Khloe Kardashian is expecting a son, she ‘always wanted a little brother for True’

Obviously, I do not believe any of the new quotes about how Khloe Kardashian barely speaks to Tristan Thompson and how she’s finally done with him following the Maralee Nichols paternity/baby drama last December. Kardashian sources have blanketed the media over the past 15 hours or so, telling anyone who would listen that yes, Khloe is expecting her second child, this one via surrogacy, and yes, she made these arrangements when she and Tristan were together but before she knew about Maralee. The vibe coming from Kardashian-World is that Khloe is committed to raising this child by herself, with little to no input from Tristan. And as I said, I don’t buy it. I think Khloe and Tristan are probably already back together. Either that, or Khloe is desperate for Tristan to come back when the baby is born. Meanwhile, Page Six’s sources say that the baby is a boy.

It’s a boy! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting a son via surrogate, multiple sources confirm to Page Six. “Khloé has always wanted a little brother for True and decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of her family,” a source tells us exclusively. An insider added that Kardashian, 38, and Thompson, 31, are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting True. Multiple sources told us the exes were in the midst of planning for a second baby together when Kardashian learned of Thompson’s infidelity. “The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December,” one insider shared, while another added that “by then, Khloé was just like, ‘I’m going to be doing it by myself.’” We’re told the baby hasn’t been born yet but is due any day.

[From Page Six]

So… they did gender selection, but that isn’t hard when you’re doing surrogacy/gestational carrying. Khloe specifically wanted a boy and up until late November, she thought she and Tristan were going to raise True and Baby Boy Thompson together. She believed that even after Tristan had cheated on her repeatedly and constantly with multiple women for years. I just… what poor decision-making by everyone involved. What a mess to bring an innocent child into.