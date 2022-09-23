Sienna Miller shows off her cramped, cozy cottage to Architectural Digest

For more than a decade, Sienna Miller has maintained homes in New York and England. She seemingly lives in NYC most of the time, but she maintains a little cottage in the English countryside, in Buckinghamshire. Sienna decided to show off her cottage to Architectural Digest. Which I enjoy – I love it when AD showcases a quirky cottage rather than some all-white modernist space. Sienna’s place looks kitschy, cramped and lived-in. While I dislike the exterior, the interior is cute and feminine.
Sienna told AD that she fell in love with the run-down cottage when she first saw it more than a decade ago: “It was a time when there was a lot of press attention on me, and I wanted somewhere to escape. I bought the house on a whim—it offers a sanctuary. I also wanted somewhere where family and friends could gather. It has a nurturing feeling; it is a home with a heart.” She left it untouched for a long time too, and only undertook a complete renovation during the pandemic. She hired Gaby Dellal to do the top-to-bottom reno – you can read more about the renovation here, and how Dellal sourced tons of vintage stuff for the cottage.
I love her kitchen. Maybe I would change the paint color – it’s pink! – but otherwise, that’s a fantastic kitchen. Overall, I would have done fewer mirrors too – there’s no need for all of those mirrored surfaces in the kitchen, although I get why she put mirrors in some of the other rooms, to make the sometimes cramped spaces feel a bit bigger. Anyway, I do enjoy her aesthetic. I prefer a cramped/cozy space full of wood and color as opposed to the overly-popular empty white spaces.
Loved her in Anatomy of a Scandal.
Was coming to say the same! She’s so freaking chic – in that series and in real life. I love her whole vibe. And now I want to be her friend so I can sleep in that guest house, watch movies by that fireplace and roam the meadows in comfy clothes…
I thought she was by far the best performer in that show. I normally love Rupert Friend but it wasn’t his strongest showing. She’s so beautiful and I also love her style, in every way.
I love this but cramped? Maybe I’ve been living in 50m² for too long but it looks big to me. 🙂
Tell me about it 🙄
It seems “cramped” in the sense of low ceilings not so much in square footage. But regardless it’s so quirky and cozy and I would love to be a guest in the outhouse.
Love it! But…nice place to visit, but wouldn’t want to live there. It looks like it would be dark inside & while I think those upstairs rooms are charming with their slanted ceilings, I’ve found them a pain (literally!) to maneuver around in. And those stairs! Forget about it! Pity the furniture movers who had to get everything up there. And I wanted to see the bathrooms. That bedroom at the end appeared to have a semi-open bathroom? You see the sink, then whatever is to the left & right is behind partitions, so I’m guessing maybe toilet & shower? Don’t care for that at all.
I loved this feature in AD- the house looked lived in and comfortable and personal. It honestly made me like Sienna Miller more because it was so eclectic and un-beige. Why does Kaiser keep calling it cramped though?! That gives it a negative connotation that feels undeserved.
Wow, this place is incredible! It’s like my dream house. I love her updates too. Love the color scheme. I did my living space in pink and green just because I liked the combo, and now I feel like I’m seeing it everywhere. I’m accidentally on trend! I thought I was being old-fashioned.
I live in a mid-mod but I dream of a thatched roof cottage. It looks like it’s from a fairytale.
Friend of mine renovated one and it is a nightmare to heat… if I’ve to leave in a humid, dark, cold house I prefer a less expensive bungalow and more recent.
Also those cottages are all listed buildings so renovation is hugely expensive and difficult.
Love this! It’s very cozy & I love thatched roof homes. Properly thatching a roof is a dying art, but they’re very eco-friendly. And I much prefer color & well-loved furnishings to the antiseptic modern aesthetic.
Same, love a thatched roof cottage. I used to watch and was obsessed with this show that was like house hunters but it was all in the UK, I can’t even remember the name it was that long ago but I really miss it.
Escape to the Country
It is a wonderful house!
I love it.❤️
I love the inside and the outside. I would do fewer mirrors, too, but I suspect they’re needed to help bounce light into the interior. The rooms are tiny, and there are almost no closets. That would drive me nuts. I would forgo a bedroom and turn it into a closet or two.
That home is gorgeous. I’ve lost track of Sienna, and I didn’t know she had a daughter.
They look very happy.
Very cozy but still spacious. That kitchen is the perfect size. I would absolutely love living in that space.
I like what she’s done with the house – quirky but the garden could do with some work.
Marlowe is her father’s double.
Right??!! Tom gave her his entire face.
I think it started with Secret Garden that I spent a childhood obsessed with a life in the English countryside. Then, had a vacation at a cottage in the Cotswolds and OMG! People, insulation, central heat, these are basic things in the modern world. I’m still damp and cold from the memory. 🤣
But Sienna’s cottage is darling and yes I still have a fantasy about a life wandering my expansive English garden.
I enjoyed that tour very much! What a beautiful place to be.
What an adorable cottage! I love the shades for those tiny windows!
Love love love the cottage itself, so charming. I’m not as in love with her decor, but it’s refreshingly normal, no fancy, staged, austere looking rooms.
Oh, that pink is very popular right now. I looks like Sulking Room Pink by Farrow and Ball. They all seem to use Farrow and Ball in the UK. It is great paint. I used some in my house, though a more neutral color. I can’t commit to a color like that on the walls because if I get tired of it I can’t afford to repaint it, lol.
I love the house. It has character and warmth and personality.
How does a thatched roof like that not get moldy?
When I die I want this as my cottage heaven. Complete with fully functioning and nearby train stations so I can haunt Edinburgh and London.
Look at Marlowe! Will she be able to fit inside that house as she gets taller?
The cottage is very cozy and lovely. A little too small for me, triggers my claustrophobia. I love how functional yet stylish it is.
The cottage is lovely but her décor has a bit too much of a mish-mash/flea market feel. Her taste in art is a jarring look against the English country thatched cottage feel.
I watch a UK show called Escape to the Country. It’s like House Hunters in the US, but the house hunters in the UK are so much more realistic. My sister and I talk all the time about where we will buy our fantasy home in the UK (right now, it’s Cornwall). Sienna’s home is beautiful.
I love Escape to the Country!