“Mark Hamill worked the drive-thru for Jack in the Box” links

People need to take Monkeypox seriously. Also, hey just a reminder, we are still in a pandemic. Take a look at what’s happening in Australia. It’s their winter…Covid and Flu cases are out of control there. This is the first winter without any Covid precautions. What do you think will happen here? People mask up please, it’s the least you can do.
Thank you and YES on all points!
Yes!!! We are still dying from the coronavirus and no one pays attention!!! Fall is just around the corner too!!
ME, I agree and I’ve never stopped masking. I want to note that there is information on WHO’s website that an “observational study” concluded that people who had been vaccinated for small pox (either a “recent or remote” vaccination) 85% not getting monkey pox and the people who did had mild symptoms. I know research needs to be done, but this gives me hope.
We never stopped masking and we’ve been vaccinated and double boosted. Now, we’re waiting to hear when the newest booster becomes available.
I am going to fly to see my sister in September and I will be double masked, wearing a face shield, and gloves and carrying a packet of lysol wipes!
Thank you!
Graffiti purse is a nope for me
Nope, nada, hell no and are you serious…..
I can’t believe it is $3,150 for something so not cute.
I want a selfie with Mark Hamill.
Me too!!
I have no idea if I’d recognize Mark Hamill out of context. I’d think he *looked* like Mark Hamill and go on with my day. I’ve recognized celebs a few times out of context, walking down the street, once in an airport, but those are places celebs might be.
There was one time we saw a guy doing administrative work for a show in an office building, and my sister and I were convinced that we knew him from college but couldn’t remember his name. We didn’t want to be snobby by not saying “hi”, so we were really wrestling with how to approach him without making it obvious that we forgot his name…and then we realized that he was a reoccurring cast member from a very popular TV show. It was just so odd to see him doing “real life” things, that our brains couldn’t place him.
(*This adds to Sydney Sweeney’s interview the other day. Yes, those with reoccurring roles still need “day jobs” sometimes!)
I crossed paths (I was leaving, he was entering) with a character actor I like in the Southwest terminal one time. I was surprised that he was flying Southwest (which was so naive of me since he wasn’t even a regular character on the shows I knew him from). But I couldn’t remember his real name, just several of his character names, so I was too embarrassed to speak to him. Again, totally naive. He’d probably be flattered that I knew multiple character names. It wasn’t like he was being harassed by fans. Still kicking myself for that.
A friend of mine was driving through North Carolina in the 80s and saw this skinny guy by the road framing shots with his hands. He thought the guy was a surveyor or something—then later realized it was Spielberg (who was shooting Color Purple at the time.) My friend was an indie director himself, but he so didn’t expect to see Spielberg on a NC road (or anywhere), that he just didn’t recognize him. 🙃🙃
Mark Hamill on Criminal Minds, murdering Erin Strauss.
Special mention to Tim Curry on CM playing the Night Stalker, Richard Ramirez.
What the HELL? I’m in the Mothers Against Greg Abbott group, I don’t think I saw anything about Beto and this confrontation with an armed lunatic. I really hate that we have to treat these ass holes like their ideas are valid, when violence is the only result of their “ideas.”
I am deeply concerned about this town hall meeting. This man would NOT have been able to get within 50 feet of Abbot the Abomination, but he is standing within a facility with an automatic rifle strapped to his body and is clearly a threat to ALL!!! This man is not a man of God while he walks around with a fucking assault rifle. This state is clearly becoming cess pool of the most egregious people known to man.
I hope that Beto is being supplied with the necessary safety net that he needs.
I’m frightened for Beto and have attended some of his rallies. I would have been terrified if I had been there when the lunatic preacher monopolized the conversation.
I can’t even imagine how many times Beto and his family’s lives have been threatened. His on going bravery and resolve astounds me.
I’m in the group too and this is the first time I’m hearing about it! Maybe there will be talk today?
I have enjoyed Pat Carroll all of my life. She was brilliant in With 6 You Get An Egg-Roll and other productions. She was witty and had sharp instincts. She will be missed!!
I was fortunate enough to see Pat Carroll perform in Nunsense. She was a hilarious woman.
Beyonce just removed the 5 sec “Milkshake” extrapolated drumbeat from “ENERGY” as well as removing all credit given to Kelis and Pharrell 😬.
Hamill is a national treasure. His Joker is arguably definitive—and he’s got a great sense of humor. Look up his quoting Trump in the Joker’s voice—🤣🤣😎😎🤪
Have to post this as I am ecstatic, and my family and I are directly, immediately impacted. My vote actually counted this time…
KANSAS VOTED NO! WE DID IT!!
Oh thank god!!!! I cannot believe human rights are being voted upon but thanking every Kansan who saw the light!!!!