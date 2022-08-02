“Mark Hamill worked the drive-thru for Jack in the Box” links
  • August 02, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Mark Hamill got a job at Jack in the Box. [Seriously OMG]
Rest in peace, Pat Carroll. [Dlisted]
What do you think of Balmain’s graffiti print purse? [Tom & Lorenzo]
How was the Riverdale finale? [Pajiba]
Showtime canceled The First Lady series after one terrible season. [JustJared]
Beautiful Grace Kelly & Jimmy Stewart photos! [GFY]
How is monkeypox presenting in children? [Buzzfeed]
Are we ready for the Blonde discourse? [LaineyGossip]
President Joe Biden will name the FEMA and CDC point people for the administration’s monkeypox response. [Towleroad]
I hope Beto O’Rourke stays safe. [Jezebel]
Seeking Sister Wife’s Brazilian drama. [Starcasm]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

27 Responses to ““Mark Hamill worked the drive-thru for Jack in the Box” links”

  1. ME says:
    August 2, 2022 at 12:42 pm

    People need to take Monkeypox seriously. Also, hey just a reminder, we are still in a pandemic. Take a look at what’s happening in Australia. It’s their winter…Covid and Flu cases are out of control there. This is the first winter without any Covid precautions. What do you think will happen here? People mask up please, it’s the least you can do.

    Reply
    • DeeSea says:
      August 2, 2022 at 3:05 pm

      Thank you and YES on all points!

      Reply
      • Both Sides Now says:
        August 2, 2022 at 3:22 pm

        Yes!!! We are still dying from the coronavirus and no one pays attention!!! Fall is just around the corner too!!

    • Saucy&Sassy says:
      August 2, 2022 at 3:28 pm

      ME, I agree and I’ve never stopped masking. I want to note that there is information on WHO’s website that an “observational study” concluded that people who had been vaccinated for small pox (either a “recent or remote” vaccination) 85% not getting monkey pox and the people who did had mild symptoms. I know research needs to be done, but this gives me hope.

      Reply
    • The Recluse says:
      August 2, 2022 at 5:12 pm

      We never stopped masking and we’ve been vaccinated and double boosted. Now, we’re waiting to hear when the newest booster becomes available.
      I am going to fly to see my sister in September and I will be double masked, wearing a face shield, and gloves and carrying a packet of lysol wipes!

      Reply
    • Bisynaptic says:
      August 3, 2022 at 4:14 am

      Thank you!

      Reply
  2. Nicegirl says:
    August 2, 2022 at 1:00 pm

    Graffiti purse is a nope for me

    Reply
  3. Murphy says:
    August 2, 2022 at 1:53 pm

    I want a selfie with Mark Hamill.

    Reply
  4. bettyrose says:
    August 2, 2022 at 1:58 pm

    I have no idea if I’d recognize Mark Hamill out of context. I’d think he *looked* like Mark Hamill and go on with my day. I’ve recognized celebs a few times out of context, walking down the street, once in an airport, but those are places celebs might be.

    Reply
    • Tiffany:) says:
      August 2, 2022 at 3:51 pm

      There was one time we saw a guy doing administrative work for a show in an office building, and my sister and I were convinced that we knew him from college but couldn’t remember his name. We didn’t want to be snobby by not saying “hi”, so we were really wrestling with how to approach him without making it obvious that we forgot his name…and then we realized that he was a reoccurring cast member from a very popular TV show. It was just so odd to see him doing “real life” things, that our brains couldn’t place him.

      (*This adds to Sydney Sweeney’s interview the other day. Yes, those with reoccurring roles still need “day jobs” sometimes!)

      Reply
      • bettyrose says:
        August 2, 2022 at 5:15 pm

        I crossed paths (I was leaving, he was entering) with a character actor I like in the Southwest terminal one time. I was surprised that he was flying Southwest (which was so naive of me since he wasn’t even a regular character on the shows I knew him from). But I couldn’t remember his real name, just several of his character names, so I was too embarrassed to speak to him. Again, totally naive. He’d probably be flattered that I knew multiple character names. It wasn’t like he was being harassed by fans. Still kicking myself for that.

      • Deering24 says:
        August 2, 2022 at 7:06 pm

        A friend of mine was driving through North Carolina in the 80s and saw this skinny guy by the road framing shots with his hands. He thought the guy was a surveyor or something—then later realized it was Spielberg (who was shooting Color Purple at the time.) My friend was an indie director himself, but he so didn’t expect to see Spielberg on a NC road (or anywhere), that he just didn’t recognize him. 🙃🙃

  5. Lady D says:
    August 2, 2022 at 2:08 pm

    Mark Hamill on Criminal Minds, murdering Erin Strauss.
    Special mention to Tim Curry on CM playing the Night Stalker, Richard Ramirez.

    Reply
  6. Lucy says:
    August 2, 2022 at 3:22 pm

    What the HELL? I’m in the Mothers Against Greg Abbott group, I don’t think I saw anything about Beto and this confrontation with an armed lunatic. I really hate that we have to treat these ass holes like their ideas are valid, when violence is the only result of their “ideas.”

    Reply
    • Both Sides Now says:
      August 2, 2022 at 3:34 pm

      I am deeply concerned about this town hall meeting. This man would NOT have been able to get within 50 feet of Abbot the Abomination, but he is standing within a facility with an automatic rifle strapped to his body and is clearly a threat to ALL!!! This man is not a man of God while he walks around with a fucking assault rifle. This state is clearly becoming cess pool of the most egregious people known to man.

      I hope that Beto is being supplied with the necessary safety net that he needs.

      Reply
      • Giddy says:
        August 2, 2022 at 7:39 pm

        I’m frightened for Beto and have attended some of his rallies. I would have been terrified if I had been there when the lunatic preacher monopolized the conversation.

    • Normades says:
      August 2, 2022 at 4:59 pm

      I can’t even imagine how many times Beto and his family’s lives have been threatened. His on going bravery and resolve astounds me.

      Reply
    • Doodle says:
      August 3, 2022 at 11:16 am

      I’m in the group too and this is the first time I’m hearing about it! Maybe there will be talk today?

      Reply
  7. Both Sides Now says:
    August 2, 2022 at 3:45 pm

    I have enjoyed Pat Carroll all of my life. She was brilliant in With 6 You Get An Egg-Roll and other productions. She was witty and had sharp instincts. She will be missed!!

    Reply
  8. Imara219 says:
    August 2, 2022 at 6:25 pm

    Beyonce just removed the 5 sec “Milkshake” extrapolated drumbeat from “ENERGY” as well as removing all credit given to Kelis and Pharrell 😬.

    Reply
  9. Deering24 says:
    August 2, 2022 at 7:01 pm

    Hamill is a national treasure. His Joker is arguably definitive—and he’s got a great sense of humor. Look up his quoting Trump in the Joker’s voice—🤣🤣😎😎🤪

    Reply
  10. Larelyn says:
    August 2, 2022 at 11:05 pm

    Have to post this as I am ecstatic, and my family and I are directly, immediately impacted. My vote actually counted this time…

    KANSAS VOTED NO! WE DID IT!!

    Reply
    • Stacey Dresden says:
      August 2, 2022 at 11:30 pm

      Oh thank god!!!! I cannot believe human rights are being voted upon but thanking every Kansan who saw the light!!!!

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment