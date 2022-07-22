Gwyneth Paltrow on her sidelined acting career: ‘I really don’t miss it at all’

Do you “miss” Gwyneth Paltrow as an actress? I don’t. I’ll even say something nice about Gwyneth – she made some good movies and gave some good performances and, dare I say, some underrated performances. But I still don’t really miss her as an actress, and I don’t think it’s weird or awful that she’s stepped away from acting for the most part. Even when she was married to Chris Martin, it felt like she was phasing out her acting career, mostly because she wanted to raise her children. That’s what Goop sprang out of too – she wasn’t getting scripts, the scripts she did get were bad, and she wanted a little project she could do from home. When Goop kept getting bigger and bigger, Gwyneth walked away from most acting jobs, save the Marvel stuff and The Politician (which her husband produced). The Today Show’s Willie Geist interviewed Gwyneth and he asked her about her acting career.
Gwyneth Paltrow is not longing to jump back into her acting career. In an exclusive clip from Paltrow’s interview on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, the Goop CEO, 49, opens up about putting acting on the back burner in favor of becoming an entrepreneur.
“I really don’t miss it all. I think I’m so lucky that I got to do it, and I’m sure I still will at some point,” she says of her acting career. “The team is always trying to get me to do a movie, but I really love what I do and I love how immediate it is and how … we’re able to create product out of thin air that we believe in so much.”
The Oscar winner says the experience of developing products for her lifestyle brand Goop is “so powerful.” Paltrow adds that she doesn’t “daydream about the movie business at all.”
However, The Politician alum does plan to return to her acting roots to fulfill a promise to her mother Blythe Danner.
“I did promise my mother at some point before I die, I told her I would go and do a play so … I’m gonna deliver on that promise at some point,” she says.
In another clip, Geist asks Gwyneth what it would take to get her back in front of a camera and she said “if my husband was doing something and wanted me to do it, I would do it.” Which makes sense. I don’t know… I get why people are ass-kissy about it to Gwyneth’s face and I’m sure she loves that people are like “oh, we wish you were still acting in movies,” but isn’t the point of all of this that Gwyneth is better than everyone? That she figured it out and had the best of all worlds? She’s an Oscar-winning actress with a good IMDB page, she got to raise her children and she started a successful lifestyle business.
She was really never that good of an actress, nepotism and all. And a super-bad friend to Winona Ryder.
I always wondered why We Anderson hasn’t hired her for his other films. He works with the same actors and she was great in the Royal Tannenbaums. I don’t miss her acting though, especially now that she’s shown the world what an elitist asshole, snakeoil salesman she is. I doubt I could stand to watch her in anything anyway.
That’s a good point, I’ve never thought of that — I wonder why Wes Anderson hasn’t asked her? Loved her in Royal Tenenbaums, Sliding Doors, was bummed at the goop thing, but seems like it’s pretty successful, I’ll give her that.
Not gonna miss her, tbh. Although “A Perfect Murder” was pretty good. Wish we could also be spared all of the goop-ish nonsense.
I loved her 90s stuff like A perfect murder,Hush,Sliding doors.
Sorry but Hush is such a bad movie, it’s crazy!
Is it just me or does it seem like she is overly Botoxed? I feel like with plastic surgery and injections and Botox, it should look like you didn’t do anything. But she’s so frozen I can’t help but feel pity…like poor Gwyneth is aging badly and she’s trying not to because her brand is all about being perfect.
It’s especially weird around her mouth. Like you can see the line where it ceases to be frozen… Somehow that part makes her look like she has a cartoon monkey mouth..
She’s the spokesperson for a Botox alternative.
I loved A Perfect Murder, but thought her so called “acting” was just awful. She was like a dead fish, and she showed no emotion whatsoever. Just plain flat!
Loved A Perfect Murder.
Also the Diapér with amber gemstones for a revitalized baby 🤣 !
And really enjoyed her Howard Stern interview.
Thought she is good insome moviesci saw…
It’s funny as hell if her team is always trying to get her to do a movie. In other words, please give us a break from you.
One of the most undeserving Oscar winners ever. Second only to that no talent having stiff, Jennifer Lawrence.
Well, I don’t think Gwyneth is even at Jlaw standard. JLaw has been nominated to several awards throughout the year since early her career.
Lawrence really is a great actress and well, Gwyneth is just OK when starts aligned and an amazing team is behind her:
– Talented Mr Ripley
– Seven
– The Royal Tennenbaums etc
Of course it’s subjective, but I think Jennifer Lawerence just plays the same character over and over.
JLaw is not a great talent. Over-emoting is not acting. I have no bone to pick with Paltrow, as I haven’t watched most of her films.
“We’re able to create product out of thin air.” — GOOP’s new slogan
Sliding Doors is still a great time for me. But mostly that is because John Hannah is SUCH a treat in it!
Right there with you. I love that movie and its soundtrack.
One of my favorite movies. 💕 John Hannah meoooow!
well, well, well karma comes for those who steal scripts and nepotism get them an oscar.
I will never forget on an episode of SATC they said Gwyneth suffered from High Self Esteem. Lol
I’ve never seen her in anything I thought she was super great in. In fact I think I’ve mostly seen her as Pepper Potts in the Marvel movies and she and RDJ had zero chemistry.
I think Goop is a huge sham but if she’s happier doing that, whatever floats her boat.
Oh – I thought they had great chemistry! And the Iron Man films are the only times I’ve ever found her attractive
I truly don’t agree. I feel she was just barely surpassing a cardboard cutout as Pepper Potts.
I also don’t miss her acting so GP and I have something in common, I guess.
Acting is very subjective. If there is something you don’t like about a person’s voice, mouth, attitude, hair color you might not like them as an actor. I think she is really good as an actress but she peaked too early. I mean wasn’t she 26 with an Oscar? That can dampen your ambition. And there is no actor/actress that I would ever miss because I don’t stan anyone and out of sight out of mind. I remember seeing something that said it starred gene Hackman and I realized I had hadn’t seen him in anything for a long time but I hadn’t missed him. (he retired)
Gene Hackman is a famous and extremely talented actor. They aren’t even in the same Universe.
Though, someone needs to mention sunscreen to Gwenyth as her skin looks fried from the sun. She might want to apply some more often.
Nyro, hear, hear. With you all the way.
She has Cate Blanchett’s Oscar and I am taking that to me grave.
+1
I just don’t understand Goop at all. Most of the products are overpriced and outlandish. Were is the appeal and who is her target buyer. I know women( divorced or widowed mostly) who have bucks to burn and have never heard of Goop.
Lol I remember that one Iron Man movie that Goopy was in where they had to bring in Scarlett Johannesburg whose role was totally superfluous, and had obviously been brought on to that particular movie for some much-needed female sexiness, because Goopy was ALMOST as sexy as seeing your parents making out, even though there was a scene where she was only wearing a bra, I always felt like Goopy INSISTED on that detail to prove to everyone that people think SHE is sexy, too, and yes I am familiar with the concept of the run on sentence
Is this a too aggressive upper eyelid surgery?
Her upper and lower eyelids look weird to me. I’d never want plastic surgery around my eyes, since eyes are so important. Everything else, yes. (I’m looking at the close-up of her in the beige outfit.)