They’re making a movie about Prince Andrew’s disastrous ‘Newsnight’ interview

In the fall of 2019, Prince Andrew decided to go on camera to tell “his side” of the story regarding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein had died months beforehand in a New York jail cell, under mysterious circumstances, and following Epstein’s death, there had been renewed pressure on Andrew to explain the decades-long association. Emily Maitlis conducted the interview for BBC’s Newsnight. The interview was a trainwreck from start to finish on Andrew’s side, and completely brilliant journalism from Maitlis’s side. Following the interview, Andrew “stepped down” from being a working royal, although obviously he was still attempting comebacks constantly, to the point where he had to “step down” again this year following his settlement with Virginia Giuffre. I covered the Newsnight interview and the aftermath extensively in 2019.

Well, now it looks like a movie is going to be made about how the interview came to be, what went into it from Emily Maitlis’s side, the BBC’s side and the palace’s side. Remember, the interview happened IN Buckingham Palace with the Queen’s blessing. So… yeah, the movie could be quite interesting. Especially if they get Hugh Grant to play Andrew??

The story of how the BBC obtained the bombshell interview with Prince Andrew about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is to become a film called Scoop, and Hugh Grant is one of the unconfirmed names in the frame to portray the disgraced royal, Deadline has learned.

Acclaimed Your Honor screenwriter Peter Moffat is writing the Scoop screenplay for The Lighthouse Film & TV production company. The news is likely to be greeted with little amusement from Andrew’s mother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and other members of the Royal Family. Buckingham Palace had hoped that, when it came to the errant royal, the less seen and heard the better.

Moffat explained that Scoop is “about how the BBC’s Newsnight team got the scoop, then the actual filming of it,” adding: “The other thing is, ‘why did he agree to do it?’ How was it that he decided it was a good idea to do a great big long interview with Emily Maitlis on the BBC?,” Moffat asked incredulously, as he reflected on the Duke’s arrogance, ignorance, and his charm, which he said “quite often covers up for the bad stuff, that’s what I think.”

Peter Moffat stresses to Deadline that the story he wants to tell is more about Emily Maitlis and the BBC team (mostly women) who got the interview and prepared for the interview because they knew how important it was. Of course, Moffat also admits that the royal side of the story will be fascinating too, especially since Andrew’s royal team – including Princess Beatrice and royal staffers – seemed to not even understand how badly the interview had gone for him.

As for the rumored casting of Hugh Grant… I think it would be completely fascinating, honestly. I think Hugh would do a great job! I wonder who will be cast as Emily Maitlis. Hermione Norris would be absolutely perfect (Norris and Maitlis could be sisters, they look and sound so alike) but if they wanted to go younger, I think Carey Mulligan could pull it off really well.

41 Responses to “They’re making a movie about Prince Andrew’s disastrous ‘Newsnight’ interview”

  1. Alexandria says:
    July 14, 2022 at 8:45 am

    My question is would the movie feature him sweating under the camera lights or no?

    Hugh Grant is a great choice.

    • Geegee says:
      July 14, 2022 at 9:36 am

      They have my theater ticket. Sounds like a future oscar contender. That would be great for Hugh Grant. Not souch for the monarchy.

    • Becks1 says:
      July 14, 2022 at 3:02 pm

      I can see Hugh Grant completely nailing that look of Andrew’s from the first picture in this story. Any of the pictures really. He would nail Andrew’s supposed charm while also being swarmy, as well as his utter confusion at being questioned.

  2. Cara says:
    July 14, 2022 at 8:49 am

    Hugh Grant is great but I think Timothy Spall, especially if he has a little weight on his face, would be better.

  3. Chaine says:
    July 14, 2022 at 8:49 am

    Hugh Grant would be amazing for this role.

  4. Amy Bee says:
    July 14, 2022 at 8:56 am

    The Palace thought by paying off Virginia this would go away but they were wrong. I look forward to BP and the press crying that the movie is fiction.

    • Shawna says:
      July 14, 2022 at 10:41 am

      I love this for them.

      • BothSidesNow says:
        July 14, 2022 at 10:55 am

        As do I. The travesty that has been perpetrated by the BRF, along with the utter garbage printed by the BM, will certainly be a wonderful sight to see! I appreciate that they are working to expose the behind-the-scenes look at how this came to be.

  5. Noki says:
    July 14, 2022 at 8:59 am

    Hugh Grant is too Hugh Grant if that makes sense. They need a little own actor but who will still be able to pull it off.

  6. Dorcas says:
    July 14, 2022 at 8:59 am

    @Alexandria atleast the movie would feature him playing in his costume and stuff animals plus nagging about his tittle being removed

  7. Danbury says:
    July 14, 2022 at 9:00 am

    Take my money – I would love to see this, especially with Hugh Grant as Andrew!

  8. Jay says:
    July 14, 2022 at 9:00 am

    YES. I actually am really interested to see the preparation that went in to Matlis and her colleagues getting this interview, laying out the questions, and how she mentally prepared. Hugh Grant would do a great job,but I think he’s way too flattering a casting for Andrew.

    I predict that this script contains a lot of “Nah, he’s can’t be that stupid…can he?”

    • Allyn says:
      July 14, 2022 at 10:51 am

      I only know Emily Matlis through the Americast podcast she and Jon Sopel did for the BBC World Service. In one of the episodes they discussed the lawsuit against Andrew, and she talked a little bit about what the interview was like from her side. And, IIRC, “No, he really can’t be that stupid, can he?” is pretty close to my recollection of her characterization of the interview. Link to the specific episode pasted below:

      https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p0bgywcr

  9. k says:
    July 14, 2022 at 9:11 am

    Hugh Grant has done great dramatic work in the last decade. I think he would be great at portraying an unlikeable, smarmy character with contempt. I can’t wait for this.

  10. Bettyrose says:
    July 14, 2022 at 9:24 am

    Yes!! Do not let this incident fade into obscurity. Pack this film with big names and give it all the awards. Make this part of our cultural lexicon. Future generations will associate this era of the RF with paedo Andy! (Man I hope The Crown lasts another 10 seasons. What else is Netflix doing these days?)

    • BothSidesNow says:
      July 14, 2022 at 10:57 am

      Yes please!!! Netflix has enough material for decades! I love to see them squirm as to the exposure that the Crown has created within the façade of the BRF.

  11. Eurydice says:
    July 14, 2022 at 9:29 am

    I don’t know that any amount of research could have prepared Maitlis for what came out of Andrew’s mouth or for how important the interview turned out to be – it seemed like she was kind of shocked by how much of a train wreck was unfolding. But maybe they were expecting it – everyone has known that Andrew’s an entitled ass. I’ll be interested to see this.

  12. monee says:
    July 14, 2022 at 9:40 am

    I want an update from ABC on how that W&K interview is coming along in exchange for forcing Amy Robach to drop her Andrew story. I was baffled to read that a US news organization thought for one second that “access to the (dullard) royals” had any priority interest here. How many British royals have been interviewed on American television? There’s Meghan and Harry, and Harry, and hmmmmm. I don’t think Earthshit will have quite the comparable news worthiness.

    • equality says:
      July 14, 2022 at 10:17 am

      Fergie did an Oprah interview. You can’t call her dull though.

      Reply
    • KP says:
      July 14, 2022 at 1:15 pm

      William and Harry were also interviewed together by GMA or Today years ago.
      Edward and Sophie did something for CNN last year I believe.
      As much as I dislike the rest of the royals for what they’ve done to Harry and Meghan…we are in an era where their hundreds of steaming services, news organizations, needed clickbait etc.

      Most of them would jump at a chance to interview Harry’s immediate family especially after what’s happened the last few years.
      Harry and Meghan have upped the RFs profile on the world stage for sure.

      • Saucy&Sassy says:
        July 14, 2022 at 11:25 pm

        KP, yes, I agree that H&M have upped the RF’s profile on the world stage, but that profile was built on the negative things that they’ve done to H&M. Not exactly the profile they were looking for.

  13. Lizzie says:
    July 14, 2022 at 9:57 am

    Maybe the rf will dress up for the premier 🙂

    Reply
    July 14, 2022 at 10:09 am

    Hermione Norris looks nothing like Emily Maitliss imho. I’d go for someone like Nicole Lahbib. And an absolutely no for going younger. It needs an actress who is a similar age to Maitliss.

    Reply
    July 14, 2022 at 10:44 am

    Maybe they’ll do a 4D experience in IMAX, and, when he claims to not sweat, the audience will get spritzed with water.

  16. BeanieBean says:
    July 14, 2022 at 12:10 pm

    My first (stupid) thought was, but are Hugh’s teeth bad enough to play Prince Andrew? Then I scrolled down & saw that first photo of Hugh. Yes, yes they are. I’m liking everyone’s suggestion for Timothy Spall, though. Only Spall is kind of on the short side, and Andrew is tall-ish, so I think it’s back to Grant.

    • Jan90067 says:
      July 14, 2022 at 12:46 pm

      OMG MY FIRST THOUGHT AS WELL!!! lololol (Hugh’s bottom teeth are janky though). My *second* thought was Hugh was too thin and too handsome to play that Nonce.

      Timothy Spall is DEFINITELY closer in looks to Pedo. He’d be my choice.

  17. Emile says:
    July 14, 2022 at 12:20 pm

    Hugh Grant has denied this story on Twitter: https://twitter.com/HackedOffHugh/status/1547607995684569090?s=20&t=0_CHMOEaMV4uo8STw6lvvA

  18. jferber says:
    July 14, 2022 at 1:39 pm

    I haven’t watched the interview (too disgusting), but I might watch the movie, especially if they approach it with irony/shadiness. I’ll look at the Celebitchy reviews first.

  19. jferber says:
    July 14, 2022 at 2:01 pm

    Not Timothy Spall because I like him too much.

  20. equality says:
    July 14, 2022 at 2:56 pm

    PA is likely short of cash. He’d probably be willing to play himself.

  21. jferber says:
    July 14, 2022 at 5:47 pm

    How about an American using a Brit accent, like in that mockumentary Spinal Tap? Michael McKean, who played David St. Hubbins, would be PERFECT!

