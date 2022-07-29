“Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ is out & people are going crazy for it” links

At some point, we’ll have to discuss how and why Virgo Queen Beyonce released Renaissance during Leo Szn. [Buzzfeed]

Shawn Mendes relaxes with a friend after canceling his entire tour. [Just Jared]

This story made me miss Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes. [Dlisted]

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake are vacationing in Italy. [LaineyGossip]

I love Joan Cusack, what a star. [Seriously OMG]

Ryan Gosling looked cute in New York. [Go Fug Yourself]

I also enjoy little trips to the grocery store. [Gawker]

I kind of can’t believe that Physical is still on? [Pajiba]

Kelis is accusing Beyonce of stealing her song. [Towleroad]

The Photoshop on Tom Brady’s swimsuit ads, omg. [Egotastic]

Yes! Let’s bring back Lilith Fair. [Jezebel]

BEYONCE DEADASS TOOK MY HAND AND IS DRAGGING ME TO EVERY CLUB — THIQUE (@ScottieBeam) July 29, 2022

Beyoncé is an album artist. I’m sorry. WHAT A PROJECT. The transitions. WOW. — Desmond (@vincentdesmond_) July 28, 2022