Ben Affleck put false info about his divorce on his marriage license application

I have no idea what kind of legal jeopardy someone is in if they put false information on their marriage certificate or application for a marriage certificate. It’s not a criminal issue, surely, but I imagine it would be a bureaucratic mess in most states. I’m not talking about bigamy – that’s a criminal issue, clearly. But what happens if both the bride and the groom put the wrong dates in their application for a marriage certificate? Because that’s apparently what happened with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.
Ben Affleck strangely listed his date of divorce from Jennifer Garner as exactly nine years to the day before he married Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas.
The “Deep Water” star wrote in an affidavit of application for a marriage license on July 16, 2022, that he and the “Alias” alum divorced on July 16, 2013, Us Weekly reported Tuesday.
However, Affleck, 49, and Garner, 50, did not announce that they were separating until June 2015 and did not file for divorce until April 2017. They finalized their divorce less than a year later in October 2018.
Lopez, meanwhile, reportedly listed her date of divorce from ex Marc Anthony as July 1, 2011, but they did not finalize the case until June 2014.
The “Marry Me” star, 52, shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with Anthony, 53, while Affleck co-parents Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel 10, with Garner.
Page Six confirmed Sunday that Bennifer 2.0 tied the knot in a surprise Vegas ceremony the night before, which Lopez later confirmed with photos and a heartfelt tribute to love in her newsletter, “On the JLo.”
[From Page Six]
I’ve never filled out one of these forms but I doubt the forms are all that confusing? I’m sure people mix up their dates of separation versus the dates their divorce was formalized. But to be years off from even the date of separation? That seems weird. And a weird thing to blank on. It makes me sort of wonder. Anyway, I’m sure that the marriage is legal. RIGHT?? Probably? Maybe? Oh no.
Also, people are really mad/upset because J.Lo changed her name to J.Aff. That was part of the whole application/certificate process too, she changed her name to Jennifer Affleck. I think she just wants to be Mrs. Affleck privately – she hasn’t made any move to irrevocably change her name publicly. She probably has a million licenses, bank accounts, production credits and more tied to her maiden name. It’s fine.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instar, On the J.Lo.
Since they are legally divorced, the wedding will likely still be legal. It’s weird though. Do you not have to show a copy of the divorce decree to apply for a license?
You do not have to show a copy, no.
My husband had to produce a divorce decree for our application so this might be a state to state issue if you say no.
Nope. In Vegas, they just need it if there’s something weird in naming (For example, divorce decree names you as Miss Liz Lemon v. Mrs. Liz Lemon-Cross, but your license still says Liz Lemon-Cross.)
I did my license in NC and because both my husband and I had been divorced for a while, we did not need it.
My husband and I got married in New Orleans in 2002 and we both had to show divorce decrees at the time we filled out the marriage license. We had originally planned to wed in NY (our home at the time) and we would also have to produce them.
I feel so bad for looking at her and thinking like “girl why are you doing this” I’m calling in about six months they will be trying to have/adopt/surrogate a baby and soon after Jen Garner is going to be picking him back up and driving him back to rehab.
He is an expert at tanking his own star and will do it again and J.Lo is not going to want to be part of it when he does.
I agree. In that photo she looks blissed and he looks stressed.
I thought their body language still looked off.
I love you for this example you chose.
Believe me, you are not the only one! What does she see in this guy? It’s probably just that he got away from her once, and wanting what you think you can’t have. There will be gambling, drinking and cheating, but maybe not in that order.
Good grief Jlo
I mean, that is weird as hell, but seems unimportant. It’s not like they fudged dates to get married before a divorce was final. These people have been divorced for years.
So both deliberately lied on their marriage license application. Weird. Do those dates harken back to Bennifer 1.0 20 years ago? Seems they were trying to dismiss/ignore their previous marriages to give this reunion tour more gravitas. That’s just me. I do wonder if this invalidates their marriage license. I’d howl if it did.
I dunno, it seems like a leap to suggest they deliberately lied. Getting married is heady stuff – I can totally understand muffing up divorce dates!
I was so caught up in the moment during my own ceremony I didn’t sign in the right places on my marriage license and thankfully my minister caught it during the reception and got me to correct it
Too funny we did the same – signed the french side of the document instead of the english (as did the Best Man and Maid of Honour). Minister got us to do the proper side after the service.
Yeah it seems deliberately kind of stupid on both their parts. Like duh I don’t care When my divorce was I’ll make up anything (and using the exact date it was that day July 16 -right). I read that in the paperwork they said if you don’t remember your exact divorce date just put what you think but both these two were trying to be cute they aren’t that clueless. And I read in Las Vegas you need no blood test, no waiting time at all, and you can put whatever date you want as your divorce date and it’s all okay. Seems like marriage should be a bit more deliberate than that.
Blood tests? Seriously, is that a requirement in some states?
Why?
When my husband and I got married in Delaware this year (second marriage for both) he couldn’t remember the date of his first legal wedding (it was for health insurance reasons). He and I and the nice lady at the Sussex County Courthouse opened up a calendar for 2003 and picked the most likely date (“OK, it was a Saturday …”) and she said that’d be fine. We had to bring judge-signed copies of our divorce decrees though.
@Sandra
Almost all states have dropped the requirement now, but it used to be because of STDs – specifically syphilis. Thomas Parran Jr (he of the horrific Tuskegee experiment) had the entire nation in an STD panic in the 30s and 40s. The states didn’t want any passed to a spouse or future children, so they required blood tests. It later pivoted to other diseases, including HIV. Even with the repeal of the blood tests in the 90s and 2000s, a lot of states still require applicants to get STD pamphlets.
New York apparently still has a requirement for people that are Black or Latin to get tested for sickle cell anemia (with a religious exemption), however it supposedly can’t affect whether or not people are able to get married.
This Is people complaing for the dumb things. Leave them alone. New york times Is also hating on them.
I used to work for divorce lawyers and people were forever forgetting things like where they got married or when. I totally believe that they both just didn’t remember.
I work in the same building as local licensing and people are always getting married and their spouses find out they were married 4 previous times, or even forgetting a previous spouse, lol. Unbelievable but it happens.
Yeah but most people can’t just google their name on their phone and their divorce date pops up. This was two people being douchey.
Oh I absolutely think it is douchey of him honestly. I could get if he put down the date they separated or something but a date when they were still very much together is messed up, lol. It’s not like he doesn’t talk about his memories of his marriage so clearly it wasn’t out of sight out of mind. But I don’t think much of his intelligence and never really have. It’s not really her fault either. I’ve read some bad things about how Anthony was to her so I’m less critical honestly although I could be wrong.
I think she’s way more into him than he deserves. But no judgement, I’ve been there.
The fact is they’re both divorced according to a court of law. Getting dates wrong is not a big deal to me.
Uh, no. They’re not married. They’re probably not in any real trouble unless there’s some reason to believe that they did this on purpose specifically in order to have a fake marriage, but they have almost certainly invalidated their marriage license, so no marriage license, no marriage, not married. Easy to fix, but not hard to follow.
You seem awful sure about this. What’s your legal basis for your conclusion they are not legally married?
I do not know the laws in Nevada about this kind of thing. But as a lawyer in Texas, I doubt this would invalidate their marriage certificate. The important thing is that they ARE divorced and that this was just a mistake and not some attempt for one of the spouses to try to hoodwink the other spouse. Just a nunc pro tunc kind of clerical error that does not invalidate the whole document. IMHO.
An invalid marriage license, with multiple dates misstated by years. This would need to be corrected, which as I mentioned is likely easy to do, but would likely need to be done in order to have the legal document that is the basis of the validity of their marriage not be invalid. Do you frequently give legal advice in Texas stating that it doesn’t matter if you misstate dates going to the legality of a legal relationship by several years? Yikes.
I’m not giving legal advice on the internet, but I sure wouldn’t pay for yours.
Sheesh, I am divorced, I don’t recall the date of separation or the date on the decree. I think I remember the right year but that’s about it…
But surely there is a way to look it up and it’s expected that you do look it up when applying for a marriage license? I mean, I don’t remember all of my past addresses or travel dates, nor do I have my passport number memorized, but I do look them up from time to time for various official reasons.
With you on that one. I’d have to het out the divorce papers to get the exact date.
I think it just shows how spur-of-the-moment this was. They definitely have “people” that could tell them the date of their divorces. But if it was after business hours, last minute, etc., then they’d have to guess.
Seriously, they both have teams of attorneys and “people” on call 24/7. It wouldn’t have been hard to get this information if they weren’t sure.
Good grief some of you just would love to see these to fail.
Agreed. I wonder why.
*two
Double agree. Also, personally I wish people would stop saying “maiden name.” She’s neither a girl, or young (I’m not calling her old), and it’s archaic.
It is so archaic and nonsense made up by old dead white folks.
It is archaic, and frankly squicks me out, and/but I keep wondering what would be better. “Birth name” sounds off. “Original name”?
Eh, there’s no conspiracy here. I misremember important dates in my life all of the time. I can see it now:
Ben Affleck struggles to fill out the form as JLo stands beside him, singing, “To Ben” and “Marry Me” as she removes the wrinkles from her many, many, many selfies.
Ben mutters “2013 or 2015?” under his breath so his daughter and step-daughter don’t hear he can’t remember the date his divorce was finalized. Seraphina and Emma are getting hangry, “When can we go?” JLo then asks him to choose which selfie she should include in her email newsletter. Ben goes to the CA website on his phone to look-up his divorce docs, but JLo demands to know “Why are you on your phone? Are you texting? Who are you texting?” So he puts his phone away, says he was looking for restaurants and chooses 2013.
HILARIOUS
I love this. It’s like we’re all there.
Too funny! Also, possibly accurate.
That’s fantastic! Ha!
@Queen Meghan’s Hand omg I love this!
I lost it at “looking for restaurants.” Masterful
Thanks for making me laugh! I needed that!😂
I have been married once and subsequently divorced. I know what year it was when I separated (2004), and when it was finalized (2006) LOL! Maybe not the exact day, sure. I believe it was Sept 2006, I would have to check. But off by years, seriously?
Yes, obviously has no effect on the marriage license in terms of validity since they are both divorced, but kind of weird to me to be that clueless. Maybe, that’s just me.
Speaking of googly-eyed devotion, there is an old Kevin Smith video with Ben and Jennifer Garner in it, and she is sooo stary-eyed. I don’t think she was divorced from her husband yet. It’s something else. I met him once. He’s actually quite charming, but he must have something else going for him.
Yeah ppl often say he’s very charming, intelligent etc Jlo was crazy about him during bennifer 1.0 I mean dear Ben? Lol and even now. And garner seemed totally smitten at the beginning. I guess he must be very charismatic in person
regarding JLo changing her name to Affleck – I saw a cute video circulating on TikTok from back in the early 00s where she explained she wanted to take his name privately but keep hers professionally
She was so starry-eyed talking about it and I just thought, oh honey, Ben does not deserve this level of devotion but here we go again!
She was very into him and the idea of him but legend goes his mother didn’t want him marrying someone who was Puerto Rican. J-Lo tried to Stepford wife herself to seem like wife material in the eyes of his mother but his Boston racist mother wasn’t having it and strong armed him into breaking off the engagement.
God I am tired of people saying Ben looks stressed, drunk, high, heading to rehab in a few months, etc. It’s really a s*** thing to saw about anyone in recovery. I am also tired of the misogyny directed at Jen saying she finally “locked it down”, her being desperate, she can’t keep a man, what about her children, etc. etc. Ugh.
That being said, I think this is a stupid non story. Totally normal for someone to get a date wrong.
It is so nasty and so cruel. I get that he was a shitty husband to Jen Garner and that is awful. I hope that he has learned from his behavior but we also don’t know the full story of that marriage. I have never dealt with an addition to drugs/alcohol but that sh*t is difficult to overcome daily.
This is so insulting to his ex and kids. What is wrong with this guy
I hate to be the bearer of bad news but this is exactly what we do every day — bitchy is in the name — rooting for success isn’t exactly scintillating gossip.
Having said that — I think Batfleck looks the best he has in years and her healthy lifestyle has clearly benefitted him, I hope it lasts for both of their sake.
There’s a huge difference between July 2013 and October 2018. So according to him, he and first JAff were divorced two years before they even separated? Where did he come up with that date? And for her to make the same “mistake” as well???
That’s the date when Ben believes he “checked out” of the marriage — July 16, 2013.
+1
To make it sound like it was okay he was cheating then with yet another married woman -his third at least – brand new mother Shookus. Remember when he tried to pass her off as a new romance when they started publicly dating? And then he whines to Howard that people told awful, awful lies about him when he was getting divorced. No Ben some can see through you as a liar. Probably your eldest does too.
Rest assured, Kaiser, the marriage is legal. If you are divorced & applying for a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, you only have to provide a divorce date that is “closest to your recollection.” You can also correct the application later, but honestly, there’d be no need to in this case.
I just wanted to say that I love your screenname. I once worked for a skin care company and used her name as the “sample customer” in several of the marketing pitches….no one ever caught on
Ha! And thanks!
I just googled Lizzie Bathory. Damn! Gonna have to read up on her a bit more! 🩸🩸🩸
Thank you! I love the knowledge in the CB community.
People screw this kind of thing up constantly. It only affects the validity of their marriage if they’re not yet divorced from the previous spouse.
2013 and 2018 is a little odd, though. Is it possible that Batfleck just has terrible handwriting?
Good point!
That’s the most sensical explanation. Who would be off by FIVE YEARS?
I am terrible with dates, but he has 3 kids. I would think that would help. Well, actually I m sure my memory was better PRE-kid, but what I mean is, if I got divorced, I would remember if my kid was 10ish, or 15ish. You’d think he would remember what ages they were (at least roughly) when he first started visitation etc.
This is a great point.
I feel like almost everyone has terrible handwriting now! Mine used to be so nice, but since I type everything now, when I try to write it’s barely legible 😣
I wonder if he hand wrote it and writes his eights like two circles on top, and didn’t close the circle on the left side, of that makes sense. Like does a 3 with extended tails on either side, only in this instance the tails were too short. I know some people who do their 8s like that.
My husband has an interesting way of writing numbers when he’s in a hurry, so I can buy that it’s all down to penmanship. Picture all of the excitement and anticipation leading up to that moment and I can see where the form may not be as neat as it could be.
When you get a divorce decree, it’s stamped and signed with a date it is entered into the record. This is not the date of separation, not the date of the legal hearing, but the date it is entered into the record. It’s not that difficult.
Also, a legal name is a legal name. You have only ONE, and then you have the ones you use casually. If she changed it on her marriage license, she needs to update her driver’s license, passport, social security, etc. Casually, she can go by JLo or Santa Claus if she wants to.
I wonder if that varies by state. I got married in Colorado, my marriage license has my husband’s last name, but in Colorado you must start by getting a new SS card, once it arrives you use it to then go change your driver’s license, passport etc. I never did.
I go by my husband’s last name socially, on the utility bills etc but retained my original name on my home mortgage passport, DL etc. I file taxes under my original name.
People want to ignore red flags with this situation. But here is another one. This is weird as F. He as usual is creating a new narrative. Could be for a million reasons. Weird.
OMG of course!……… This absolutely makes all kinds of crazy smart sense now. God I fell for it. Those f*ckers.
I don’t know this seem to have a simple reason. Subconsciously that’s when they checked out of their marriage and just forgot the legal date. No biggie. My son is 5 and sometimes I struggle or forget when his birthdate is when people ask. Like I know it but totally blank in the doctor’s office. Unreal. And afterwards, I’m confused about why I was lost I birthed him I was there I should know 😄
I couldn’t tell you the date of my divorce if you paid me. If I think about it I could come up with the year lbvs
Same! I recall the day he told me he was in love with someone else, but I would need to haul out the paperwork to get the date of separation or divorce.
One of our local anchors, on reporting about this wedding, commented that her grandmother told her, you don’t put spoiled milk back in the fridge.
Sounds like a bitter old woman full of hate.
That news anchor’s grandma sounds like she’s a good lunch date.
I agree!
I’m pretty sure Jennifer Garner was also legally Jennifer Affleck, not sure what is so upsetting about it?
As for the date of divorce, maybe Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck separated in 2013 (wasn’t he living in the guesthouse on their property for awhile?) but didn’t make it public until 2015? And that’s why Ben got confused. If that’s the case, they dragged it on for SO long and as much as I love JG, she is the biggest doormat if that is true. Or Ben made his 8 look like a 3.
As for J. Lo, she separated from Mark in 2011 so my guess is since they didn’t have their divorce paperwork handy, they went with the years of separation instead.
A brief separation may have happened 2013ish, but there are lots of pictures of them loved up, hugging/kissing up through Dec.2014.
Maybe Ben was nervous. And official divorce dates are not always connected with when the case actually ends. I bet lots of people do it.
I’m surprised at the fact that she took his last name is a big deal with the press and fans all over, she took Marc’s name too but kept Lopez professionally and I think it’ll be the same here, it’s not like any of her accounts have changed to Jennifer Affleck.
Yeah I don’t know why that’s a big deal either. Lots of people have their professional name and then use their married name privately.
Everyone in the world is still going to call her J-Lo for the rest of her life, so it really doesn’t matter all that much.
It was probably all handled through lawyers though, no? I don’t find it that weird to mess up dates. It’s not like it happened just last year and is still fresh.
Not related to the article but I am curious about the blended family situation. A people article yesterday said only Jlo’s child Emme was there and Ben’s daughter Seraphina. The quote they used was “Violet is very protective of her mother”. I have noticed in pap photos over the last few months Violet and JLo’s son are very rarely photographed with them
JLO’s been divorced three times, so I wouldn’t expect her to know the date of her “most recent” divorce.
And Ben probably has no idea when his divorce was final because his marriage was mostly a giant blur of drunkenness and lies.
😂😂😂
I think they were both stressed out, the chapel was almost closing when they arrived there. Ben had checked out of the relationship by 2013 so I guess he put that date without thinking and jlo wrote the date of her separation not divorce. There is no conspiracy ppl forget those dates constanstly.
I couldn’t remotely say the day I was divorced. It is possible that I can remember the year but I’m not certain.
it’s not the wrong date, its the date he filed for divorce originally, 07/16/2013 which was years before the nanny fake drama that Garner overplayed for sympathy and the 2013 info can be retrieved from a database. if he did forget than that day still has significance in their relationship and he chose it for a reason. he may not remember their divorce date cuz he doesn’t care/just wanted it over with.
Your scenario has no basis in reality. If he did file on that date it would be in the LA court records (and would have had to be dismissed by each or a default judgment given) and we all would know about it because it would be in the public record. And jfleck1 was the one to tell everyone the nanny wasn’t the cause of her divorce they had been “separated for months before I ever heard of the nanny. Was it bad judgment? Yes”
JG was with him in Vegas when he got kicked out of that casino. They attended a 2014 Oscar party, and held hands. They celebrated their anniversary together in 2014 in Michigan because he was working on Batman.
I do believe they were having problems in 2013 (and by “they” I mean him cheating on her with Shookus), but they were not separated. Your narrative is fan fic.
Thanks for the laugh J Low
@Celina,please stop with your fan fictions. I am a Jlo fan but:
– I know that Jennifer Garner isn’t a witch who « trapped » Ben into marrying her:he was in love with her after it didn’t work out with Jlo(I even think he was cheating Jlo with Jennifer Garner because he said he fell in love with her during Daredevil,and it was during his courtship with Jlo but that’s another debate)
-They had a great marriage with great kids and it lasted 10 years which is a long time in Hollywood
– and Ben was not pining for Jlo:after his divorce,he had 2 serious relationships (Lindsay and Ana) and other hookups so clearly he was living his life as did Jlo.
-but also justice for Shookus,she seems to be a great person who helped Ben a lot and I believe her when she said that she didn’t begin to see Ben before his separation/divorce and that we don’t know all the story.
Ben put could very well have put the date of their separation in that form. They made their decision to divorce public in the exact date of their 10th wedding anniversary, but they could have separated privately a long time ago. Garner mentioned a few times in her Vanity Fair interview that they had been separated for a long time before they made it public. And she also accidentally slipped out in an interview in 2013 that they were ‘trying to be together’. So, it’s not surprising at all actually. I know someone who worked at the Yellowstone Club in Montana where they used to vacation all the time and she mentioned that they always slept in separate rooms, every time they were there for years and years. And no, there are no photos of them kissing throughout 2014, or whatever some commentator said here after the date he specified. They hang out, mostly outside of what look like offices and with their kids. Maybe they weren’t hostile with one another but they weren’t lovey lovey either. P
I just made a drs appointment for my son and said his birthday was in 2020. The drs office gently corrected me that it’s actually 2019. My son is the light of my life, and I couldn’t get his birth year right. lol
I’m not crazy about Bennifer 2.0 but I will say, I am horrible with dates and maybe they got caught off guard/in the moment?? Also, the first pic – she looks gorgeous and he handsome.
The fact that he chose the same day just years apart means he has no clue what date he was divorced and was probably drunk at the time anyway. In fact he looks drunk in the new wedding photos
Long ago divorced. No clue about the date, even the year is questionable!
I never remember my exact divorce date/year without pulling up the decree. I mean, they were waaaay off, but I get it.
Does anyone ever look at a marriage license? Don’t they just get filed away, waiting for a genealogist to dig it up 100 years from now? Other than needing one to prove you’re free to get married, what really is it good for.?