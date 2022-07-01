Alexandra Daddario wore a Danielle Frankel dress to her New Orleans wedding

For some reason, I thought Alexandra Daddario was only about 25 years old? She’s 36! She was born in 1986. I know her mostly from White Collar, True Detective Season 1 and The White Lotus. She’s known for being beautiful and having a great figure, but she’s a talented actress too – she does wide-eyed naif really well, and sometimes she plays roles that subvert that trope. She’s actually a born-and-bred New Yorker too, which I also did not know before now. Anyway, Alexandra just got married and I thought people would like to talk about her wedding and see her wedding photos.

The groom is Andrew Form and this is his second marriage. His first marriage was to Jordana Brewster, and they have a son, Julian, together (update: they actually have two sons together, my bad). Andrew’s marriage to Jordana crashed and burned in 2020, and by August 2021, he was engaged to Alexandra. The timeline doesn’t exactly look shady, but I also think Alexandra and Andrew have known each other for many years – he’s a producer, and something is pinging on my drama-radar.

Anyway, Alexandra and Andrew had their wedding in New Orleans. Alexandra is apparently working there on a project, and two of her friends had married in NOLA and she always loved the vibe. So she organized what looked like a pretty simple ceremony, even though her first choice was having a wedding in Italy. Her wedding dress is Danielle Frankel. She chose it because “it felt like it belonged in New Orleans and was the right choice for the Louisiana heat.” It’s really pretty! I like that it’s unfussy yet unusual. You can read the whole Vogue piece plus an extensive editorial here – Andrew saw her in her dress before the ceremony! Bad luck!

Photos/Instagrams courtesy of Vogue and Alexandra Daddario.

48 Responses to “Alexandra Daddario wore a Danielle Frankel dress to her New Orleans wedding”

  1. Talita says:
    July 1, 2022 at 7:17 am

    The pictures are beautiful and she looks lovely. She was great on the white lotus. I don’t know him, but he looks hot.

    Reply
  2. MaryContrary says:
    July 1, 2022 at 7:20 am

    He actually has 2 sons-they’re in the photos.

    Reply
  3. Oh_Hey says:
    July 1, 2022 at 7:22 am

    This is overall cute.
    Just a question about time like though – wasn’t Jordana the one that left him for a guys she met in insta during the pandemic? Maybe I’m misremembering…

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      July 1, 2022 at 7:30 am

      Ooh yes, didn’t she get on a plane as soon as they could and that was it or something? I’m too lazy to look it up but I’m sure she said something along the lines of finally being with the right person..?

      I love the vibes from these pics, it makes me so happy when people seem to do weddings on their own terms rather than adhering to ‘traditions’ for the sake of it.

      Reply
    • MaryContrary says:
      July 1, 2022 at 7:57 am

      Yes-she was the one who left and immediately was with someone else. She also left a positive note on his IG photo of his wedding to Alexandra-so clearly there are no hard feelings at this point.

      Reply
    • sunny says:
      July 1, 2022 at 8:44 am

      That was my first thought too. Glad he found love again after that. Congrats to the lovely couple.

      Reply
  4. Jo says:
    July 1, 2022 at 7:24 am

    I don’t know why but the dress and the whole setting / photos give off warmth and self-assurace. maybe because she is not wearing a dress made to accentuate boobs and a$$? She just seems comfortable with herself and that is incrediby refreshing. Also, she is such a striking beauty.

    Reply
    • CuriousCole says:
      July 1, 2022 at 7:48 am

      Yes to the warm vibes! I like her and I’m a fan of the dress, it definitely suits summer in New Orleans. Nothing wrong with showing off one’s assets but it is nice to see something different.

      Reply
    • MF says:
      July 1, 2022 at 9:52 am

      Agree. As much as I love a sexy dress, I like that she chose something so relaxed. She looks incredibly confident and at ease. And I really like that it’s such a unique wedding dress.

      Reply
  5. Hyrule Castle says:
    July 1, 2022 at 7:36 am

    She was in season 1 of “why women kill”!!

    She was excellent. The whole season was just fantastic (Lucy Liu!!)

    She was great in Baywaych too. Not so much in the Percy Jackson movies (Annabelle is blonde !)

    Her brother is in this new season of “why women kill” & he’s fantastic too. The season though, the storyline sucks.
    He’s still great.

    Reply
    • Pulplove says:
      July 1, 2022 at 11:46 am

      Oh, I didn’t know that her brother Matthew is in “Why Women Kill”. I loved him in “Shadowhunters”, but haven’t seen him in anything else since. They’re both talented (and gorgeous) actors.

      Reply
    • HeatherC says:
      July 1, 2022 at 12:31 pm

      Well Annabelle was blonde for the second movie….still didn’t save it….

      Reply
  6. Gemma says:
    July 1, 2022 at 7:39 am

    Gorgeous dress, gorgeous bride!

    Reply
  7. Gil says:
    July 1, 2022 at 7:46 am

    That dress is very nice.

    Reply
  8. Stacy Dresden says:
    July 1, 2022 at 7:49 am

    Honk for New Orleans! She looks beautiful. Solange had my actual, top NOLA wedding but this is nice too.

    Reply
  9. Moira's Rose's Garden says:
    July 1, 2022 at 7:49 am

    Love everything about that wedding, especially the party dress & shoes.

    Reply
  10. FHMom says:
    July 1, 2022 at 7:51 am

    The dress is beautiful. I just don’t know how anyone could get married in NOLA in June. By early May, the heat and humidity are oppressive. It looks like it’s cloudy, though, so maybe that helped. Congrats to them!

    Reply
    • Cait says:
      July 1, 2022 at 10:46 am

      Hilariously, I DID get married in June in New Orleans (in 2009). It was a super hot day, but it was the only time we could arrange for both families to be there at the same time.

      Reply
      • Lens says:
        July 1, 2022 at 12:59 pm

        I got married the third week of September in New Orleans. We had a downpour so our reception at Maison Dupuy had to be changed from outdoors to indoors which was fine with me because it was so damn muggy! Ah memories.

  11. Roo says:
    July 1, 2022 at 8:13 am

    Gorgeous, gorgeous! She’s always been on my most beautiful actors list and I’ve liked her in everything I’ve seen. Love the vibe of the photos, too.

    Reply
  12. manda says:
    July 1, 2022 at 8:33 am

    We got married in vegas but I tried to change the plan for NOLA bc I WANT TO HAVE A SECOND LINE! Thank goodness Hanibal Burress explained how easy it is to set up a parade there

    Reply
  13. LHP says:
    July 1, 2022 at 8:50 am

    Not bad luck to see each other! Wedding photographer here and more and more couples choose to see each other before the ceremony. That way they can do pictures ahead of time and spend cocktail hour celebrating with friends and family. Lots of wedding ‘traditions’ are silly superstitions that are patriarchal in nature. A groom wasn’t supposed to see the bride in case he changed his mind (many marriages were arranged back then to protect land/assets). A bouquet is carried because people didn’t bathe very frequently and it would hide the body odor.

    Reply
    • Jenn says:
      July 2, 2022 at 12:36 am

      Good to know! And also, lol at the bouquet tradition.

      I don’t have any living family, so my husband and my best friend both saw me in the dresses I picked from. (I also gave myself away… obviously.) In some ways it was nice to wait until I was in my 30s and already established, to get married. Maybe Alexandra Daddario had the same experience.

      Reply
  14. BeanieBean says:
    July 1, 2022 at 8:55 am

    She looks absolutely beautiful. He looks OK. Looks like they had a good ol’ time at their wedding & afterwards. Congrats to the couple.

    Reply
  15. rawiya says:
    July 1, 2022 at 8:59 am

    I really want to like the dress, but the straps are reading too night-gownie to me. I love the actual dress part. Oh well, ’tis not my wedding, so my opinion doesn’t matter. She loves it.

    Reply
  16. Josephine says:
    July 1, 2022 at 9:03 am

    Wow, New Orleans made for some stunning pictures. I love the veil, too. It’s so nice to see an intimate wedding where it looks like everyone is relaxed and having a ball. So much better than the huge productions that seem so boring and artificial.

    Reply
  17. Athena says:
    July 1, 2022 at 10:02 am

    I love New Orleans and the wedding looks like it was fun.
    But he should have taken the pants to the tailor, a bit tight at the waist and a little too long.

    Reply
  18. NotSoSocialB says:
    July 1, 2022 at 10:09 am

    That is a beautiful dress.

    Reply
  19. AnneL says:
    July 1, 2022 at 10:11 am

    I love the dress and she looks gorgeous. She just IS gorgeous. Her eyes are stunning. I love NOLA but it does seem like June would be hot. I live in Houston and the weather similar. But they seem comfortable.

    Reply
  20. tealily says:
    July 1, 2022 at 10:23 am

    I absolutely love her. She just seems really cool. She always picks great roles. I wish her the best! Something about this guy is giving me weird vibes, but I know nothing of him except these photos.

    Reply
  21. It Really Is You, Not Me says:
    July 1, 2022 at 11:11 am

    I love the dress and the band following them down the street! Looks like a fun wedding.

    Reply
  22. snappyfish says:
    July 1, 2022 at 11:19 am

    I really love her dress. They look happy and beautiful and what is not to love about a NOLA wedding…

    Reply
  23. BUBS says:
    July 1, 2022 at 11:51 am

    Beautiful dress, beautiful bride, warmth just shines through. Lovely ceremony. I wish them the best.

    Reply
  24. Nicegirl says:
    July 1, 2022 at 12:47 pm

    I also thought Alexandra was in her early 20s and wow

    Reply
  25. America Chavez says:
    July 1, 2022 at 1:10 pm

    I love this. All of this. These pictures look like ads for fancy perfume and I am HERE for it.

    I wish them both oceans of happiness, as well.

    Reply
  26. AmelieOriginal says:
    July 1, 2022 at 3:08 pm

    I dunno if anyone realizes this but a lot of millennials started doing a “first look” before the wedding ceremony. It is very common nowadays, the whole “bad look to see each other before the ceremony” is mostly a thing of the past. They make for some very emotional and beautiful pictures and a private moment for the bride and groom before the ceremony so the stress of seeing each other is lifted.

    Beautiful dress and she is just stunning looking.

    Reply
  27. Rnot says:
    July 1, 2022 at 5:40 pm

    That dress! What a transformation from meh on the hanger to stunning on the bride.

    Reply
  28. Janet DR says:
    July 1, 2022 at 5:46 pm

    Wow! Great photos, I love the whole vibe! Beautiful dress, beautiful bride 💗

    Reply
  29. minx says:
    July 1, 2022 at 7:37 pm

    Just a gorgeous bride, she’s so naturally pretty. Looks like they enjoyed a great wedding.

    Reply
  30. Jenn says:
    July 2, 2022 at 12:41 am

    She and her brother are both so gorgeous, it’s too easy to think they’re airheads. They are not. I really like them both.

    Reply

