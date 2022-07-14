Martin & Short ‘dismayed’ Selena Gomez wasn’t nominated for Only Murders

When the 2022 Emmy nominations were announced earlier this week, Only Murders in the Building came out the gate strong with a total of 17 nominations. This was unsurprising considering that it is an awesome show. In addition to many technical nominations, Only Murders pulled a comedy series nomination, acting nominations for a couple of guest stars, and lead actor nominations for Steve Martin and Martin Short. Noticeably snubbed? Selena Gomez, the third member of the central trio. Steve and Marty did a video interview with The New York Times after the nominations were announced and noted their dismay that Selena wasn’t nominated as well.
“Only Murders in the Building” was recognized many times today. How does it feel?
STEVE MARTIN Well, we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled at the nominations, not only for us but for the show. We’re dismayed that Selena was not nominated because she’s so crucial to our performances, really.
MARTIN SHORT She is nominated as an executive producer.
Who is this a bigger honor for?
MARTIN It’s a big honor for everybody. Because two years ago, we weren’t working.
SHORT To think that, when I was a kid, there was prime-time: ABC, NBC and CBS. And now you have a billion shows — so many that I’m told by my family are just brilliant and I have not seen. To thrive in that kind of era is pretty great.
MARTIN Also, I believe that the comedy acting category should be divided in two, for Overly Broad and Way Too Subtle. So whatever the nominations are, you have subcategories. Marty could win Overly Broad, and I could win Way Too Subtle.
SHORT You could be in your own category, which is Too Pale to Actually Light.
MARTIN When they’re doing a close-up on Marty, they use me as a bounce board.
Have you ever been in direct competition before?
SHORT Just emotionally.
MARTIN Every minute of every day.
Martin, this is the first continuing series that you have been involved with for a while; Steve, this is your first continuing series ever. Is there any way in which you feel like rookies?
MARTIN I was surprised, I thought the shooting would be quite different. I thought it would be two takes and you move on, and two takes more and you move on. But no, it’s just like a movie. We’re shooting five hours in 12, 14 weeks. A movie is two hours in 10 weeks.
Are you going to be able to support each other on Emmys night? Or will it get cutthroat? Will it be each man for himself?
MARTIN I suggested to Marty that he withdraw, but he doesn’t say why. It’s just a mystery. And then he starts a whisper campaign that it’s because I have a fatal disease.
SHORT Steve told me this last night, and I said: “I don’t quite understand. It seems to service you more than me.”
MARTIN I said he comes off like a hero. He’s stepping back for his friend.
SHORT So if this all happened, and you’re sitting there and you hear, “And the winner is — Bill Hader,” what do you do?
MARTIN [leaping up from his seat] I’m well!
I wasn’t totally surprised Selena wasn’t nominated. The comedy field seems particularly stacked this year and she’s probably considered a lead on the show. I wonder if she would have fared better if her role was considered supporting? But deserved or not, it’s gotta sting that her two counterparts were nominated and she was not. Like Steve says, she is crucial to their performances and the overall dynamic of the main trio and therefore their characters wouldn’t be the same without her. The NY Times interview is great to hear the two men bounce off each other and I know they’ve been friends for years before Selena was even born, but reading the interview I could hear their voices and really felt like someone was missing. This is a case for a best ensemble nomination category if I ever saw one.
Steve and Marty also covered People this week with an exclusive about their friendship, working together, and they mention the next season of Only Murders. Selena hinted at it last month and it was confirmed for season three this week.
Photos credit: Avalon.red and via Instagram, Twitter
I like Selena Gomez. I love the work she’s doing to remove stigma from mental health issues.
I don’t think she’s a good actress in this show at all, though. :/ The dynamic of having a sarcastic younger woman paired up with two eccentric older men is what makes the show unique, but I think her role could be played more effectively by someone else.
Oh I have to disagree. Selena is a very naturally sardonic person and that plays off perfectly against the other two. I haven’t seen much of her other work, but in interviews it’s much more obvious.
I agree! She’s so good as Mabel. Nothing is forced and she just has fantastic chemistry with Martin Short and Steve Martin.
I agree! Selena’s timing & delivery are perfect. I love her on this show.
Going through the comments, it’s interesting how divisive Selena is. Her role is the ‘straight man’ character, the dead pan, roll the eyes, millennial at the two more OTT elders. I think she’s good in it and if they required more from her they’d give her that direction. On s1 she was hiding things so her character was cautious. We’ll see what the rest of s2 brings. It’s not like it’s her first acting role. It wouldn’t be the same show without her.
I don’t think she’s a good actress. If you replaced Martin Short or Steve Martin, the show wouldn’t be the same, but I wouldn’t say the same about Selena. I hate to say it, but it feels like she was only cast to try to cater to young people who know her from Disney. Her acting is kind of underwhelming.
What a sweet cover.
Selena was absolutely robbed. While all three of them are fabulous, she is the linchpin of the show. Really enjoying s2 as well.
I agree with you.
I like Selina but her acting is underwhelming. It feels like she just says the lines.
Me, too. I’m also dismayed. She’s a badass in a way she could never be with Disney. She is a powerful, smart, funny character and she should have been acknowledged. I hope next year she will be. Case, I respectfully disagree with you. She has real chemistry with her co-stars and she is amazing.
Not gonna lie, when I 1st read the caption, I was like: why are they putting “&” in between Martin Short’ name? I forgot about Steve Martin!!😂😂🤣
I did that on purpose for that reason!
It’s v cute lol! I also like the portmanteau I’ve seen on twitter “Steve Martin Short”
I think she’s quite good, but best actress is stacked and I can see how she missed out in that particular category. Best supporting actress has less competition and they arguably should have run her there, especially as there’s an argument to be made that Steve’s the “lead” and Martin and Selena are supporting,.
I couldn’t keep watching this show because of her acting. I thought she was dull and lacked charisma. I would have loved to see a different actor play her part.
Good to know I’m not alone. Cute show, but I stopped watching season 1 because of her bad acting.
Completely agree. I did not enjoy her acting at all. Maybe she was supposed to be wooden as a ‘cool millenial’, but it didn’t come across that way.
Same. I like the show, but her acting has not impressed me at all.
I had never paid much attention to Selena Gomez, but I love her in OMITB. I now consider myself a fan.
I very much liked the show. Selena’s performance wasn’t bad necessarily, but everything else about the show was so phenomenal that her pretty good performance ended up being a weak link. Maybe she can step it up in season 2.
I think she’s a good foil for these two. It’s hard to be the “straight man” member of the comedy team because it’s less showy, so it looks easier than it is.
Yes. It’s an underappreciated skill, but it’s important to the dynamic between the 3 leads in this show. That it’s a young show, Selena’s still early in her career & her category is somewhat stacked this year are likely also factors in her not getting nominated. It’s nice that Steve Martin & Martin Short have repeatedly emphasized Selena’s contributions to the success of OMITB.
I can see how Selena got lost in the shuffle. Her character is the straight man and while I wish awards acknowledged how skilled you have to be to do that in comedies, they don’t.
It’s gracious of them to immediately mention her, even if she wasn’t nominated.
I love the show but I think she falls into the Way Way Too Subtle. I really enjoy their dynamic but it’s hard for me to connect to her character. Maybe she’s supposed to have a lot brewing under the surface but she doesn’t come across as engaged at all. I agree that another actress could’ve brought more. Like Julia Garner or Jodie Comer or Megan Stalter. I think Martin Short is a fan of Megan’s work on Hacks!
Yeah, I agree Selena was robbed of a nomination. I don’t think any other actress could do what she does with Marty and Steve. She has this unique chemistry with the both of them and together make the show special. Anyway, at least she got nominated for executive producer 🤷🏽♀️
Oh btw congrats on a 3rd season, yay!! 👏
So many great comedic actors, not too surprised she didn’t get in.
I’m not that surprised she got “snubbed.” Selena Gomez is not a strong actress, she came from a Disney Channel show where the acting is notably over the top and hammy across the board with the child actors. This isn’t a knock specifically against Wizards of Waverly Place, this goes for all Disney Channel shows that I watched growing up and I doubt the ones currently on air are much different. Not many Disney Chanel actors go on to have super amazing careers, Zendaya is a noticeable recent exception.
I know she’s done some other stuff but I haven’t seen her in anything TV/movie related since then. For me she is the weakest part of the show. She does okay but for me some of her scenes fall flat. Her voice has sometimes a weird monotone and her delivery isn’t always great. Steve Martin and Martin Short are the heart of the show along with the other building residents like Bunny (RIP), crazy cat owner, Bunny’s equally cantankerous friend, the constantly advertising psychiatrist, the woman constantly selling the weird milk (I think she is the building super?) etc. I enjoy her character but when you consider the acrobatics Steve Martin put his 76 year old body through last season after his character was poisoned by his crazy ex-girlfriend and pretending to be high (which brought the serious LOLs and admiration from me!), you understand why he and Martin get all the awards!
I know they’re kids movies and that voice acting is a different skill set from live action performances, but Selena Gomez is really good in the Hotel Transylvania films. I love her character and Selena’s voice is a great fit.
Signed, mother of a five year old who has seen those movies dozens of times, lol.
Yes! Great analysis.
This is one of the first things I’ve really watched her in and I can’t take my eyes off her. I think she’s great!
Whenever anyone gets “snubbed” you have to ask yourself whose place would they take? It’s a pretty packed category!
Maybe Sarah Niles? She also has the “straight man” role. In comedy it can be
the thankless role and under appreciated.
Sarah Miles is brilliant in Ted Lasso. I’m so happy she was nominated, she has done great work for ages.
I’m happy for Sarah Miles, also. She brought a lot to that role of Dr. Sharon.
I think Selena is doing a better job in Season 2 of Only Murders. She didn’t deserve an Emmy nod for last season. I found her acting rather flat.
First, I think I’ve said this before but it bears repeating: I am so happy that the comedic genius of Steve Martin and Martin Short has been introduced to a new generation. They are an absolute joy to watch together.
Second, I like Selena on the show – I love that she plays the straight character to these two goof balls. But her acting isn’t anything outstanding. I’m not surprised she wasn’t nominated.
I’m just glad to see this fantastic show get the recognition it deserves.
I’m appreciating her more in the second season, but I’m not surprised she didn’t get nominated, tough competition.
Really love them standing up for her though.
I didn’t know the second season had started!! Thanks!
Also Steve Martin’s physical comedy in the last episode of season 1 was just absolutely perfect.
I’m not surprised she didn’t get nominated either. She’s okay/fine, but as many above have said, she’s kind of a weak spot compared to Martin/Short. There are many other comedic actresses doing better work.
I love Selena Gomez in OMITB and Steve Martin is a forever beloved fave of mine, but my God, the work Short is doing in this series is truly beyond. In the silent episode, he does all the silent comedy techniques you can think of, the pratfalls, pulling faces, the double-takes, the side-eyes, the reaction shots. He understands physical comedy at a profound level and I hope he is rewarded.
I must be watching a different version of this show, because I’m not surprised at all- Selena is the worst part of every scene. I haven’t started watching the second season yet because I keep hoping I’ll accidentally hear a spoiler that they killed off her character first.
She’s very stiff in the role and kind of put me off the show for the first few episodes. I just figured she was a stunt hire to get the younger generation to tune in. For the first season, she did not strike me as anyone deserving an award for achievement in acting. That being said, I’ve always liked her personally. I’m glad she has a good job and hope that it gives her a life boost so that her days of crying over Justin Bieber are in the past.
Unrelated/related: I would marry Martin Short in a second.
Jenna, I would marry Martin Short, Steve Martin and maybe Selena Gomez.
I love Selena in Murders. I was shocked she was snubbed too. I read the category three times to see if I missed it.
Thrilled that Steve and Martin were nominated. I hope the show wins lots of Emmy’s.
I find her very wooden. It didn’t put me off the show though but the difference between their acting abilities is obvious. They are different characters and I get she’s this sarcastic character, but even when she is meant to show happiness or sadness, there’s barely any emotion coming from her.