Gwyneth Paltrow on her sidelined acting career: ‘I really don’t miss it at all’

Do you “miss” Gwyneth Paltrow as an actress? I don’t. I’ll even say something nice about Gwyneth – she made some good movies and gave some good performances and, dare I say, some underrated performances. But I still don’t really miss her as an actress, and I don’t think it’s weird or awful that she’s stepped away from acting for the most part. Even when she was married to Chris Martin, it felt like she was phasing out her acting career, mostly because she wanted to raise her children. That’s what Goop sprang out of too – she wasn’t getting scripts, the scripts she did get were bad, and she wanted a little project she could do from home. When Goop kept getting bigger and bigger, Gwyneth walked away from most acting jobs, save the Marvel stuff and The Politician (which her husband produced). The Today Show’s Willie Geist interviewed Gwyneth and he asked her about her acting career.

Gwyneth Paltrow is not longing to jump back into her acting career. I​​n an exclusive clip from Paltrow’s interview on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, the Goop CEO, 49, opens up about putting acting on the back burner in favor of becoming an entrepreneur. “I really don’t miss it all. I think I’m so lucky that I got to do it, and I’m sure I still will at some point,” she says of her acting career. “The team is always trying to get me to do a movie, but I really love what I do and I love how immediate it is and how … we’re able to create product out of thin air that we believe in so much.” The Oscar winner says the experience of developing products for her lifestyle brand Goop is “so powerful.” Paltrow adds that she doesn’t “daydream about the movie business at all.” However, The Politician alum does plan to return to her acting roots to fulfill a promise to her mother Blythe Danner. “I did promise my mother at some point before I die, I told her I would go and do a play so … I’m gonna deliver on that promise at some point,” she says.

[From People]

In another clip, Geist asks Gwyneth what it would take to get her back in front of a camera and she said “if my husband was doing something and wanted me to do it, I would do it.” Which makes sense. I don’t know… I get why people are ass-kissy about it to Gwyneth’s face and I’m sure she loves that people are like “oh, we wish you were still acting in movies,” but isn’t the point of all of this that Gwyneth is better than everyone? That she figured it out and had the best of all worlds? She’s an Oscar-winning actress with a good IMDB page, she got to raise her children and she started a successful lifestyle business.