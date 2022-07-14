Khloe Kardashian is expecting a son, she ‘always wanted a little brother for True’

Obviously, I do not believe any of the new quotes about how Khloe Kardashian barely speaks to Tristan Thompson and how she’s finally done with him following the Maralee Nichols paternity/baby drama last December. Kardashian sources have blanketed the media over the past 15 hours or so, telling anyone who would listen that yes, Khloe is expecting her second child, this one via surrogacy, and yes, she made these arrangements when she and Tristan were together but before she knew about Maralee. The vibe coming from Kardashian-World is that Khloe is committed to raising this child by herself, with little to no input from Tristan. And as I said, I don’t buy it. I think Khloe and Tristan are probably already back together. Either that, or Khloe is desperate for Tristan to come back when the baby is born. Meanwhile, Page Six’s sources say that the baby is a boy.
It’s a boy! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting a son via surrogate, multiple sources confirm to Page Six.
“Khloé has always wanted a little brother for True and decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of her family,” a source tells us exclusively.
An insider added that Kardashian, 38, and Thompson, 31, are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting True.
Multiple sources told us the exes were in the midst of planning for a second baby together when Kardashian learned of Thompson’s infidelity.
“The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December,” one insider shared, while another added that “by then, Khloé was just like, ‘I’m going to be doing it by myself.’”
We’re told the baby hasn’t been born yet but is due any day.
[From Page Six]
So… they did gender selection, but that isn’t hard when you’re doing surrogacy/gestational carrying. Khloe specifically wanted a boy and up until late November, she thought she and Tristan were going to raise True and Baby Boy Thompson together. She believed that even after Tristan had cheated on her repeatedly and constantly with multiple women for years. I just… what poor decision-making by everyone involved. What a mess to bring an innocent child into.
Doesn’t True already have a brother. The man has other children. It does not benefit True or this new baby to pretend they don’t exist.
She has *two* brothers, and whether Khloe likes it or not, they will always be part of True’s life in some way. Not saying they have to have blended family play dates, but there is a lot of middle ground between that and pretending that they don’t exist.
if trash had another name,oh I forgot its the kardashians
The whole paternity drama must have been extra excruciating if they already had a pregnant surrogate. But she walked into this situation with her eyes wide open, and she can’t say nobody warned her.
No wonder they rolled out the story a week or two ago that Khloe was happily dating an investment banker or whatever, and was so.over.Tristan (dubious).. They were preparing the ground for this announcement about the baby.
She should just stay under wraps with this baby for six months and let the while situation settle. But….she’s a Kardashian so that will never happen.
On the show, Kylie said “is Tristan the worst person in the world?” That takes on even more meaning if they all knew that Khloe and Tristian had just started with a surrogate. If he has “just” cheated again, it would probably be just a “yeah he’s trash” type comment.
What is this family’s obsesson with having boys? Kim was upset when she found out North was a girl. Rob was upset when he found out Dream was a girl. Khloe was upset when she found out True was a girl. It’s all documented on their show for their daughters to view one day. Is it because Kourtney had a son first and they all like to copy off each other? Also, rumor has it Rob’s fiance is pregnant. I bet it’s a boy.
I think the reason was they all were so close to their late father and
worshipped him so maybe they feel a boy is continuing his legacy more? I don’t know I kinda hate it when one sex is so preferred over the other myself. The whole be thankful for a healthy infant really resonates with me.
Yes, I hate that kind of mentality. Only sons can be “heirs”. Only sons can carry the last name, etc. It’s so sexist and stupid.
They want sons that look like the men that desire them not little girls that resemble the women they cosplay and despise at the same time.
@ C
That just might be it ! Great points !
Just wanted to say I couldn’t agree more. It’s the dumbest thing in the world to get “upset” about. A healthy baby is the important thing and I never understood people who get so hung up on one or the other, especially because you usually don’t get to pick!
And I don’t think any of them think for a minute about what will happen when their children read all of these things later in life. All they care about is the storyline and how much attention they are getting right this very second.
Maybe deep down they want boys because they know the girls in their family get exploited in the long run. Also, they all pick guys who are obsessed with being alpha males (even though not a single one of them actually is). Maybe they think that’s how they’ll keep these POS men.
Good points. But who is doing the exploiting of these girls? Kim is the one prancing North around infront of the paps. They are doing this to their own daughters. They have the power to stop it if they want to, but it benefits the family too much to stop.
@ME I agree with you 100%. I think none of these ladies have any kind of self awareness though. That’s why I said maybe deep down. Like, WAAAAAY deep down. LOL.
Maybe because they know girls are likely to remind people what their original faces look like (granted with a mix of paternal DNA but you get the idea).
I think they actually want girls because they are easy to exploit for the family business but say that they wanted boys (on the scripted show) so they dont get dragged.
If the “fiancee” is that pilates instructor, it’s fake. One of the Kardashian groups on reddit made it up to see if it would pick up traction and it did.
If they were still together when they decided to have another kid, why did they decide to use a surrogate? I know “rich woman renting a womb” is very on brand for her family, but she didn’t seem to have a troublesome birth the first time around – so, vanity? Afraid it would have a negative effect on the massive amounts of plastic surgery recently?
I want to feel sorry for her but the fact that she, and the rest of her family are willing, yet again to drag an innocent child into their universe in order to hold onto any shred of relevancy on the show is gross.
Icing on the cake would be if she names her son Tristan Thompson The Second. I wouldn’t put it past her. This girl has zero self-respect.
Haven’t you heard that thin is in, and she is finally super thin? There is no way she would want to gain the necessary the 25 pounds or whatever. It’s as simple as that.
@Grabby I remember Khloe had an issue in the first trimester, she had to load up on progesterone and I think another prescription that caused some pretty brutal reactions in her lady bits. I’m guessing either her cervical length was significantly short or there was a uterine lining concern. I can understand her not wanting to repeat that stress, anxiety, and raw/burnt vagina.
With enough money you can buy anything! But obviously not self esteem. So bored of these people 🙄
He must be really good in bed. But that still wouldn’t be enough for me to endure all Khloe has gone through with him. Sometimes it’s just better to be alone than with someone like Tristan.
She wants her kids to have the same father. Tristan wants relevancy and fame and will play ball 8n front of camera. He provides endless amounts of storyline and controversy for the show
As someone with a trans parent she of all people should know that you don’t project gender onto children. Non?
These kids will be soooo tall. This is all I got. Sigh KK
I’ve never felt so embarrassed by a pregnancy announcement. That poor baby doesn’t deserve to be born into this mess. At what point do we stop feeling sorry for khloe? I stopped feeling sorry for her years ago. and why is Tristan allowed so many chances when Jordan was exiled never to return? I would feel sorry for Kylie for losing her best friend, but she doesn’t seem that bothered by it.
Anyway this guy is no father. Disregarding your other babies whilst going through surrogacy with someone your not even secure with, I mean, I don’t know what to say. I think it’s time for him to get the snip.
Their surrogate must be well paid. Why would anyone agree to carry a baby for this toxic couple, when there are so many people desperate for a baby. In the uk, I think surrogates are only paid expenses, and a mainly motivated by wanting to help the couple. I think there should be a cap on how much is paid to a surrogate in America to prevent toxic rich people from taking advantage on the system.
Gender selection is so odd. When pregnant I wanted a girl. Long and behold I had a boy. Wouldn’t change any of it now. Having the ability to control seems off.
Khloe is the absolute dumbest woman alive when it comes to relationships. She’s just such an idiot. True HAS brothers!! Whether she likes or
acknowledges it or not. Tristan is a piece of trash.
This whole situation makes me so flippin’ angry on behalf of True and baby, who will grow up and see how their father treated their mother and how their mother allowed herself to be treated.