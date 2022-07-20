Ben Affleck & J.Lo’s tearful wedding got the cover of People Magazine

I’m so happy the Mr. and Mrs. Affleck got the cover of this week’s People Magazine! To be fair, People did two covers this week, one for Bennifer’s wedding and one for that horrid true crime story involving Alex Murdaugh being charged for murdering his wife and son. Give me the Bennifer cover any day! People Mag doesn’t have much new information though. It’s hard to spill tea when Jennifer Lopez releases her own intimate gossip through her On The J.Lo newsletter. Still, I enjoyed this cover story! Some highlights:
An emotional wedding: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s intimate Las Vegas wedding was an emotional affair with a few traditional elements, insiders reveal in the new issue of PEOPLE. As Lopez shared in her On the J Lo newsletter sent to fans the next day, she used the Bluetooth speaker at the facility—which graciously stayed open past midnight to accommodate the couple—”for a (short) march down the aisle.” And according to chapel coordinator Kenosha Booth, the two-time Grammy nominee walked to the classic “Here Comes the Bride.” At the altar, they exchanged self-penned vows and simple wedding bands.
There were tears: “It was beautiful. Some tears were shed by them both,” Booth tells PEOPLE of Lopez and Affleck. “Jennifer looked stunning.”
Only a handful of guests: The low-key affair was attended by very few people, including Lopez’s 14-year-old daughter, Emme, her hairdresser, Chris Appleton, who styled her sleek ‘do for the occasion, and one of Affleck’s three children.
Gaga in love: “They wanted it to be very simple,” a chapel source tells PEOPLE of their wedding. “They were very excited.” As for why they decided to elope, a music insider says simply, “Jen and Ben are so gaga in love that they wanted to get married. They are busy and wanted to make it easy and intimate in a fun setting to symbolize their happiness after so long.”
Plans for a bigger party: The newlyweds are making arrangements for a grander reception sometime in the future, says a Lopez source: “They plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends.”
No honeymoon just yet: Not in the cards at the moment: A honeymoon. By Monday, both Affleck and Lopez were back in Los Angeles to deal with their hectic work schedules. The star doesn’t mind she won’t be jetting away with Affleck at the moment. “Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon,” according to the first Lopez source. “Ever since they started dating again, Jennifer has truly believed that this is it.”
“Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon…” Okay. I mean, it’s fun to see her so giddy and happy, although we’ve seen it all before. J.Lo loves love, she loves to be in love, she’s happier when she’s with someone. I kind of think that the relationship with Alex Rodriguez taught her a lot about what she was no longer willing to settle for. Maybe she always would have exited that A-Rod mess, but Ben was definitely her getaway car and she’s truly so much happier with Ben than she ever was with A-Rod. I just hope Ben doesn’t f–k it up.
Cover courtesy of People, photos courtesy of On The J.Lo.
Lol, that first photo is so unreal. Love makes you happy, but it doesn’t erase everyone’s age lines.
True that!! LOL
HA!!!
I have to admit, these two do absolutely nothing for me, but I do love one of their wedding pics has pink and yellow highlighters in the fore…and that photo of her in the bed is the best I’ve seen her. That photo says everything to me.
Ok I see orange and yellow highlighters…where is the pink? Is this one of those “blue dress moments” lol?
I’m with you. Well, as far as JL goes. I sort of hate BA- his face looks so smug and punchable to me. I can’t with him.
That was the first thing I noticed the first time I saw that pic and every time since and I love it. Everything about weddings (and even more so with celeb weddings) is so curated and stage managed, I love the everydayness of this pic.
Agree about the bed pic. So, so pretty without makeup!
She is radiant and beautiful ❤️ Super pretty without makeup
I think she looks prettier and younger than she does with all the bronzer and blush, highlighting and sculpting. But I think that in general for people.
From the photos and vids I’ve seen of their wedding, Ben looks….comfortable.
This feels different. There is still the gossip around them, but it is nothing like it was 20 years ago.
We will enjoy this for another week and then move on to someone else.
Can we just talk about how smart it is to give your juiciest gossip to your fans via newsletter?!
Your fans win, your newsletter is READ, you control the narrative and the tabloids don’t get anything.
She won in my book!
It’s a masterclass in celebrity marketing.
1. Control the narrative.
2. Control the content (ex. photos).
3. Get those email sign ups.
Nah, monetizing your wedding is tacky as hell. Nothing is ever private with these two.
It would be monetized either way, this way she gets the money, not the tabloids. Still a win.
No, it doesn’t have to be monetized either way. Plenty of celebs have been married and we never even see the dress.
@Tiffany :). It’s funny you said that cause the other day,people were complaining about Ana joy Taylor marrying without doing a spread in Vogue…So which is it? Is it just for people you like? Yesterday,everybody was congratulating Jay Ellis for doing a photoshoot wedding for Vogue,same for Sophia(who I must add highlighted great causes)… Here you have Jlo who is a bigger star and doing it in a newsletter for her fans…
“People” might have been complaining about AJT not doing a Vogue spread, but I’m not one of those people. Regardless, it isn’t a forced decision. If a celeb wants to keep it private, they absolutely can. I’m not judging people who share wedding photos, I’m pushing back on the idea that it is inevitable that they will be sold and viewed. That’s just not true.
I agree with you that it’s totally avoidable as a celebrity to show their wedding photos,I agree wholeheartedly with you but she also knows her fans and she did it for her fans cause she knows that we wanted to see her wedding photos…
Every prominent couple in pop culture does it: Meghan-Harry,and even Issa Rae who has been super discreet on her love life did it and I didn’t think it was tacky…Celebrities are in a culture of « sharing « and the image of Jlo has always been the Bronx girl approachable (you can’t disagree..)
Oh, I do disagree that JLo’s vibe is “approachable” in any form. Instructing people to not look you in the eye is not approachable! If she wants to be a diva, more power to her, but she’s never presented herself as if she is approachable.
I’m sure her fans love the access to her photos, so she is meeting the demand. Not every prominent couple does it, but I don’t judge if people want to share moments they are excited and happy about.
She never instructed ppl to not look her in the eyes…Wtf,where does that nasty rumor coming from ? I met her 2 times and looked her in the eyes and she was the sweetest and I am not the only one who had that pleasant encounter…this is just a nasty rumor you continue to perpetuate…
I understand now :you simply don’t like her based on a rumor so whatever she does is bad 🤷♀️
She is a celebrity.
Part of her job is monetizing her image. You don’t stay around this long if you don’t hustle. She is a succesfull business woman and the way she controls her image it’s part of her job.
Oh, Ramona. I can tell you are a super fan, and that is sweet. It’s not that I don’t like her based on a rumor, I work in the industry. I’m mostly indifferent about her. I think she’s a decent performer and is very image focused. I wouldn’t say that I “don’t like her”, I just am not a fan.
Not every celebrity monetizes their personal life and tries to build hype based on relationships. She’s into that, and that’s fine for her, it’s just not something that appeals to me. There are many celebrities that guard their privacy in extreme ways, there are some that reference it but keep it vague, and then there’s others that make it part of their brand. They attach it to products that they sell. I’m not so into that 3rd level where Jennifer is at, but that’s ok. She has plenty of fans that love it.
Lainey spoke about Jen’s newsletter and she said it is very well done. It is worth giving up your email address for.
Yeah I like the newsletter. I think Jennifer actually writes it…there’s a certain tone to it. And I mean that in a good way! I love how much she loves love. Her optimism and giddiness is a good antidote to this current hellscape of a world. I’m choosing to be optimistic about these two.
@ Laalaa,yes I agree,it is super smart.It makes me think about the Harry and Meghan,if a story is published and not confirmed by their rep,I don’t believe it.
It’s also a brilliant strategy cause a month ago,Us weekly published a story saying that Jlo wanted a big wedding and Ben didn’t,bla bla,and TMZ and People had the marriage filing Sunday morning and broke the news but she published her own story,controlling her narrative.Even their PR people didn’t know….It’s also destined to her fans so if you are not,it shouldn’t bother you cause it’s not for you.
I have to admit I didn’t see it coming: the relationship and the wedding…. I don’t know,for me,Ben is so messy and I don’t understand how he was so in love with Ana during the pandemic (and completely heartbroken when they ended their relationship)and 3 months later,they reconnected so I thought that it was just rebound – comforting sex between two exes who just had two messy breaks up.
When he was with his first wife,he used to trash their story like it was something he was ashamed of….I guess she is more forgiving than me…Mazel tov and may they continue to make each other happy❤️
May be an unpopular take, but I liked Ben and Ana de Armas together. I thought they were fun if a bit too obvious and loved the daily pap strolls. I know he’s messy and she wanted more from a relationship. Anyway, here he is. I hope they manage to make it work this time around and are happy, They seem so different to me. I’m not a big JLo fan, she has some fun bops and she was good in Hustlers ( best role Out of Sight w/Clooney) and while I like some of Affleck’s work as a director/actor, never found him attractive as a person. Too much messy. Will be interesting seeing how they navigate it.
It was like she was dating her father.
I thought Ben and Ana were fun too, really some harmless light gossip well needed during the pandemic. I think they were really into each other but she’s young ambitious at the beginning of her life and career, Ben already accomplished himself professionally, had children, had been married etc already. They weren’t compatible
Ben seemed super in love and all in it(after all those basic Raya hookups,he was happy that an upcoming actress,beautiful and sexy was into him)…Ana seemed to like him but not love him(that’s how I feel and I don’t know how to explain it:there is a photo in Costa Rica , I think,where he is all loving and she is looking at her phone) and the sex must have been also 🔥…. And I also feel (I maybe totally wrong,just assumptions) that Ben is an Alpha male type,like he want his women to listen to him(that’s the impression that I had when he did that interview with Jlo 20 yeatrs ago and he made her also fire Benny and hire his agent,Patrick Whitesell or when he was married to J Garner and she was a devoted wife and momma) and he is also protective but Ana is super independent (there were stories that Ana liked to pick fights with him in October..) …
@ Pauline, I didn’t see it coming either. It was quite a shock when I read about it. I have nothing against these two, but they are bringing in a tremendous amount of baggage that will certainly affect their marriage, the children as well as what the future holds.
In the end, I will congratulate the couple and hope that their union will not cause harm to the innocent children.
Mazel tov 🥂🥂
They really are leaning into retro celebrity. The love that got away rekindled, the multiple past marriages and messiness with addiction, The Vegas chapel wedding, and now a People magazine cover.
Just cannot get too excited about this news. They are both problematic people…
Same here. I watched her Netflix documentary and it made me really dislike her. She worked hard to get where she is, but she comes across as entitled and materialistic. (Something that could probably be said about most celebrities). I don’t know that Ben will ever change. They bore me, but I wish them luck.
I give it 3 years, absolute tops. And I think that’s generous.
That Netflix documentary made me cringe. She appears to treat her underlings with nothing but contempt, and her self-obsession came through loud and clear. I hope this marriage works but I agree, 3 years tops.
Who took that picture of her in bed? Like Ben? Emme? Would your kid be in your room the morning after your wedding? Hair stylist? So many questions.
She’s holding her phone. I think it’s a mirror selfie.
I think it’s Ben
It’s clearly a postcoital picture so I will say Ben
I don’t know who took it but it sure is thirsty and tacky! Glad she’s not my mother or step mother
I agree. That smug “I just got laid!” face is wayyyy too much. Famewhores gotta famewhore.
Good. I am glad Camilla birthday photo did not make the cover. Thankfully.
People are going to be who they are. It’s all about her, always has been, always will be. She’s “the star.”
“Everyday is like a honeymoon with Ben” lol such a tacky line lol. I dont wanna break the party but she will regret that statement so so bad. Also very weird that they name Emme present at the wedding, but say one of Ben’s kids, why no name? I think none of his kids were there.
@ Duchessl
I know, right! I love my husband dearly, but I would not say that everyday is a honeymoon, lol! ( I hope those words don’t come back to bite her)
I think maybe they will celebrate her birthday, his birthday & their honeymoon all at once!
One thing also about putting out your own newsletter. .you can also manipulate the facts if you so desire!
Other sources report that Seraphina was the one Ben’s kid attending. I think she inmerses in whatever love narrative she’s provided by her bfs as a counterbalance for her hardballing when it comes to her brand and her image. Say anything, but she’s a hustler who takes the business very seriously and goes for it, no matter what it takes. Only to think about how strict her fitness and beauty regime should be, gives me the nightmares. Ben is still battling his demons, but he’s been working steadily without any funny stories coming from sets. He’s been very candid about his struggles, and perhaps they can help normalize second chances for those who’re willing to learn the lesson and get back on their feet.
She DID get top billing.
Does anyone else get super confused when looking at the altar pic? Like what is that person’s hand doing? Is it a hand or a backscratcher? Are they the officiant? Why is their hand like that? Are they a big Lego man?
It’s obfuscating all other thoughts I have about JaffLo.
Yeah that is weird. Maybe an epic photoshop fail?
With so much wrong in the country right now, so much wrong in the world, I can’t get too pressed over whether or not all their kids attended Ben and Jennifer’s wedding, or if he trashed his ex wife, or if they have messy pasts, or if they are monetizing and PR-ing the shit outta this. Its a cute bright spot of stupid fun happiness in a blazing hellscape and I wish them a long, joyful marriage. Good on them.
Two people in love choosing to share their love ❤️ that’s all I see
OWLSYN I’m with you there is so much tragedy happening everyday.
I’m enjoying the bennifer ride, they aren’t hurting anyone and I’m all for people finding their happiness
I know people like to be cynical, but:
a) as a Leo, I approve of this double Leo wedding (lol)
b) as a very single 33 year old, I always get happy knowing how many people find love later in life… because it doesn’t feel like I’ll find it anytime too soon, so it’s nice to know there’s potentially still a lot of time for that!