Amanda Seyfried ‘bent over backwards’ auditioning for Wicked

There will, eventually, be a two-movie adaptation of the Wicked musical. There were many production delays due to covid, but rehearsals will begin later this month and filming will start later this year. The movies probably won’t come out until Christmas 2024 and 2025. Ariana Grande was cast in the role of Glinda, but apparently Amanda Seyfried vied for the role as well. She auditioned on weekends while filming her role in The Dropout during the week.
Amanda Seyfried tried out to be Glinda in Wicked.
Playing the role of the good witch in the upcoming movie adaptation of the hit musical was actually a long-held dream, the actress, 36, told Backstage.
“Last summer while I was playing Elizabeth [in The Dropout], on the weekends I was auditioning in person to play Glinda in the movie version of Wicked — because I wanted it that much that I was like, ‘You know what? Yeah, I have to play the last scene of The Dropout on Tuesday. I’ll give my Sunday to you,’ ” said Seyfried, who scored an Emmy nomination for The Dropout.
She continued, “I literally bent over backwards while playing the hardest role of my life. But I think it also taught me how far I’ve come as a singer, which I really wanted to prove. Because ever since Les Miz, I was like, ‘I need to be better. I need to do better.’ So whatever comes next in terms of musicals, I’m finally prepared.”
Seyfried’s love for the musical goes even further back. The Mean Girls alum said on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast that she’d been “campaigning for Wicked for five years.”
“I’ve never been more ready to hit those notes,” she said at the time.
Seyfried has previously displayed her range in a number of productions, notably playing Cosette in the film adaptation of Les Misérables opposite Anne Hathaway, and also in two Mamma Mia! movies.
Apparently, Amanda really loves Wicked and wanted a role in it for five years. She was very immersed in the Elizabeth Holmes character during their filming during the week, and it must have been difficult to do auditions for another character on the weekends. I wonder how many auditions she had to do for the Glinda role. It’s nice that Amanda is looking on the bright side of not getting the role — that all that auditioning showed how far she has come as a singer since Les Mix and she feels prepared for her next musical, whatever that may be. I didn’t follow the casting news closely, but heard Ariana had gotten the role and assumed it was one of those scenarios where it was always sort of planned for Ariana to be Glinda. I can imagine Amanda was crushed that someone else got the role she wanted so badly, but now she has her Emmy nom to console her. Also, who would have thought from Mean Girls Amanda would be the one of the four to have the most interesting and varied career?
photos credit: Avalon.red and via Instagram
I love Amanda, but I’m really looking forward to seeing Ariana in this role.
While Amanda was adorable in the Mamma Mia movies I don’t think she has the voice to pull off a role made famous by Kristin Chenoweth. I’m excited to see Ariana because she has the voice to so the role justice.
I’ve never seen Wicked and I couldn’t make it through Les Misérables (movie) but she was great in Mamma Mia. Those are some hard songs to sing even though they don’t really sound that difficult to the average listener. It’s great that she’s open about her ambitions and how she’s worked on her vocals. We all know some roles are coveted and I never appreciate the “Oh well, it went to the best.” No no, you wanted it. That’s fine.
Can Ariana act? Do we know?
Sketch comedy isn’t acting but I thought she always did great impressions on late night shows and snl.
I liked her singing in Mamma Mia too- she came out pretty close to the top of a very variable singing cast!
Ariana is pretty charismatic, I think she’ll do fine with a role like Glinda, it’s got a nice arc but it’s not really a complex character piece. She’s the right choice for the musical numbers for sure.
Is this a serious question? Ariana Grande was a Disney Channel kid.
I’m 38 years old, I live in Germany, I don’t have kids. I have not watched kids’ shows in over 25 years. I do remember some 90s shows where the teenagers couldn’t act their way out of a paper bag but the shows were still super successful. So … yes.
Wow @Gigi, count me as another who had no idea Ariana had a Disney background!
@ Gigi, didn’t see that coming….
Amanda is very talented but Ariana has a fan base she doesn’t and is probably the stronger singer.
And yes out of the 4 mean girls she’s had the best career imo and would be the best bet to be an eventual Oscar winner. Rachel had her moment but sort of sputtered out and poor Lindsey, well….
Anyone who saw Amanda as Sarah on Big Love knows how deeply talented she is.
I’m still hoping for a romantic comedy reunion with her All My Children co-star Michael B. Jordan.
Some things you either have it or you dont,and that includes singing. I cringe when actors try to convince themselves other wise.
I agree. I’m glad Amanda acknowledged that her Les Mis singing was not it, because I couldn’t make it through her thin soprano. She can train all she wants but if you’re up against someone with vocals/pipes like Ariana, all the training in the world won’t put you in the same class.
Yeah, no, I respectfully disagree. Singing is an artistic skill, and like any skill it can be developed. Ariana Grande has studied singing for years. Amanda Seyfried studied for years. Kristin Chenoweth studied for years.
This idea that artistic ability is solely a result of “talent” and “having it” is magical thinking. It’s a narrative that pushes record sales and movie tickets. Don’t believe the hype.
Ariana Grande’s light lyric coloratura soprano is a dime a dozen. Her ability to combine both CCM and Classical (European) vocal techniques is a result of her training. She’s not as unusual as she’s made out to be. Again, don’t believe the hype.
She would have gotten it if Ariana wasn’t in the mix.
Ariana’s vocals and her face are pure GLINDA.
You mean ‘Galinda’.
This is disappointing. I’d love to see Amanda do it. She’s got depth, her acting and voice.
It’s interesting the love that Amanda gets here.
@ girl_ninja, why? Is there something bad about her that I don’t know about? Not that I follow her career or SM. I am curious though. Care to share?
She’s eccentric for sure, but lovely. This one is just trying to bait.
I think she would have made a great Glinda but I’m sure Ariana will be great too. I did like “Wicked” but I’m not a huge fan, which is why I didn’t even know this movie was happening.
I think McAdams has had a pretty good career too, she just kind of disappeared for a while after her initial bursting onto the scene with three big hits. Recently she’s done “Disobedience,” “Spotlight” and the “Eurovision” movie, for example. Amanda’s arc has been more of a slow and steady upward climb.
OF course she had to work hard to be in Wicked, she’s an angel in real life