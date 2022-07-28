Alexandra Daddario is ‘obsessed’ with Duchess Meghan, she copied Meg’s ring

Earlier this month, we talked about Alexandra Daddario’s New Orleans wedding. I enjoy covering weddings, especially unique weddings like Daddario’s. She definitely had a more Southern-Gothic aesthetic, and I enjoyed the fact that her wedding photos looked like a French Quarter magazine editorial, and that her wedding gown wasn’t some cookie-cutter strapless mermaid dress. Now there’s another reason to enjoy Daddario and her wedding photos: she did a little homage to the Duchess of Sussex. Apparently, Daddario is obsessed with Meghan and her aesthetic, so much so that Daddario chose her “something blue” based on something Meghan wore on her wedding day.
Alexandra Daddario revealed how her obsession with Meghan Markle inspired the “something blue” for her bridal moment. The White Lotus actress and film producer Andrew Form tied the knot in late June at New Orleans’ iconic Preservation Hall. Daddario tells PEOPLE she paired her gorgeous Danielle Frankel dress with a bright blue ring for her “something blue.”
While speaking to PEOPLE about her new Aerie campaign, the Emmy-nominated star, 36, revealed that the ring was actually inspired by the Duchess of Sussex.
“I’m obsessed with Meghan Markle,” she shared. “She wore an aquamarine ring I believe from Princess Diana’s collection. Mine was less fancy, but I had a large blue, aquamarine ring copying Meghan Markle.”
While the Baywatch actress had her heart set on an aquamarine ring, she was “open to anything” when it came to the hunt for the perfect wedding dress. She explained, “I’ve never been the kind of girl who was planning her wedding and knew exactly what she was going to wear. I don’t like to overthink things, I like to just go with my instincts. I don’t want to obsess over clothes too much. I like to just put them on,” she said, adding that Danielle Frankel invited her to try on a bunch of dresses.
“I think it was the third dress I tried on, and I was like ‘I love it!’ I think I tried on one other after that, and they were all great, but this one I just knew. It felt like New Orleans, it felt comfortable and it just was a really perfect fit.” She continued, “It was just one of those things, like girls know when you put on the perfect dress. For me, once I put it on and I knew, I didn’t want to go and try on a million other things.”
That’s very cool. When I was looking through her wedding photos a month ago, I didn’t even clock the ring, but I see it now. Meghan didn’t wear Diana’s aquamarine ring to her actual wedding ceremony, Meghan wore Diana’s ring at her wedding reception, when she changed into the backless halter dress by Stella McCartney. Still, it’s cool that Daddario thought “Meghan’s aquamarine!” when she was putting together her wedding look and wanted something blue. It looks to me like Daddario’s ring is an aquamarine as well?
Awww thats cute. Her wedding was gorgeous and the ring worked really well with the whole look (she says in the article that its an aquamarine.)
Really loved her dress and the whole wedding vibe. I have always loved aquamarines. I’ve added her dress to my favorite dress list. (Gwen Stefani’s hand painted pink Galliano for Dior when she married Gavin is currently hovering at the top but this one is right there with it)
I loved Alexandra Daddario’s wedding photo! I just got married in May (on the 19th, like the Sussexes), and her wedding and dress have much the same vibes mine did. I really love her dress and the whole aesthetic.
Mazel tov! Wishing you a lifetime of happiness.
So cute – I loved her wedding.
I love Diana’s aquamarine but I think I like Meghan’s engagement ring best (I like the redone pave band, the original gold was nice but a bit thick).
I read somewhere that the three diamonds on Meghan’s engagement ring represent their past ,present, and future. I love how much symbolism was put into the wedding of the decade.
Oh that’s nice! I have three sapphires on my wedding ring to represent past, present and future. Now, they also represent our three children.
She is gorgeous.
For real, she is like something out of an old painting. So beautiful.
Before her wedding, I was unfamiliar with Daddario, but I like her! Her wedding ensemble is gorgeous, the dress amazing and they look like they had a great time. I now stan.
Omg the view of it in the kissing under the umbrellas pic is stunninggggggggg.
It’s super cute for her to straight up admit this lol, so many celebs would be “too cool” when it could be just as easily passed off as her own quirky choice considering how unique and stylish their wedding was. I’m also now a fan!
I first became aware of her in White Lotus, though the I discovered she’s in many things I’ve seen. But I was really taken by her unique beauty in White Lotus.
I’ll be sure to put white lotus in the queue!
Check her out in the Imagine Dragons video called Radioactive. It’s kind of cute, and she is just stunningly pretty.
I read somewhere, maybe here, that Duchess Meghan is inspired by Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. That made me love her even more! Alexandra’s dress and wedding photos are stunning and so different from anything I’ve seen in awhile. She seems like a cool person.
@ Driver8, she did pull off a stunning wedding from attire, location as well as theme which she graciously executed!!
There was not one piece of her wedding that did not merit a single meh from me!!
I’d bet money that Meaghan will see this and probably send some sweet note to Alexandra. She strikes me as a person who is that kind of thoughtful.
Who?
Obsessed with Meghan! Love it and totally get it. Both had gorgeous weddings.
Never heard of her before, but that’s a beautiful, unique dress and it was a sweet thing to say. And it worked, we give her attention 😁. Beautiful pictures and ceremony, looks unique without being try hard.
She played Neal Caffrey’s girlfriend on White Collar a year before Suits started on USA
She was also in two hideous movies Baywatch and San Andreas.
Aww this reminds me of my wedding. I got married in the French quarter (well uptown and the reception was in the quarter.) I also wore an unstructured dress that was so off white it was almost tan. In the quarter a white wedding dress would be too blinding! She looks perfect. I never knew of this actress before White Lotus but she is very pretty. And good for her hubby finding someone after that article his ex (jordana Brewster) wrote spilling how she dumped him for an old friend. Rude!
Meghan’s reception look remains my favorite looks on her ever.
It was head to toe perfection.
Nice to hear about someone who is obsessed with Meghan in a positive way for once! This is so lovely. Her wedding photos are absolutely stunning. So classic yet so different from most wedding photos. Their looks came together flawlessly with the New Orleans setting.
I think her gown is just gorgeous! and she looked gorgeous as well. I don’t usually like wedding gowns that make me think of nightgowns, but it is elegant and almost has a twenties vibe. Lovely photo album.
She’s got a very timeless unique look. She was Valentino’s lover in American Horror Story: Hotel.
@ tasmin, she certainly executed a unique as well as stunning wedding!! They both look so happy and in love 💗💗
That is a gorgeous gown! Have never seen a wedding dress with pleats before. Trying to remember when she was Neal Caffrey’s girlfriend on White Collar, loved that show.
Those pleats are stunning! I love that we’re seeing more brides in anything but a strapless mermaid, trumpet or princess dress. I think the diversity and visibility of pandemic/quarantine weddings accelerated the trend away from them. Wedding suits at the courthouse? A cute sundress at the park Pavillion? A vintage black velvet prom dress from the 80s? A corset and micro mini with a cathedral train veil and campy religious-themed accents that the designer stole from a file labeled “Rejected costume designs for Baz Luhrman’s Romeo + Juliet?” YES TO ALL OF THEM! Anything but another strapless white mermaid gown, I beg you.
Wow wow wow. What a gorgeous, intriguing, and moody wedding. I love every single thing about this! Thank you for bringing it to our attention, Celebitchy.
If you haven’t watched “Why Women Kill” (and I don’t know why it isn’t required watching!), she was really good in it (everyone in both seasons are great actually!) Still pouting for no season 3.
Awww how sweet. Beautiful stylish wedding in the greatest US city imho…beautiful muse in Duchess of Sussex!
Lola Coasters, I loved that show and that season. I especially loved Lucy Liu’s segment, which was so touching (and hot).