Alexandra Daddario is ‘obsessed’ with Duchess Meghan, she copied Meg’s ring

Earlier this month, we talked about Alexandra Daddario’s New Orleans wedding. I enjoy covering weddings, especially unique weddings like Daddario’s. She definitely had a more Southern-Gothic aesthetic, and I enjoyed the fact that her wedding photos looked like a French Quarter magazine editorial, and that her wedding gown wasn’t some cookie-cutter strapless mermaid dress. Now there’s another reason to enjoy Daddario and her wedding photos: she did a little homage to the Duchess of Sussex. Apparently, Daddario is obsessed with Meghan and her aesthetic, so much so that Daddario chose her “something blue” based on something Meghan wore on her wedding day.

Alexandra Daddario revealed how her obsession with Meghan Markle inspired the “something blue” for her bridal moment. The White Lotus actress and film producer Andrew Form tied the knot in late June at New Orleans’ iconic Preservation Hall. Daddario tells PEOPLE she paired her gorgeous Danielle Frankel dress with a bright blue ring for her “something blue.”

While speaking to PEOPLE about her new Aerie campaign, the Emmy-nominated star, 36, revealed that the ring was actually inspired by the Duchess of Sussex.

“I’m obsessed with Meghan Markle,” she shared. “She wore an aquamarine ring I believe from Princess Diana’s collection. Mine was less fancy, but I had a large blue, aquamarine ring copying Meghan Markle.”

While the Baywatch actress had her heart set on an aquamarine ring, she was “open to anything” when it came to the hunt for the perfect wedding dress. She explained, “I’ve never been the kind of girl who was planning her wedding and knew exactly what she was going to wear. I don’t like to overthink things, I like to just go with my instincts. I don’t want to obsess over clothes too much. I like to just put them on,” she said, adding that Danielle Frankel invited her to try on a bunch of dresses.

“I think it was the third dress I tried on, and I was like ‘I love it!’ I think I tried on one other after that, and they were all great, but this one I just knew. It felt like New Orleans, it felt comfortable and it just was a really perfect fit.” She continued, “It was just one of those things, like girls know when you put on the perfect dress. For me, once I put it on and I knew, I didn’t want to go and try on a million other things.”