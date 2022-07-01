Chris Pine is a poorly-dressed, excessively furry ‘Poolman’: love it or hate it?

Chris Pine was photographed yesterday in LA. Yes, these are those photos. This is what Chris Pine looks like now. A few months ago, I think I called him a dulcet-voiced grey wolf. Nowadays, he looks like a mangy grey wolf. Like, I can deal with the beard actually. The beard is too big and bushy now, but I know there’s a handsome dude under all that fur. But the long hair? The bad pants? Nooooo.
In truth, I think the bad outfit is likely a costume? In these photos, Chris was working on Poolman, which will be his directorial debut. He also stars in it. Per IMDB, Poolman “follows a hapless dreamer and would-be philosopher who spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block in sunny LA. When he uncovers the greatest water heist, he does what he can to protect his precious LA.” My guess is that he’s going for a Jeff Bridges-as-The-Dude vibe.
So… all that being said, I would still hit it. I might gag a little, but I’m willing to go there.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
A few months ago, I said yuck. This is yuck to the tenth power.
Nope. This is just a gross look.
Yeah, I know it’s weird, but I hate the points on men’s beards.
He’s so incredibly handsome, I just can’t understand why he’d do that to himself. Hopefully, the Poolman has a mid-movie made-over involving a shave and a haircut.
“So… all that being said, I would still hit it. I might gag a little, but I’m willing to go there.”
Once you got him out of the hideous outfit (are we not discussing the filthy capezios?), I bet he still smells great. You’ll be fine.
Are we not discussing the filthy capezios May well be the greatest parenthetical question of all time
those capezios gave me SERIOUS flashbacks.
and I agree with Gah, that’s hilarious.
I would love it in the morning, noon and night.
And baby can leave his hat on.
I don’t know – with that outfit he looks like The Bearded Grandmother.
When I saw the thumbnail I thought her was Alec Baldwin.
When I saw the thumbnail I thought he was Alec Baldwin.
With some Diane Keaton in there too
Eww yeah he looks 20 yrs older here
Hate the hair but since it’s for a movie unfair to judge.
This. It’s for a movie.
And this man is charismatic beyond belief so he’s always on the top of the list with Keanu.
Gabby Johnson, “Blazing Saddles.”
“The sheriff’s a’near!”
Blazing Saddles is one of the absolute funniest movies of all time.
so many great lines and so many great gags.
Ahhhhh…the Pine being extra. He looks a damn mess even for me, but I love him for it.
💯 makes me like him more
This is taking things too far, Chris.
What’s a handsome actor to do in order to make people notice his skill instead of just his looks? Lol, let him play.
Honestly I no longer even know what to say to you Pine fans who insist he’s the best Chris. If i saw this dude coming towards me I would literally cross the street. I’ll stick with Evans. Thanks!
Ah, yes, Mr. “‘Salma Hayek. Sandy [Sandra Bullock] is more the one you settle down with, set up shop with, take home to your mother. But Salma’s the one you yell, ‘Action!’ and just go to town.'” Evans.
Yeah I don’t care. 20 year long grudges are so weird.
I don’t understand how he’s expected to dress/wear his hair/beard if he’s in character. It’s fine when Ryan has blond hair for the Barbie movie, but not fine when Chris has a blond wig for this movie?!?! The hair and beard (if he still has it by then) will be on point come September, when he has to do “Don’t Worry, Darling” promo.
You can still see the hot under there.
Barely!
re: hitting it. the outfit is a def turnoff, but manageable. What it all comes down to: does he or his hair smell bad?
OK, Mr. Born Handsome,
This scruffy unwashed look is not fooling anybody.
We know you are still so very pretty under all that hair and those ugly clothes. 😀 lol
If it’s for a role, that’s different.
And no judgement if you are on vacation or having a blue day. Been there, do that myself.
I have to just laugh when humans who are blessed with good looks go out of their way to look awful.
News flash for ya….Aging will take care of your supernaturally good looks for you.
Trust me, you can look good “for your age” but after 45-50 you will wish you had enjoyed your youthful beauty more.
I can vouch for this as a 60 y/o. lol
He is a good actor in the right role. Check out his movies on Netflix, got a few good ones on there.
P.S. Keanu Reeves #1. Supernaturally good looking in his younger days. i.e. Point Break.
I WILL everyone about this 😀
Happy Friday CBers!
At first glance, I was reminded of Nick Nolte in Down & Out in Beverley Hills, but with slightly (only slightly) better clothes.
Extreme looks like this–the heavy, full beard and long hair–are usually for a film.
There are other photos that show that he’s on set. It’s for his movie
That outfit is a backwoods version of something Cary Grant wore in To Catch a Thief. The pants need to be longer or at least worn with shoes that don’t look like he wore them during his 7th grade tap recital. I’m beginning to hate beards……
He can have me.
He’s never had great style, even out of character. Sigh – this man is determined to hide his outrageous good looks no matter what. The best he ever looked for me was as Steve in the first Wonder Woman. Such dreamy eyes!
I’ve never seen quite the pretty in Chris as others have here. He has a very square boxed shaped head and is distracting for me. But, I actually like the longer hair because it does help conceal the square/boxy head shape.
Still the Best Chris.
I’ve never understood why gorgeous actors have to present themselves as disgusting to be “taken seriously.” Your beauty is part of your charm, part of why we love you – not the only thing, but it’s part of you dude – love yourself like we love you.
I can’t with beards. I always get a rash. Clean, shaved men and natural women are what get me going 🤤🏳️🌈💙
He looks yuck. I honeslty hate how this looks on him & thankfully its just a role. But it reminds me of when Brad Pitt played that role in Ocean. The costume he wore eerily ended up how he ended up looking with that horrinle hair & tinted glasses. I hope this is not the case here and this just stays a costume.
As someone who came of age in the 70s, long hair is not a turn off at all! The outfit is vile, but if he’s in character…. The hair is probably not real either (sigh).
Nope. He’s now in same category as Joaquin Phoenix for me: previously hot guys who prefer to look unclean.
He’s in character on a movie set for petes sake.
I can’t get past the white Capezio shoes. I haven’t seen those since the 80’s.
The shoes! The shoes!