like Ryan here lol

    Reply
    • damejudi says:
      July 14, 2022 at 8:40 am

      I admire that he’s wearing pastels to team with his blonde hair. Bold!

      Reply
    • DuchessL says:
      July 14, 2022 at 1:18 pm

      Ryan’s face has something I always loved, but this suit with pants that wanna be the same color as the jacket is a no to me. Rege Jean’s pants has a nice new cut and captain america to me looks nothing new but he always looks clean and hansome. Ana is so pretty on film, i’m disappointed she’s not as photogenic on photos. And that white dress: it seems to have POCKETS!!!! I LOVE POCKETS even more when they’re DEEP!!!!

      Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      July 14, 2022 at 2:03 pm

      I absolutely LOVE what he’s doing here!

      Reply
  3. Fuzzy Crocodile says:
    July 14, 2022 at 8:29 am

    Ryan’s jacket and pants are slightly different shades and it bothers me.

    I assume it is supposed to be like that?

    Reply
    • Jo says:
      July 14, 2022 at 9:53 am

      Yes!!! It would have been a total hit of the colours matched. It really bothers me…

      Reply
    • Tiffany:) says:
      July 14, 2022 at 10:27 am

      Yes! The mis-match is driving me bonkers because they are so close to the same color, but not quite. On the other hand, is it a sign of genius that a clothing design would have such an impact on my emotions?

      Reply
    • schmootc says:
      July 14, 2022 at 12:34 pm

      Might be something that looks better in person. Maybe the camera is just washing out the pants.

      Reply
  4. caitlinsmom says:
    July 14, 2022 at 8:29 am

    I love that dress and it looks great on Ana. There is something very gladiator like about the skirt. I do wish her hair and makeup were better- but the dress is a rare WIN from vuitton.

    Reply
  5. Sass says:
    July 14, 2022 at 8:33 am

    I think ana looks lovely. She can’t over style her face or hair too much; look at how cas her co-stars are lols

    Reply
  6. damejudi says:
    July 14, 2022 at 8:38 am

    Love Woodard’s sandals-perfect combination of fancy and no heel. She looks so summery and pretty!

    Reply
  7. JP says:
    July 14, 2022 at 8:42 am

    I like the idea of this dress more than the execution. Maybe if they decreased the size of the shapes and increased the number of individual strands on the skirt? Dunno, could be one of those dresses that I’d love in person, but doesn’t photograph well.

    Reply
  8. rawiya says:
    July 14, 2022 at 8:53 am

    I hate it. I think they all look silly. The dress doesn’t work on her (it seems to be weighing her down), especially with her hair styling. Evans looks smarmy. Gosling’s different coloured greens and hair and the shirt just look messy to me. Rege’s jacket looks too small and wrinkled. I’ll give Alfre a pass, because she looks like she’s about to head to the beach in Greece. (I think I’m in a mood today. It’s too hot where I live and it’s making me grumpy. Forgive me.)

    Reply
    • kirk says:
      July 14, 2022 at 4:17 pm

      “Gosling’s different coloured greens and hair and the shirt just look messy to me.”💯 I hate it when people can’t get their greens together! Ana needs some amazing techno-hairstyle to match her avant garde gladiator armor. Wrinkled jackets, ugh! Don’t know if it’s just “Evans looks smarmy,” or the tattoo tease under the shirt is annoying – cover it up or show it off.

      Reply
    • Debbie says:
      July 14, 2022 at 10:37 pm

      No need to ask for any forgiveness, you’re the only one making sense here today. The only disagreement I have w/ your statement was with Alfre W. She looks okay from head to waste (Meh). Then, the dress develops a wrinkled chandelier bottom, for some odd reason. As to her choice of shoes, I’ve yet to see anyone whose feet and toes are their best feature and Alfre is drawing unwarranted attention to her feet.

      Reply
  9. Lens says:
    July 14, 2022 at 8:55 am

    LOL at Ryan in his Barbie World. Ana’s dress deserves a less casual hairstyle than beachy waves. I wasn’t crazy about her haircut at first (for this role I believe although people said it was a breakup cut) but I kinda miss it. It had a style to it whereas now it’s just laying there. Oh well that in between stage is always a bummer.

    Reply
  10. Case says:
    July 14, 2022 at 8:58 am

    Love Ana’s dress and am completely obsessed with Ryan’s whole look here.

    Reply
  11. Harla says:
    July 14, 2022 at 9:01 am

    I bet that Chris had a blast playing an a-hole with a 70’s porn-Stach after playing Capt. America for so long.

    Reply
    • CourtneyB says:
      July 14, 2022 at 11:23 am

      He played an asshole in Knives Out too after wrapping marvel. I think he’s definitely enjoying the change up. He and Ana just finished filming Ghosted, their third movie together.

      Reply
  12. lucy2 says:
    July 14, 2022 at 9:02 am

    The skirt material is fascinating, it looks like leaded glass or something, but I don’t like the overall dress.
    Alfre does look the best.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      July 14, 2022 at 12:17 pm

      @ lucy2, I think Ana’s dress is a disaster on all levels for this event, possibly a different type of movie as it’s much too heavy for summer as well. As for Alfre, she looks fabulous!!! As for the men, I like that Gosling is still living in his Barbie stage. As for Rege-Jean, no. The mismatched colors drive me crazy for some reason. This man is an Adonis and should be dressed as such. While Evans looked like he phoned in his appearance.

      Reply
  13. Common sense says:
    July 14, 2022 at 9:04 am

    I am just here for some Rege pics. My day is now made.

    Reply
  14. girl_ninja says:
    July 14, 2022 at 9:11 am

    Chris Evans and his long legs are just…**chefs kiss** lovely.

    Reply
  15. Plums says:
    July 14, 2022 at 9:35 am

    I don’t know anything about this movie and honestly haven’t been keeping up with any new movie releases since like, Dune, lol, but knowing Ana de Armas and Chris Evans are costars again is selling me on it by itself, tbh. Their chemistry is so good. I came away from Knives Out shipping their characters even though he was playing a psychopath who literally tried to frame her for for murder and tried to kill her when that didn’t work, just because they look so good together.

    Someone please let me know if they’re playing love interests in this movie.

    Reply
    • CourtneyB says:
      July 14, 2022 at 11:25 am

      No, they’re not. Sorry! But they just finished Ghosted (a Romancing the Stone type movie) and they do there!

      Reply
      • Plums says:
        July 14, 2022 at 8:16 pm

        omg, thank you so much for letting me know, both about this movie and for the Ghosted tip! AWESOME. Thank god someone in some casting office somewhere is properly doing their job, lol.

  16. Kirsten says:
    July 14, 2022 at 9:47 am

    I think everyone looks great here.

    Reply
  17. Bettyrose says:
    July 14, 2022 at 9:54 am

    Cute and Anna de Armas are just interchangeable words and she plays into that. I’m curious to see how that ages.

    Reply
    • Sam says:
      July 14, 2022 at 12:51 pm

      She will always be cute. She’ll be a cute elderly person like you see some out there.

      Reply
      • bettyrose says:
        July 14, 2022 at 1:04 pm

        OMIgosh yes. I had a great aunt like that. She was tiny and adorable well into her elderly years.

  18. Keekey says:
    July 14, 2022 at 10:02 am

    Chris, Ryan, and Ana all look like they dressed for different events. I think Alfre and Ryan look the best, maybe because they just have a casual, summery vibe that perfect right now when it’s just too damn hot to want to go anywhere. Chris and Rege-Jean look good because they’re good-looking dudes but the outfits seem meh. Ana’s dress would be perfect at a superhero movie premiere with more dramatic styling, but here it just looks … fine and like she overdressed for the party.

    Reply
  19. JemimaLeopard says:
    July 14, 2022 at 10:09 am

    Kinda wish Anna’s dress was short?! I love Ryan’s pastels but it’s driving me mad that the jacket and trousers are 2 different shades. Alfre Woodard is a goddess. Chris Evans can do better but would still get it lol RJP would also get it 😂 that suit is a disaster though – isn’t he the face of Armani?! You would think they could get him something less crushed and baggy!

    Reply
  20. AmelieOriginal says:
    July 14, 2022 at 10:57 am

    Chris just had to do a whole bunch of promotion for Buzz Lightyear just a few weeks ago so he probably decided to keep it as simple as possible. Ryan’s pants and shirt kind of clash with the competing pastels. I don’t mind Ana’s dress, it is visually interesting. Alfre looks like she’s going to a party in the Hamptons, love her vibe! And as for Rege, I don’t mind the relaxed pants look.

    Reply
  21. Jack says:
    July 14, 2022 at 11:39 am

    Chris Evans is so handsome, but I wish someone would throw away those white tank tops. He always looks like he is dressed as a gigolo to me. Is a button down really that hard?

    I hated that outfit he wore to the MTV awards. He looked like he was auditioning for the sharks or jets.

    Reply
  22. tuille says:
    July 14, 2022 at 12:39 pm

    I like Alfre’s breezy, summery dress but not the fake flowers on the sandals.
    Ana deserves better.
    None off the men have jackets that perfectly match their pants but Evans charcoal-black mix is better than the others. Rege’s are too close not to be exact & Ryan might be color blind.

    Reply
  23. jferber says:
    July 14, 2022 at 1:30 pm

    Rege and Chris, that’s all I see. MY GOD, the hotness!

    Reply
  24. Mandy says:
    July 14, 2022 at 2:56 pm

    I love Ryan’s 1984 Miami Vice – Sonny Crockett (Don Johnson) hot pastel coolness!! He is totally rocking this sexy vibe. I love men who are not afraid of soft “feminine” colors, and I am here for this! Whoever his stylist is…Bravo.

    Reply
  25. Eurydice says:
    July 14, 2022 at 5:30 pm

    I like Ana’s dress, but I think it needs to be worn with more attitude.

    Reply
  26. Janice Hill says:
    July 14, 2022 at 5:40 pm

    I love the skirt, but it looks like a bathing suit with a cover up.

    Reply

