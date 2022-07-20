Ana de Armas wore back-to-back Louis Vuitton looks: love them or hate them?

It’s not that I believe that Ana de Armas’ glam squad is doing her dirty. They’re not, and they would really have to try very hard to make her look like sh-t. She doesn’t look awful, but throughout the promotion for The Gray Man, something is definitely off about her styling. One of the big issues is that she seems to have a Louis Vuitton-exclusive contract these days, and those exclusive contracts always suck so hard. It feels like LV isn’t really striving to give Ana their best looks or their most flattering looks. Add to that, Ana’s glam squad seems to be okay with sending her out with flat, lifeless hair all the time now. Whatever is going on here, it’s pissing me off.

Anyway, these are photos from the past two nights of screenings for The Gray Man. Tuesday night’s screening was in London, Monday night’s screening was in Berlin. Usually, when actors have to do weeks of promo across Europe, their style teams are putting together big lookbooks to really garner even more attention for the film. Ana’s team just wandered around Louis Vuitton, pulling random silver dresses. Granted, in Berlin, Ana did wear a three-piece LV suit and it was sort of cool. But the LV dress in London was not great. I hate the neckline of the dress, it looks immature to me, like a bib. The chainmail-esque skirt is good though – I wish the whole dress was like that. She needs to fire her hair stylist though.

Other fashion notes: Ryan Gosling wore Gucci to both screenings. Chris Evans is doing his thing. Bonus Rege-Jean and his palazzo pants.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

51 Responses to “Ana de Armas wore back-to-back Louis Vuitton looks: love them or hate them?”

  1. IForget says:
    July 20, 2022 at 8:21 am

    Oh my gosh I’m obsessed with her suit, I LOVE IT. I love the colour, fit, everything.

    Reply
  2. Stacey Dresden says:
    July 20, 2022 at 8:22 am

    10/10 I think her outfits are fantastic

    Reply
  3. Greta says:
    July 20, 2022 at 8:23 am

    Loveeee the suit. The dress is bad, also the fit. Louis Vuitton designs are most of the time so random. There is no common theme they just do a little bit of this and that and it always looks a bit all over the place.

    Reply
  4. duchessl says:
    July 20, 2022 at 8:25 am

    I love the suit. The sflat sleek hair is supposed to be futuristic like the silver dress but it doesnt fit her well.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      July 20, 2022 at 9:08 am

      The hair threw me as well. I didn’t hate the dress, but I think a soft hair style would given a better balance to the dress. Her hair with the blue suit, by contrast, was perfect.

      Reply
  5. Lala11_7 says:
    July 20, 2022 at 8:27 am

    Personally…I think her glam team is doing her…a bit of a disservice…especially since this promo tour is JUST before the release of her BIGGEST film to date about one of the MOST ICONIC stars EVA…

    Reply
    • Pauline says:
      July 20, 2022 at 8:34 am

      Ana had a reputed stylist,Karla Welsh,who also works with Tracee Ellis Ross,Ruth Negga,Hailee Bieber,L’orde,Diane Kruger… but they broke up and stopped following each other on SM suddenly…so I don’t think she has a stylist,she just wear whatever LV sends her.Ana has an attitude,I hope she is being careful because their industry is small and ppl talk

      Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      July 20, 2022 at 8:45 am

      The suit is truly stellar, and her make up is fantastic too. Wih that make up she looks so.much like Marilyn Monroe.

      Reply
      • Lala11_7 says:
        July 20, 2022 at 8:54 am

        That suit…while GORJUS….reminds me of my “Iconic” job interview suit that I wore for YEARS when I did 1st interviews😝😛🤣

      • Pauline says:
        July 20, 2022 at 9:21 am

        I agree with you once again,that suit is nothing special…at least not for me

  6. Gobo says:
    July 20, 2022 at 8:27 am

    That suit is brilliant. Not keen on the dress, but meh.

    Reply
    • Lala11_7 says:
      July 20, 2022 at 8:46 am

      @Pauline….THANK YOU BECAUSE THAT EXPLAINS IT! Welsh is a PHENOMENAL stylist…and the person who should be working with her…NOW because her talent is SORELY needed…in my opinion.

      Reply
      • Pauline says:
        July 20, 2022 at 9:14 am

        😅 Lala, I was searching for your response and I found it another post😂..anyway,yes Karla is a great stylist and nowadays you want to also Wow on red carpets,I mean everybody is always in awe of what Zendaya is wearing and we can thank Law for that so a stylist is important…I am not a fan of another biopic of Marylin crying and used as a sexual object but I am rooting for her

  7. Merricat says:
    July 20, 2022 at 8:27 am

    She looks like a version of Jeanne d’Arc in that dress.

    Reply
    • Genevieve says:
      July 20, 2022 at 8:53 am

      That’s what I was going to say. And the last metallic dress was also very warrior-ish. I kind of like both (this one more), but the hair and make up are not good at all.

      (But the blue suit and styling are *awesome*)

      Reply
  8. Jasper says:
    July 20, 2022 at 8:29 am

    I love her suit! If not for the fact that my workplace only has A/C in a few areas I was rocking that to the office! Maybe I can just do the inner vest and the pants…

    Reply
  9. MsIam says:
    July 20, 2022 at 8:30 am

    That silver dress is awful. If she had a horned hat I think she would look like some type of Viking princess. The pantsuit is nice though, I like it. And only one Rege-Jean picture? Boo! Ryan Gosling looks like he borrowed some pieces from his Barbie movie wardrobe.

    Reply
  10. girl_ninja says:
    July 20, 2022 at 8:32 am

    Why are they going with this gladiator theme for Ana? That silver/metal dress is ill-fitting in bodice and unflattering. Her hair isn’t great either. She is such a pretty woman why do her dirty like this. Her blue suit if dope, her best look on at the premiers. Ryan looks like a circus ringmaster/Mike Jackson with those socks, but somehow still looks good. Chris looks like a whole snack…I love snacks 😉

    Reply
  11. K says:
    July 20, 2022 at 8:33 am

    I love the suit on her. The dress could be awesome but something is wrong with the bodice and fit.

    Reply
  12. SIde Eye says:
    July 20, 2022 at 8:33 am

    That suit is everything.

    Reply
  13. HandforthParish says:
    July 20, 2022 at 8:34 am

    I agree the suit is amazing! That blue is gorgeous on her, the tailoring is perfect and the hair/ red lip works so well.
    Not sure about silver shoes though- would have been quite cool with a stronger colour, maybe a red to match the lipstick. As it is it kills the cut of the trousers a little.

    re the dress, the bodice is the issue. If the top had been tighter and lower cut it would have worked with the hair/makeup.

    On another note, I am loving Gosling having fun with OTT fashion. His pastel ensembles are superb.
    He looks like he’s enjoying channeling his inner Ken.

    Reply
  14. Jo says:
    July 20, 2022 at 8:36 am

    I admire Gosling’s commitment to pastel and to sorbet colours but I hate the result.

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      July 20, 2022 at 1:58 pm

      While I don’t actually like the specific looks as such I absolutely love the general vibe he’s running with at the moment. Go Ryan.

      Reply
  15. HeyKay says:
    July 20, 2022 at 8:52 am

    A big old Nope from me on all these outfits.
    ADA blue suit is a beautiful color but still no.

    How can Gosling, Evans and Page all look so awful?
    These are very handsome and fit men but the clothes look terrible.
    Stop posing with your hands in your pockets!
    Pet peeve of mine. Old Hollywood stars did red carpet pics w/o their hands in their pockets, look it up and learn to do it, Evans you know I mean you. Maybe start bringing Dodger along 😀

    IMO, Dodger Evans could make a fortune with a line of smart, sharp doggie hats or sunglasses. 😀😀

    Reply
    • Genevieve says:
      July 20, 2022 at 8:56 am

      Page’s outfit is giving him what Lainey might call “mothering hips” – absolutely cringing here.

      Reply
      • Debbie says:
        July 20, 2022 at 7:17 pm

        That’s a hard “agree” from me too about Rege, it looks like he inadvertently wore his mum’s trousers. Very feminized and not a good look on him.

  16. B says:
    July 20, 2022 at 8:56 am

    I think she’s trying to downplay her sexy Latina image (which is smart). These looks are far more interesting than a tight Versace dress.

    Reply
  17. Case says:
    July 20, 2022 at 9:11 am

    Absolutely adore the suit on Ana!

    Reply
    • Lens says:
      July 20, 2022 at 10:40 am

      I do too. I think her look is great. Not crazy about her hair with the metallic dress but it’s not horrible. Her hair and makeup and fit are better with the blue suit.

      Reply
  18. Lovelife says:
    July 20, 2022 at 9:40 am

    I have thé feeling that they are beautiful and in thé end, Evans, Gosling and Page would have been perfect with Classic suits. As for Ana, a simple red or black dress and she is perfect. Here, We have interesting looks (pastel suits, Michael Jackson revival, futuristic dress,…) but i don’t know if i love it or not. At least We talk a lot about it

    Reply
  19. FHMom says:
    July 20, 2022 at 10:06 am

    Rege Jean for the win. I don’t care for any of the other looks

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      July 20, 2022 at 2:03 pm

      That is the only person I want to swoon over!! Rege Jean is my current day Adonis!!! Let me just bask in his stunningly good looks as well as his adoring eyes!!!

      Reply
  20. Mila says:
    July 20, 2022 at 10:13 am

    The blue suit is nice that’s all I got

    Reply
  21. TwinFalls says:
    July 20, 2022 at 10:46 am

    They look like they’ve never met each other and were randomly stopped for a group photo.

    If you’re Netflix and one of your stars keeps promoting his other movie with his red carpet looks for your movie, are you annoyed?

    Was it Emma Stone that had a LV contract and her looks were all over the place and not great? Maybe a stylist could help Ana but blaming LV seems more appropriate.

    Reply
    • Lovelife says:
      July 20, 2022 at 11:32 am

      I have the feeling that Gosling looks bored or tired during interviews and many interviews were around Ken looks (even his red carpets interviews) and thé interviews Eva give about ken underwear and that he is her Ken. If Barbie is a flop, We can not say he has not promoted that one

      Reply
  22. Robyn says:
    July 20, 2022 at 11:01 am

    That silver piece is something Alicia Vikander would have worn around 2016. The second look is better.

    Reply
  23. Sakura says:
    July 20, 2022 at 11:19 am

    The blue suit is fantastic. God, this woman is stunning😍

    Reply
  24. tealily says:
    July 20, 2022 at 11:34 am

    LOVE the suit! I don’t know about Rege-Jean’s pants, but I appreciate that he’s doing something interesting.

    Reply
    • Bobbie says:
      July 20, 2022 at 11:55 am

      I like his pants. I don’t like skinny-cut pants on a man. They make even the most in-shape man look like he has a rectangular can.

      Reply
  25. North of Boston says:
    July 20, 2022 at 12:11 pm

    Evans needs a break on his trousers, or at least those trousers. The short peg leg look is not working.

    Reply
  26. Tiffany:) says:
    July 20, 2022 at 12:28 pm

    The cut on the top of the dress is sooooo 90s! That cut to me evokes a sweetness, that doesn’t mesh with the materials and rest of the dress. It also can make a bust look lower, and the darts being down so far kind of emphasizes that.

    I love the blue suit very much. The color is stunning.

    Reply
  27. Coco says:
    July 20, 2022 at 12:36 pm

    I don’t get how people don’t like what the men in this post are wearing, but think Pitt who looks like he hasn’t bathed in weeks and came off a bender and found something on the floor to where looks good.

    Ana de Armas looks amazing in the pant suit .

    Reply
  28. Beverley says:
    July 20, 2022 at 2:20 pm

    The suit is PERFECTION!
    The dress is an abomination.

    Reply
  29. Thoughts says:
    July 20, 2022 at 2:26 pm

    I love her blue suit! It’s so perfectly fitted. I wish more women in Hollywood wore fitted suits. Women look great in suits. 💙💙💙

    Reply
  30. Pauline says:
    July 20, 2022 at 2:53 pm

    IMO,Chris the Thot, is the best dressed but the others are just ugh,nothing nice to say about them(and that suit Ana is wearing is so basic,really nothing special about it except Ana who is beautiful)

    Reply
  31. Rosa says:
    July 20, 2022 at 4:02 pm

    Love the suit! The dress is great too except for the neckline.

    Reply
  32. jferber says:
    July 20, 2022 at 5:38 pm

    I like her blue pant suit a lot. So pretty. The tin foil dress, not so much.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment