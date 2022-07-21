Kris Jenner tried to step in & tell Kylie Jenner to ‘slow down’ with her overspending

Kylie Jenner has hundreds of millions of dollars. She sold 51% of her company, Kylie Cosmetics, to Coty for $600 million. She owns a private jet which she uses for short jaunts around LA County and SoCal. She drops hundreds of thousands of dollars a month on clothes, accessories and random sh-t. She owns extensive real estate in LA. According to the NY Post, Kris Jenner is finally growing concerned about Kylie’s spending habits and her ridiculous private jet usage.
Kris Jenner is worried about Kylie’s spending: “Kylie has been spending so much that, after she bought the jet, her mom had to step in and tell her to slow down,” said one insider. “Kris is urging her to be more responsible with her money, make wise investments. But Kylie is 24, she has her own brand, and she does what she wants,” said the insider. Another source close to the Kardashians denied that Kris had stepped in and added: “Kylie has actually always been very good [with her money] — young but adult at heart.”
Real Estate Part 1: Kylie reportedly owns as many as five homes in California. Her primary residence, in Hidden Hills — not far from where her mom and sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian also live — boasts eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and measures more than 13,000 square feet. She bought it in September 2016 for $12 million. In April 2020 she purchased a nearby vacant plot in Hidden Hills for $15 million, reportedly hiring Tom Brady’s architect Richard Landry to build a new home on the land. According to sources, Kylie wants to build an 18,000-square-foot mansion with a 12-car garage (she owns a $3 million Bugatti Chiron and a $300,000 pink Rolls Royce, among other hot wheels), a huge pool, guest house and gym.
Real estate part 2: Not content with those properties, in April 2020 she nabbed a 15,350-square-foot mega-mansion in Bel Air, boasting seven bedrooms, for a cool $36.5 million. Let’s not forget the seven-bedroom Beverly Hills home she bought with Scott in October 2018 for $13.45 million. And just for good measure, in February 2019 she purchased land near her mom’s desert home, at the exclusive private-members only Madison Club in La Quinta, for $3.25 million. She also plans to build a house there. That’s some $80 million worth of real estate. Her decorator must be exhausted.
Kylie’s jet: Her behemoth Global Express Jet — a plane larger than a Learjet — cost as much as $72 million. It takes around $5 million a year to maintain the customized craft, bought in 2020 before the pandemic. While it can fly longer distances, the jet can’t land at most private airfields because it needs a longer runway. After she bought the jet, “Kris Jenner felt she had to step in to tell Kylie to slow down. She is worried her youngest is spending too much money, too fast. But Kylie is her own woman and does what she wants,” the insider said.
Clothes: Kris has said Kylie spends an estimated $300,000 a month on clothes, and not just for herself. Her daughter Stormi has been seen in designer duds created by Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Burberry and Gucci. The tot even wore a $12,000 Hermes backpack on her first day of school. And now, Kylie and Scott also have a five-month-old son, whose name has not been revealed.
Security: She also is said to shell out $300,000 to $400,000 a month on security, and that fleet of cars — which also includes a $400,000 Lamborghini Aventador. a $320,000 white Rolls Royce Ghost and a $460,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom.
The only thing I’m not that worried about is the real estate? So she owns a stupid amount of real estate? Considering the bonkers California real estate market, those are probably good investment properties. Everything else though… it’s so stupid. Kylie is so incurious too, she’s just stuck in California, buying all of this crazy sh-t. With that kind of money, she could travel the world and have amazing experiences and expose her kids to all sorts of cultures and buy her kids the very best education. Instead, she’s spending her money on trendy fashion, 10-minute private jet flights and… hopefully, a lot of insurance. Eat the rich, f–k it.
What’s Kris’ angle with this article?
To let us know that SHE would never be this wasteful?
To remind us just how rich Kylie is?
Are they introducing Kylie’s next storyline?
All of the above. These people are gross, spoiled and out of touch.
Kris Jenner is trying to do some damage control.
Lmao my thoughts exactly!
Let’s remind ourselves Kylie Jenner holds the record for placing the most Postmates orders in a 10-minute window.
Over a quarter of a million dollars on clothes…each month? What? I know I’m nowhere near rich, but how is that even possible? What does she do with all of the clothes she no longer wears? What happens to the stuff that Stormi has grown out of? My mind is boggling. I could pay off my mortgage nearly twice over with what she spends in one month.
Eat the rich indeed.
One of their schemes is selling their second hand clothes on their own website (Kardashian Kloset?), tgey have built an empire on being fucking shameless.
Ok. So I had to check out this website. So many expensive, tacky items. I can’t believe anybody would buy their worn sh$t
The Kardashians have a website dedicated to reselling their clothes, bags, shoes etc. Some of them used, some of them gifts from designers. They donate “some of the proceeds” to either their tax haven church or some charities I believe.
I can believe it when you look at her closet full of accessories. It’s gross. Buying just to buy and show it off while people struggle daily to feed their kids in this country.
This IG photo is entirely self-absorbed and ignorant. What the hell was she thinking?
She wasn’t/doesn’t think. Living in a world where she never hears the word no.
they live in a world where creating controversy and anger pays. they live in a world where they have learned to sell their humiliation and lack of values for cash and that there is no lack of idiots to buy it up.
I understand that their show had their funny moments, but I don’t understand how some people put her and the brands she wears on a pedestal and want to buy the overpriced stuff she buys.
Not saying I’m smart (because let’s face it, I’m not), but it all seems so superficial and dumb to me.
Totally superficial. I am a Kartrash super hater. I cannot stand how out of touch and vapid these women are. They are all plastic, materialistic, fake. Just gross. Nothing remotely relatable to everyday people. Famous because a mother leaked her daughter’s s3x tape. Kris can stfu with her pretending to be worried about Kylie’s spending.
As I like to say, they owe it ALL to Ray J.
And most of the men they date, are not great too.
Oh please. She’s so FOS. One lies while the other swears. I’m not sure you can believe anything tat comes out of any of their mouths.
This is so weird… Kim being stolen in Paris is only a few years ago, and because the family couldn’t afford enough security and bodyguards, even as Kanye adjacent.
And Kylie billionaire status was proven false.
I m sure kardashians have money, but not oligarchs or middle eastern princes or top 100 world billionaires level.
Is it damage control after jet set flaunting backlash ?
I dont fear that the K Klan will ever go broke Kendal and Kourtney are known as kinda tight fisted. And these people will do everything to insure they are always swimming in it, they even sell their hand me downs on ebay and only donate 10%. Maybe Kylie being the youngest and never having experienced having less like her older sisters might need to calm down.
All that money and still dead behind the eyes- dating someone who seems to be living a separate life..I don’t think her and Travis even live together…I guess money doesn’t buy happiness but it does buy a lot of “stuff”
Travis and her at least seem to be on the same page on how they should conduct themselves in public. And if Travis does cheat at least he doesn’t humiliate her, she seems to handle her relationships more maturely than her older sisters.
Is this what we are telling our daughters now, “At least if he cheats don’t let him humiliate you”? Gross!
No I dont advise you tell that to your daughters. But it is certainly less painful and YES humiliating not seeing your partner openly doing so.
So much real estate in the one area. So much money and so so boring
Yes, so boring. Kaiser hit it on the head when she pointed out that Kylie is spending all this money, including private jet trips, all in CA. She has the money and time to do anything, and that is what she is doing?????? Never mind the amazing charitable things she could be doing instead, even just pure selfish fun could be so much better than what she does.
A private jet to go to a different part of CA? I’d be taking my besties for long weekends in every other country. No imagination.
The cost to maintain all of that must be incredible. Think off all of the property taxes for those massive homes, the security, the landscaping, the water bills for the swimming pools, etc., that must be paid for homes where no one lives. All of those expensive clothes require expensive dry cleaning, etc. It just seems to unwise to live this way, even if you are very rich.
This is what I don’t understand, what’s the point ??
If I had all the money she had, I would invest in real estate as well, but in different and beautiful countries. I would love to be rich, just to be able to buy old properties and spend time renovating them.
I recently became fascinated with the story of the Vanderbilt family and how they amassed the largest fortune in the country only to have 3rd and 4th generations squander that wealth. Excessive real estate and endless spending was a big part of how they dwindled their bank accounts. I often think of them when reading anything related to the Kardashians.
The real estate only becomes an investment if you get some kind of regular return on it (lease it, VRBO, rent it out as an event spot, etc.). The taxes and upkeep on these places have to be insane. Even in this hot market, I can’t imagine these places are appreciating at a faster rate than she is spending.
Knowing her mother, my bet is Kylie is making money off of the homes she is not living in. But the Vanderbilt’s are a fascinating and cautionary tale!
Shit’s so gross. Tax the rich, man.
I don’t understand how these mega-rich people live in these huge mansions without getting chronic anxiety. 11 bathrooms, WTF? Why are there more bathrooms than bedrooms? What do they like about living in, basically, the Overlook hotel ?
If I had that kind of money, I’d get a house with a room/bathroom for each of my kids, a room/bathroom for me and my husband, a room/bathroom for the visit, a playroom, a huge kitchen and a living room. A rooftop. A pool, a pool house and a summer kitchen. A beautiful garden. Dogs, horses and thousands and thousands of acres for them. You couldn’t pay me enough to get in a fckn plane or helicopter ; I’d ride there, bitch, thanks you very much.
And I would buy forests to preserve them.
@BB Great idea! You can buy land and put deeds snd restrictions on it so that it has to be treated as a conservation area.
I went down a fancy Manhattan real estate rabbit hole. Fascinated by the floor plans on the apartments. Space is at a premium, but every bedroom has a full bath with at least a shower. I’d rather have a larger bedroom or more closets, but every remodel is an en-suite bath for every bedroom.
And in LA, these houses have lots of rooms for entertaining, and every one of them has its own fancy bathroom.
Probably so some rich person can buy it and rent out each bedroom separately and no one has to share a bathroom. That’s my theory anyway. The rich will get richer while we’re all forced into communal living or homelessness because no one can afford real estate bc people like Kylie own 5 properties in CA that sit empty.
In fantasy land, if money were no object and the environment wasn’t a concern, I would absolutely buy my dream home, a vacation place in Greece, and I would travel in style. Also get housekeepers and a chef for about 3-4 days a week. I like my alone time so I wouldn’t want people around all the time. But I don’t even think I would buy a car. Get a chauffeur service and be done. A plane? No. Clothes and other random shit just gets so boring after a while, how can you spend that much? How does that make anyone happy?
That’s the thing… it clearly doesn’t make her happy. She continues to spend, trying to fill an empty hole.
Back in the day, when Roseanne (Barr) was in the tabs constantly (’80s-’90’s) she described herself as ” Your worst nightmare, white trash with money.”
The Kardashians are straight up white trash with money.
PMK = #1. Money at any cost.
No class, nothing is off limits, no privacy for the minor children who seem to be seen as cast for the show/brand in the eyes of PMK.
Just disgusting and so damn shallow.
100 excellent therapists working at full speed on each and every member of the Kardashians will be still wasting their time and training.
Empty lives, full bank accounts.
Posts like these flaunting their wealth, make me think of J. Paul Getty and his children.
Lives wasted by drug use, excess, making them targets for kidnapping, little true happiness.
Tax.The.Rich!
White trash with money exactly. I know a lot of their appeal to some is an inside look at their wealthy lifestyle but when you hear of someone super rich going broke (Johnny Depp etc) this is how they do it. And even LA real estate is only a good investment when you can buy low and sell high and it’s been overinflated since the Great Recession was over. And to have a plane that is so big it can’t land in a private airport seems like it defeats the purpose it was for. The Kardashians and other’s wealth flaunting ostentatiousness has always been disgusting to me. Blah
Of course Kylie was never gonna be worldly.
She is a high school dropout whose mother put her in the spotlight at a very young age.
She is only doing what she knows, just at a larger scale.
I was thinking about the school thing too. She could hire a tutor and go to collage. It would open a whole new world to her and really be inspirational for her kids.
I could understand multiple properties in different cities, but it seems so silly to buy that many places in California.
I’m actually planning and saving to hopefully retire before I hit 50. I’m 36 now. The amount I would need to retire early and maintain my current lifestyle (which I find fulfilling) is well under $2 million. I don’t know what to say about someone that young who has hundreds of millions, spends it so recklessly and still can’t find fulfillment.
She thinks the spending *is* fulfillment. She has no personality outside of spending money.
I am also planning to be work-optional at 45 and I am worried that I will be bored after the initial freedom wears off. This article actually made me feel bad for Kylie – it seems like she is bored and looking to material things to fill the void. She’s young and has hit her career goal, making more $$$ than anyone could ever possibly need in 5 lifetimes. She’s surrounded by family and in a place (Hollywood) where material things are not just the norm, they’re expected as part of her “work.” I wonder if she feels like there is nothing else for her to do? I hope with maturity she takes up traveling and an altruistic activity (like Kim’s law degree).
I have no words for how dumb that plane is. Too big to land at regional airports, what the heck was she thinking.
I’m sure a private plane is a wonderful luxury but too me the biggest luxury would be skipping regular airport cattle drive.
“Incurious” is the primary term to describe this person. A late-stage capitalism zombie stuffed with plastic who has never publically expressed a thought.
I would be a deeply, deeply miserable person in her position, but I’m pretty sure she can’t feel anything.
LA real estate is not as sound an investment as people might think. I was reading the memoir of a former actor/rock star who was at one point the highest paid entertainer in the world, and he lost the last of his fortune (the rest of it was stolen by shitty money men and the Home Stake Oil Scam) and went into hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt in the span of a few years because he and his wife invested in real estate right before one of the bubbles burst. This was in the late 70’s too. So 500K in the hole is several millions in debt today. The amount of money you can lose is nigh incalculable.
Yes! It seems her real estate was purchased during the current price escalation. When prices eventually go down again (earthquake, recession, etc.), they’ll realize how much they over paid.
Nothing here is normal or understandable. People are starving and it should be illegal to anyone have this amount of money. It’s infuriating.
Especially since none of them worked hard to earn this money. They made money using deceptive tactics. They targeted girls with low self-estem. Hey look, you can get Kylie’s lips with lip liner !! Liars.
To the writers point, I’m incredulous at how incurious she is. You could travel the world, have beautiful getaways in any country you choose and you buy 5 houses in California?
I’ll never have that much money but it would be beautiful to have a home in LA, New York, New Orleans and a couple out of the country!
If I had that money, I’d offer to pay off student loans for social workers and nurses who dedicate their lives to underserved populations. Just think of how fulfilling it would be to be a part of such a great difference in this country that allowed her to expand wealth in such a ridiculous way. What a legacy she could leave and what a positive example she would lead.
If I had her colossal wealth, once my simple needs are met and insured, I would use the rest to help wildlife, the environment, water for desperate communities, and convert/build housing for the low income/homeless people.
If I was that wealthy I would have a self imposed spending limit. With some discipline she could grow her fortune. Why buy all those cars if they just depreciate in value the minute she buys them. Why not rent exotic cars short term, borrow her sisters for a change. I would want my money growing, so my great grandchildren could have the best life and I could help my community tremendously, that’s a good look. Investments, real estate, art, traveling, sure. A dozen cars, clothes that go out of fashion, what a waste.
This is so much that’s wrong with the world. It’s depressing.
I don’t believe it at all. Kim’s private jet just took off from LA and is on the way to France to pick up Kris and Corey. Now tell me how does it make sense to send an empty plane to pick two people up? Why can’t they just fly home first class? Kim also just flew on her private jet to Australia for only TWO days ! They think they will be raking in money forever, they all spend money like crazy.
All the money in the world isn’t going to make her pretty. I think she’s aware of this. She knows without makeup she’s homely and bloated looking from fillers. Whenever I think about Kylie, I wonder what it would be like to have to get fillers from the age of 16 onward for 50-60 years. It’s got to be so depressing.
Two comments:
TAX THE RICH.
and
CLOGS TO CLOGS IN THREE GENERATIONS.