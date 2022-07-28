HBO’s ‘The Princess’ documentary looks heartbreaking & interesting

Back in January, Ed Perkins debuted his documentary at the Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews. I remember reading about it then and hoping that a streamer picked it up. HBO ended up buying it, and it will premiere on August 13. The documentary is called The Princess, and it’s entirely about Princess Diana’s life on camera, from her pre-engagement days as Lady Diana Spencer to the divorced Princess of Wales, up to her last days in Paris. This is not an investigative documentary and Perkins didn’t conduct interviews or anything like that. What he does is simply use archival footage, including commentary and news pieces at that time, and puts together Diana’s story. Here’s the trailer:

“There are people in there… trapped…” Ugh. This is going to be a gut-punch. I remember the critics at Sundance praising Perkins for his use of the archival footage, including stuff which rarely gets used or re-used. It IS timely. Not only will this come out just a couple of weeks before the anniversary of Diana’s death, but HBO is getting in ahead of Netflix’s fifth season of The Crown, which will be very Diana-intensive.