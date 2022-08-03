Selena Gomez is in final talks to star & produce a ‘reboot’ of ‘Working Girl’

Like most movie lovers, I have a shortlist of films I never, ever want to see remade or modernized in any way. Rear Window, To Kill a Mockingbird, Steel Magnolias, The Conversation, Beverly Hills Cop, The Godfather, etc. Mike Nichols’ Working Girl is absolutely on that shortlist. It’s a perfect film, perfectly cast, with a perfect script and perfect performances. It is Melanie Griffith’s best role. Harrison Ford is brilliant in it. Joan Cusack stole every scene she was in. Signourney Weaver chews the scenery as a conniving, manipulative WASP. Even Alec Baldwin is amazing in it and he arguably got the best line out of the entire film, a line I still use today: “Who the f–k died and made you Grace Kelly?” Jack’s monologue as he’s carrying a passed-out Tess up the stairs should be studied in every acting school. Well… Working Girl being remade. By Selena Gomez?!?!?

20th Century is looking to revive one of its more popular IPs with the help of one of industry’s biggest stars. Sources tell Deadline that the studio is developing a reboot of the 1980s classic Working Girl, with Selena Gomez in final negotiations to produce. Ilana Pena is adapting the script, and the film would likely premiere on Hulu. Exact plot details for this pic are unknown but the 1988 pic starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver and Joan Cusack and revolves around an ambitious secretary (Griffith) who takes on her boss’ identity while the latter is laid up with a broken leg. The film was not only one of that year’s breakout hits bringing in more than $100 million at the domestic box office, but it also was critically hailed and earned six Oscar nominations including a Best Picture nom, Best Actress nomination for Griffith and Supporting noms for Cusack and Weaver. Like so many studios who have been raiding their library looking to revive hit films from ’80s and ’90s following the success of Top Gun: Maverick, 20th Century sees this as a timely property and views Gomez as the perfect partner on the project.

[From Deadline]

Deep sigh… no, let’s not. I have nothing against Selena or Ilana Pena and I absolutely think there could be a romantic-comedy-drama loosely based on or inspired by Working Girl. It would add dimension to the story with a Latina lead, in a script written by a Latina writer as well, especially given the crux of the story. But don’t do it as a straight remake, for the love of God! I’m already getting horrific ideas about how the story will be modernized and Selena-as-Tess will be all “Scam Girl Summer Vibez!” NO!!