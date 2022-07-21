Ben Affleck put false info about his divorce on his marriage license application

I have no idea what kind of legal jeopardy someone is in if they put false information on their marriage certificate or application for a marriage certificate. It’s not a criminal issue, surely, but I imagine it would be a bureaucratic mess in most states. I’m not talking about bigamy – that’s a criminal issue, clearly. But what happens if both the bride and the groom put the wrong dates in their application for a marriage certificate? Because that’s apparently what happened with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Ben Affleck strangely listed his date of divorce from Jennifer Garner as exactly nine years to the day before he married Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas. The “Deep Water” star wrote in an affidavit of application for a marriage license on July 16, 2022, that he and the “Alias” alum divorced on July 16, 2013, Us Weekly reported Tuesday. However, Affleck, 49, and Garner, 50, did not announce that they were separating until June 2015 and did not file for divorce until April 2017. They finalized their divorce less than a year later in October 2018. Lopez, meanwhile, reportedly listed her date of divorce from ex Marc Anthony as July 1, 2011, but they did not finalize the case until June 2014. The “Marry Me” star, 52, shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with Anthony, 53, while Affleck co-parents Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel 10, with Garner. Page Six confirmed Sunday that Bennifer 2.0 tied the knot in a surprise Vegas ceremony the night before, which Lopez later confirmed with photos and a heartfelt tribute to love in her newsletter, “On the JLo.”

[From Page Six]

I’ve never filled out one of these forms but I doubt the forms are all that confusing? I’m sure people mix up their dates of separation versus the dates their divorce was formalized. But to be years off from even the date of separation? That seems weird. And a weird thing to blank on. It makes me sort of wonder. Anyway, I’m sure that the marriage is legal. RIGHT?? Probably? Maybe? Oh no.

Also, people are really mad/upset because J.Lo changed her name to J.Aff. That was part of the whole application/certificate process too, she changed her name to Jennifer Affleck. I think she just wants to be Mrs. Affleck privately – she hasn’t made any move to irrevocably change her name publicly. She probably has a million licenses, bank accounts, production credits and more tied to her maiden name. It’s fine.