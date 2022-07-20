Ben Affleck & J.Lo’s tearful wedding got the cover of People Magazine

I’m so happy the Mr. and Mrs. Affleck got the cover of this week’s People Magazine! To be fair, People did two covers this week, one for Bennifer’s wedding and one for that horrid true crime story involving Alex Murdaugh being charged for murdering his wife and son. Give me the Bennifer cover any day! People Mag doesn’t have much new information though. It’s hard to spill tea when Jennifer Lopez releases her own intimate gossip through her On The J.Lo newsletter. Still, I enjoyed this cover story! Some highlights:

An emotional wedding: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s intimate Las Vegas wedding was an emotional affair with a few traditional elements, insiders reveal in the new issue of PEOPLE. As Lopez shared in her On the J Lo newsletter sent to fans the next day, she used the Bluetooth speaker at the facility—which graciously stayed open past midnight to accommodate the couple—”for a (short) march down the aisle.” And according to chapel coordinator Kenosha Booth, the two-time Grammy nominee walked to the classic “Here Comes the Bride.” At the altar, they exchanged self-penned vows and simple wedding bands.

There were tears: “It was beautiful. Some tears were shed by them both,” Booth tells PEOPLE of Lopez and Affleck. “Jennifer looked stunning.”

Only a handful of guests: The low-key affair was attended by very few people, including Lopez’s 14-year-old daughter, Emme, her hairdresser, Chris Appleton, who styled her sleek ‘do for the occasion, and one of Affleck’s three children.

Gaga in love: “They wanted it to be very simple,” a chapel source tells PEOPLE of their wedding. “They were very excited.” As for why they decided to elope, a music insider says simply, “Jen and Ben are so gaga in love that they wanted to get married. They are busy and wanted to make it easy and intimate in a fun setting to symbolize their happiness after so long.”

Plans for a bigger party: The newlyweds are making arrangements for a grander reception sometime in the future, says a Lopez source: “They plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends.”

No honeymoon just yet: Not in the cards at the moment: A honeymoon. By Monday, both Affleck and Lopez were back in Los Angeles to deal with their hectic work schedules. The star doesn’t mind she won’t be jetting away with Affleck at the moment. “Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon,” according to the first Lopez source. “Ever since they started dating again, Jennifer has truly believed that this is it.”