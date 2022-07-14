Jane Lynch supports Lea Michele’s Broadway comeback: ‘I adore her’

I know Kaiser is the resident psychic here at CB but I’m making a prediction: there will be a Broadway show spoofing the shenanigans going on with Funny Girl. It’s all just so drama, my loves. And it started long before the curtain went up at the August Wilson Theater. Unfortunately, the currently plot involves the mean girl, Lea Michele, having her wildest dreams come true when she steps into the role of Fanny Brice. A lot of us took comfort in the fact that Lea’s great triumph was being rained on by Sue Sylvester herself when Jane Lynch announced she, too, was leaving the production at the same time as Beanie Feldstein. Sure, it’s not uncommon for leads to leave a show at the same time. But in this case, with Lea and Jane having worked together on Glee, it looked like Jane was exiting so she didn’t have to share a moment of stage time with La Lea. However, after receiving an Emmy nomination for her guest appearance on Only Murders in the Building, Jane quashed our fun by saying she was thrilled for Lea and that she absolutely adored her. Humph.
Jane Lynch is looking forward to Lea Michele’s version of Funny Girl.
After star Beanie Feldstein revealed Sunday that she’d be leaving the Broadway musical revival earlier than expected, the Funny Girl production announced Monday that her replacement as Fanny Brice would be Michele. Additionally, Lynch’s role as Brice’s mom will soon be filled by Tovah Feldshuh.
Michele has a previous connection to Funny Girl. Not only has she been outspoken about her love for Barbra Streisand — who originated the role in 1964 — but her Glee character Rachel Berry played the role of Brice in a fictional revival of the show, singing many of the musical’s iconic songs on the Fox series including “Don’t Rain on My Parade.”
In an interview with Deadline Tuesday about her outstanding guest actress in a comedy Emmy nomination for Only Murders in the Building, Lynch, 61, addressed the casting news. She said she and her former Glee costar “have been in touch about it.”
“You know, it was just a really strong idea to have Feldshuh and Lea premiere together. That’s the only reason [we won’t appear together]. I adore her,” she said of Michele. “She’s just going to take this show and make it her own.”
Added Lynch, “I’m so glad she’s getting the opportunity in real life to do the show and not just on Glee.”
“She’s just going to take this show and make it her own,” – yeah, that’s what her cast is afraid of. So this is Jane official word, that pairing Lea and Tovah Feldshuh together and having them start at the same time is in the best interest of the play. However, because this is a gossip site, we get to interpret the situation as we see fit. And let’s face it, it’s just much more fun to acknowledge the fact that Jane can say whatever she wants to appear diplomatic, the fact is, she will not have to put up with Lea or her BS because she’s getting the hell out of there.
Now, should Jane be diplomatic? Because Lea is problematic and this whole situation is starting to get an odor to it. It’s possible Jane’s trying to smooth the way for Tovah, who seems to be the only innocent. If Jane pointed out everything wrong with letting Lea and her carpetbag of micro-aggressions in the building, Tovah doesn’t look great appearing next to her. But Jane nixed that theory by saying she adored Lea. Maybe Jane was high on her nomination and forgot all the reasons she shouldn’t say that. Or maybe Jane really does adore Lea and hasn’t been paying attention to everything that’s been said about her, which isn’t a great look for Jane. Who knows? I guess we’ll have to wait until the future Tony-winning show, What’s Going On in August? It’s Funny, Girl! opens.
Agh there are so many talented people out there, who are not racist and problematic. Why, WHY do we keep giving assholes a platform? It feels like rewarding bad behaviour. This wasn’t a one-time incident. It is a pattern. She does not deserve this.
I’m going to have a super unpopular opinion here:
The thing that keeps getting reported, as it is the worst thing, is that Lea said she would sh*t in someone’s wig. I’m Black, I get the racist connotations to that. But Amber, while supporting the girl who Lea threatened with the wig, also said she didn’t think Lea was a racist?
IDK, what she said was super bad and she sounds like she was an entitled monster. But there have been performers who have said and done way worse, so I’m kind of baffled as to the Lea must never work again crowd. She apologized, was shunned from the entertainment community for several years, and now someone rehired her.
TLDR: She sucks, but she’s not exactly Mel Gibson. She’s not even on Justin Trudeau’s level. I will not support Lea and not see what she produces, but I don’t know why people say “cancel culture doesn’t work” when she clearly was shunned from the entertainment community for several years and publicly lambasted all over the place. Do people expect her to just never get hired again?
Lea has just always been an asshole to her coworkers. Since she was a *child*. Which comes along with being a very talented child star, a bit. There are many, many people who have been mistreated by her and far fewer with good things to say about their work experiences.
While she has undoubtedly used racist behavior to bully others, is she in fact a racist or is she just going for low hanging fruit with how she has terrorized others? I don’t know. I feel like, if you do racist ish, you’re racist?
“I feel like, if you do racist ish, you’re racist?”
LOUDER, for the people in the back. or, maybe, the people “above”?
it doesn’t matter if SOMEONE ELSE who wasn’t the target of the “shit in her wig” comment doesn’t think she’s racist. I have learned, as a white person, to LISTEN to the people who are the targets of racism. TRUST THEM to know what’s racist or not, whether it’s a micro-aggression or something far more overt. Lea Michelle may not “hate” Black people or think they’re “less of a person”, but if she’s OK using racist language or a racist trope to insult someone, specifically because she knows that’ll hurt the person the most, she’s racist.
“But there have been performers who have said and done way worse, so I’m kind of baffled as to the Lea must never work again crowd.” and they shouldn’t work again, either. it’s not either or. they should ALL be shunned. “someone re-hired her”…yeah, BROADWAY PRODUCERS. this is not a supporting role on a TV show. This is her DREAM job, this is the big deal she’s wanted her whole life. it’s not just “someone gave her a job” like Ben Shapiro did for Gina Carano and Hercules with that LAME project he put together. this is the biggest reward she could get, short of a movie version. and she does NOT deserve it.
The cast mate that Leah threatened in the wig incident isn’t the same black Cast mate that said she didn’t think Leah was racist
Model Plastic Martyr, who is transgender, says Glee star Lea Michele made transphobic comments toward her in 2010. She said in an interview she was washing her hands when Michele confronted her and said “Excuse you, you’re in the woman’s bathroom.” ‘She brushes me off and continues laughing with her friends… It was a bathroom packed full of women, so it made everyone else feel uncomfortable. I was dressed, I felt glamorous, and to hear that from somebody who I thought was so beautiful. I went from feeling like I was on cloud nine to feeling like a circus freak.’
Heathor Morris said it was an open secret on set that she was a nightmare, but alluded to her not being racist because she was a nightmare to everyone.
Unfortunately, there are plenty of incidents like this. It’s not just a one-time thing. There are plenty of performers who are not problematic, so I’d like to see them get a chance. It’s a very competitive industry- it’s not like there is a lack of talent pool.
I think Lea could do a lot worse than having to work a ‘normal’ job after getting to work for so long as a performer.
@ IForget, I read further into her interactions with LM and it’s gut wrenching. Thankfully her mother was with her to comfort her, a support that many of those who identified as trans don’t have. Which has negated the issues that transgender people suffer from every day.
Why should we allow people who have a large platform as LM to be granted continued opportunities with no repercussions? LM has made no strides in offering a genuine apology or educating herself? As people like LM continue to advance in their career, we are reinforcing as well as allowing her racism, as well as others, to turn a blind eye.
I’m with actions speak louder than words. She does not adore LM or she would have finished her contract, which end I can’t imagine magically coincided when B suddenly quit.
If she adored her, she would want to play her mom for a while.
Lol we see you running away.
“If she adored her, she would want to play her mom for a while.”
EXCELLENT point.
I’ve met Jane and she’s LOVELY and unbelievably professional. I would expect her to want to smooth things over for everybody.
Ps-I hope this comment makes it, I’ve had a bunch of my comments not come through lately and I ahve no idea why
Not necessarily. A lot of reviews have also said that Jane isn’t a great fit for this particular musical and was pretty miscast, so she perhaps decided to make a quiet-ish exit when all of the focus was Beanie leaving.
This. I think Jane knew it wasn’t her best role and decided not to prolong it. I just can’t believe the producers bungled this whole production so badly. I read some of them were ready to oust Beanie three weeks after opening. They had to know earlier that it wasn’t working.
I have no reason to disbelieve Jane Lynch “adores” Lea. Nobody forced her to say it; she’s under no pressure. She’s just busy going back to play Steve Martin’s double which is needed in the next few episodes Only Murders. So intrigued by that show, gonna have to get a Hulu subscription now!
Lol. “I adore you” in theatre is like “How are you?” in civilian life in that everyone says it, but almost no one means it.
The “bless her heart” of it all!
I think Jane chose her words very carefully. She’s trying to not throw fuel on the gossip fire. I think she’s trying to frame her departure (which was scheduled in her contract) and Beanie’s departure as a package deal with two new leads starting at the same time. And she didn’t even go so far as to say that she thinks Lea will be good in the role. She says she’s glad that she gets to perform the songs outside of Glee. That’s some very deliberate language in my opinion. That’s the way that I would speak if I didn’t like someone but was trying to sound positive without lying.
I agree, I think these were carefully chosen words by someone who does not want to be in the middle of all the gossip, but I have to think she knows how Lea is, and how she will be coming into this production.
@ lucy2, yup!!!
Lea sounds like an awful person.
Is it wrong that I hope her Fanny fails?
My prediction: Her Fanny will do well, in contrast with Beanie’s so-so Fanny. The question is, will she behave herself? Because if she doesn’t the news will leak out in a hot minute.
I think she’s going to at least try to not behave badly. She hasn’t been working, she’s gotta rehab that rep if she wants to get hired after this Ryan Murphy can’t keep hiring her…..
@DIV – there were stories of her being awful for years and years. It’s not * just* the racism and people saying you’re not racist because you’re an equal opportunity nightmare is not a good look either. I’m on the train that Lea did not apologise/change until there were an avalanche of stories about her and it’s not true remorse if you’re only apologizing to save your ass because the drumbeat of disapproval has gotten so loud and had actual consequences. This isn’t a little show and the producers know what they’re doing. People minimise bad behavior and say “it’s not that bad” or “they’re not as bad as * toxic person*” why should we wait until it gets there? How many ppl have to feel small and trampled before it’s important enough for others to care?
Hmm.
Not the first thing she’s said about a former glee person, when she really just should have kept quiet.
She actually tweeted for Mark Salling to Rest In Peace.
Honest, she did. And she totally didn’t have to. Changed her forever for me.
These women, like Bette Middler too, should just realize saying nothing is an option.
So I’m not surprised she adores Lea. Birds of a feather, and all that.
I mean jane had nice things to say about their pedo co worker (after his trial) too so maybe she isnt a great judge
I thought Jane was pretty terrible when I saw Funny Girl so am not surprised she is out.
ita she was wildly miscast but all the conversation seems to be about beanie, who I didnt think turned out to be very good either
This is my take as well. Both Beanie and Jane were bad, both got bad reviews, but Beanie was the lead and worse, so that’s where the attention went. Now they’ve been replaced by two people who are more talented and better suited for the roles in question. My interpretation is that the producers took the opportunity to boot Jane too, but in a way that would save face for her, since she wasn’t as publicly shady to them as Beanie was. Because if Lea kills in the role – and I know people want to think she will bomb but I bet she’ll be a smash – and Jane was still giving the “Jane” performance, there would suddenly be a lot of attention on how bad Jane was.
Casting Tovah was a brilliant move. She’s so talented and seems like a perfect for for Mrs. Brice.
Agree – Tovah seems like a perfect fit for Mrs Brice… Jane, not so much.
I think Lea will end up doing a great job, whether people think she should bomb or not, she won’t
I agree about Jane being miscast. It was fun to see her live, I hadn’t ever, but she was very much Jane Lynch, and she and Beanie were an odd mother/daughter pairing. Beanie was good when I saw her though.
@lucy2, agree, they did not fit as mother/daughter. I also thought beanie was good when I saw her, Jane stuck out as the weakest link to me. From my albeit limited sample size of myself and friends and family, people liked beanie fine but I wouldn’t be surprised if the negative critical reviews dampened ticket sales even if audiences generally liked beanie fine? I guess that’s why movies have a critical score and audience score; since audiences sometimes like things that critics don’t. Wonder if there is anything similar for theater since it would be interesting to know how the lay person sees a show versus critics.
The die is cast, let’s see what happens. LM wanted this, if she’s smart she’ll keep her head down and just channel everything into her performance. If not, sure as shit 🤣 the stories will pour out because on Broadway, they always do.
Did Lea Michelle get a nose job??? Her nose in the Funny Girl flyer looks much smaller than in the pic with the Glee cast.
Well, Jane Lynch looks FANTASTIC here. I wish I knew what she was doing so I can do it too (but could I pay for it?) I think she is being diplomatic. And I think she is doing a solid for Feldshuh (whom I like very much). I remember YEARS ago on a talk show, the dancer Ann Miller was questioning why a woman would go into the army and Feldshugh responding, “Because she wants to be a soldier.” So yes, many, many years ago. I hope Lea doesn’t destroy the show only for the sake of the other actors who are staying.
I am kind of obsessed with this whole drama. The Theater Kid in me has awoken after a long slumber, lol. And my daughter, her roommate and partner are all gossiping about it too so we’re sharing opinions. It’s deliciously messy.
Honestly? I kind of want to go see the show to see how LM does, and also because I love Tovah Feldshuh. I’m not doing it to support Lea, just to see how she does and share in the whole glorious Glee-ish experience.
Same! I’m a huge musical theater fan and I’ve been obsessed as well. I had no idea how Beanie sang until I saw You Tube clips prior to the opening. I couldn’t believe they entrusted that wonderful score to such an average singer.
This right here is exactly why they’ve cast her. LM is going to make them a lot of money because people will be curious and buy tickets. The gossip is great for them. Plus, if she’s actually any good, they can expect kudos too. Win-win.
And if she persecutes her co-stars, so what? They’re making money, right? So what’s the problem? Let them suck it up. Show biz is brutal. We all know that.
The “costars…are making money right?” According to the trendline portrayed in this Deadline article, the show (among others) may have been in danger of closing early: https://deadline.com/2022/07/broadway-box-office-july-10-into-the-woods-funny-girl-1235062490/