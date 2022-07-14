Ana de Armas in Louis Vuitton at ‘The Gray Man’ premiere: meh or cute?

Here are some photos from last night’s LA premiere of The Gray Man, which is a big Netflix movie starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Rege-Jean Page. It’s directed by the Russo brothers and it looks full of action/drama/espionage. Great supporting cast too – Billy Bob Thornton, Wagner Moura, Alfre Woodard and on and on. You can see the trailer here.
Fashion-wise, the premiere was a little bit of a bummer. Ryan Gosling is still in his Barbie-World era, with his bleached hair and Easter-egg-colored ensemble. I mean, I think he looks nice, actually. Chris Evans phoned it in with a boring suit and sunglasses. Ana de Armas wore a Louis Vuitton dress and her hair looked sad. Like, you really have to make an effort to get Ana to look this bad/boring on a red carpet. The LV dress itself isn’t terrible, but I would have chosen something different for this premiere. And it definitely looks like she threw on the dress after a workout.
I kind of think Alfre Woodard looks the best out of everyone at the premiere? Rege-Jean looks nice too although his pants are a huge NO. What a strange red carpet.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
I think Chris and Ryan look pretty great actually! And Rege.. his face is just perfection isn’t it? Like literally a flawless face. I can’t even. Ana is always beautiful but it’s a meh on the dress from me. I feel like she’d look better in gold maybe? She looks like a warm, bronzy sort of type than a cool silver.
Her dress sort of fascinates me but I think it would work better on someone taller.
I’m embarrassed to say, I like Ryan here lol
I admire that he’s wearing pastels to team with his blonde hair. Bold!
Right? I liked it he didn’t go halfway!
Ryan’s face has something I always loved, but this suit with pants that wanna be the same color as the jacket is a no to me. Rege Jean’s pants has a nice new cut and captain america to me looks nothing new but he always looks clean and hansome. Ana is so pretty on film, i’m disappointed she’s not as photogenic on photos. And that white dress: it seems to have POCKETS!!!! I LOVE POCKETS even more when they’re DEEP!!!!
I absolutely LOVE what he’s doing here!
Ryan’s jacket and pants are slightly different shades and it bothers me.
I assume it is supposed to be like that?
Yes!!! It would have been a total hit of the colours matched. It really bothers me…
Yes! The mis-match is driving me bonkers because they are so close to the same color, but not quite. On the other hand, is it a sign of genius that a clothing design would have such an impact on my emotions?
Might be something that looks better in person. Maybe the camera is just washing out the pants.
I love that dress and it looks great on Ana. There is something very gladiator like about the skirt. I do wish her hair and makeup were better- but the dress is a rare WIN from vuitton.
It reminds me of a stained glass window.
I think ana looks lovely. She can’t over style her face or hair too much; look at how cas her co-stars are lols
Love Woodard’s sandals-perfect combination of fancy and no heel. She looks so summery and pretty!
I like the idea of this dress more than the execution. Maybe if they decreased the size of the shapes and increased the number of individual strands on the skirt? Dunno, could be one of those dresses that I’d love in person, but doesn’t photograph well.
I hate it. I think they all look silly. The dress doesn’t work on her (it seems to be weighing her down), especially with her hair styling. Evans looks smarmy. Gosling’s different coloured greens and hair and the shirt just look messy to me. Rege’s jacket looks too small and wrinkled. I’ll give Alfre a pass, because she looks like she’s about to head to the beach in Greece. (I think I’m in a mood today. It’s too hot where I live and it’s making me grumpy. Forgive me.)
“Gosling’s different coloured greens and hair and the shirt just look messy to me.”💯 I hate it when people can’t get their greens together! Ana needs some amazing techno-hairstyle to match her avant garde gladiator armor. Wrinkled jackets, ugh! Don’t know if it’s just “Evans looks smarmy,” or the tattoo tease under the shirt is annoying – cover it up or show it off.
No need to ask for any forgiveness, you’re the only one making sense here today. The only disagreement I have w/ your statement was with Alfre W. She looks okay from head to waste (Meh). Then, the dress develops a wrinkled chandelier bottom, for some odd reason. As to her choice of shoes, I’ve yet to see anyone whose feet and toes are their best feature and Alfre is drawing unwarranted attention to her feet.
LOL at Ryan in his Barbie World. Ana’s dress deserves a less casual hairstyle than beachy waves. I wasn’t crazy about her haircut at first (for this role I believe although people said it was a breakup cut) but I kinda miss it. It had a style to it whereas now it’s just laying there. Oh well that in between stage is always a bummer.
Love Ana’s dress and am completely obsessed with Ryan’s whole look here.
I bet that Chris had a blast playing an a-hole with a 70’s porn-Stach after playing Capt. America for so long.
He played an asshole in Knives Out too after wrapping marvel. I think he’s definitely enjoying the change up. He and Ana just finished filming Ghosted, their third movie together.
The skirt material is fascinating, it looks like leaded glass or something, but I don’t like the overall dress.
Alfre does look the best.
@ lucy2, I think Ana’s dress is a disaster on all levels for this event, possibly a different type of movie as it’s much too heavy for summer as well. As for Alfre, she looks fabulous!!! As for the men, I like that Gosling is still living in his Barbie stage. As for Rege-Jean, no. The mismatched colors drive me crazy for some reason. This man is an Adonis and should be dressed as such. While Evans looked like he phoned in his appearance.
I am just here for some Rege pics. My day is now made.
Chris Evans and his long legs are just…**chefs kiss** lovely.
YES. And the way those slim pants fit? *fanning myself*
I don’t know anything about this movie and honestly haven’t been keeping up with any new movie releases since like, Dune, lol, but knowing Ana de Armas and Chris Evans are costars again is selling me on it by itself, tbh. Their chemistry is so good. I came away from Knives Out shipping their characters even though he was playing a psychopath who literally tried to frame her for for murder and tried to kill her when that didn’t work, just because they look so good together.
Someone please let me know if they’re playing love interests in this movie.
No, they’re not. Sorry! But they just finished Ghosted (a Romancing the Stone type movie) and they do there!
omg, thank you so much for letting me know, both about this movie and for the Ghosted tip! AWESOME. Thank god someone in some casting office somewhere is properly doing their job, lol.
I think everyone looks great here.
Cute and Anna de Armas are just interchangeable words and she plays into that. I’m curious to see how that ages.
She will always be cute. She’ll be a cute elderly person like you see some out there.
OMIgosh yes. I had a great aunt like that. She was tiny and adorable well into her elderly years.
Chris, Ryan, and Ana all look like they dressed for different events. I think Alfre and Ryan look the best, maybe because they just have a casual, summery vibe that perfect right now when it’s just too damn hot to want to go anywhere. Chris and Rege-Jean look good because they’re good-looking dudes but the outfits seem meh. Ana’s dress would be perfect at a superhero movie premiere with more dramatic styling, but here it just looks … fine and like she overdressed for the party.
Kinda wish Anna’s dress was short?! I love Ryan’s pastels but it’s driving me mad that the jacket and trousers are 2 different shades. Alfre Woodard is a goddess. Chris Evans can do better but would still get it lol RJP would also get it 😂 that suit is a disaster though – isn’t he the face of Armani?! You would think they could get him something less crushed and baggy!
Chris just had to do a whole bunch of promotion for Buzz Lightyear just a few weeks ago so he probably decided to keep it as simple as possible. Ryan’s pants and shirt kind of clash with the competing pastels. I don’t mind Ana’s dress, it is visually interesting. Alfre looks like she’s going to a party in the Hamptons, love her vibe! And as for Rege, I don’t mind the relaxed pants look.
Plus it’s a Netflix movie,only in some theaters for a week, so no need for a huge thing.
Chris Evans is so handsome, but I wish someone would throw away those white tank tops. He always looks like he is dressed as a gigolo to me. Is a button down really that hard?
I hated that outfit he wore to the MTV awards. He looked like he was auditioning for the sharks or jets.
I like Alfre’s breezy, summery dress but not the fake flowers on the sandals.
Ana deserves better.
None off the men have jackets that perfectly match their pants but Evans charcoal-black mix is better than the others. Rege’s are too close not to be exact & Ryan might be color blind.
Rege and Chris, that’s all I see. MY GOD, the hotness!
I love Ryan’s 1984 Miami Vice – Sonny Crockett (Don Johnson) hot pastel coolness!! He is totally rocking this sexy vibe. I love men who are not afraid of soft “feminine” colors, and I am here for this! Whoever his stylist is…Bravo.
I like Ana’s dress, but I think it needs to be worn with more attitude.
I love the skirt, but it looks like a bathing suit with a cover up.