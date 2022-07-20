Ana de Armas wore back-to-back Louis Vuitton looks: love them or hate them?

It’s not that I believe that Ana de Armas’ glam squad is doing her dirty. They’re not, and they would really have to try very hard to make her look like sh-t. She doesn’t look awful, but throughout the promotion for The Gray Man, something is definitely off about her styling. One of the big issues is that she seems to have a Louis Vuitton-exclusive contract these days, and those exclusive contracts always suck so hard. It feels like LV isn’t really striving to give Ana their best looks or their most flattering looks. Add to that, Ana’s glam squad seems to be okay with sending her out with flat, lifeless hair all the time now. Whatever is going on here, it’s pissing me off.
Anyway, these are photos from the past two nights of screenings for The Gray Man. Tuesday night’s screening was in London, Monday night’s screening was in Berlin. Usually, when actors have to do weeks of promo across Europe, their style teams are putting together big lookbooks to really garner even more attention for the film. Ana’s team just wandered around Louis Vuitton, pulling random silver dresses. Granted, in Berlin, Ana did wear a three-piece LV suit and it was sort of cool. But the LV dress in London was not great. I hate the neckline of the dress, it looks immature to me, like a bib. The chainmail-esque skirt is good though – I wish the whole dress was like that. She needs to fire her hair stylist though.
Other fashion notes: Ryan Gosling wore Gucci to both screenings. Chris Evans is doing his thing. Bonus Rege-Jean and his palazzo pants.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Oh my gosh I’m obsessed with her suit, I LOVE IT. I love the colour, fit, everything.
I WANT that blue suit in several colours please and thank you.
You can tell that she feels much better in the blue suit. She’s flaunting it, but standing like one of those clay soldier statues in the silver dress
I want that blue suit and I want to look like her in that blue suit too.
It’s an outstanding look.
10/10 I think her outfits are fantastic
Loveeee the suit. The dress is bad, also the fit. Louis Vuitton designs are most of the time so random. There is no common theme they just do a little bit of this and that and it always looks a bit all over the place.
I love the suit. The sflat sleek hair is supposed to be futuristic like the silver dress but it doesnt fit her well.
The hair threw me as well. I didn’t hate the dress, but I think a soft hair style would given a better balance to the dress. Her hair with the blue suit, by contrast, was perfect.
Personally…I think her glam team is doing her…a bit of a disservice…especially since this promo tour is JUST before the release of her BIGGEST film to date about one of the MOST ICONIC stars EVA…
Ana had a reputed stylist,Karla Welsh,who also works with Tracee Ellis Ross,Ruth Negga,Hailee Bieber,L’orde,Diane Kruger… but they broke up and stopped following each other on SM suddenly…so I don’t think she has a stylist,she just wear whatever LV sends her.Ana has an attitude,I hope she is being careful because their industry is small and ppl talk
The suit is truly stellar, and her make up is fantastic too. Wih that make up she looks so.much like Marilyn Monroe.
That suit…while GORJUS….reminds me of my “Iconic” job interview suit that I wore for YEARS when I did 1st interviews😝😛🤣
I agree with you once again,that suit is nothing special…at least not for me
That suit is brilliant. Not keen on the dress, but meh.
@Pauline….THANK YOU BECAUSE THAT EXPLAINS IT! Welsh is a PHENOMENAL stylist…and the person who should be working with her…NOW because her talent is SORELY needed…in my opinion.
😅 Lala, I was searching for your response and I found it another post😂..anyway,yes Karla is a great stylist and nowadays you want to also Wow on red carpets,I mean everybody is always in awe of what Zendaya is wearing and we can thank Law for that so a stylist is important…I am not a fan of another biopic of Marylin crying and used as a sexual object but I am rooting for her
She looks like a version of Jeanne d’Arc in that dress.
That’s what I was going to say. And the last metallic dress was also very warrior-ish. I kind of like both (this one more), but the hair and make up are not good at all.
(But the blue suit and styling are *awesome*)
I love her suit! If not for the fact that my workplace only has A/C in a few areas I was rocking that to the office! Maybe I can just do the inner vest and the pants…
That silver dress is awful. If she had a horned hat I think she would look like some type of Viking princess. The pantsuit is nice though, I like it. And only one Rege-Jean picture? Boo! Ryan Gosling looks like he borrowed some pieces from his Barbie movie wardrobe.
Why are they going with this gladiator theme for Ana? That silver/metal dress is ill-fitting in bodice and unflattering. Her hair isn’t great either. She is such a pretty woman why do her dirty like this. Her blue suit if dope, her best look on at the premiers. Ryan looks like a circus ringmaster/Mike Jackson with those socks, but somehow still looks good. Chris looks like a whole snack…I love snacks 😉
I love the suit on her. The dress could be awesome but something is wrong with the bodice and fit.
That suit is everything.
I agree the suit is amazing! That blue is gorgeous on her, the tailoring is perfect and the hair/ red lip works so well.
Not sure about silver shoes though- would have been quite cool with a stronger colour, maybe a red to match the lipstick. As it is it kills the cut of the trousers a little.
re the dress, the bodice is the issue. If the top had been tighter and lower cut it would have worked with the hair/makeup.
On another note, I am loving Gosling having fun with OTT fashion. His pastel ensembles are superb.
He looks like he’s enjoying channeling his inner Ken.
I admire Gosling’s commitment to pastel and to sorbet colours but I hate the result.
While I don’t actually like the specific looks as such I absolutely love the general vibe he’s running with at the moment. Go Ryan.
A big old Nope from me on all these outfits.
ADA blue suit is a beautiful color but still no.
How can Gosling, Evans and Page all look so awful?
These are very handsome and fit men but the clothes look terrible.
Stop posing with your hands in your pockets!
Pet peeve of mine. Old Hollywood stars did red carpet pics w/o their hands in their pockets, look it up and learn to do it, Evans you know I mean you. Maybe start bringing Dodger along 😀
IMO, Dodger Evans could make a fortune with a line of smart, sharp doggie hats or sunglasses. 😀😀
Page’s outfit is giving him what Lainey might call “mothering hips” – absolutely cringing here.
That’s a hard “agree” from me too about Rege, it looks like he inadvertently wore his mum’s trousers. Very feminized and not a good look on him.
I think she’s trying to downplay her sexy Latina image (which is smart). These looks are far more interesting than a tight Versace dress.
Absolutely adore the suit on Ana!
I do too. I think her look is great. Not crazy about her hair with the metallic dress but it’s not horrible. Her hair and makeup and fit are better with the blue suit.
I have thé feeling that they are beautiful and in thé end, Evans, Gosling and Page would have been perfect with Classic suits. As for Ana, a simple red or black dress and she is perfect. Here, We have interesting looks (pastel suits, Michael Jackson revival, futuristic dress,…) but i don’t know if i love it or not. At least We talk a lot about it
Rege Jean for the win. I don’t care for any of the other looks
That is the only person I want to swoon over!! Rege Jean is my current day Adonis!!! Let me just bask in his stunningly good looks as well as his adoring eyes!!!
The blue suit is nice that’s all I got
They look like they’ve never met each other and were randomly stopped for a group photo.
If you’re Netflix and one of your stars keeps promoting his other movie with his red carpet looks for your movie, are you annoyed?
Was it Emma Stone that had a LV contract and her looks were all over the place and not great? Maybe a stylist could help Ana but blaming LV seems more appropriate.
I have the feeling that Gosling looks bored or tired during interviews and many interviews were around Ken looks (even his red carpets interviews) and thé interviews Eva give about ken underwear and that he is her Ken. If Barbie is a flop, We can not say he has not promoted that one
That silver piece is something Alicia Vikander would have worn around 2016. The second look is better.
The blue suit is fantastic. God, this woman is stunning😍
LOVE the suit! I don’t know about Rege-Jean’s pants, but I appreciate that he’s doing something interesting.
I like his pants. I don’t like skinny-cut pants on a man. They make even the most in-shape man look like he has a rectangular can.
Evans needs a break on his trousers, or at least those trousers. The short peg leg look is not working.
The cut on the top of the dress is sooooo 90s! That cut to me evokes a sweetness, that doesn’t mesh with the materials and rest of the dress. It also can make a bust look lower, and the darts being down so far kind of emphasizes that.
I love the blue suit very much. The color is stunning.
I don’t get how people don’t like what the men in this post are wearing, but think Pitt who looks like he hasn’t bathed in weeks and came off a bender and found something on the floor to where looks good.
Ana de Armas looks amazing in the pant suit .
The suit is PERFECTION!
The dress is an abomination.
I love her blue suit! It’s so perfectly fitted. I wish more women in Hollywood wore fitted suits. Women look great in suits. 💙💙💙
IMO,Chris the Thot, is the best dressed but the others are just ugh,nothing nice to say about them(and that suit Ana is wearing is so basic,really nothing special about it except Ana who is beautiful)
Love the suit! The dress is great too except for the neckline.
I like her blue pant suit a lot. So pretty. The tin foil dress, not so much.