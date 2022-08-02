Jennifer Garner: be cautious when it comes to injecting your face

Jennifer Garner has an interview in Harper’s Bazaar. It’s mostly about beauty secrets but also about Jen’s TikTok and her Pretend Cooking Show. It’s a nice fluff piece and Jen is promoting her hairstylist, Adir Abergel’s, line. Most of the beauty talk is about hair. I wouldn’t single Jen out as a hair person but she does have great hair so I probably should. Mostly Jen is a wash and go kind of gal. But her main piece of beauty advice is to wait on any kind of intervention. If you are going to start with injectables, hold off as long as possible.

Her hair care: My day usually starts with a really hard workout. Then, it gets all gross, so I have to wash it—most likely with the Virtue Recovery or the Full line. I always do a mask over the weekend to treat my hair. Once I’m out of the shower and give it a towel dry, I always use a little 6-in-1. And then, I am really into the new Frizz Block Smoothing Spray right now. I didn’t realize that I had frizz in my hair until I used it in this heat we’ve been having—and I realized that, yep, I do have frizz. I was recently in Chicago speaking for Once Upon a Farm and Save the Children, and it was so humid. The Frizz Block totally saved me. And it also preserved my blow dry and kept my hair frizz free for up to 72 hours. Her beauty advice: My beauty advice is always the same: Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead. We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn’t do you any good. You obsess over changes or how to fix something on your face. My advice is to look at the mirror less and be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face. Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything. Don’t think that you’re 37 and you need to be shooting up your face. You don’t need to wear so much makeup or have such a constant blowout.

[From Harper’s Bazaar]

In 2020, Jennifer said something similar about injectables. She’d admitted she gets Botox and doesn’t like the “frozen face” results. I know some people in the industry who started with injectables way too young. They said *they* thought they were wrinkling young and that’s why they intervened. But they got used to that look and needed more. They couldn’t accept aging and their faces took on different shapes by the time we were in our 40s. Jen’s got a point about waiting. A little tweak isn’t an issue. But I feel for anyone who can’t look at their face aging without panicking. I agree with Jen’s thoughts on makeup too, but that’s because it works for me. Scaling back de-aged me the most so far. Maybe that’s my inability to do makeup correctly. Jen also talks about what a luxury it is to have her hair person do her hair. I think she sees it as if your hair is always done, you never get used to it not being perfect. I never do my own hair, but would like to walk around with a blow-out every day.

Something else I didn’t catch on to before now is how much Jen talks about exercising. She brings that up in these self-care fluff pieces often and she talks about getting a sweat up. It makes sense, she looks great. And a good sweat is great for skin too.