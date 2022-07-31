Tom Brady: Being really rich is the ‘hardest thing’ about raising children

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are very rich. People are saying that Tom’s net worth is probably around $250 million, but I bet it’s much higher than that. He’s not only rich from his actual NFL career, but from his mega-endorsement deals, plus all of his side-businesses. And then there’s Gisele Bundchen, who was one of the highest-paid models in the world for many years. Gisle also has side-businesses and lucrative endorsement deals. My point is that Tom and Gisele are rich and their kids are growing up to be rich kids. Tom recently spoke about how the hardest part about parenting is being so rich.

Tom Brady thinks his and Gisele Bündchen’s wealth is the “hardest thing” about raising their children.

“We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that. … We get off a plane and there’s people waiting there for us and we get ushered in,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said on a recent episode of Spotify’s “Drive” podcast. “That’s my kids’ reality, which is the hard part to say, ‘Guys, this is not the way reality really is. … What can we do about that?’”

Brady, who reportedly has a net worth of $250 million, shares son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, with Bündchen. He also co-parents son John “Jack,” 14, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

The NFL star, 44, said he and the Brazilian supermodel, 41, try to make their kids relatable by creating “experiences that are more along the lines of what most kids go through,” but he admitted at the end of the day, his children will “still have experiences that a lot of kids never do have.”

Brady said his and Bündchen’s humble beginnings have made them understand and appreciate their privilege. “My wife grew up in rural Brazil, the farthest state south, Rio Grande do Sul, very small kind of farming town, very simple girl,” he explained. “There are two bedrooms in their house — one for their parents and one for her and her five sisters.

“I grew up in, I would say, a middle-class family in California. My dad worked his ass off for our family,” he continued. “My mom stayed at home [and] took care of us kids, and I saw my mom work every day to make food for us at night and wash our clothes.”

The Brady designer admitted that he has “screwed up a lot of things,” which he called “the reality of being a parent,” but he said he hopes that his kids realize the luxuries they experience are just treats.