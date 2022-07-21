The Trump family gathered for Ivana’s funeral, with their Secret Service details

Here are some photos of the Trump family in New York yesterday for Ivana Trump’s funeral. I guess we’re not supposed to ask any more questions about how Ivana died and whether a complete and thorough autopsy was ever conducted. Donald Trump was there with Melania, Don Jr was there with his batsh-t crazy girlfriend, Ivanka was there with her recent cosmetic surgery, plus Jared Kushner. Lots of Trump grandchildren too. You can read about the funeral here.

As you can see in some of the photos, the Secret Service was also out in force. That’s because the Trump family still has Secret Service details at the expense of the taxpayer. It’s looking more and more like the Secret Service were internally compromised, to the point where the USSS management willfully erased almost all of the texts from January 5th and 6th last year. That was confirmed again this week:

The U.S. Secret Service has determined it has no new texts to provide Congress relevant to its Jan. 6 investigation, and that any other texts its agents exchanged around the time of the 2021 attack on the Capitol were purged, according to a senior official briefed on the matter. Also, the National Archives on Tuesday sought more information on “the potential unauthorized deletion” of agency text messages. The U.S. government’s chief record-keeper asked the Secret Service to report back to the Archives within 30 days about the deletion of any records, including describing what was purged and the circumstances of how the documentation was lost.

[From WaPo]

Obviously, the USSS likely broke many laws when they wiped their records. Not just federal record-keeping laws, but laws about subpoenas and tampering with evidence. Various congressional committees and subcommittees had already requested the USSS’s records within days and weeks following the January 6th insurrection. The USSS failed to process those requests and went ahead with their record-erasure. Not only that, the USSS lied about it and failed to disclose the text-erasure for months. What’s happening is completely criminal and it’s astonishing that it’s this bad in the Secret Service. No wonder Major Biden was biting all of these f–kers.