The Trump family gathered for Ivana’s funeral, with their Secret Service details

Here are some photos of the Trump family in New York yesterday for Ivana Trump’s funeral. I guess we’re not supposed to ask any more questions about how Ivana died and whether a complete and thorough autopsy was ever conducted. Donald Trump was there with Melania, Don Jr was there with his batsh-t crazy girlfriend, Ivanka was there with her recent cosmetic surgery, plus Jared Kushner. Lots of Trump grandchildren too. You can read about the funeral here.
As you can see in some of the photos, the Secret Service was also out in force. That’s because the Trump family still has Secret Service details at the expense of the taxpayer. It’s looking more and more like the Secret Service were internally compromised, to the point where the USSS management willfully erased almost all of the texts from January 5th and 6th last year. That was confirmed again this week:
The U.S. Secret Service has determined it has no new texts to provide Congress relevant to its Jan. 6 investigation, and that any other texts its agents exchanged around the time of the 2021 attack on the Capitol were purged, according to a senior official briefed on the matter.
Also, the National Archives on Tuesday sought more information on “the potential unauthorized deletion” of agency text messages. The U.S. government’s chief record-keeper asked the Secret Service to report back to the Archives within 30 days about the deletion of any records, including describing what was purged and the circumstances of how the documentation was lost.
Obviously, the USSS likely broke many laws when they wiped their records. Not just federal record-keeping laws, but laws about subpoenas and tampering with evidence. Various congressional committees and subcommittees had already requested the USSS’s records within days and weeks following the January 6th insurrection. The USSS failed to process those requests and went ahead with their record-erasure. Not only that, the USSS lied about it and failed to disclose the text-erasure for months. What’s happening is completely criminal and it’s astonishing that it’s this bad in the Secret Service. No wonder Major Biden was biting all of these f–kers.
I’m sorry but I think it’s shady as hell. We know he won’t stop at anything for his gain. Even if it’s a ploy to try to gain sympathy or stave off testimonials. I just don’t trust this.
It was totally a hit. 100%. Like Epstein.
Omg Kaiser, “No wonder Major Biden was biting all of these f–kers.” I spit coffee out laughing 🤣
Dogs know.
This is true!
When I heard Major Biden was biting folks I said he knows why. Dogs always know. I’m glad he has been vindicated. Let that dog be in all hiring meetings from now on!
Justice for Major Biden!
But seriously I bet if we checked which agents he bit they were linked to the orange one.
No doubts here!
This is terrible. They all need to be FIRED
Holy optical illusion Batman! In picture at the top of the post it looks like Eric grew a mullet! I was like wtf?!
Thanks for the laugh @Kaiser 😂
They have grown even more hideous and grotesque since Trump was in office.
Yeah, that photo of Eric is really funny. The fail had a truly fantastic photo yesterday of Melania crazy glaring with a horrified look while Trump was touching Ivanka (it kind of looks like he wants to touch Ivanka’s boobies, lol). It’s worth looking up for any of you haters (like me!) out there. Just so you know, I am ashamed of myself for looking at the daily fail.
I had to look this up (and yes I’m also ashamed) but the look on Melania’s face is gold. I can’t stop laughing at it. Those eyes.
I’m confused. Could someone clarify why anyone but Trump still has SS details?
So they can continue to stay at Trump properties and generate income by charging the American people big bucks for SS to stay there.
From what I understand, Any former US President and their family will have Secret Service detail for the rest of their lives, even after the President us out of office.
And my main source for this information is the hilarious movie Guarding Tess.
No, that’s not true anymore. They tried to change the law in the late 90s so that the former Presidents themselves only got SS protection for 10 years after leaving office, but that changed and its back to lifetime protection (I think, i could be wrong about that, but I’m pretty sure GWB is still receiving SS protection). for adult children, protection is supposed to end when their parent leaves office but the president can sign a directive extending that protection (for example, Bush did this with his daughters, Jenna had SS protection when she lived in Baltimore.)
I don’t think its something really publicized bc they don’t want people know who is and isn’t protected, but I think its something that the public loosely has a right to know. Are we going to be paying for the Trumps for the rest of their lives?
From what I recall – the Trump crotch goblins got 6 months SS security after he left office, I imagine that the extra security at the funeral was because he, Melania and Barron were there (and they still have SS security).
I thought Secret Service “detail” for children of ex-US Presidents ended when said children turned 18. I hope someone with more knowledge on this matter can clarify the rules and regulations for us.
I could be wrong but I do not believe that Chelsea Clinton, the George Bush girls or the Obama girls have Secret Service protection but I may be wrong.
It ends at 16 but was extended for Obama and Bush girls through college. I could see extending for Barron but not for adults. It should have ended 6 months after Trump’s term for grown married people.
Donald & Melania have Secret Service protection for life. Barron lost the right to Secret Service protection when he turned 16 this year, though of course he’ll have it whenever he’s with either parent. The rest of the family lost Secret Service protection a year ago (Trump extended it 6 months after he left office).
So family members outside Donald & Melania are *not* being protected at the expense of taxpayers. It’s possible there was a beefed up security presence for this funeral because they were out in public.
Those Secret Service details for adult children need to end now. It should have ended 6 months after his term expired. Let them hire their own security.
They don’t need security. There isn’t a person on earth who would pay ransom for any of them.
But there are MANY people burning for them to leave this earth sooner than later.
His *adult* children never should have SS details in the first place.
I hate even thinking about this whole family. The way they bullied their way to untild riches and privileges makes me sick.
Can you imagine what would have happened if Pence *had* gone with those agents? I feel like we’re about to find out.
Chilling, right? I am no fan of Pence, but am still very relieved that he refused to get in the car.
Maybe Pence knew something was up.
I’ve deliberately avoided any Trump posts for my mental health but how many congressional hearings did we have when Hilary was accused of this very thing? Felt like a thousand, maybe was. And the eulogies were batshit at ivana’s funeral. This from the family’s nanny:her “field of dreams” became a “sinking swamp” of
“parasites” who had kept her “afloat” with “illicit dreams and schemes.”
“Ivana, we have reached out to you many, many times but obviously not enough…we basically let go and let God..”
And with Jr. talking about being hit etc. This family is just 🤪 Adams family or something.
Under the good manners rule of “Do not speak ill of the deceased.”
Ivana Trump Mother, Grandmother, R.I.P.
Now when The Donald passes, I will speak my mind and damn the good manners.
Looks like Ivana did her lips. Did she also get a small chin implant?
Yeah, her chin looks pointier now.
And her overall jawline as well has been tightened up big time.
Also, is it just me or does Eric Trump look positively gaunt?
She’s had a chin implant for years because she has the same chin as her father and brother’s, zero. It does look like it’s been replaced with a pointier version though.
I admit I couldn’t stop staring at all those surgically enhanced faces & bodies at that funeral. Money down the drain, that’s for sure. And they all seem to have gotten the same note about hairstyle. No variations allowed!
Never mind Ivanka, what about her husband? His face is so smooth…like silicone. I hate to criticize somebody’s looks but he is strange/plastic-y looking.
She definitely did something new to her chin. It’s weird. Looks like one of those old-fashioned can openers, the pointy ones (the ones about which Eddie Izzard said, “With this, you can open a can… in a WEEK”). Guess she decided to upgrade to a new implant, but this is… really not an upgrade from the previous one.
Did she also do something more to her nose? I saw a few shots of her straight on (they’re not posted here) where it seems extra narrow and pointy. It’s not as noticeable in the profile/angled shots but idk I think it looks like it’s heading towards Michael Jackson territory. It’s possible it was always like that and the extra work to her face and lips is really highlighting it, but yikes whatever she’s doing she needs to stop.
My catty comment (and I know it’s hot right now in NY, but come one) is that Lara Trump looks likes she’s wearing a cocktail dress and is tacky AF as per usual.
That was my first thought. What the heck is she wearing? She looked like she was going to the club. And the dress was ill fitting at best. I wish Don Jr.’s girlfriend would stop wearing those tacky extensions.
Lara Trump does look tacky. I think she just wants to show off her super fitness. The slit in the back is way too much. This is like a group of evil villains gathering in a superhero movie. What a bunch
Is that Jr’s ex wife standing next to Kimberly?
Ivanka said, on record in a interview, that being married to her son was the only interesting thing about her and she will never find anyone after they divorce because she has 5 kids.
Maybe she was there to make sure she was dead. 😉
Kimberly looks…ugh.
Kimberly Gargoyle.
Does she look a lot like Lauren Sanchez? I don’t think I could tell them apart if they were side by side.
Yes that’s his ex. She got out practically as soon as DT was elected.
I know we all mourn in our own way, but after my mother’s funeral my eyes were red and swollen. I hadn’t bothered applying eye makeup that day as I knew it would end up smeared and smudged under my eyes. Both Ivanka and Jared’s makeup looks intact.
I will say that’s the closest I’ve seen her come to having a facial expression, but that’s not saying much.
A new chin for Ivanka right?
More than that, look at her jawline, she’s had work done on it as well.
My random thoughts; Barron is so tall! Tiffany, looks so much like she showed up for the attention. I didn’t know Ivana was Catholic.
Is Tiffany there? Her mom is Marla Maples, the one Drumpf cheated on Ivana with.
Yes, she showed up with her fiancé. Pic’s were in the fail yesterday. Ivana had nothing good to say about Marla, and I guess I wouldn’t either in her shoes.
Whats de story with these girlfriends and wife’s ,.de absolute state of yr one Lara and that funeral dress , dreadful….
Donald Jnr ahh jayus where did he pick his girlfriend up ?????
Rest in peace Ivana …..RIP
They look like the cast of mob wives.
Far off on the right of the Addams family tree, second cousins twice removed, you find these weirdos. Morticia and Gomez disavow them. As we all do with “those” relatives.
And I might even be off in my genealogy assessment. It might be on the far branch of the Munsters. Addams carry themselves with elegance.
That is “fake” Melania right?
IDK, looks like old stone face to me. Cheeto must have put quite a bit into her bank account to get her to go. Ivana was not nice about Mel and called herself the real first lady.
That’s an oxymoron. The “real” one’s so fake it applies nonetheless lol
Yeah today’s Melania has a different chin, a smaller face, and I’m the farthest thing from a conspiracy person. Ivanka’s new face isn’t an improvement and why is Jared so pissed off? Granted it’s hard to tell on him. Zoom in for his thunder face!
“Ivanka was there with her recent cosmetic surgery…” don’t ever change, Kaiser!
As a couple of others have noted above, adult children of former presidents are not allowed Secret Service protection. Going not far out on a limb, I will assume that the older Trump kids have their own security, as they are outspoken and controversial. Said security could be funded by Russia, for all we know, but it’s not US Secret Service.
IIRC, trump extended SS protection for the adult children an additional 5 years just before he left office.
It was 6 months, so their protection expired almost exactly a year ago.
Ah, thank you.
IT’s death is the best thing that happened to sDump all year. He got to act important, thought he was the center of attention and he had a captive audience while he blabbed on.
The video of Kimberly pushing her way to the front to be there like Vanessa is priceless. A must see. Desperation personified.
These pictures scream mob funeral.
FWIW Ivanka actually looked upset in several pictures. She seems quite shaken by her mother’s death and these people rarely look shaken.
White f*cking mafia.
I don’t think the best way to honor a woman’s memory is to cut hair off her corpse and stick it to your own head.
I read yesterday that the former director of the USSS (the one who worked for Trump) resigned and is now the ChIef of Security for Snapchat… the app where your messages disappear. Curious.
Lock him up
srsly it’s way past time
Which of the spawn wished her a peaceful sleep with the fishes?
Were none of her children pall bearers? It doesn’t look like it and it’s kind of sad.
Yeah, that woman was killed. Idc what anyone says.
Ivanka looks like she’s lost 20 pounds. Must be all the stress knowing she might be going to prison one day.
From your mouth to god’s ears.
As someone who works in the public sector and knows about retention policies, the fact they destroyed all those text messages is appalling. All of those messages needed to be retained for discovery purposes.
Honestly only Eric looks the least bit affected by Ivana’s death.
I lost my mom a little over a year ago. So, I am probably being a little over sensitive here…but why the hell is trump front and center? I think the whole family sucks but this was not his wife’s funeral. It was their mother’s funeral. By all accounts Ivana adored her children and grandchildren and they all adored her. That funeral should have been about them celebrating their mother and saying their goodbyes. Trump is just such a self-centered scumbag. He just had to make that day all about himself. His fat ass should actually have been sitting down being deposed by the State of NY. But he always get special treatment. I actually do, however, feel sorry for Ivanka in particular. She lost her mother and they were apparently very close. Don’t get me wrong, I still think she is a jackass. But I do have sympathy for her loss. Like I said seeing that picture of him at the front with Ivana’s actual children bheind him just struck a nerve with me. Okay, I am done with my rant. Thank you all for listening.
Here is my idea…..Let’s bring back former President Fords kids for SM instead of these awful Trumps.
I wonder how Jack and Steve Ford are looking these days?
They were good looking young men, back in the day.
And IIRC neither were vile, crooked, rotten to the core traitors and grifters like Trumps sons.
Exception for you Baron. Kid you got enough troubles in your future just sitting at the family dinner table with your kin.